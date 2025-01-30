Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

EASTON, Md., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $13.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $11.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $10.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the fiscal year of 2024 was $43.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the fiscal year of 2023 of $11.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Highlights

Improving Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.77% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.72% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") ROAA ([1]) was 0.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.90% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.88% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

- The Company reported ROAA of 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.77% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.72% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") ROAA was 0.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.90% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.88% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Increased Net Income - Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $2.1 million to $13.3 million from $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income increased due to higher net interest income, a lower provision for loan losses, and higher noninterest income driven by higher mortgage servicing valuations and increased income from the sale of assets held for sale. Net income for the fiscal year of 2024 increased $32.7 million to $43.9 million from $11.2 million for the fiscal year of 2023.

- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to from in the third quarter of 2024. Net income increased due to higher net interest income, a lower provision for loan losses, and higher noninterest income driven by higher mortgage servicing valuations and increased income from the sale of assets held for sale. Net income for the fiscal year of 2024 increased to from for the fiscal year of 2023. Net Interest Income ("NII") and Net Interest Margin ("NIM") - NII for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $748 thousand to $44.0 million from $43.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. NII increased due to a $363.1 million increase in average interest-earning assets, funded by a seasonal increase in municipal deposits. NIM decreased 14 basis points ("bps") to 3.03% during the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024, due to less net accretion interest income. NIM, excluding net accretion interest ("core NIM"), increased to 2.85% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 2.84% in the third quarter of 2024 as loan yields and deposit costs declined at similar rates during the quarter.

- NII for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to from for the third quarter of 2024. NII increased due to a increase in average interest-earning assets, funded by a seasonal increase in municipal deposits. NIM decreased 14 basis points ("bps") to 3.03% during the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024, due to less net accretion interest income. NIM, excluding net accretion interest ("core NIM"), increased to 2.85% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 2.84% in the third quarter of 2024 as loan yields and deposit costs declined at similar rates during the quarter. Improved Funding Costs - Fourth quarter funding costs declined by 7 bps from the third quarter of 2024 supported by stable noninterest-bearing deposits and continued active management of deposit relationships, which resulted in a 15 bps decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The decrease was partially offset by seasonal increase of approximately $300 million of higher cost time and municipal deposits.

- Fourth quarter funding costs declined by 7 bps from the third quarter of 2024 supported by stable noninterest-bearing deposits and continued active management of deposit relationships, which resulted in a 15 bps decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The decrease was partially offset by seasonal increase of approximately of higher cost time and municipal deposits. Asset Quality - Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.27% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.23% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Classified assets to total assets were 0.45% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.39% for the third quarter of 2024 and increased compared to 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $57.9 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $58.7 million at September 30, 2024 . The ACL as a percentage of loans decreased to 1.21% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.24% for the third quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.27% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.23% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Classified assets to total assets were 0.45% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.39% for the third quarter of 2024 and increased compared to 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was at compared to at . The ACL as a percentage of loans decreased to 1.21% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.24% for the third quarter of 2024. Improved Operating Leverage - The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 64.21% when compared to 67.49% in the third quarter of 2024 and 68.61% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 60.28%, compared to 62.10% for the third quarter of 2024 and 61.99% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

"Increasing net interest income, lower credit provisions and higher noninterest income supported net income growth in the fourth quarter," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "Funding costs decreased due to stable noninterest-bearing deposits and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits. Although we saw a $300 million increase in higher cost seasonal municipal deposits, core NIM increased one bp to 2.85% during the fourth quarter. Overall credit in our loan portfolios remains stable a nd economic activity in our markets is strong. We continue to focus on controlling expenses to enhance operating leverage and improve our operating efficiency."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $6.23 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $219.8 million, or 3.66%, when compared to $6.01 billion at December 31, 2023. The aggregate increase was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $131.0 million, cash and cash equivalents of $87.4 million and investment securities available for sale of $38.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in investments held to maturity of $32.1 million. The ratio of the ACL to total loans decreased to 1.21% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.24% at December 31, 2023.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at December 31, 2024 was 7.17%, compared to 6.78% at December 31, 2023. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2024 were 10.06% and 12.18%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2024 were 10.75% and 11.97%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $2.08 billion or 359.52%, and $2.02 billion or 382.57%, respectively. Non owner-occupied construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $336.0 million or 57.99%, and $299.0 million or 56.68%, respectively.

CRE loans at December 31, 2024 were $2.56 billion compared to $2.54 billion at December 31, 2023. The following table provides stratification of the classes of CRE loans at December 31, 2024.





December 31, 2024



Owner Occupied

Non-Owner Occupied ($ in thousands)

Average

LTV(1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance(2)

Average LTV

(1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance(2) Office, medical

45.20 %

$ 604

$ 32,617

52.07 %

$ 1,894

$ 106,040 Office, govt. or govt. contractor

51.80

642

5,133

57.09

2,934

49,872 Office, other

49.28

492

97,403

48.71

1,279

214,915 Office, total

48.54

520

135,153

49.30

1,010

370,827 Retail

50.35

601

63,696

49.38

2,391

447,038 Multi-family (5+ units)

—

—

—

54.93

2,248

265,278 Motel/hotel

—

—

—

43.85

4,161

212,216 Industrial/warehouse

48.43

650

100,731

49.03

1,454

200,623 Commercial-improved

42.16

967

163,405

48.58

1,338

179,254 Marine/boat slips

31.40

1,967

59,005

40.05

2,235

15,643 Restaurant

49.06

1,024

58,347

48.26

1,034

47,553 Church

34.98

886

64,661

13.56

2,421

2,421 Land/lot loans

53.74

913

913

49.95

274

94,245 Other

39.80

1,089

81,655

62.90

590

247,857 Total CRE loans, gross(3)

44.39

786

$ 727,566

51.55

1,235

$ 2,082,955





(1) Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value. (2) Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs. (3) CRE loans include land and construction.

The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $506.0 million, or 10.60% of total loans of $4.77 billion, at December 31, 2024. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included medical tenants of $138.7 million, or 27.40% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at December 31, 2024. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio also included government or government contractor tenants of $55.0 million, or 10.87% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at December 31, 2024.

There were 501 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1.0 million and $375 thousand, respectively. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at December 31, 2024 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.

LTV Range ($ in thousands)

Loan Count

Loan Balance

% of Total CRE Less than or equal to 50%

246

$ 182,284

36.00 % 50%-60%

78

114,723

22.70 60%-70%

91

119,089

23.50 70%-80%

74

80,224

15.90 Greater than 80%

12

9,660

1.90 Grand Total

501

$ 505,980

100.00 %

The Bank had 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.5 million with balances greater than $5.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to 24 office CRE loans totaling $189.8 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and one loan payoff totaling $10.4 million, and adjustments totaling $13.9 million to exclude non-bank-owned participation balances. At December 31, 2024, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 1.9x and the average LTV was 49.30%. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 74.88% was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.05% was secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $2.3 million were classified as special mention or substandard at December 31, 2024. The Bank did not have any charge-offs related to the office CRE portfolio during 2024.

At December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were $24.8 million, or 0.40% of total assets and $15.8 million, or 0.27% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased $9.0 million, primarily due to a commercial real estate nonaccrual loan and an increase in repossessed marine assets of $3.0 million. When comparing December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets increased $11.1 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $8.2 million and an increase in repossessed marine loans of $3.3 million, almost entirely impacted by the merger with The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC") in the third quarter of 2023.

Total deposits increased $142.2 million, or 2.64%, to $5.53 billion at December 31, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $304.8 million and money market and savings deposits of $28.0 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing checking deposits of $187.5 million and time deposits of $3.0 million. The increase in noninterest-bearing and overall deposits was due to the Bank's focus on customer acquisition and retention with superior customer service. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company reclassified $399.4 million of demand deposits, which carried an average rate of 4 bps, to noninterest-bearing deposits.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits was $5.58 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $5.28 billion at September 30, 2024 and $5.39 billion at December 31, 2023. The Bank had a $50.0 million FHLB advance at December 31, 2024 and at September 30, 2024, compared to zero at December 31, 2023. The advance consisted of an 18-month Bermuda Convertible note of $50.0 million. The Bank had zero brokered deposits at December 31, 2024 and at September 30, 2024, compared to $19.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total reciprocal deposits were $1.65 billion at December 31, 2024 and $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023.

The Bank's uninsured deposits were $905.3 million, or 16.38% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $745.1 million, or 13.48% for same period. At December 31, 2024, the Bank had approximately $1.47 billion of available liquidity, including $459.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.01 billion in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.

Total stockholders' equity increased $29.9 million, or 5.86%, when compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to current year earnings, offset by cash dividends paid. As of December 31, 2024, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.68% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets([2]) was 7.17%, compared to 8.50% and 6.78%, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $43.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $41.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in interest income of $1.7 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $967 thousand. The increase in net interest income of $2.5 million, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, was primarily due to increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.5 million and an increase in interest on deposits at other institutions of $2.9 million, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits and long-term borrowings of $2.8 million.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.03% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to less net accretion interest income. Core NIM increased for the comparable periods from 2.84% to 2.85%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields and funding costs decreased similarly at seven bps and nine bps, respectively, for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $967 thousand when compared to the third quarter of 2024. Money market and demand deposits repriced at favorable rates, and was partially offset by a large increase in seasonal higher rate municipal interest-bearing deposits. The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.03% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Comparing the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company's interest-earning asset yields decreased 4 bps to 5.25% from 5.29%, while the cost of funds increased 6 bps to 2.31% from 2.25% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses was $780 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The comparable amounts were $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $896 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was due to an improved economic outlook, partially offset by loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2024. Coverage ratios decreased to 1.21% at December 31, 2024, from 1.24% at September 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs remained flat at $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024, and were $500 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.9 million, an increase of $1.6 million from $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $1.3 million from $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2024, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking revenue of $849 thousand, driven by increased mortgage servicing activity and lower prepayment rates, and higher other noninterest income of $703 thousand resulting from the gain on sale of other assets held for sale. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking revenue of $921 thousand, driven by increased mortgage servicing activity and lower prepayment rates, and higher other noninterest income of $271 thousand resulting from the gain on sale of other assets held for sale.

Total noninterest expense of $33.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $171 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2024 expense of $34.1 million, and increased $273 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 expense of $33.7 million. The decrease from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the absence of the one-time data processing costs related to the fraud incident in the first quarter of 2024 and other fraud expenses incurred in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits for year end bonus accruals and an increase in occupancy related expenses. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and occupancy related expenses, partially offset by lower FDIC fees and amortization of intangible assets.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 was 64.21%, 67.49% and 68.61%, respectively. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios([3]) for the same periods were 60.28%, 62.10% and 61.99%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.62%, compared to 1.84% and 1.80% for the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.65% and 1.58% for the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.

Review of Full-Year Financial Results

The Company merged with TCFC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Community Bank of the Chesapeake on July 1, 2023 (the "merger"). The merger added $2.4 billion in assets, $454.5 million in investments, $1.8 billion in loans, $2.0 billion in deposits, $150.6 million in brokered deposits, $69.0 million in FHLB advances and $32.0 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures. The larger footprint has accelerated growth in income and has expanded the cost base. Fiscal year 2024 has the full impact of the newly combined company.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $170.5 million, an increase of $35.2 million, or 26.05%, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $81.3 million, or 37.96%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $75.3 million, or 38.74%. The increase in interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $1.08 billion, or 29.79%, and an increase in net accretion income of $5.1 million due to the merger. The increase in net interest income was partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $46.0 million, or 58.42%, primarily due to increases in the cost of funds and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $749.2 million, or 25.09%. All of the increases in average balances were primarily due to the merger.

The Company's net interest margin decreased from 3.11% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 3.10% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Margins were flat as more rapid increases in rates on interest-bearing liabilities were offset by increases in interest-earning asset yields and larger balances in noninterest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balances and rates paid on interest-bearing deposits of $749.2 million and 79 bps, respectively, were partially offset by increases in the average balance and yields earned on average earning assets of $1.16 billion and 44 bps, respectively. Additionally, margins were positively impacted as average balances of noninterest-bearing deposits increased $410.6 million, or 39.35%, from 24.86% of average funding for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 27.27% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 27 bps and 21 bps for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which resulted in core NIMs of 2.83% and 2.90% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $4.7 million and $31.0 million, respectively. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was due to higher levels of reserves required by the Company's CECL model for the acquired portfolio related to the merger in 2023. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $4.1 million, compared to $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased $2.0 million, or 6.07%, when compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to one-time bargain purchase gain of $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, partially offset by $2.2 million of losses on the sale of investment securities, which were both a direct result of the merger with TCFC in the third quarter of 2023. These were offset by increases in mortgage banking revenue, interchange fees and gain on sale of other assets

Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $14.9 million, or 12.10%, when compared to the same period in 2023. Noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the $4.7 million credit card fraud event and the expanded operations of the newly-combined larger Company. There were no merger-related expenses and $4.7 million of credit card fraud losses for the fiscal year 2024, compared to $17.4 million of merger-related expenses and no fraud losses for the fiscal year 2023, respectively. The Company continues to focus on streamlining processes to unlock operational efficiencies and reduce the growth rate of noninterest expenses to increase operating leverage.

The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 68.55%, compared to 73.21% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios for the same periods were 61.43% and 61.62%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 1.82%, compared to 1.93% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio([4]), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity was 1.58% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.57% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure or adjust the U.S. financial regulatory system; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding debt ceiling and the federal budget; the impact of recent or future changes in FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; the Company's ability to remediate the existing material weaknesses identified in its internal control over financial reporting; the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; and other factors that may affect our future results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (https://www.sec.gov).

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.































Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)























































Q4 2024 vs.

Q4 2024 vs.

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 44,093

$ 43,345

$ 42,222

$ 41,214

$ 41,606

1.73 %

5.98 %

$ 170,874

$ 135,560

26.05 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

82

82

82

79

81

—

1.23

325

253

28.46 Net interest income

44,011

43,263

42,140

41,135

41,525

1.73

5.99

170,549

135,307

26.05 Provision for credit losses

780

1,470

2,081

407

896

(46.94)

(12.95)

4,738

30,953

(84.69) Noninterest income

8,853

7,287

8,440

6,567

7,548

21.49

17.29

31,147

33,159

(6.07) Noninterest expense

33,943

34,114

33,499

36,698

33,670

(0.50)

0.80

138,254

123,329

12.10 Income before income taxes

18,141

14,966

15,000

10,597

14,507

21.21

25.05

58,704

14,184

313.87 Income tax expense

4,859

3,777

3,766

2,413

4,017

28.65

20.96

14,815

2,956

401.18 Net income

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

$ 10,490

18.71

26.60

$ 43,889

$ 11,228

290.89









































Return on average assets

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.77 %

0.57 %

0.72 %

9 bp

14 bp

0.74 %

0.24 %

50 bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of

intangibles, fraud losses and merger-related

expenses - non-GAAP (1), (2)

0.94

0.90

0.91

0.94

0.88

4

6

0.92

0.58

34 Return on average equity

9.82

8.41

8.70

6.38

8.21

141

161

8.35

2.54

581 Return on average tangible equity - non-GAAP (1), (2)

13.37

12.37

12.85

13.39

12.88

100

49

13.00

7.74

526 Interest rate spread

2.02

2.06

2.11

2.34

2.34

(4)

(32)

2.14

2.42

(28) Net interest margin

3.03

3.17

3.11

3.08

3.09

(14)

(6)

3.10

3.11

(1) Efficiency ratio - GAAP

64.21

67.49

66.23

76.93

68.61

(328)

(440)

68.55

73.21

(466) Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)

60.28

62.10

61.05

62.37

61.99

(182)

(171)

61.43

61.62

(19) Noninterest income to average assets

0.57

0.50

0.58

0.46

0.52

7

5

0.53

0.71

(18) Noninterest expense to average assets

2.19

2.34

2.31

2.56

2.33

(15)

(14)

2.34

2.64

(30) Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP

1.62

1.84

1.73

2.10

1.80

(22)

(18)

1.82

1.93

(11) Net operating expense to average assets - non-GAAP (1)

1.50

1.65

1.55

1.62

1.58

(15)

(8)

1.58

1.57

1









































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic net income per common share

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

$ 0.32

17.65 %

25.00 %

$ 1.32

$ 0.42

214.29 % Diluted net income per common share

0.40

0.34

0.34

0.25

0.31

17.65

29.03

1.32

0.42

214.29 Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

0.48

0.48

— Book value per common share at period end

16.23

16.00

15.74

15.51

15.41

1.44

5.32

16.23

15.41

5.32 Tangible book value per common share at period

end - non-GAAP (1)

13.19

12.88

12.54

12.24

12.06

2.41

9.37

13.19

12.06

9.37 Market value at period end

15.85

13.99

11.45

11.50

14.25

13.30

11.23

15.85

14.25

11.23 Market range:







































High

17.61

14.99

11.90

14.38

14.51

17.48

21.36

17.61

18.15

(2.98) Low

13.21

11.03

10.06

10.56

9.66

19.76

36.75

10.06

9.66

4.14

Shore Bancshares, Inc.















Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued

























































Q4 2024 vs.

Q4 2024 vs.

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023









































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 4,796,245

$ 4,734,001

$ 4,706,510

$ 4,655,183

$ 4,639,467

1.31 %

3.38 %

$ 4,723,215

$ 3,639,058

29.79 % Investment securities

655,610

656,375

706,079

655,323

619,920

(0.12)

5.76

668,279

674,866

(0.98) Earning assets

5,798,454

5,435,311

5,459,961

5,387,782

5,339,833

6.68

8.59

5,520,904

4,356,855

26.72 Assets

6,163,497

5,810,492

5,839,328

5,774,824

5,745,440

6.08

7.28

5,896,931

4,663,539

26.45 Deposits

5,461,583

5,086,348

5,064,974

5,142,658

5,136,818

7.38

6.32

5,188,812

4,029,014

28.79 FHLB advances

50,000

83,500

143,769

4,000

1,141

(40.12)

4282.12

70,298

111,392

(36.89) Subordinated debt & TRUPS

73,578

72,946

72,680

72,418

72,155

0.87

1.97

72,907

57,708

26.34 Stockholders' equity

538,184

529,155

519,478

515,976

507,040

1.71

6.14

525,742

441,790

19.00









































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net charge-offs

$ 1,333

$ 1,379

$ 886

$ 565

$ 500

(3.34) %

166.60 %

4,072

2,019

101.68 %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 21,008

$ 14,844

$ 14,837

$ 12,776

$ 12,784

41.53 %

64.33 %











Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

294

454

414

1,560

738

(35.24)

(60.16)











Other real estate owned and repossessed property

3,494

485

1,739

2,024

179

620.41

1,851.96











Total nonperforming assets

$ 24,796

$ 15,783

$ 16,990

$ 16,360

$ 13,701

57.11

80.98













Shore Bancshares, Inc.











Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued

















































Q4 2024 vs.

Q4 2024 vs.

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023









































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets

8.68 %

9.01 %

8.92 %

8.84 %

8.50 %

(33) bp

18 bp











Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP (1)

7.17

7.39

7.23

7.11

6.78

(22)

39





















































Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.04 %

(1) bp

7 bp

0.09 %

0.06 %

3 bp









































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







































Period-end loans

1.21 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.23 %

1.24 %

(3) bp

(3) bp











Nonaccrual loans

275.66

395.24

394.14

448.78

448.62

(11,958)

(17,296)











Nonperforming assets

233.55

371.72

344.19

350.46

418.59

(13,817)

(18,504)





















































As a percent of total loans:







































Nonaccrual loans

0.44 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

13 bp

16 bp





















































As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and repossessed property







































Nonperforming assets

0.52 %

0.33 %

0.36 %

0.35 %

0.30 %

19 bp

22 bp





















































As a percent of total assets:







































Nonaccrual loans

0.34 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.22 %

0.21 %

9 bp

13 bp











Nonperforming assets

0.40

0.27

0.29

0.28

0.23

13

17













Shore Bancshares, Inc.















Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued

























































Q4 2024 vs.

Q4 2024 vs.

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands)

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 The Company Amounts







































Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA

$ 458,258

$ 446,402

$ 435,238

$ 421,670

$ 408,317

2.66 %

12.23 %











Tier 1 Capital to RWA

488,105

476,170

464,554

450,907

437,847

2.51

11.48











Total Capital to RWA

591,228

579,664

567,680

552,657

539,572

1.99

9.57











Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

488,105

476,170

464,554

450,907

437,847

2.51

11.48





















































The Company Ratios







































Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA

9.44 %

9.27 %

9.06 %

8.91 %

8.69 %

17 bp

75 bp











Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.06

9.89

9.67

9.53

9.32

17

74











Total Capital to RWA

12.18

12.04

11.82

11.68

11.49

14

69











Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

8.02

8.31

8.07

7.93

7.75

(29)

27





















































The Bank Amounts







































Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA

$ 521,453

$ 509,511

$ 501,003

$ 487,494

$ 470,200

2.34 %

10.90 %











Tier 1 Capital to RWA

521,453

509,511

501,003

487,494

470,200

2.34

10.90











Total Capital to RWA

580,706

569,317

560,625

545,922

528,786

2.00

9.82











Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

521,453

509,511

501,003

487,494

470,200

2.34

10.90





















































The Bank Ratios







































Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.75 %

10.60 %

10.45 %

10.32 %

10.02 %

15 bp

73 bp











Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.75

10.60

10.45

10.32

10.02

15

73











Total Capital to RWA

11.97

11.84

11.69

11.56

11.27

13

70











Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

8.58

8.90

8.71

8.58

8.33

(32)

25













Shore Bancshares, Inc.







Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









































December 31, 2024























compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 ASSETS























Cash and due from banks

$ 44,008

$ 52,363

$ 50,090

$ 43,079

$ 63,172

(30.34) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

415,843

131,258

88,793

71,481

309,241

34.47 Cash and cash equivalents

459,851

183,621

138,883

114,560

372,413

23.48 Investment securities:























Available for sale, at fair value

149,212

133,339

131,594

179,496

110,521

35.01 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

481,077

484,583

499,431

503,822

513,188

(6.26) Equity securities, at fair value

5,814

5,950

5,699

5,681

5,703

1.95 Restricted securities, at cost

20,253

20,253

21,725

17,863

17,900

13.15 Loans held for sale, at fair value

19,606

26,877

27,829

13,767

8,782

123.25 Loans held for investment

4,771,988

4,733,909

4,705,737

4,648,725

4,641,010

2.82 Less: allowance for credit losses

(57,910)

(58,669)

(58,478)

(57,336)

(57,351)

(0.97) Loans, net

4,714,078

4,675,240

4,647,259

4,591,389

4,583,659

2.85

























Premises and equipment, net

81,806

81,663

82,176

83,084

82,386

(0.70) Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

— Other intangible assets, net

38,311

40,609

42,945

45,515

48,090

(20.33) Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,874

5,309

5,995

5,821

5,926

(0.88) Right-of-use assets

11,385

11,384

11,762

12,153

12,487

(8.83) Cash surrender value on life insurance

104,421

103,729

102,969

102,321

101,704

2.67 Accrued interest receivable

19,570

19,992

19,641

19,541

19,217

1.84 Deferred income taxes

31,857

32,191

36,078

38,978

40,707

(21.74) Other assets

24,382

29,698

26,765

28,447

24,969

(2.35) TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

$ 5,825,704

$ 6,010,918

3.66

Shore Bancshares, Inc.











Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued

















































December 31, 2024























compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 LIABILITIES























Deposits:























Noninterest-bearing

$ 1,562,815

$ 1,571,393

$ 1,587,252

$ 1,200,680

$ 1,258,037

24.23 % Interest-bearing checking

978,076

751,533

658,512

1,101,954

1,165,546

(16.08) Money market and savings

1,805,884

1,634,140

1,689,343

1,712,303

1,777,927

1.57 Time deposits

1,181,561

1,268,657

1,213,778

1,169,342

1,184,610

(0.26) Total deposits

5,528,336

5,225,723

5,148,885

5,184,279

5,386,120

2.64 FHLB advances - short-term

—

—

31,000

—

—

— FHLB advances

50,000

50,000

50,000

—

—

— Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")

29,847

29,768

29,316

29,237

29,158

2.36 Subordinated debt

43,870

43,688

43,504

43,322

43,139

1.69 Total borrowings

123,717

123,456

153,820

72,559

72,297

71.12 Lease liabilities

11,844

11,816

12,189

12,552

12,857

(7.88) Other liabilities

25,800

23,438

26,340

41,086

28,509

(9.50) TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,689,697

5,384,433

5,341,234

5,310,476

5,499,783

3.45 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

333

333

333

332

332

0.30 Additional paid in capital

358,112

357,580

356,994

356,464

356,007

0.59 Retained earnings

190,166

180,884

173,716

166,490

162,290

17.18 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,545)

(5,526)

(8,260)

(8,058)

(7,494)

(0.68) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

541,066

533,271

522,783

515,228

511,135

5.86 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

$ 5,825,704

$ 6,010,918

3.66

























Period-end common shares outstanding

33,332,177

33,326,772

33,214,522

33,210,522

33,161,532

0.51 Book value per common share

$ 16.23

$ 16.00

$ 15.74

$ 15.51

$ 15.41

5.32

Shore Bancshares, Inc.























Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)









































































Q4 2024 vs.

Q4 2024 vs.



































compared to

compared to

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

2024

2023

% Change









































INTEREST INCOME







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 67,428

$ 69,157

$ 67,292

$ 65,754

$ 65,914

(2.50) %

2.30 %

$ 269,631

$ 194,339

38.74 % Interest on investment securities:







































Taxable

4,833

4,962

5,230

4,419

3,992

(2.60)

21.07

19,444

16,832

15.52 Tax-exempt

6

6

6

6

6

—

—

24

46

(47.83) Interest on federal funds sold

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

92

(100.00) Interest on deposits with other banks

4,137

564

578

960

1,224

633.51

237.99

6,239

2,770

125.23 Total interest income

76,404

74,689

73,106

71,139

71,136

2.30

7.41

295,338

214,079

37.96









































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits

30,363

28,856

27,585

28,497

28,133

5.22

7.93

115,301

68,800

67.59 Interest on short-term borrowings

—

491

1,584

56

16

(100.00)

(100.00)

2,131

5,518

(61.38) Interest on long-term borrowings

2,030

2,079

1,797

1,451

1,462

(2.36)

38.85

7,357

4,454

65.18 Total interest expense

32,393

31,426

30,966

30,004

29,611

3.08

9.40

124,789

78,772

58.42









































NET INTEREST INCOME

44,011

43,263

42,140

41,135

41,525

1.73

5.99

170,549

135,307

26.05 Provision for credit losses

780

1,470

2,081

407

896

(46.94)

(12.90)

4,738

30,953

(84.69)









































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

43,231

41,793

40,059

40,728

40,629

3.44

6.40

165,811

104,354

58.89









































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts

1,606

1,543

1,493

1,507

1,519

4.08

5.73

6,149

5,501

11.78 Trust and investment fee income

857

880

896

734

844

(2.61)

1.54

3,367

3,608

(6.68) Loss on sales and calls of investment securities

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(2,166)

100.00 Interchange credits

1,726

1,711

1,717

1,587

1,633

0.88

5.70

6,741

5,714

17.97 Mortgage banking revenue

2,026

1,177

1,983

801

1,105

72.13

83.35

5,987

4,513

32.66 Title Company revenue

59

100

165

78

139

(41.00)

(57.55)

402

551

(27.04) Bargain purchase gain

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

8,816

(100.00) Other noninterest income

2,579

1,876

2,186

1,860

2,308

37.47

11.74

8,501

6,622

28.38 Total noninterest income

$ 8,853

$ 7,287

$ 8,440

$ 6,567

$ 7,548

21.49

17.29

$ 31,147

$ 33,159

(6.07)

Shore Bancshares, Inc.























Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued









































































Q4 2024 vs.

Q4 2024 vs.



































compared to

compared to

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

2024

2023

% Change









































NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 17,209

$ 16,523

$ 16,900

$ 15,949

$ 16,212

4.15 %

6.15 %

$ 66,579

$ 57,003

16.80 % Occupancy expense

2,474

2,384

2,432

2,416

2,328

3.78

6.27

9,706

7,791

24.58 Furniture and equipment expense

760

876

900

904

790

(13.24)

(3.80)

3,441

2,551

34.89 Data processing

3,067

3,081

2,978

2,867

2,762

(0.45)

11.04

12,329

8,783

40.37 Directors' fees

460

443

359

295

426

3.84

7.98

1,557

1,156

34.69 Amortization of intangible assets

2,298

2,336

2,569

2,576

2,595

(1.63)

(11.45)

9,779

6,105

60.18 FDIC insurance premium expense

1,013

1,160

1,089

1,150

1,733

(12.67)

(41.55)

4,413

3,479

26.85 Legal and professional fees

1,521

1,362

1,354

1,599

1,411

11.67

7.80

5,836

4,337

34.56 Fraud losses(1)

98

673

62

4,502

503

(85.44)

(80.52)

4,998

879

468.60 Merger-related expenses

—

—

—

—

602

—

(100.00)

—

17,356

(100.00) Other noninterest expenses

5,043

5,276

4,856

4,440

4,308

(4.42)

17.06

19,616

13,889

41.23 Total noninterest expense

33,943

34,114

33,499

36,698

33,670

(0.50)

0.81

138,254

123,329

12.10









































Income before income taxes

18,141

14,966

15,000

10,597

14,507

21.21

25.05

58,704

14,184

313.87 Income tax expense

4,859

3,777

3,766

2,413

4,017

28.65

20.96

14,815

2,956

401.18 NET INCOME

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

$ 10,490

18.71

26.62

$ 43,889

$ 11,228

290.89









































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

33,327

33,318

33,234

33,189

33,153

0.03 %

0.53 %

33,267

26,572

25.20 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

33,364

33,339

33,234

33,191

33,322

0.07 %

0.12 %

33,285

26,574

25.25 %









































Basic net income per common share

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

$ 0.32

17.65 %

25.00 %

$ 1.32

$ 0.42

214.29 % Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

$ 0.31

17.65 %

29.03 %

$ 1.32

$ 0.42

214.29 %









































Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

— %

— %

$ 0.48

$ 0.48

— %

____________________________________ (1) Fraud losses for the third quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 include $337 thousand and $4.3 million in losses related to the one-time online credit card account opening event. The third quarter of 2024 expense of $337 thousand was related to non-recurring data processing charges to close the fraudulent accounts.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets



































Loans(1), (2), (3)



































Commercial real estate

$ 2,551,903

$ 36,036

5.62 %

$ 2,509,904

$ 35,561

5.62 %

$ 2,522,170

$ 36,376

5.74 % Residential real estate

1,358,066

18,142

5.31

1,242,852

17,512

5.59

1,332,891

19,315

5.76 Construction

336,094

5,304

6.28

322,267

4,588

5.65

336,209

5,307

6.28 Commercial

229,676

3,792

6.57

222,632

4,308

7.68

212,611

3,763

7.04 Consumer

313,686

4,080

5.17

335,492

3,858

4.56

322,988

4,306

5.30 Credit cards

6,820

154

8.98

6,320

166

10.42

7,132

170

9.48 Total loans

4,796,245

67,508

5.60

4,639,467

65,993

5.64

4,734,001

69,237

5.82





































Investment securities



































Taxable

654,955

4,833

2.95

619,259

3,992

2.58

655,718

4,962

3.03 Tax-exempt(1)

655

8

4.89

661

8

4.84

657

8

4.87 Interest-bearing deposits

346,599

4,137

4.75

80,446

1,224

6.04

44,935

564

4.99 Total earning assets

5,798,454

76,486

5.25

5,339,833

71,217

5.29

5,435,311

74,771

5.47 Cash and due from banks

43,444









63,506









46,996







Other assets

380,321









399,409









386,700







Allowance for credit losses

(58,722)









(57,308)









(58,515)







Total assets

$ 6,163,497









$ 5,745,440









$ 5,810,492









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 901,764

$ 7,898

3.48 %

$ 1,117,117

$ 6,673

2.37 %

$ 581,517

$ 5,472

3.74 % Money market and savings deposits

1,733,934

10,331

2.37

1,605,930

8,330

2.06

1,670,210

10,420

2.48 Time deposits

1,232,480

12,134

3.92

1,092,871

11,783

4.28

1,229,273

12,742

4.12 Brokered deposits

—

—

—

92,840

1,347

5.76

25,829

222

3.42 Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,868,178

30,363

3.12

3,908,758

28,133

2.86

3,506,829

28,856

3.27 FHLB advances

50,000

618

4.92

1,141

16

5.56

83,500

1,116

5.32 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed

preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

73,578

1,412

7.63

72,155

1,462

8.04

72,946

1,454

7.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,991,756

32,393

3.23

3,982,054

29,611

2.95

3,663,275

31,426

3.41 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,593,405









1,228,060









1,579,519







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

40,152









28,286









38,543







Stockholders' equity

538,184









507,040









529,155







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,163,497









$ 5,745,440









$ 5,810,492













































Net interest income





$ 44,093









$ 41,606









$ 43,345









































Net interest spread









2.02 %









2.34 %









2.06 % Net interest margin









3.03









3.09









3.17 Cost of funds









2.31









2.25









2.38 Cost of deposits









2.21









2.17









2.26 Cost of debt









6.54









8.00









6.54

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $3.2 million, $4.8 million and $5.0 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and September 30, 2024, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $412 thousand, $1.5 million and $287 thousand of amortization of deposits premium, and $232 thousand, $232 thousand, and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued





For the Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets























Loans (1), (2), (3)























Commercial real estate

$ 2,528,961

$ 144,155

5.70 %

$ 1,860,517

$ 99,953

5.37 % Residential real estate

1,318,500

72,636

5.51

981,473

50,244

5.12 Construction

322,978

19,917

6.17

284,238

15,123

5.32 Commercial

220,699

15,625

7.08

185,239

13,647

7.37 Consumer

324,633

16,923

5.21

324,444

15,298

4.72 Credit cards

7,444

694

9.32

3,147

315

10.01 Total loans

4,723,215

269,950

5.72

3,639,058

194,580

5.35

























Investment securities























Taxable

667,622

19,444

2.91

674,203

16,832

2.50 Tax-exempt (1)

657

30

4.57

663

58

8.75 Federal funds sold

—

—

—

1,899

92

4.84 Interest-bearing deposits

129,410

6,239

4.82

41,032

2,770

6.75 Total earning assets

5,520,904

295,663

5.36

4,356,855

214,332

4.92 Cash and due from banks

46,264









43,555







Other assets

387,852









303,906







Allowance for credit losses

(58,089)









(40,777)







Total assets

$ 5,896,931









$ 4,663,539









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued





For the Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities























Interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 825,773

$ 25,523

3.09 %

$ 883,976

$ 20,134

2.28 % Money market and savings deposits

1,690,905

41,202

2.44

1,275,088

20,039

1.57 Time deposits

1,212,782

48,566

4.00

770,370

25,708

3.34 Brokered deposits

5,265

10

0.19

56,101

2,919

5.20 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,734,725

115,301

3.09

2,985,535

68,800

2.30 FHLB advances

70,298

3,720

5.29

111,392

5,518

4.95 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

72,907

5,768

7.91

57,708

4,454

7.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,877,930

124,789

3.22

3,154,635

78,772

2.50 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,454,087









1,043,479







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

39,172









23,635







Stockholders' equity

525,742









441,790







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,896,931









$ 4,663,539

































Net interest income





$ 170,874









$ 135,560





























Net interest spread









2.14 %









2.42 % Net interest margin









3.10









3.11 Cost of funds









2.34









1.88 Cost of deposits









2.22









1.71 Cost of debt









6.63









5.90

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $16.9 million and $11.8 million of accretion interest on loans for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $1.5 million of amortization of deposit discounts and $1.8 million of amortization of deposit premium, and $926 thousand and $557 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.















Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

























































YTD

YTD ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023





























The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible equity(1): Net income (loss)

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

$ 10,490

$ 43,889

$ 11,228 Net income (loss) - annualized (A)

$ 52,839

$ 44,513

$ 45,183

$ 32,916

$ 41,618

$ 43,889

$ 11,228





























Net income (loss)

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

$ 10,490

$ 43,889

$ 11,228 Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax

1,683

1,746

1,924

1,989

1,876

7,342

4,254 Add: Merger expenses, net of tax

—

—

—

—

435

—

11,637 Add: Credit card fraud losses, net of tax

—

252

—

3,339

—

3,591

— Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets, net of tax

(329)

—

—

—

—

(329)



Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible

assets, merger-related expenses, credit card fraud losses

and held for sale assets

14,636

13,187

13,158

13,512

12,801

54,493

27,119 Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible

assets, merger-related expenses, credit card fraud losses

and held for sale assets - annualized (B)

$ 58,226

$ 52,461

$ 52,921

$ 54,345

$ 50,787

$ 54,493

$ 27,119





























Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.77 %

0.57 %

0.72 %

0.74 %

0.24 % Return on average assets excluding net amortization of

intangible assets, merger-related expenses, credit card

fraud losses and held for sale assets - (non-GAAP)

0.94 %

0.90 %

0.91 %

0.94 %

0.88 %

0.92 %

0.58 %





























Average assets

$ 6,163,497

$ 5,810,492

$ 5,839,328

$ 5,774,824

$ 5,745,440

$ 5,896,931

$ 4,663,539





























Average stockholders' equity (C)

$ 538,184

$ 529,155

$ 519,478

$ 515,976

$ 507,040

$ 525,742

$ 441,790 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible

(102,794)

(105,136)

(107,594)

(110,167)

(112,752)

(106,409)

(91,471) Average tangible equity (D)

$ 435,390

$ 424,019

$ 411,884

$ 405,809

$ 394,288

$ 419,333

$ 350,319





























Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)

9.82 %

8.41 %

8.70 %

6.38 %

8.21 %

8.35 %

2.54 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (A)/(D)

12.14 %

10.50 %

10.97 %

8.11 %

10.56 %

10.47 %

3.21 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (B)/(D)

13.37 %

12.37 %

12.85 %

13.39 %

12.88 %

13.00 %

7.74 %