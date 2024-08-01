Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

EASTON, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable August 30, 2024 to stockholders of record on August 12, 2024.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

