Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

EASTON, Md., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHBI), the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on September 16, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2026.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Shore Bancshares, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Shore Bancshares, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Shore Bancshares, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Shore Bancshares, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.