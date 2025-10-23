Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

EASTON, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $14.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, and net income of $11.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") – The Company reported ROAA of 0.95% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025 and 0.77% for the third quarter of 2024. Non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") ROAA (1) was 1.05% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.15% for the second quarter of 2025 and 0.90% for the third quarter of 2024.

Book value per share increased to $17.27 at September 30, 2025 from $16.94 at June 30, 2025 and $16.00 at September 30, 2024. Asset Quality – Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.45% at September 30, 2025, an increase from 0.33% at June 30, 2025 and 0.27% at September 30, 2024. Classified assets to total assets were 0.83% at September 30, 2025, an increase when compared to 0.37% at June 30, 2025 and 0.39% at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $59.6 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $57.9 million at December 31, 2024 and $58.7 million at September 30, 2024. The ACL as a percentage of loans increased to 1.22% at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2024, and decreased compared to 1.24% at September 30, 2024.

"We continue to demonstrate resilience and operational strength in the third quarter," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares. "Despite a modest decline in net income for the quarter due to a large marine loan write-off and softer noninterest income, we saw meaningful expansion in net interest margin and continued growth in book value per share. Asset quality remains sound, supported by strong collateral and prudent reserve levels, despite a temporary increase in nonperforming and classified assets driven by a few commercial real estate exposures. As we navigate a dynamic environment, we remain focused on enhancing operating leverage through strategic investments in technology and talent. We are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable long-term value."

__________________________________ (1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $6.28 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $47.7 million, or 0.8%, when compared to $6.23 billion at December 31, 2024. The aggregate increase was primarily due to an increase in our loan portfolio of $111.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing deposits at other banks of $61.6 million and a decrease in our investment securities portfolio of $14.8 million. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits with other institutions was primarily driven by loan growth. Total assets increased $360.8 million, or 6.1%, from $5.92 billion when compared to September 30, 2024.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at September 30, 2025 was 7.80% compared to 7.17% at December 31, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2025 were 10.82% and 12.88%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans were $2.16 billion and $2.08 billion, and as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL were 348.42% and 359.52% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

CRE loans (excluding land and construction) at September 30, 2025 were $2.64 billion compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans at September 30, 2025.





September 30, 2025



Owner Occupied

Non-Owner Occupied ($ in thousands)

Average LTV(1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance(2)

Average LTV(1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance(2) Office, medical

43.00 %

$ 562

$ 31,462

50.82 %

$ 1,820

$ 98,278 Office, govt. or govt. contractor

53.78

603

4,820

56.48

2,892

49,170 Office, other

48.85

480

91,125

47.72

1,198

198,837 Office, total

47.76

502

127,407

49.07

1,461

346,285 Retail

49.72

614

66,951

49.03

2,510

486,968 Multi-family (5+ units)

—

—

—

55.05

2,412

287,016 Hotel/motel

—

—

—

45.05

4,090

204,511 Industrial/warehouse

48.16

673

96,857

49.59

1,555

211,455 Commercial-improved

40.79

1,161

206,657

49.31

1,266

160,729 Marine/boat slips

29.78

1,512

39,313

35.31

1,647

9,885 Restaurant

48.43

999

59,928

47.34

992

46,602 Church

33.95

863

60,434

13.34

2,383

2,383 Land/lot loans

51.17

660

1,320

49.02

253

86,901 Other

40.15

1,409

114,157

83.01

682

313,150 Total CRE loans, gross(3)

43.52

837

$ 773,024

54.25

1,254

$ 2,155,885





(1) Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value. (2) Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs. (3) CRE loans include land and construction.

The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $473.7 million, or 9.7% of total loans at September 30, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included loans to medical tenants of $129.7 million, or 27.4% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at September 30, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio also included loans to government or government contractor tenants of $54.0 million, or 11.4% of the total office CRE loan portfolio for the same period. At September 30, 2025, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio on the office CRE loan portfolio was 1.8x and the average LTV was 48.40%.

There were 491 loans in the office CRE portfolio, which had an average loan size of $965 thousand and a median loan size of $366 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at September 30, 2025 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.

LTV Range ($ in thousands)

Loan Count

Loan Balance

% of Office CRE Less than or equal to 50%

242

$ 156,733

33.1 % 50%-60%

78

111,682

23.6 60%-70%

92

132,631

28.0 70%-80%

63

62,485

13.2 Greater than 80%

16

10,161

2.1 Total

491

$ 473,692

100.0 %

The Bank had 16 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $144.7 million at September 30, 2025, compared to 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization, the payoff of a $5.6 million loan, and the change in purpose of collateral of an $11.8 million loan from office to school. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 80.1% was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 96.9% was secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $13.7 million were classified as special mention or substandard at September 30, 2025. The Bank did not have any charge-offs related to the office CRE portfolio during 2025.

At September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets were $28.1 million, or 0.45% of total assets, and $19.6 million, or 0.33% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased $8.5 million, primarily due to commercial real estate and consumer loans. When comparing September 30, 2025 to September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets increased $12.3 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $9.5 million and an increase in repossessed marine and auto loans of $3.1 million. Substandard loans, which include nonaccrual loans, accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due were $48.5 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $19.9 million at June 30, 2025 and $22.8 million at September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to several commercial non-owner occupied real estate loans, which were downgraded during the current period. All of these loans are well secured by collateral and required minimal individual reserves as of September 30, 2025.

Total deposits increased $214.2 million from June 30, 2025 to $5.53 billion at September 30, 2025 and decreased $171 thousand when compared to December 31, 2024. The third-quarter increase was primarily driven by seasonal growth in municipal deposits, which typically accumulate during this period. The decrease in total deposits year-to-date was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing checking deposits of $126.1 million and a decrease in money market and savings of $15.9 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in time deposits of $99.6 million. Core deposits, which exclude municipal deposits, increased by $224.2 million, or 5.5%, during the same period which was partially offset by volatility driven by a large client relationship.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits was $5.58 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $5.36 billion at June 30, 2025. The Bank had a $50.0 million FHLB advance at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. The advance consisted of an 18-month Bermuda Convertible note of $50.0 million. The Bank had $10.9 million and $10.8 million of brokered deposits at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Total reciprocal deposits were $1.48 billion at September 30, 2025 and $1.31 billion at June 30, 2025.

The Bank's uninsured deposits were $936.3 million, or 16.9% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $792.2 million, or 14.3% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Bank had approximately $1.37 billion of available liquidity, including $416.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $950.9 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks and $65.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.

Total stockholders' equity increased $36.1 million, or 6.7%, when compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to current year earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses, partially offset by cash dividends paid. As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 9.19% and 8.68%, respectively, and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(1) was 7.80% and 7.17%, respectively.

__________________________________ (1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $48.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $47.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $43.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans of $1.2 million and a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $895 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on deposits at other banks of $373 thousand and a decrease in interest income on investment securities of $295 thousand. The increase in net interest income was $5.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024, and was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $2.4 million, an increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.8 million, a decrease in interest expense on long term borrowings of $661 thousand and an increase in interest on deposits at other banks of $651 thousand, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on short-term borrowings of $149 thousand.

The Company's NIM increased to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2025 from 3.35% for the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher core interest income. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.10% to 3.22%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 6 bps and funding costs decreased 6 bps, for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 decreased $836 thousand when compared to the second quarter of 2025. All deposit products repriced at favorable rates, coupled with lower interest-bearing deposit balances during the period. The Company's NIM increased to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2025 from 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024. The Company's average interest-earning asset yield decreased to 5.42% for the third quarter of 2025 from 5.47% for the third quarter of 2024, while the average cost of funds decreased 29 bps to 2.09% from 2.38% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses was $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The comparable amounts were $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025 was due to higher reserves related to growth in the loan portfolio and higher charge-offs driven by a large marine loan write-off. Coverage ratios increased to 1.22% at September 30, 2025 from 1.21% at June 30, 2025, and decreased from 1.24% at September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs increased to $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $649 thousand for the second quarter of 2025, and increased compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a large marine loan write-down in the third quarter 2025.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $7.7 million, a decrease of $1.6 million from $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $414 thousand from $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. When comparing the third quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2025, the decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking revenue of $1.1 million and the absence of the one-time credit card incentive in the second quarter 2025. Comparing the third quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2024, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in interchange credits and an increase in mortgage banking revenue.

Total noninterest expense of $34.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 decreased $31 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2025 expense of $34.4 million, and increased $265 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2024 expense of $34.1 million. The decrease from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to lower professional service fees of $236 thousand and other noninterest expense, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefit expenses of $0.9 million. The increase from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense of $2.1 million and higher software and data processing costs of $736 thousand, partially offset by the absence of the credit fraud loss-related expenses incurred in the third quarter 2024, lower legal and professional services of $373 thousand and lower amortization of other intangible assets of $297 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024 was 61.00%, 60.83% and 67.49%, respectively. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios(1) for the same periods were 57.30%, 56.73% and 62.10%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.76%, compared to 1.67% and 1.84% for the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.62% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.52% and 1.65% for the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively.

__________________________________ (1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Review of Nine Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $141.9 million, an increase of $15.4 million, or 12.2%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $10.9 million, or 5.0%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $6.1 million, or 3.0%, and an increase in interest on deposits with other banks of $4.1 million, or 195.5%. The increase in interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $135.9 million, or 2.9%. The decrease in total interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in interest on deposits of $3.0 million and a decrease in interest expense on borrowings of $1.4 million as a result of lower average FHLB advances and associated rates during the year.

The Company's NIM increased from 3.12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 3.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Margins were higher due to a $266.5 million increase in interest-earning asset balances and a 1 basis point increase in interest-earning asset yields. These positive movements were coupled with lower cost interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits of $75.5 million was offset by a 16 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid, as well as a $26.3 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances and a 52 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 23 basis points and 29 basis points for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, which resulted in NIMs excluding accretion of 3.11% and 2.83% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $5.5 million and $4.0 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses during 2025 was due to higher reserves related to growth in the loan portfolio and higher charge-offs, partially offset by an improved economic outlook. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $3.0 million compared to $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased $1.7 million, or 7.7%, when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $936 thousand increase in mortgage-banking revenue, a $341 thousand increase in other noninterest income and a $208 thousand increase in interchange credits.

Total noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased $1.8 million, or 1.7%, when compared to the same period in 2024. Noninterest expense line items decreased primarily due to the absence of the $4.7 million credit card fraud event during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and lower amortization of intangible assets of $893 thousand, which was partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefit expenses of $3.5 million and an increase of $2.0 million of software and data processing expense in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 61.78% compared to 70.09% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios for the same periods were 57.73% and 61.83%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 1.73% compared to 1.89% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.59% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

__________________________________ (1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States ("U.S.") economy and general economic conditions, (including the interest rate environment, government economic and monetary policies, the strength of global financial markets and inflation/deflation and supply chain issues), whether national or regional, and conditions in the lending markets in which we participate that may have an adverse effect on the demand for our loans and other products, our credit quality and related levels of nonperforming assets and loan losses, and the value and salability of the real estate that we own or that is the collateral for our loans; the ability to effectively manage the information technology systems, including third-party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches, and risk related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; the ability to develop and use technologies to provide products and services that will satisfy customer demands; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require us to increase our reserve for loan losses or to write-down assets; changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, which could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or our subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; changes in market rates and prices may adversely impact the value of securities, loans, deposits and other financial instruments and the interest rate sensitivity of our balance sheet; our liquidity requirements could be adversely affected by changes in our assets and liabilities; our ability to prudently manage our growth and execute our strategy; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; competitive factors among financial services organizations, including product and pricing pressures and our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the growth and profitability of noninterest or fee income being less than expected; the effect of legislative or regulatory developments, including changes in laws concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance and other aspects of the financial services industry; the effect of any change in federal government enforcement of federal laws affecting the cannabis industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure or adjust the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of recent or future changes in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; the effects of federal government shutdowns, debt ceiling standoff, or other uncertainty regarding fiscal and governmental policies of the U.S. federal government; climate change and other catastrophic events or disasters; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; and other factors that may affect our future results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (https://www.sec.gov).

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)























Q3 2025 vs.

Q3 2025 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2025

Q3 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 48,738

$ 47,333

$ 46,110

$ 44,093

$ 43,345

3.0 %

12.4 %

$ 142,180

$ 126,780

12.15 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

83

81

81

82

82

2.5

1.2

244

242

0.83 Net interest income

48,655

47,252

46,029

44,011

43,263

3.0

12.5

141,936

126,538

12.17 Provision for credit losses

2,992

1,528

1,028

780

1,470

95.8

103.5

5,548

3,958

40.17 Noninterest income

7,701

9,318

7,003

8,853

7,287

(17.4)

5.7

24,021

22,294

7.75 Noninterest expense

34,379

34,410

33,747

33,943

34,114

(0.1)

0.8

102,536

104,311

(1.70) Income before income taxes

18,985

20,632

18,257

18,141

14,966

(8.0)

26.9

57,873

40,563

42.67 Income tax expense

4,637

5,125

4,493

4,859

3,777

(9.5)

22.8

14,254

9,956

43.17 Net income

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

(7.5)

28.2

$ 43,619

$ 30,607

42.51









































Adjusted net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 15,889

$ 17,215

$ 15,481

$ 14,636

$ 13,187

(7.7) %

20.5 %

$ 48,585

$ 39,769

22.2 % Pre-tax pre-provision net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 21,977

$ 22,160

$ 19,285

$ 18,921

$ 16,436

(0.8) %

33.7 %

$ 63,421

$ 44,521

42.5 %









































Return on average assets – GAAP

0.95 %

1.03 %

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

(8) bp

18 bp

0.96 %

0.70 %

26 bp Adjusted return on average assets – non-GAAP(1)

1.05

1.15

1.02

0.94

0.90

(10)

15

1.07

0.91

16 Return on average common equity – GAAP

9.96

11.13

10.20

9.82

8.41

(117)

155

10.43

7.84

259 Return on average tangible common equity – non-GAAP(1)

11.98

13.50

12.49

12.14

10.50

(152)

148

12.65

9.88

277 Interest rate spread

2.46

2.39

2.30

2.02

2.06

7

40

2.38

2.18

20 Net interest margin

3.42

3.35

3.24

3.03

3.17

7

25

3.34

3.12

22 Efficiency ratio – GAAP

61.00

60.83

63.64

64.21

67.49

17

(649)

61.78

70.09

(831) Efficiency ratio – non-GAAP(1)

57.30

56.73

59.25

60.28

62.10

57

(480)

57.73

61.83

(410) Noninterest income to average assets

0.51

0.62

0.46

0.57

0.50

(11)

1

0.53

0.51

2 Noninterest expense to average assets

2.27

2.29

2.23

2.19

2.34

(2)

(7)

2.26

2.40

(14) Net operating expense to average assets – GAAP

1.76

1.67

1.77

1.62

1.84

9

(8)

1.73

1.89

(16) Net operating expense to average assets – non-GAAP(1)

1.62

1.52

1.62

1.50

1.65

10

(3)

1.59

1.61

(2)









































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic net income per common share

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

(6.5) %

26.5 %

$ 1.31

$ 0.92

42.39 % Diluted net income per common share

0.43

0.46

0.41

0.40

0.34

(6.5)

26.5

1.31

0.92

42.39 Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

0.36

0.36

— Book value per common share at period end

17.27

16.94

16.55

16.23

16.00

2.0

7.9

17.27

16.00

7.94 Tangible book value per common share at period end – non-GAAP(1)

14.43

14.03

13.58

13.19

12.88

2.9

12.0

14.43

12.88

12.03 Common share market value at period end

16.41

15.72

13.54

15.85

13.99

4.4

17.3

16.41

13.99

17.30 Common share intraday price:







































High

$ 17.67

$ 15.88

$ 17.24

$ 17.61

$ 14.99

11.3 %

17.9 %

17.67

14.99

17.88 Low

14.96

11.47

13.15

13.21

11.03

30.4

35.6

11.47

10.06

14.02

____________________________________ (1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued























Q3 2025 vs.

Q3 2025 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2025

Q3 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 4,884,003

$ 4,833,558

$ 4,784,991

$ 4,796,245

$ 4,734,001

1.0 %

3.2 %

$ 4,834,547

$ 4,698,694

2.89 % Investment securities

664,535

683,680

664,655

655,610

656,375

(2.8)

1.2

670,956

672,533

(0.23) Earning assets

5,658,981

5,660,409

5,768,080

5,798,454

5,435,311

0.0

4.1

5,694,210

5,427,713

4.91 Assets

6,020,574

6,021,385

6,129,241

6,163,497

5,810,492

0.0

3.6

6,056,883

5,808,153

4.28 Deposits

5,280,252

5,297,567

5,417,514

5,461,583

5,086,348

(0.3)

3.8

5,331,498

5,097,951

4.58 FHLB advances

52,391

50,000

50,000

50,000

83,500

4.8

(37.3)

50,806

77,113

(34.11) Subordinated debt & TRUPS

74,363

74,102

73,840

73,578

72,946

0.4

1.9

74,103

72,682

1.96 Stockholders' equity

571,247

558,952

547,443

538,184

529,155

2.2

8.0

559,301

521,564

7.24









































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 1,825

$ 649

$ 554

$ 1,333

$ 1,288

181.2 %

41.7 %

$ 3,028

$ 2,739

10.55 %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 24,378

$ 16,782

$ 15,402

$ 21,008

$ 14,844

45.3 %

64.2 %











Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

153

215

894

294

454

(28.8)

(66.3)











Other real estate owned and repossessed property

3,552

2,636

2,608

3,494

485

34.8

632.4











Total nonperforming assets

$ 28,083

$ 19,633

$ 18,904

$ 24,796

$ 15,783

43.0

77.9













Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued























Q3 2025 vs.

Q3 2025 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2025

Q3 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets – GAAP

9.19 %

9.36 %

8.94 %

8.68 %

9.01 %

(17) bp

18 bp











Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets – non-GAAP(1)

7.80

7.88

7.46

7.17

7.39

(8)

41





















































Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.15 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

10 bp

4 bp

0.08 %

0.08 %

— bp









































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







































Period-end loans

1.22 %

1.21 %

1.21 %

1.21 %

1.24 %

1 bp

(2) bp











Period-end nonaccrual loans

244.29

348.49

376.85

275.66

395.24

(10,420)

(15,095)











Period-end nonperforming assets

212.06

297.88

307.04

233.55

371.72

(8,582)

(15,966)





















































As a percent of total loans at period-end:







































Nonaccrual loans

0.50 %

0.35 %

0.32 %

0.44 %

0.31 %

15 bp

19 bp





















































As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and repossessed property at period-end:







































Nonperforming assets

0.57 %

0.41 %

0.40 %

0.52 %

0.33 %

16 bp

24 bp





















































As a percent of total assets at period-end:







































Nonaccrual loans

0.39 %

0.28 %

0.25 %

0.34 %

0.25 %

11 bp

14 bp











Nonperforming assets

0.45

0.33

0.31

0.40

0.27

12

18













____________________________________ (1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and N1on-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued























Q3 2025 vs.

Q3 2025 vs. ($ in thousands)

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2025

Q3 2024 The Company Amounts



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 496,709

$ 483,947

$ 470,223

$ 458,258

$ 446,402

2.64 %

11.27 % Tier 1 Capital

526,794

513,952

500,149

488,105

476,170

2.50

10.63 Total Capital

627,055

618,793

603,928

591,228

579,664

1.34

8.18 Risk-Weighted Assets

4,867,237

4,890,679

4,823,833

4,852,564

4,816,165

(0.48)

1.06





























The Company Ratios



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.21 %

9.90 %

9.75 %

9.44 %

9.27 %

31 bp

94 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.82

10.51

10.37

10.06

9.89

31

94 Total Capital to RWA

12.88

12.65

12.52

12.18

12.04

23

85 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

8.86

8.65

8.27

8.02

8.31

22

55





























The Bank Amounts



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 559,212

$ 546,630

$ 534,824

$ 521,453

$ 509,511

2.30 %

9.75 % Tier 1 Capital

559,212

546,630

534,824

521,453

509,511

2.30

9.75 Total Capital

620,034

607,235

594,550

580,706

569,317

2.11

8.91 Risk-Weighted Assets

4,864,871

4,888,558

4,821,975

4,851,903

4,808,058

(0.48)

1.18





























The Bank Ratios



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.49 %

11.18 %

11.09 %

10.75 %

10.60 %

31 bp

90 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.49

11.18

11.09

10.75

10.60

31

90 Total Capital to RWA

12.75

12.42

12.33

11.97

11.84

32

90 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

9.41

9.20

8.84

8.58

8.90

21

51

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)























September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 62,289

$ 54,512

$ 46,886

$ 44,008

$ 52,363

41.5 %

19.0 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

354,224

130,472

342,120

415,843

131,258

(14.8)

169.9 Cash and cash equivalents

416,513

184,984

389,006

459,851

183,621

(9.4)

126.8 Investment securities:



























Available for sale, at fair value

181,720

187,679

179,148

149,212

133,339

21.8

36.3 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

433,440

459,246

469,572

481,077

484,583

(9.9)

(10.6) Equity securities, at fair value

6,113

6,010

5,945

5,814

5,950

5.1

2.7 Restricted securities, at cost

20,364

20,412

20,411

20,253

20,253

0.5

0.5 Loans held for sale, at fair value

21,500

34,319

15,717

19,606

26,877

9.7

(20.0) Loans held for investment

4,882,969

4,827,628

4,777,489

4,771,988

4,733,909

2.3

3.1 Less: allowance for credit losses

(59,554)

(58,483)

(58,042)

(57,910)

(58,669)

2.8

1.5 Loans, net

4,823,415

4,769,145

4,719,447

4,714,078

4,675,240

2.3

3.2





























Premises and equipment, net

80,812

81,426

81,692

81,806

81,663

(1.2)

(1.0) Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

—

— Other intangible assets, net

31,722

33,761

36,033

38,311

40,609

(17.2)

(21.9) Mortgage servicing rights

5,293

5,396

5,535

5,874

5,309

(9.9)

(0.3) Right-of-use assets

10,896

11,052

11,709

11,385

11,384

(4.3)

(4.3) Cash surrender value on life insurance

105,055

105,860

105,040

104,421

103,729

0.6

1.3 Accrued interest receivable

20,408

19,821

20,555

19,570

19,992

4.3

2.1 Deferred income taxes

30,328

30,972

31,428

31,857

32,191

(4.8)

(5.8) Other assets

27,634

24,525

22,059

24,382

29,698

13.3

(6.9) TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

0.8

6.1

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued























September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 LIABILITIES



























Deposits:



























Noninterest-bearing

$ 1,594,212

$ 1,575,120

$ 1,565,017

$ 1,562,815

$ 1,571,393

2.0 %

1.5 % Interest-bearing checking

851,963

763,309

852,480

978,076

751,533

(12.9)

13.4 Money market and savings

1,790,001

1,691,438

1,800,529

1,805,884

1,634,140

(0.9)

9.5 Time deposits

1,281,132

1,273,285

1,242,319

1,181,561

1,268,657

8.4

1.0 Brokered deposits

10,857

10,806

—

—

—

—



Total deposits

5,528,165

5,313,958

5,460,345

5,528,336

5,225,723

—

5.8 FHLB advances

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

—

— Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS"), net

30,085

30,005

29,926

29,847

29,768

0.8

1.1 Subordinated debt, net

44,409

44,236

44,053

43,870

43,688

1.2

1.7 Total borrowings

124,494

124,241

123,979

123,717

123,456

0.6

0.8 Lease liabilities

11,395

11,541

12,183

11,844

11,816

(3.8)

(3.6) Other liabilities

37,218

22,940

27,586

25,800

23,438

44.3

58.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,701,272

5,472,680

5,624,093

5,689,697

5,384,433

0.2

5.9 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock, $0.01 par value per share

334

334

333

333

333

0.3

0.3 Additional paid in capital

359,939

359,063

358,572

358,112

357,580

0.5

0.7 Retained earnings

221,693

211,400

199,898

190,166

180,884

16.6

22.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,759)

(5,603)

(6,333)

(7,545)

(5,526)

(36.9)

(13.9) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

577,207

565,194

552,470

541,066

533,271

6.7

8.2 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

0.8

6.1





























Shares of common stock issued and outstanding

33,421,672

33,374,265

33,374,265

33,332,177

33,326,772

0.3

0.3 Book value per common share

$ 17.27

$ 16.94

$ 16.55

$ 16.23

$ 16.00

6.4

7.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)























Q3 2025 vs.

Q3 2025 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2025

Q3 2024

2025

2024

% Change INTEREST INCOME







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 70,930

$ 69,695

$ 67,647

$ 67,428

$ 69,157

1.8 %

2.6 %

$ 208,273

$ 202,203

3.0 % Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

5,036

5,331

5,001

4,833

4,962

(5.5)

1.5

15,368

14,611

5.2 Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment securities

6

6

6

6

6

—

—

18

18

— Interest on deposits with other banks

1,215

1,588

3,409

4,137

564

(23.5)

115.4

6,212

2,102

195.5 Total interest income

77,187

76,620

76,063

76,404

74,689

0.7

3.3

229,871

218,934

5.0









































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits

26,474

27,369

28,070

30,363

28,856

(3.3)

(8.3)

81,914

84,938

(3.6) Interest on short-term borrowings

640

605

598

—

491

5.8

30.3

1,843

2,131

(13.5) Interest on long-term borrowings

1,418

1,394

1,366

2,030

2,079

1.7

(31.8)

4,178

5,327

(21.6) Total interest expense

28,532

29,368

30,034

32,393

31,426

(2.8)

(9.2)

87,935

92,396

(4.8)









































NET INTEREST INCOME

48,655

47,252

46,029

44,011

43,263

3.0

12.5

141,936

126,538

12.2 Provision for credit losses

2,992

1,528

1,028

780

1,470

95.8

103.5

5,548

3,958

40.2 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

45,663

45,724

45,001

43,231

41,793

(0.1)

9.3

136,388

122,580

11.3









































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts

1,599

1,519

1,514

1,606

1,543

5.3

3.6

4,632

4,543

2.0 Trust and investment fee income

898

942

823

857

880

(4.7)

2.0

2,663

2,510

6.1 Mortgage-banking revenue

1,278

2,379

1,240

2,026

1,177

(46.3)

8.6

4,897

3,961

23.6 Interchange credits

1,858

1,788

1,577

1,726

1,711

3.9

8.6

5,223

5,015

4.1 Other noninterest income

2,068

2,690

1,849

2,638

1,976

(23.1)

4.7

6,606

6,265

5.4 Total noninterest income

$ 7,701

$ 9,318

$ 7,003

$ 8,853

$ 7,287

(17.4)

5.7

$ 24,021

$ 22,294

7.7

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued























Q3 2025 vs.

Q3 2025 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2025

Q3 2024

2025

2024

% Change NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 18,642

$ 17,742

$ 16,440

$ 17,209

$ 16,523

5.1 %

12.8 %

$ 52,824

$ 49,370

7.0 % Occupancy expense

2,406

2,472

2,538

2,474

2,384

(2.7)

0.9

7,416

7,232

2.5 Furniture and equipment expense

892

796

853

760

876

12.1

1.8

2,542

2,681

(5.2) Software and data processing

5,155

4,819

4,691

4,512

4,419

7.0

16.7

14,665

12,658

15.9 Directors' fees

318

219

348

460

443

45.2

(28.2)

885

1,097

(19.3) Amortization of other intangible assets

2,039

2,272

2,278

2,298

2,336

(10.3)

(12.7)

6,589

7,482

(11.9) FDIC insurance premium expense

794

1,023

1,091

1,013

1,160

(22.4)

(31.6)

2,908

3,400

(14.5) Legal and professional fees

989

1,225

1,613

1,521

1,362

(19.3)

(27.4)

3,827

4,315

(11.3) Fraud losses

45

83

105

98

673

(45.8)

(93.3)

233

5,237

(95.6) Other noninterest expense

3,099

3,759

3,790

3,598

3,938

(17.6)

(21.3)

10,647

10,839

(1.8) Total noninterest expense

34,379

34,410

33,747

33,943

34,114

(0.1)

0.8

102,536

104,311

(1.7)









































Income before income taxes

18,985

20,632

18,257

18,141

14,966

(8.0)

26.9

57,873

40,563

42.7 Income tax expense

4,637

5,125

4,493

4,859

3,777

(9.5)

22.8

14,254

9,956

43.2 NET INCOME

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

(7.5)

28.2

$ 43,619

$ 30,607

42.5









































Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

33,419,291

33,374,265

33,350,869

33,327,243

33,317,739

0.1 %

0.3 %

33,381,568

33,247,210

0.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

33,435,862

33,388,013

33,375,318

33,363,612

33,339,005

0.1 %

0.3 %

33,392,298

33,254,706

0.4 %









































Basic net income per common share

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

(6.5) %

26.5 %

$ 1.31

$ 0.92

42.4 % Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

(6.5) %

26.5 %

$ 1.31

$ 0.92

42.4 %









































Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

— %

— %

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

— %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets



































Loans(1), (2), (3)



































Commercial real estate

$ 2,615,409

$ 38,077

5.78 %

$ 2,572,931

$ 37,276

5.81 %

$ 2,522,170

$ 36,376

5.74 % Residential real estate

1,407,076

19,711

5.56

1,378,940

18,986

5.52

1,332,891

19,315

5.76 Construction

347,574

5,848

6.68

352,803

5,697

6.48

336,209

5,307

6.28 Commercial

219,002

3,380

6.12

224,218

3,658

6.54

212,611

3,763

7.04 Consumer

289,729

3,877

5.31

298,544

4,036

5.42

322,988

4,306

5.30 Credit cards

5,213

118

8.98

6,122

121

7.93

7,132

170

9.48 Total loans

4,884,003

71,011

5.77

4,833,558

69,774

5.79

4,734,001

69,237

5.82





































Investment securities



































Taxable

663,884

5,036

3.03

683,028

5,331

3.12

655,718

4,962

3.03 Tax-exempt(1)

651

8

4.92

652

8

4.91

657

8

4.87 Interest-bearing deposits

110,443

1,215

4.36

143,171

1,588

4.45

44,935

564

4.99 Total earning assets

5,658,981

77,270

5.42

5,660,409

76,701

5.44

5,435,311

74,771

5.47 Cash and due from banks

49,405









46,620









46,996







Other assets

370,952









372,725









386,700







Allowance for credit losses

(58,764)









(58,369)









(58,515)







Total assets

$ 6,020,574









$ 6,021,385









$ 5,810,492









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued



Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing checking

$ 689,906

$ 5,157

2.97 %

$ 720,967

$ 5,697

3.17 %

$ 581,517

$ 5,472

3.74 % Money market and savings deposits

1,714,161

9,277

2.15

1,747,854

9,580

2.20

1,670,210

10,420

2.48 Time deposits

1,277,403

11,935

3.71

1,258,802

12,000

3.82

1,229,273

12,742

4.12 Brokered deposits

10,891

105

3.82

9,720

92

3.80

25,829

222

3.42 Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,692,361

26,474

2.84

3,737,343

27,369

2.94

3,506,829

28,856

3.27 FHLB advances

52,391

640

4.85

50,000

605

4.85

83,500

1,116

5.32 Subordinated debt and guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")(4)

74,363

1,418

7.57

74,102

1,394

7.55

72,946

1,454

7.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,819,115

28,532

2.96

3,861,445

29,368

3.05

3,663,275

31,426

3.41 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,587,891









1,560,224









1,579,519







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

42,321









40,764









38,543







Stockholders' equity

571,247









558,952









529,155







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,020,574









$ 6,021,385









$ 5,810,492













































Net interest spread









2.46 %









2.39 %









2.06 % Net interest margin









3.42









3.35









3.17 Net interest margin excluding accretion(3)









3.22









3.10









2.84 Cost of funds









2.09









2.17









2.38 Cost of deposits









1.99









2.07









2.26 Cost of debt









6.44









6.46









6.54

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $3.3 million, $4.2 million and $5.0 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $280 thousand, $435 thousand and $287 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts and $232 thousand, $232 thousand, and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets























Loans(1), (2), (3)























Commercial real estate

$ 2,576,893

$ 111,244

5.77 %

$ 2,521,258

$ 108,118

5.73 % Residential real estate

1,377,904

57,160

5.55

1,305,215

54,494

5.58 Construction

350,883

17,069

6.50

318,574

14,613

6.13 Commercial

225,322

10,743

6.37

217,684

11,833

7.26 Consumer

297,543

11,971

5.38

328,309

12,843

5.23 Credit cards

6,002

325

7.24

7,654

539

9.41 Total loans

4,834,547

208,512

5.77

4,698,694

202,440

5.76

























Investment securities























Taxable

670,304

15,368

3.06

671,875

14,611

2.90 Tax-exempt(1)

652

23

4.70

658

23

4.66 Interest-bearing deposits

188,707

6,212

4.40

56,486

2,102

4.97 Total earning assets

5,694,210

230,115

5.40

5,427,713

219,176

5.39 Cash and due from banks

47,752









47,211







Other assets

373,398









391,106







Allowance for credit losses

(58,477)









(57,877)







Total assets

$ 6,056,883









$ 5,808,153









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities























Interest-bearing checking

$ 756,235

$ 17,879

3.16 %

$ 800,258

$ 17,384

2.90 % Money market and savings deposits

1,753,594

28,872

2.20

1,676,457

30,871

2.46 Time deposits

1,248,405

34,966

3.74

1,196,324

36,116

4.03 Brokered deposits

6,911

197

3.81

16,642

567

4.55 Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,765,145

81,914

2.91

3,689,681

84,938

3.07 FHLB advances

50,806

1,843

4.85

77,113

3,102

5.37 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")(4)

74,103

4,178

7.54

72,682

4,356

8.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,890,054

87,935

3.02

3,839,476

92,396

3.21 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,566,353









1,408,270







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

41,175









38,843







Stockholders' equity

559,301









521,564







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,056,883









$ 5,808,153

































Net interest spread









2.38 %









2.18 % Net interest margin









3.34









3.12 Net interest margin excluding accretion(3)









3.11









2.83 Cost of funds









2.15









2.35 Cost of deposits









2.05









2.23 Cost of debt









6.44









6.65

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $11.3 million and $13.7 million of accretion interest on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $1.0 million and $1.1 million of amortization of deposit discounts and $695 thousand and $695 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)























YTD

YTD ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024





























The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible common equity(1): Net income

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 43,619

$ 30,607 Annualized net income (A)

$ 56,924

$ 62,198

$ 55,821

$ 52,839

$ 44,513

$ 58,318

$ 40,884





























Net income

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 43,619

$ 30,607 Add: Amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax

1,541

1,708

1,717

1,683

1,746

4,966

5,646 Add: Credit card fraud losses, net of tax

—

—

—

—

252

—

3,516 Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets, net of tax

—

—

—

(329)

—

—

— Adjusted net income – non-GAAP

15,889

17,215

15,481

14,636

13,187

48,585

39,769 Annualized adjusted net income – non-GAAP (B)

$ 63,038

$ 69,049

$ 62,784

$ 58,226

$ 52,461

$ 64,958

$ 53,122





























Net income

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 43,619

$ 30,607 Less: income tax expense

4,637

5,125

4,493

4,859

3,777

14,254

9,956 Less: provision for credit losses

2,992

1,528

1,028

780

1,470

5,548

3,958 Pre-tax pre-provision net income - non GAAP

$ 21,977

$ 22,160

$ 19,285

$ 18,921

$ 16,436

$ 63,421

$ 44,521





























Return on average assets – GAAP

0.95 %

1.03 %

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.96 %

0.70 % Adjusted return on average assets – non-GAAP

1.05 %

1.15 %

1.02 %

0.94 %

0.90 %

1.07 %

0.91 %





























Average assets

$ 6,020,574

$ 6,021,385

$ 6,129,241

$ 6,163,497

$ 5,810,492

$ 6,056,883

$ 5,808,153





























Average stockholders' equity (C)

$ 571,247

$ 558,952

$ 547,443

$ 538,184

$ 529,155

$ 559,301

$ 521,564 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible

(96,074)

(98,241)

(100,514)

(102,794)

(105,136)

(98,260)

(107,623) Average tangible common equity (D)

$ 475,173

$ 460,711

$ 446,929

$ 435,390

$ 424,019

$ 461,041

$ 413,941





























Return on average common equity – GAAP (A)/(C)

9.96 %

11.13 %

10.20 %

9.82 %

8.41 %

10.43 %

7.84 % Return on average tangible common equity – non-GAAP (A)/(D)

11.98 %

13.50 %

12.49 %

12.14 %

10.50 %

12.65 %

9.88 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity – non-GAAP (B)/(D)

13.27 %

14.99 %

14.05 %

13.37 %

12.37 %

14.09 %

12.83 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued























YTD

YTD ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024





























The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio(2): Noninterest expense (E)

$ 34,379

$ 34,410

$ 33,747

$ 33,943

$ 34,114

$ 102,536

$ 104,311 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets

(2,039)

(2,272)

(2,278)

(2,298)

(2,336)

(6,589)

(7,482) Less: Credit card fraud losses

—

—

—

—

(337)

—

(4,660) Adjusted noninterest expense (F)

$ 32,340

$ 32,138

$ 31,469

$ 31,645

$ 31,441

$ 95,947

$ 92,169





























Net interest income (G)

$ 48,655

$ 47,252

$ 46,029

$ 44,011

$ 43,263

$ 141,936

$ 126,538 Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

83

81

81

82

82

244

242 Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)

$ 48,738

$ 47,333

$ 46,110

$ 44,093

$ 43,345

$ 142,180

$ 126,780





























Noninterest income (I)

$ 7,701

$ 9,318

$ 7,003

$ 8,853

$ 7,287

$ 24,021

$ 22,294 Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets

—

—

—

(450)

—

—

— Adjusted noninterest income (J)

$ 7,701

$ 9,318

$ 7,003

$ 8,403

$ 7,287

$ 24,021

$ 22,294





























Efficiency ratio – GAAP (E)/(G)+(I)

61.00 %

60.83 %

63.64 %

64.21 %

67.49 %

61.78 %

70.09 % Efficiency ratio – non-GAAP (F)/(H)+(J)

57.30 %

56.73 %

59.25 %

60.28 %

62.10 %

57.73 %

61.83 %





























Net operating expense to average assets – GAAP

1.76 %

1.67 %

1.77 %

1.62 %

1.84 %

1.73 %

1.89 % Net operating expense to average assets – non-GAAP

1.62 %

1.52 %

1.62 %

1.50 %

1.65 %

1.59 %

1.61 %