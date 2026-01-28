Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

EASTON, Md., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ – SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $15.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $14.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, and net income of $13.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Net Income – Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $1.5 million to $15.9 million from $14.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net income increased primarily due to higher net interest income of $1.8 million and higher noninterest income of $966 thousand driven by one-time insurance proceeds, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $1.1 million. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $59.5 million, compared to $43.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The annual increase was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income due to loans repricing favorably, coupled with lower cost of deposits during the period. The favorable changes were offset by a higher provision for loan losses, driven by increased charge-offs in 2025.

– The Company reported ROAA of 1.02% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 0.95% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") adjusted ROAA was 1.11% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.05% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net Interest Margin ("NIM") – Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $1.8 million to $50.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. NIM increased 1 basis point ("bps") to 3.43% during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025. NIM excluding accretion (1) increased for the comparable periods from 3.22% to 3.24%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 2 bps and funding costs decreased 4 bps for the comparable periods. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth and higher yields on investments, coupled with a lower cost of deposits. These favorable changes were partially offset by lower yields on interest-bearing deposits with other institutions.

– Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $1.8 million to $50.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. NIM increased 1 basis point ("bps") to 3.43% during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.22% to 3.24%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 2 bps and funding costs decreased 4 bps for the comparable periods. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth and higher yields on investments, coupled with a lower cost of deposits. These favorable changes were partially offset by lower yields on interest-bearing deposits with other institutions. Book Value per Share – Book value per share increased to $17.65 at December 31, 2025 from $17.27 at September 30, 2025 and $16.23 at December 31, 2024.

Book value per share increased to $17.65 at December 31, 2025 from $17.27 at September 30, 2025 and $16.23 at December 31, 2024. Asset Quality – Nonperforming assets were 0.69% of total assets at December 31, 2025, an increase from 0.45% at September 30, 2025 and 0.40% at December 31, 2024. Classified assets were 0.96% of total assets at December 31, 2025, an increase when compared to 0.83% at September 30, 2025 and 0.45% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.8 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $59.6 million at September 30, 2025 and $57.9 million at December 31, 2024. The ACL as a percentage of loans decreased to 1.20% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.22% at September 30, 2025 and 1.21% at December 31, 2024.

"Our fourth-quarter and full year results underscore the strength and momentum of the bank," stated James ("Jimmy") Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered meaningful quarterly and annual improvements in net income, net interest income, ROAA, and NIM, while controlling expenses and driving operating leverage. Nonperforming and classified assets have increased but overall asset quality remains solid and is supported by strong collateral and reserves.

As we enter 2026, we remain confident in our ability to strengthen core profitability and deliver sustainable long‑term value for our shareholders."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $6.26 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $28.1 million, or 0.5%, when compared to $6.23 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our loan portfolio of $128.3 million and an increase in our investment securities portfolio of $5.3 million, which were partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $104.3 million. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily driven by loan growth. Total assets decreased $19.7 million, or 0.3%, from $6.28 billion when compared to September 30, 2025.

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans were $2.15 billion and $2.08 billion, and as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL were 343% and 360% at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

CRE loans (excluding land and construction) at December 31, 2025 were $2.64 billion compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans (excluding land and construction) at December 31, 2025.





December 31, 2025



Owner Occupied

Non-Owner Occupied ($ in thousands)

Average LTV(1)

Average Loan Size

Loan Balance(2)

Average LTV(1)

Average Loan Size

Loan Balance(2) Office, medical

42.28 %

$ 594

$ 30,300

49.55 %

$ 1,796

$ 98,803 Office, govt. or govt. contractor

52.80

590

4,722

56.41

2,924

46,780 Office, other

47.74

472

88,800

47.17

1,342

216,114 Office, total

46.80

501

123,822

48.35

1,559

361,697 Retail

49.74

596

64,988

48.36

2,595

485,267 Multi-family (5+ units)

—

—

—

54.30

2,367

262,788 Hotel/motel

—

—

—

44.03

4,088

196,211 Industrial/warehouse

46.88

657

94,538

48.13

1,472

189,937 Commercial-improved

42.04

1,186

217,092

49.36

1,274

156,753 Marine/boat slips

30.58

1,493

38,812

36.85

1,484

7,421 Restaurant

48.38

985

55,149

49.58

1,039

43,635 Church

34.37

878

59,690

13.26

2,368

2,368 Land/lot loans

46.47

582

1,164

49.68

1,339

1,339 Other

40.20

1,420

149,429

40.85

1,272

131,896 Total CRE loans, gross

43.61

843

$ 804,684

47.68

1,886

$ 1,839,312





(1) Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value. (2) Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs.

The office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $485.9 million, or 9.9% of total loans at December 31, 2025. The office CRE loan portfolio included loans to medical tenants of $129.1 million, or 26.6% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at December 31, 2025. The office CRE loan portfolio also included loans to government or government contractor tenants of $51.5 million, or 10.6% of the total office CRE loan portfolio for the same period. At December 31, 2025, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio on the office CRE loan portfolio was 1.7x and the average LTV was 47.55%.

The 481 loans in the office CRE portfolio at December 31, 2025 had an average loan size of $1.0 million and a median loan size of $365 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at December 31, 2025 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.

LTV Range ($ in thousands)

Loan Count

Loan Balance

% of Office CRE Less than or equal to 50%

244

$ 170,536

35.0 % Greater than 50% and less than or equal to 60%

73

114,510

23.6 Greater than 60% and less than or equal to 70%

92

149,203

30.7 Greater than 70% and less than or equal to 80%

58

42,608

8.8 Greater than 80%

14

9,083

1.9 Total

481

$ 485,940

100.0 %

There were 17 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $166.1 million at December 31, 2025, compared to 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization, the payoff of a $5.6 million loan, the change in purpose of collateral of an $11.8 million loan from office to school, and a loan opened for $25 million. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 80.5% was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.1% was secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $30.7 million were classified as special mention or substandard at December 31, 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025 there was a charge-off of $2.6 million related to the office CRE portfolio. There were no other office CRE portfolio charge-offs during 2025.

Nonperforming assets were $43.2 million and $28.1 million, or 0.69% and 0.45% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased $15.1 million in the fourth quarter, primarily due to commercial real estate and consumer loans. When comparing December 31, 2025 to December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets increased $18.4 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $19.0 million and an decrease in repossessed marine and auto loans of $502 thousand. Substandard loans, which include nonaccrual loans, accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due were $57.4 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $48.5 million at September 30, 2025 and $24.7 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to several commercial non-owner occupied real estate loans that were downgraded during the current period. All of these loans are well secured by collateral and required minimal individual reserves as of December 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased $5.7 million from September 30, 2025 to $5.53 billion at December 31, 2025 and increased $5.5 million when compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in total deposits year-to-date was primarily due to an increase in time deposits of $85.9 million, an increase in noninterest-bearing accounts of $25.1 million, an increase in brokered deposits of $10.9 million and an increase in money market and savings accounts of $9.0 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing checking deposits of $125.5 million. Core deposits, which exclude municipal deposits, increased by $154.8 million, or 3.8%, during the same period, which was partially offset by volatility driven by a large client relationship.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits was $5.53 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $5.58 billion at September 30, 2025. FHLB advances were $50.0 million at September 30, 2025, which was repaid in the fourth quarter of 2025. Brokered deposits were $10.9 million at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. Total reciprocal deposits were $1.52 billion and $1.48 billion at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Uninsured deposits were $937.2 million, or 16.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2025. Uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $786.5 million, or 14.2% of total deposits, at December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the available liquidity was $1.42 billion, including $355.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.07 billion in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.

Total stockholders' equity increased $48.8 million, or 9.0%, when compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to current year earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses, partially offset by cash dividends paid. As of December 31, 2025 and 2024, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 9.42% and 8.68%, respectively, and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets([2]) was 8.06% and 7.17%, respectively. The Company's tangible common equity ratio at December 31, 2025 was 8.06% compared to 7.17% at December 31, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2025 were 11.15% and 13.61%, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $50.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $48.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in interest income on deposits at other banks of $1.6 million, an increase in interest income on loans of $1.4 million and a decrease in interest expense on short-term borrowings of $394 thousand. These favorable changes were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits of $815 thousand and an increase in interest expense of long-term borrowings of $763 thousand. The increase in interest expense on long-term borrowings is due to a new debt issuance of $60.0 million during the quarter, which replaced $45 million of subordinated debt that was redeemed at the end of the quarter. The increase in net interest income was $6.4 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and was primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $4.9 million and a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $3.1 million. These favorable changes were partially offset by a decrease in interest on deposits with other banks of $1.3 million, an increase in interest expense on short-term borrowings of $246 thousand, and an increase in interest expense on long-term borrowings of $151 thousand.

The Company's NIM increased to 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.42% for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher core interest income. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.22% to 3.24%. Excluding accretion interest income, loan yields increased 2 bps and funding costs decreased 4 bps for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $1.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to write-offs of merger-related interest rate marks on certain deposit products. The Company's NIM increased to 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.03% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's average interest-earning asset yield increased to 5.45% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 5.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024, while the average cost of funds decreased 20 bps to 2.11% from 2.31% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses was $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The comparable amounts were $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $780 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 was due to lower reserves resulting from favorable economic conditions, partially offset by charge-offs driven by a large commercial real estate loan write-down. Coverage ratios decreased to 1.20% at December 31, 2025 from 1.22% at September 30, 2025, and decreased from 1.21% at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs increased to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a large commercial real estate write-down in the fourth quarter 2025.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million from $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, and a decrease of $186 thousand from $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2025, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a one-time receipt of insurance proceeds. Comparing the fourth quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in noninterest income was primarily due a decrease in mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by an increase in trust and investment fee income, an increase in interchange credits and the absence of the one-time gain on sale of real property in 2024.

Total noninterest expense of $35.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $1.1 million compared to $34.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, and increased $1.6 million compared to $33.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to higher professional service fees of $248 thousand and other noninterest expense of $689 thousand related to writedown of repossessed assets. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense of $1.4 million and higher software and data processing costs of $685 thousand, partially offset by lower amortization of other intangible assets of $298 thousand and lower legal and professional services of $284 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024 was 60.06%, 61.00% and 64.21%, respectively. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios([3]) for the same periods were 56.59%, 57.30% and 60.28%, respectively.

Review of Full-Year Financial Results

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $192.4 million, an increase of $21.8 million, or 12.8%, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $14.7 million, or 5.0%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $11.0 million, or 4.1%, an increase in interest on deposits with other banks of $2.8 million, or 44.6%, and an increase in interest income on taxable investments of $934 thousand. The increase in interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $130.3 million, or 2.8%. The decrease in total interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in interest on deposits of $6.1 million and the decrease in interest expense on borrowings of $1.0 million was as a result of lower average FHLB advances and associated rates during the year.

The Company's NIM increased from 3.10% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to 3.36% for the year ended December 31, 2025. Margins were higher due to a $211.0 million increase in interest-earning asset balances and a 5 basis point increase in interest-earning asset yields. These positive movements were coupled with lower-cost interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits of $49.9 million was offset by a 20 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid, as well as a $27.2 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances and a 44 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 21 basis points and 27 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, which resulted in NIM excluding accretion of 3.15% and 2.83% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $8.4 million and $4.7 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses during 2025 was due to higher reserves related to growth in the loan portfolio and higher charge-offs, partially offset by an improved economic outlook. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $6.6 million compared to $4.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Total noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased $1.5 million, or 4.9%, when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $344 thousand increase in interchange credits, a $338 thousand increase in trust and investment fee income, and a $622 thousand increase in other noninterest income.

Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased $219 thousand, or 0.2%, when compared to the same period in 2024. Noninterest expense line items decreased primarily due to the absence of the $4.7 million credit card fraud event that occurred in 2024 and lower amortization of intangible assets of $1.2 million, which was partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefit expenses of $4.8 million and a $2.4 million increase in software and data processing expense in year ended December 31, 2025.

The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 61.33% compared to 68.55% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios for the same periods were 57.43% and 61.43%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, was 1.73% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.82% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio([4]), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.59% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.58% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Dividend Schedule

Beginning this quarter, the Company's Board of Directors will consider regular dividend declarations in February, May, August and November, with dividends, when declared, payable in March, June, September and December, which is one month later than in the past.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)

























Q4 2025 vs.

Q4 2025 vs.

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2025

Q4 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 50,533

$ 48,738

$ 47,333

$ 46,110

$ 44,093

3.7 %

14.6 %

$ 192,712

$ 170,874

12.8 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

92

83

81

81

82

10.8

12.2

335

325

3.1 Net interest income

50,441

48,655

47,252

46,029

44,011

3.7

14.6

192,377

170,549

12.8 Provision for credit losses

2,827

2,992

1,528

1,028

780

(5.5)

262.4

8,375

4,738

76.8 Noninterest income

8,667

7,701

9,318

7,003

8,853

12.5

(2.1)

32,688

31,147

4.9 Noninterest expense

35,499

34,379

34,410

33,747

33,943

3.3

4.6

138,035

138,254

(0.2) Income before income taxes

20,782

18,985

20,632

18,257

18,141

9.5

14.6

78,655

58,704

34.0 Income tax expense

4,895

4,637

5,125

4,493

4,859

5.6

0.7

19,149

14,815

29.3 NET INCOME

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

10.7

19.6

$ 59,506

$ 43,889

35.6









































Adjusted net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 17,416

$ 15,889

$ 17,215

$ 15,481

$ 14,636

9.6 %

19.0 %

$ 66,004

$ 54,348

21.4 % Pre-tax pre-provision net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 23,609

$ 21,977

$ 22,160

$ 19,285

$ 18,921

7.4 %

24.8 %

$ 87,030

$ 63,442

37.2 %









































Return on average assets – GAAP

1.02 %

0.95 %

1.03 %

0.91 %

0.86 %

7 bp

16 bp

0.98 %

0.74 %

24 bp Adjusted return on average assets – non-GAAP(1)

1.11

1.05

1.15

1.02

0.94

6

17

1.08

0.92

16 Return on average common equity – GAAP

10.79

9.96

11.13

10.20

9.82

83

97

10.52

8.35

217 Return on average tangible common equity – non-GAAP(1)

14.10

13.27

14.99

14.05

13.67

83

43

14.09

12.21

188 Net interest spread

2.48

2.46

2.39

2.30

2.02

2

46

2.40

2.14

26 Net interest margin

3.43

3.42

3.35

3.24

3.03

1

40

3.36

3.10

26 Efficiency ratio – GAAP

60.06

61.00

60.83

63.64

64.21

(94)

(415)

61.33

68.55

(722) Efficiency ratio – non-GAAP(1)

56.59

57.30

56.73

59.25

60.28

(71)

(369)

57.43

61.43

(400) Noninterest income to average assets

0.55

0.51

0.62

0.46

0.57

4

(2)

0.54

0.53

1 Noninterest expense to average assets

2.27

2.27

2.29

2.23

2.19

—

8

2.26

2.34

(8) Net operating expense to average assets – GAAP

1.72

1.76

1.67

1.77

1.62

(4)

10

1.73

1.82

(9) Net operating expense to average assets – non-GAAP(1)

1.59

1.62

1.52

1.62

1.50

(3)

9

1.59

1.58

1









































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic net income per common share

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

11.6 %

20.0 %

$ 1.78

$ 1.32

34.8 % Diluted net income per common share

0.48

0.43

0.46

0.41

0.40

11.6

20.0

1.78

1.32

34.8 Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

0.48

0.48

— Book value per common share at period end

17.65

17.27

16.94

16.55

16.23

2.2

8.7

17.65

16.23

8.7 Tangible book value per common share at period end – non-GAAP(1)

14.87

14.43

14.03

13.58

13.19

3.0

12.7

14.87

13.19

12.7 Common share market value at period end

17.68

16.41

15.72

13.54

15.85

7.7

11.5

17.68

15.85

11.5 Common share intraday price:







































High

$ 19.22

$ 17.67

$ 15.88

$ 17.24

$ 17.61

8.8 %

9.1 %

19.22

17.61

9.1 % Low

14.93

14.96

11.47

13.15

13.21

(0.2)

13.0

11.47

10.06

14.0

(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) – Continued

























Q4 2025 vs.

Q4 2025 vs.

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2025

Q4 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 4,909,619

$ 4,884,003

$ 4,833,558

$ 4,784,991

$ 4,796,245

0.5 %

2.4 %

$ 4,853,469

$ 4,723,215

2.8 % Investment securities

653,639

664,535

683,680

664,655

655,610

(1.6)

(0.3)

666,591

668,279

(0.3) Earning assets

5,843,816

5,658,981

5,660,409

5,768,080

5,798,454

3.3

0.8

5,731,919

5,520,904

3.8 Assets

6,206,753

6,020,574

6,021,385

6,129,241

6,163,497

3.1

0.7

6,094,659

5,896,931

3.4 Deposits

5,452,082

5,280,252

5,297,567

5,417,514

5,461,583

3.3

(0.2)

5,361,893

5,188,812

3.3 FHLB advances

20,108

52,391

50,000

50,000

50,000

(61.6)

(59.8)

43,068

70,298

(38.7) Subordinated debt & TRUPS

104,752

74,363

74,102

73,840

73,578

40.9

42.4

81,828

72,907

12.2 Stockholders' equity

584,209

571,247

558,952

547,443

538,184

2.3

8.6

565,579

525,742

7.6









































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net charge-offs

$ 3,619

$ 1,825

$ 649

$ 554

$ 1,333

98.3 %

171.5 %

$ 6,647

$ 4,072

63.2 %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 39,960

$ 24,378

$ 16,782

$ 15,402

$ 21,008

63.9 %

90.2 %











Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

255

153

215

894

294

66.7

(13.3)











Other real estate owned and repossessed property

2,992

3,552

2,636

2,608

3,494

(15.8)

(14.4)











Total nonperforming assets

$ 43,207

$ 28,083

$ 19,633

$ 18,904

$ 24,796

53.9

74.2













Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) – Continued

























Q4 2025 vs.

Q4 2025 vs.

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2025

Q4 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets – GAAP

9.42 %

9.19 %

9.36 %

8.94 %

8.68 %

23 bp

74 bp











Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets – non-GAAP(1)

8.06

7.80

7.88

7.46

7.17

26

89





















































Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.29 %

0.15 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.11 %

14 bp

18 bp

0.14 %

0.09 %

5 bp









































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







































Period-end loans

1.20 %

1.22 %

1.21 %

1.21 %

1.21 %

(2) bp

(1) bp











Period-end nonaccrual loans

147.24

244.29

348.49

376.85

275.66

(9,705)

(12,842)











Period-end nonperforming assets

136.17

212.06

297.88

307.04

233.55

(7,589)

(9,738)





















































As a percent of total loans at period-end:







































Nonaccrual loans

0.82 %

0.50 %

0.35 %

0.32 %

0.44 %

32 bp

38 bp





















































As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and repossessed property at period-end:







































Nonperforming assets

0.88 %

0.57 %

0.41 %

0.40 %

0.52 %

31 bp

36 bp





















































As a percent of total assets at period-end:







































Nonaccrual loans

0.64 %

0.39 %

0.28 %

0.25 %

0.34 %

25 bp

30 bp











Nonperforming assets

0.69

0.45

0.33

0.31

0.40

24

29













(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) – Continued

























Q4 2025 vs.

Q4 2025 vs. ($ in thousands)

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2025

Q4 2024 The Company Amounts



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 510,729

$ 496,709

$ 483,947

$ 470,223

$ 458,258

2.82 %

11.45 % Tier 1 Capital

540,897

526,794

513,952

500,149

488,105

2.68

10.82 Total Capital

660,451

627,055

618,793

603,928

591,228

5.33

11.71 Risk-Weighted Assets

4,852,573

4,867,237

4,890,679

4,823,833

4,852,564

(0.30)

—





























The Company Ratios



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.52 %

10.21 %

9.90 %

9.75 %

9.44 %

31 bp

108 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.15

10.82

10.51

10.37

10.06

33

109 Total Capital to RWA

13.61

12.88

12.65

12.52

12.18

73

143 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

8.82

8.86

8.65

8.27

8.02

(4)

80





























The Bank Amounts



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 569,183

$ 559,212

$ 546,630

$ 534,824

$ 521,453

1.78 %

9.15 % Tier 1 Capital

569,183

559,212

546,630

534,824

521,453

1.78

9.15 Total Capital

629,746

620,034

607,235

594,550

580,706

1.57

8.44 Risk-Weighted Assets

4,844,639

4,864,871

4,888,558

4,821,975

4,851,903

(0.42)

(0.15)





























The Bank Ratios



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.75 %

11.49 %

11.18 %

11.09 %

10.75 %

26 bp

100 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.75

11.49

11.18

11.09

10.75

26

100 Total Capital to RWA

13.00

12.75

12.42

12.33

11.97

25

103 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

9.30

9.41

9.20

8.84

8.58

(11)

72

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

























December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 50,164

$ 62,289

$ 54,512

$ 46,886

$ 44,008

(19.5) %

14.0 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

305,402

354,224

130,472

342,120

415,843

(13.8)

(26.6) Cash and cash equivalents

355,566

416,513

184,984

389,006

459,851

(14.6)

(22.7) Investment securities:



























Available for sale, at fair value

220,358

181,720

187,679

179,148

149,212

21.3

47.7 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

414,827

433,440

459,246

469,572

481,077

(4.3)

(13.8) Equity securities, at fair value

6,186

6,113

6,010

5,945

5,814

1.2

6.4 Restricted securities, at cost

17,989

20,364

20,412

20,411

20,253

(11.7)

(11.2) Loans held for sale, at fair value

32,540

21,500

34,319

15,717

19,606

51.3

66.0 Loans held for investment

4,900,302

4,882,969

4,827,628

4,777,489

4,771,988

0.4

2.7 Less: allowance for credit losses

(58,836)

(59,554)

(58,483)

(58,042)

(57,910)

(1.2)

1.6 Loans, net

4,841,466

4,823,415

4,769,145

4,719,447

4,714,078

0.4

2.7





























Premises and equipment, net

80,168

80,812

81,426

81,692

81,806

(0.8)

(2.0) Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

—

— Other intangible assets, net

29,722

31,722

33,761

36,033

38,311

(6.3)

(22.4) Right-of-use assets

10,523

10,896

11,052

11,709

11,385

(3.4)

(7.6) Cash surrender value on life insurance

105,839

105,055

105,860

105,040

104,421

0.7

1.4 Accrued interest receivable

18,551

20,408

19,821

20,555

19,570

(9.1)

(5.2) Deferred income taxes

29,825

30,328

30,972

31,428

31,857

(1.7)

(6.4) Other assets

31,992

32,927

29,921

27,594

30,256

(2.8)

5.7 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,258,818

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

(0.3)

0.5

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets – Continued

























December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











LIABILITIES



























Deposits:



























Noninterest-bearing

$ 1,587,953

$ 1,594,212

$ 1,575,120

$ 1,565,017

$ 1,562,815

(0.4) %

1.6 % Interest-bearing checking

852,585

851,963

763,309

852,480

978,076

0.1

(12.8) Money market and savings

1,814,928

1,790,001

1,691,438

1,800,529

1,805,884

1.4

0.5 Time deposits

1,267,487

1,281,132

1,273,285

1,242,319

1,181,561

(1.1)

7.3 Brokered deposits

10,911

10,857

10,806

—

—

0.5



Total deposits

5,533,864

5,528,165

5,313,958

5,460,345

5,528,336

0.1

0.1 FHLB advances

—

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

(100.0)

(100.0) Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS"), net

30,168

30,085

30,005

29,926

29,847

0.3

1.1 Subordinated debt, net

58,893

44,409

44,236

44,053

43,870

32.6

34.2 Total borrowings

89,061

124,494

124,241

123,979

123,717

(28.5)

(28.0) Lease liabilities

11,027

11,395

11,541

12,183

11,844

(3.2)

(6.9) Other liabilities

34,993

37,218

22,940

27,586

25,800

(6.0)

35.6 TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,668,945

5,701,272

5,472,680

5,624,093

5,689,697

(0.6)

(0.4) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock, $0.01 par value per share

334

334

334

333

333

—

0.3 Additional paid-in capital

360,554

359,939

359,063

358,572

358,112

0.2

0.7 Retained earnings

233,578

221,693

211,400

199,898

190,166

5.4

22.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,593)

(4,759)

(5,603)

(6,333)

(7,545)

(3.5)

(39.1) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

589,873

577,207

565,194

552,470

541,066

2.2

9.0 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 6,258,818

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

(0.3)

0.5





























Shares of common stock issued and outstanding

33,413,503

33,421,672

33,374,265

33,374,265

33,332,177

0.0

0.2 Book value per common share

$ 17.65

$ 17.27

$ 16.94

$ 16.55

$ 16.23

2.2

8.7

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter and Year

























Q4 2025 vs.

Q4 2025 vs.

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2025

Q4 2024

2025

2024

% Change



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)









(unaudited)







INTEREST INCOME







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 72,331

$ 70,930

$ 69,695

$ 67,647

$ 67,428

2.0 %

7.3 %

$ 280,604

$ 269,631

4.1 % Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

5,010

5,036

5,331

5,001

4,833

(0.5)

3.7

20,378

19,444

4.8 Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment securities

6

6

6

6

6

—

—

24

24

— Interest on deposits with other banks

2,810

1,215

1,588

3,409

4,137

131.3

(32.1)

9,022

6,239

44.6 Total interest income

80,157

77,187

76,620

76,063

76,404

3.8

4.9

310,028

295,338

5.0









































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits

27,289

26,474

27,369

28,070

30,363

3.1

(10.1)

109,203

115,301

(5.3) Interest on short-term borrowings

246

640

605

598

—

(61.6)

—

2,089

2,131

(2.0) Interest on long-term borrowings

2,181

1,418

1,394

1,366

2,030

53.8

7.4

6,359

7,357

(13.6) Total interest expense

29,716

28,532

29,368

30,034

32,393

4.1

(8.3)

117,651

124,789

(5.7)









































NET INTEREST INCOME

50,441

48,655

47,252

46,029

44,011

3.7

14.6

192,377

170,549

12.8 Provision for credit losses

2,827

2,992

1,528

1,028

780

(5.5)

262.4

8,375

4,738

76.8 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

47,614

45,663

45,724

45,001

43,231

4.3

10.1

184,002

165,811

11.0









































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts

1,663

1,599

1,519

1,514

1,606

4.0

3.5

6,295

6,149

2.4 Trust and investment fee income

1,042

898

942

823

857

16.0

21.6

3,705

3,367

10.0 Mortgage banking revenue

1,181

1,278

2,379

1,240

2,026

(7.6)

(41.7)

6,078

5,987

1.5 Interchange credits

1,862

1,858

1,788

1,577

1,726

0.2

7.9

7,085

6,741

5.1 Other noninterest income

2,919

2,068

2,690

1,849

2,638

41.2

10.7

9,525

8,903

7.0 Total noninterest income

$ 8,667

$ 7,701

$ 9,318

$ 7,003

$ 8,853

12.5

(2.1)

$ 32,688

$ 31,147

4.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter and Year – Continued

























Q4 2025 vs.

Q4 2025 vs.

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2025

Q4 2024

2025

2024

% Change



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)









(unaudited)







NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 18,582

$ 18,642

$ 17,742

$ 16,440

$ 17,209

(0.3) %

8.0 %

$ 71,406

$ 66,579

7.3 % Occupancy expense

2,461

2,406

2,472

2,538

2,474

2.3

(0.5)

9,877

9,706

1.8 Furniture and equipment expense

792

892

796

853

760

(11.2)

4.2

3,334

3,441

(3.1) Software and data processing

5,197

5,155

4,819

4,691

4,512

0.8

15.2

19,862

17,508

13.4 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,000

2,039

2,272

2,278

2,298

(1.9)

(13.0)

8,589

9,779

(12.2) Legal and professional fees

1,237

989

1,225

1,613

1,521

25.1

(18.7)

5,064

5,836

(13.2) FDIC insurance premium expense

845

794

1,023

1,091

1,013

6.4

(16.6)

3,753

4,413

(15.0) Marketing and advertising

367

315

384

254

291

16.5

26.1

1,320

1,319

0.1 Fraud losses

227

45

83

105

98

404.4

131.6

460

4,998

(90.8) Other noninterest expense

3,791

3,102

3,594

3,884

3,767

22.2

0.6

14,370

14,675

(2.1) Total noninterest expense

35,499

34,379

34,410

33,747

33,943

3.3

4.6

138,035

138,254

(0.2)









































Income before income taxes

20,782

18,985

20,632

18,257

18,141

9.5

14.6

78,655

58,704

34.0 Income tax expense

4,895

4,637

5,125

4,493

4,859

5.6

0.7

19,149

14,815

29.3 NET INCOME

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

10.7

19.6

$ 59,506

$ 43,889

35.6









































Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

33,426,198

33,419,291

33,374,265

33,350,869

33,327,243

— %

0.3 %

33,392,817

33,267,328

0.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

33,446,103

33,435,862

33,388,013

33,375,318

33,363,612

0.0 %

0.2 %

33,407,155

33,285,156

0.4 %









































Basic net income per common share

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

11.6 %

20.0 %

$ 1.78

$ 1.32

34.8 % Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

11.6 %

20.0 %

$ 1.78

$ 1.32

34.8 %









































Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

— %

— %

$ 0.48

$ 0.48

— %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets



































Loans(1), (2), (3)



































Commercial real estate

$ 2,624,581

$ 38,928

5.88 %

$ 2,615,409

$ 38,077

5.78 %

$ 2,551,903

$ 36,036

5.62 % Residential real estate

1,442,055

19,548

5.42

1,407,076

19,711

5.60

1,358,066

18,142

5.34 Construction

343,796

5,740

6.62

347,574

5,848

6.68

336,094

5,304

6.28 Commercial

219,874

4,337

7.83

219,002

3,380

6.12

229,676

3,792

6.57 Consumer

274,715

3,726

5.38

289,729

3,877

5.31

313,686

4,080

5.17 Credit cards

4,598

142

12.25

5,213

118

8.98

6,820

154

8.98 Total loans

4,909,619

72,421

5.85

4,884,003

71,011

5.77

4,796,245

67,508

5.60





































Investment securities



































Taxable

652,990

5,010

3.07

663,884

5,036

3.03

654,955

4,833

2.95 Tax-exempt(1)

649

8

4.93

651

8

4.92

655

8

4.89 Interest-bearing deposits

280,558

2,810

3.97

110,443

1,215

4.36

346,599

4,137

4.75 Total earning assets

5,843,816

80,249

5.45

5,658,981

77,270

5.42

5,798,454

76,486

5.25 Cash and due from banks

51,611









49,405









43,444







Other assets

371,205









370,952









380,321







Allowance for credit losses

(59,879)









(58,764)









(58,722)







Total assets

$ 6,206,753









$ 6,020,574









$ 6,163,497









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) – Continued





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing checking

$ 768,769

$ 5,386

2.78 %

$ 689,906

$ 5,157

2.97 %

$ 901,764

$ 7,898

3.48 % Money market and savings deposits

1,784,972

9,373

2.08

1,714,161

9,277

2.15

1,733,934

10,331

2.37 Time deposits

1,277,732

12,425

3.86

1,277,403

11,935

3.71

1,232,480

12,134

3.92 Brokered deposits

10,942

105

3.81

10,891

105

3.82

—

—

— Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,842,415

27,289

2.82

3,692,361

26,474

2.84

3,868,178

30,363

3.12 FHLB advances

20,108

246

4.85

52,391

640

4.85

50,000

618

4.92 Subordinated debt and guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")(4)

104,752

2,181

8.26

74,363

1,418

7.57

73,578

1,412

7.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,967,275

29,716

2.97

3,819,115

28,532

2.96

3,991,756

32,393

3.23 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,609,667









1,587,891









1,593,405







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

45,602









42,321









40,152







Stockholders' equity

584,209









571,247









538,184







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,206,753









$ 6,020,574









$ 6,163,497













































Net interest spread









2.48 %









2.46 %









2.02 % Net interest margin









3.43









3.42









3.03 Net interest margin excluding accretion(3)









3.24









3.22









2.85 Cost of funds









2.11









2.09









2.31 Cost of deposits









1.99









1.99









2.21 Cost of debt









7.71









6.44









6.54

(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.1 million, $3.3 million and $3.2 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $1.2 million, $280 thousand and $412 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts and $171 thousand, $232 thousand and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) – Continued









Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets























Loans(1), (2), (3)























Commercial real estate

$ 2,588,913

$ 150,171

5.80 %

$ 2,528,961

$ 144,155

5.70 % Residential real estate

1,394,073

76,708

5.50

1,318,500

72,636

5.51 Construction

349,097

22,809

6.53

322,978

19,917

6.17 Commercial

223,949

15,081

6.73

220,699

15,625

7.08 Consumer

291,789

15,697

5.38

324,633

16,923

5.21 Credit cards

5,648

467

8.27

7,444

694

9.32 Total loans

4,853,469

280,933

5.79

4,723,215

269,950

5.72

























Investment securities























Taxable

665,940

20,378

3.06

667,622

19,444

2.91 Tax-exempt(1)

651

30

4.61

657

30

4.57 Interest-bearing deposits

211,859

9,022

4.26

129,410

6,239

4.82 Total earning assets

5,731,919

310,363

5.41

5,520,904

295,663

5.36 Cash and due from banks

48,725









46,264







Other assets

372,846









387,852







Allowance for credit losses

(58,831)









(58,089)







Total assets

$ 6,094,659









$ 5,896,931









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) – Continued





Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities























Interest-bearing checking

$ 759,395

$ 23,265

3.06 %

$ 825,773

$ 25,523

3.09 % Money market and savings deposits

1,761,503

38,245

2.17

1,690,905

41,202

2.44 Time deposits

1,255,797

47,391

3.77

1,205,411

48,566

4.03 Brokered deposits

7,927

302

3.81

12,636

10

0.08 Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,784,622

109,203

2.89

3,734,725

115,301

3.09 FHLB advances

43,068

2,089

4.85

70,298

3,720

5.29 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")(4)

81,828

6,359

7.77

72,907

5,768

7.91 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,909,518

117,651

3.01

3,877,930

124,789

3.22 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,577,271









1,454,087







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

42,291









39,172







Stockholders' equity

565,579









525,742







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,094,659









$ 5,896,931

































Net interest spread









2.40 %









2.14 % Net interest margin









3.36









3.10 Net interest margin excluding accretion(3)









3.15









2.83 Cost of funds









2.14









2.34 Cost of deposits









2.04









2.22 Cost of debt









6.76









6.63

(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $15.4 million and $16.9 million of accretion interest on loans for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $2.2 million and $1.5 million of amortization of deposit discounts and $865 thousand and $926 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)





Quarter to Date

Year to Date ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible common equity(1): Net income

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 59,506

$ 43,889 Annualized net income (A)

$ 63,030

$ 56,924

$ 62,198

$ 55,821

$ 52,839

$ 59,506

$ 43,889





























Net income

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 59,506

$ 43,889 Add: amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax

1,529

1,541

1,708

1,717

1,683

6,498

7,311 Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets – non-GAAP

17,416

15,889

17,215

15,481

14,965

66,004

51,200 Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets – non-GAAP (B)

$ 69,096

$ 63,038

$ 69,049

$ 62,784

$ 59,535

$ 66,004

$ 51,200





























Net income

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 59,506

$ 43,889 Add: amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax

1,529

1,541

1,708

1,717

1,683

6,498

7,311 Add: credit card fraud losses, net of tax

—

—

—

—

—

—

3,484 Less: sale and fair value of held for sale assets, net of tax

—

—

—

—

(329)

—

(336) Adjusted net income – non-GAAP

17,416

15,889

17,215

15,481

14,636

66,004

54,348 Annualized adjusted net income – non-GAAP (C)

$ 69,096

$ 63,038

$ 69,049

$ 62,784

$ 58,226

$ 66,004

$ 54,348





























Net income

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 59,506

$ 43,889 Less: income tax expense

4,895

4,637

5,125

4,493

4,859

19,149

14,815 Less: provision for credit losses

2,827

2,992

1,528

1,028

780

8,375

4,738 Pre-tax pre-provision net income – non GAAP

$ 23,609

$ 21,977

$ 22,160

$ 19,285

$ 18,921

$ 87,030

$ 63,442





























Return on average assets – GAAP

1.02 %

0.95 %

1.03 %

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.98 %

0.74 % Adjusted return on average assets – non-GAAP

1.11 %

1.05 %

1.15 %

1.02 %

0.94 %

1.08 %

0.92 %





























Average assets

$ 6,206,753

$ 6,020,574

$ 6,021,385

$ 6,129,241

$ 6,163,497

$ 6,094,659

$ 5,896,931





























Average stockholders' equity (D)

$ 584,209

$ 571,247

$ 558,952

$ 547,443

$ 538,184

$ 565,579

$ 525,742 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible

(94,059)

(96,074)

(98,241)

(100,514)

(102,794)

(97,201)

(106,409) Average tangible common equity (E)

$ 490,150

$ 475,173

$ 460,711

$ 446,929

$ 435,390

$ 468,378

$ 419,333





























Return on average common equity – GAAP (A)/(D)

10.79 %

9.96 %

11.13 %

10.20 %

9.82 %

10.52 %

8.35 % Return on average tangible common equity – non-GAAP (B)/(E)

14.10 %

13.27 %

14.99 %

14.05 %

13.67 %

14.09 %

12.21 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity – non-GAAP (C)/(E)

14.10 %

13.27 %

14.99 %

14.05 %

13.37 %

14.09 %

12.96 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) – Continued





Quarter to Date

Year to Date ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio(2): Noninterest expense (F)

$ 35,499

$ 34,379

$ 34,410

$ 33,747

$ 33,943

$ 138,035

$ 138,254 Less: amortization of other intangible assets

(2,000)

(2,039)

(2,272)

(2,278)

(2,298)

(8,589)

(9,779) Less: credit card fraud losses

—

—

—

—

—

—

(4,660) Adjusted noninterest expense (G)

$ 33,499

$ 32,340

$ 32,138

$ 31,469

$ 31,645

$ 129,446

$ 123,815





























Net interest income (H)

$ 50,441

$ 48,655

$ 47,252

$ 46,029

$ 44,011

$ 192,377

$ 170,549 Add: taxable-equivalent adjustment

92

83

81

81

82

335

325 Taxable-equivalent net interest income (I)

$ 50,533

$ 48,738

$ 47,333

$ 46,110

$ 44,093

$ 192,712

$ 170,874





























Noninterest income (J)

$ 8,667

$ 7,701

$ 9,318

$ 7,003

$ 8,853

$ 32,688

$ 31,147 Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets

—

—

—

—

(450)

—

(450) Adjusted noninterest income (K)

$ 8,667

$ 7,701

$ 9,318

$ 7,003

$ 8,403

$ 32,688

$ 30,697





























Efficiency ratio – GAAP (F)/(H)+(J)

60.06 %

61.00 %

60.83 %

63.64 %

64.21 %

61.33 %

68.55 % Adjusted efficiency ratio – non-GAAP (G)/(I)+(K)

56.59 %

57.30 %

56.73 %

59.25 %

60.28 %

57.43 %

61.43 %





























Net operating expense to average assets – GAAP

1.72 %

1.76 %

1.67 %

1.77 %

1.62 %

1.73 %

1.82 % Adjusted net operating expense to average assets – non-GAAP

1.59 %

1.62 %

1.52 %

1.62 %

1.50 %

1.59 %

1.58 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) – Continued

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024





















The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1): Stockholders' equity (L)

$ 589,873

$ 577,207

$ 565,194

$ 552,470

$ 541,066 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible

(92,988)

(94,988)

(97,027)

(99,299)

(101,577) Tangible common equity (M)

$ 496,885

$ 482,219

$ 468,167

$ 453,171

$ 439,489





















Shares of common stock outstanding (N)

33,413,503

33,421,672

33,374,265

33,374,265

33,332,177





















Book value per common share – GAAP (L)/(N)

$ 17.65

$ 17.27

$ 16.94

$ 16.55

$ 16.23 Tangible book value per common share – non-GAAP (M)/(N)

$ 14.87

$ 14.43

$ 14.03

$ 13.58

$ 13.19





















The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets(1): Stockholders' equity (O)

$ 589,873

$ 577,207

$ 565,194

$ 552,470

$ 541,066 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible

(92,988)

(94,988)

(97,027)

(99,299)

(101,577) Tangible common equity (P)

$ 496,885

$ 482,219

$ 468,167

$ 453,171

$ 439,489





















Assets (Q)

$ 6,258,818

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible

(92,988)

(94,988)

(97,027)

(99,299)

(101,577) Tangible assets (R)

$ 6,165,830

$ 6,183,491

$ 5,940,847

$ 6,077,264

$ 6,129,186





















Period-end equity to assets – GAAP (O)/(Q)

9.42 %

9.19 %

9.36 %

8.94 %

8.68 % Period-end tangible common equity to tangible assets – non-GAAP (P)/(R)

8.06 %

7.80 %

7.88 %

7.46 %

7.17 %

(1) Management believes that reporting tangible common equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes. (2) Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.