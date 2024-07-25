Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Financial Results

EASTON, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank" or "SUB") reported net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $11.2 million or $0.34 per diluted common share compared to net income of $8.2 million or $0.25 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $4.0 million or $0.20 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. Net income for the first-half of 2024 was $19.4 million or $0.58 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the first-half of 2023 of $10.5 million or $0.53 per diluted common share. Unless the context clearly suggests otherwise, references to "the merger" refers to the merger of equals which took place on July 1, 2023 between the Company and The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC").

Second Quarter and First-Half of 2024 Highlights

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 0.77% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.45% for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP, ROAA ([1]) , which excludes fraud expense, core deposit intangible amortization, and merger-related expenses, was 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.94% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.59% for the second quarter of 2023.

- The Company reported ROAA of 0.77% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.45% for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP, ROAA , which excludes expense, core deposit intangible amortization, and merger-related expenses, was 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.94% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.59% for the second quarter of 2023. Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding net accretion interest income of $3.8 million and $3.6 million for the same time periods, NIM increased two basis points ("bps") to 2.83% for the second quarter of 2024 from 2.81% for the first quarter of 2024.

- Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding net accretion interest income of and for the same time periods, NIM increased two basis points ("bps") to 2.83% for the second quarter of 2024 from 2.81% for the first quarter of 2024. Continued Stable and Low Cost Funding - Total deposits remained stable in the second quarter of 2024 with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing $386.6 million to 30.8% of total deposits. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily due to the migration of low-cost demand deposits to noninterest-bearing deposits and successful initiatives designed to drive noninterest-bearing deposit growth. The total average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 declined four bps to 2.19% when compared to the first quarter of 2024.

- Total deposits remained stable in the second quarter of 2024 with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing to 30.8% of total deposits. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily due to the migration of low-cost demand deposits to noninterest-bearing deposits and successful initiatives designed to drive noninterest-bearing deposit growth. The total average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 declined four bps to 2.19% when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Improving Earnings Drive Capital Accretion - Second quarter net interest income and noninterest income increased $1.0 million and $1.9 million , respectively, from the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth, slightly higher accelerated accretion income, and loan and securities repricing. Noninterest income increased primarily due to higher mortgage-banking revenue from increased volume and sales of residential mortgages. The improved earnings for the second quarter resulted in a 14 bps increase in the Company's Tier 1 Capital Ratio and a 14 bps increase in the Company's Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, which were 9.67% and 11.82%, respectively, on June 30, 2024 . The Company's leverage ratio and tangible common equity ratio (1) also increased to 8.07% and 7.23%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.

Second quarter net interest income and noninterest income increased and , respectively, from the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth, slightly higher accelerated accretion income, and loan and securities repricing. Noninterest income increased primarily due to higher mortgage-banking revenue from increased volume and sales of residential mortgages. The improved earnings for the second quarter resulted in a 14 bps increase in the Company's Tier 1 Capital Ratio and a 14 bps increase in the Company's Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, which were 9.67% and 11.82%, respectively, on . The Company's leverage ratio and tangible common equity ratio also increased to 8.07% and 7.23%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024. Reduced Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") Concentration - The CRE Concentration Ratio, which is calculated as non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL"), decreased in the second quarter of 2024 to 368.7% from 370.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and 382.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Capital accretion has allowed the Bank to meet the needs of its customers and fund new CRE loans.

The CRE Concentration Ratio, which is calculated as non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL"), decreased in the second quarter of 2024 to 368.7% from 370.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and 382.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Capital accretion has allowed the Bank to meet the needs of its customers and fund new CRE loans. Improving Operating Leverage - The second quarter efficiency ratio improved to 66.2% when compared to 76.9% in the first quarter 2024 and 77.8% in the second quarter 2023. The second quarter non-GAAP efficiency, which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, improved to 61.1% when compared to 62.4% in the first quarter 2024 and 71.8% in the second quarter 2023. Management anticipates ongoing expense management and technology investments will result in continued improvements in operating leverage over time.

"Throughout our first post-merger operating year, we have worked to strengthen our balance sheet and streamline our operations. Our second quarter financial results reflect our progress and momentum on both fronts." stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "Stable deposit balances and increasing asset yields drove NIM expansion and improving financial results built capital and supported loan growth. We continue to closely manage expenses and make investments that will improve operating leverage over time. Credit remains broadly stable and economic activity in our markets remains strong. We appreciate the focus and commitment of all our associates who continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients and our communities."

___________________________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $5.9 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $145 million or 2.4%, when compared to $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $233.5 million and investment securities held to maturity of $13.8 million partially offset by an increase in investment securities available for sale of $21.1 million and loans held for investment of $64.7 million. The ratio of the ACL to total loans increased slightly from 1.23% at December 31, 2023 to 1.24% at June 30, 2024.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio(1) at June 30, 2024 was 7.23% compared to 7.11% at December 31, 2023. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2024 were 9.67% and 11.82%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2024 were 10.45% and 11.69%, respectively. Non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $2.1 billion or 368.7% and $2.0 billion or 382.6%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $327.9 million or 58.6% and $299.0 million or 56.7%, respectively.

The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner-occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $504.9 million or 10.7% of total loans of $4.7 billion at June 30, 2024. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included $141.1 million or 28.0% of the total with medical tenants and $72.9 million or 14.4% of the total with government or government contractor tenants. There were 507 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Loan to Value ("LTV") estimates for the office CRE portfolio are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which varies from the initial loan boarding to interim credit reviews:

LTV Range

Loan Count

Loan Balance

% of Total CRE Less than or equal to 50%

257

$ 169,209

34 % 50%-60%

67

131,378

26 % 60%-70%

84

99,728

20 % 70%-80%

74

87,971

17 % Greater than 80%

25

16,583

3 % Grand Total

507

$ 504,869

100 %

The Bank had 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.1 million that were greater than $5.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to 24 office CRE loans totaling $189.8 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and two large loan payoffs in the quarter. For the office CRE portfolio, at June 30, 2024, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 2.5x and average LTV was 51.0%. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 74% is secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 87% is secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $5.9 million will mature and $4.1 million of the office CRE loans will reprice prior to December 31, 2024. Of the office CRE loans, $2.1 million were classified as special mention or substandard at June 30, 2024.

Total deposits decreased $237.2 million, or 4.4% to $5.1 billion at June 30, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to decreases in demand deposits of $507.0 million and money market and savings of $88.6 million, partially offset by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $329.2 million and time deposits of $29.2 million. The decrease in deposits is primarily attributable to seasonal municipal runoff and a decrease in interest rate-sensitive cannabis-related deposits. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits was significantly impacted by a transfer of $399.4 million of demand deposits which carried an average rate of four bps during the second quarter of 2024.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") short and long-term advances, and brokered deposits remained flat at $5.2 billion at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The Bank had $81 million in total FHLB advances at June 30, 2024 compared to zero at March 31, 2024. These advances consisted of short-term direct rate credits of $31 million and an 18-month Bermuda Convertible of $50 million. The Bank's uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024 were $948.9 million or 18.43% of total deposits. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, at June 30, 2024 were $819.4 million or 15.91% of total deposits. At June 30, 2024, the Bank had approximately $1.0 billion of available liquidity including: $138.9 million in cash, $894.3 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.

Total stockholders' equity increased $11.6 million, or 2.3%, when compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to current year earnings, offset by cash dividends paid. As of June 30, 2024, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.92% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(1) was 7.23% compared to 8.50% and 6.78% at December 31, 2023, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.5 million and interest and dividends on investment securities of $0.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.0 million. The increase in interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 was the result of carrying short-term advances from FHLB during the quarter to offset seasonal outflows from municipal customers of $1.5 million, partially offset by lower interest expense on deposits of $0.9 million. The increase when compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans of $34.6 million, interest and dividends on investment securities of $1.5 million and interest on deposits from other banks of $0.4 million, coupled with a decrease in interest on short-term borrowings of $1.9 million. These increases were partially offset by the increase in interest on deposits of $17.7 million and interest on long-term borrowings of $1.0 million all significantly impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to loans and securities repricing at a greater rate than deposits. The Company's cost of funds was positively impacted during the second quarter due to a shift from interest-bearing to noninterest-bearing deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $395.0 million, or 9.9% which resulted in $0.9 million less interest expense. These interest-bearing deposits were almost entirely replaced with an increase in the average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits of $317.4 million, or 27.3%. The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 from 2.68% for the second quarter of 2023. Comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2023, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 102 bps to 5.39% from 4.37%, while the cost of funds repriced at a slower pace resulting in an increase of 60 bps to 2.36% from 1.76% for the same period.

The provision for credit losses was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The comparable amounts were $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was due to new loan growth, a small increase in the Bank's CECL model loss factors and increases in specific reserves and charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024. Coverage ratios were 1.24% and 1.23% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses when compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an updated CECL model in the third quarter of 2023 due to the merger. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.9 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and net charge offs of $50,000 for the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets were $18.4 million, or 0.31% of total assets and $16.4 million, or 0.28% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in assets held for sale of $1.1 million and an increase of $1.1 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing. When comparing June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2023, nonperforming assets increased $13.7 million, primarily due to increases in nonaccrual loans of $11.4 million, an increase in repossessed marine loans and assets held for sale of $2.9 million, and an increase of $0.7 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing almost entirely impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million from $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase $3.1 million from $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to improved mortgage banking revenue. In addition, both Wye Financial Partners, the Bank's wealth management division, and the Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. (the "title company") have experienced improved revenue streams due to increased activity. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 was due to higher revenue among almost all revenue line items, a direct result of the merger in the third quarter of 2023.

Total noninterest expense of $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $3.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024 expense of $36.7 million and increased $11.9 million when compared to the second quarter of 2023 expense of $21.6 million. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a credit card fraud loss of $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by an increase in salaries and wages of $1.5 million. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the operation of a larger branch network and employee base due to the merger, which significantly impacted almost all expense line items. In addition, despite the increased size, the Company has prudently reduced its staff by approximately 72 FTE's since the consummation of the merger. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was 66.23%, 76.93% and 77.76%, respectively. Furthermore, Non-GAAP efficiency ratios(1) for the same periods were 61.05%, 62.37% and 71.75%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio,which is non-interest expense less non-interest income divided by average assets, for the second quarter 2024 was 1.73%, compared to 2.10% and 1.82% for the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively. The Non-GAAP net operating expense ratio, which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, for the second quarter 2024 was 1.55%, compared to 1.62% and 1.64% for the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively.

Review of Six Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the first six months of 2024 was $83.3 million, an increase of $35.1 million, or 72.9%, when compared to the first six months of 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $72.6 million, or 101.2%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $69.5 million, or 109.3%. The increase of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $2.0 billion, or 75.9%, and an increase in net accretion income of $6.7 million due to the merger. Increases to net interest income were partially offset by increased total interest expense of $37.4 million, or 159.0%, primarily due to increases in the cost of funds and in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $1.6 billion, or 76.8%. All of these increases were largely due to the merger.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.09% for 2024 from 2.93% for 2023, primarily due to recent loan growth and repricing of earning assets, higher net accretion due to the merger, a positive shift in lower cost deposits and an overall stabilized funding base. The increase in the average balance and yields earned on average earning assets of $2.1 billion and 100 bps, respectively, were partially offset by increases in the average balance and rates paid on interest-bearing deposits of $1.6 billion and 136 bps, respectively. The average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits increased $522.7 million, or 65.4%. Net accretion income impacted the increased net interest margin by 27 bps and five bps for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Until the balance sheet restructuring in the third quarter of 2024, the net interest margin experienced compression due to the Company's liability sensitive position, deposit rate pressures and significantly higher FHLB borrowing rates.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $2.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses for 2024 was due to higher levels of reserves required by the Company's CECL model and higher net charge-offs. Net charge offs for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.5 million compared to net recoveries of $70,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Total noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $4.4 million or 41.2%, when compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in noninterest income was experienced among almost all revenue line items. These increases were attributable to the increased size and scale of the Company following the merger as well as strategic initiatives to improve business line operations and profitability.

Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $27.7 million, or 65.2%, when compared to the same period in 2023. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the merger and the expanded operations of the newly combined Company. There were no merger-related expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company continues to focus on streamlining processes to unlock operational efficiencies and reduce overall noninterest expenses.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

























PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD























Net interest income

$ 42,140

$ 22,494

87.3 %

$ 83,275

$ 48,158

72.9 % Provision for credit losses

2,081

667

212.0

2,488

1,880

32.3 Noninterest income

8,440

5,294

59.4

15,007

10,628

41.2 Noninterest expense

33,499

21,608

55.0

70,197

42,501

65.2 Income before income taxes

15,000

5,513

172.1

25,597

14,405

77.7 Income tax expense

3,766

1,495

151.9

6,179

3,930

57.2 Net income

$ 11,234

$ 4,018

179.6

$ 19,418

$ 10,475

85.4

























Return on average assets

0.77 %

0.45 %

32 bp

0.67 %

0.59 %

8 bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of

intangibles, merger related expenses and credit card fraud

losses - Non-GAAP (1) (2)

0.91

0.59

32

0.92

0.71

21 Return on average equity

8.70

4.49

421

7.54

5.83

171 Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

12.85

7.16

569

13.08

8.57

451 Interest rate spread

2.11

2.04

7

2.23

2.35

(12) Net interest margin

3.11

2.68

43

3.09

2.93

16 Efficiency ratio - GAAP

66.23

77.76

(1,153)

71.42

72.30

(88) Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

61.05

71.76

(1,071)

61.69

67.49

(580) Non-interest income to average assets

0.58

0.59

(1)

0.52

0.60

(8) Non-interest expense to average assets

2.31

2.41

(10)

2.43

2.41

2 Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP

1.73

1.82

(9)

1.91

1.81

10 Net operating expense to average assets - Non-GAAP (1)

1.55

1.64

(9)

1.58

1.65

(7)

























PER SHARE DATA























Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.34

$ 0.20

69.1 %

$ 0.58

$ 0.53

9.9 %

























Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

— %

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

(50.0) % Book value per common share at period end

15.74

18.24

(13.7)











Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)

12.54

14.83

(15.4)











Market value at period end

11.45

11.56

(1.0)











Market range:























High

11.90

14.45

(17.6)

14.38

18.15

(20.8) Low

10.06

10.65

(5.5)

10.06

10.65

(5.5)

























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA























Loans

$ 4,706,510

$ 2,709,944

73.7 %

$ 4,680,846

$ 2,661,066

75.9 % Investment securities

706,079

645,842

9.3

680,701

649,994

4.7 Earning assets

5,459,961

3,369,183

62.1

5,423,871

3,324,682

63.1 Assets

5,839,328

3,596,311

62.4

5,807,076

3,551,573

63.5 Deposits

5,064,974

2,908,662

74.1

5,103,815

2,938,389

73.7 Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances

143,769

261,797

(45.1)

73,885

188,293

(60.8) Subordinated Debt & TRUPS

72,680

43,185

68.3

72,549

43,147

68.1 Stockholders' equity

519,478

363,225

43.0

517,727

362,205

42.9

___________________________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 24. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) - Continued





For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

























CREDIT QUALITY DATA























Net charge-offs

$ 886

$ 50

1,672.0 %

$ 1,451

$ 70

1972.9 %

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 14,837

$ 3,481

326.2 %











Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

414

1,050

(60.6)











Other real estate owned and Repossessed Property

3,126

179

1,646.4











Total nonperforming assets

18,377

4,710

290.2











Borrowers experiencing financial difficulty ("BEFDs")

(still accruing)

—

—

—











Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications

$ 18,377

$ 4,710

290.2





































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Period-end equity to assets

8.92 %

9.97 %

(105) bp











Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

7.23

8.26

(103)





































Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.08 %

0.01 %

7 bp

0.06 %

0.01 %

5 bp

























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:























Period-end loans

1.24 %

1.05 %

19 bp











Nonaccrual loans

394.14

833.50

(43,936)











Nonperforming assets

318.21

616.01

(29,780)











Accruing BEFDs modifications

—

—

—











Nonperforming assets and accruing BEFDs

318.21

616.01

(29,780)





































As a percent of total loans:























Nonaccrual loans

0.32 %

0.13 %

19 bp





































As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and

repossessed property























Nonperforming assets

0.39 %

0.17 %

22 bp





































As a percent of total assets:























Nonaccrual loans

0.25 %

0.10 %

15 bp











Nonperforming assets

0.31 %

0.13 %

18













___________________________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 24. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

















June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024















compared to compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023



















ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks

$ 50,090

$ 63,172

$ 35,423

(20.7) % 41.4 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

88,793

309,241

10,404

(71.3) 753.5 Cash and cash equivalents

138,883

372,413

45,827

(62.7) 203.1



















Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

131,594

110,521

78,069

19.1 68.6 Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for credit

losses of $108 (June 30, 2024), $94 (December 31, 2023), $163

(June 30, 2023)) at amortized cost)

499,431

513,188

536,970

(2.7) (7.0) Equity securities, at fair value

5,699

5,703

1,245

(0.1) 357.8 Restricted securities

21,725

17,900

21,208

21.4 2.4 Loans held for sale, at fair value

27,829

8,782

6,845

216.9 306.6



















Loans held for investment

4,705,737

4,641,010

2,753,223

1.4 70.9 Less: allowance for credit losses

(58,478)

(57,351)

(29,014)

(2.0) (101.6) Loans, net

4,647,259

4,583,659

2,724,209

1.4 70.6 Premises and equipment, net

82,176

82,386

51,036

(0.3) 61.0 Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

— — Other intangible assets, net

42,945

48,090

4,671

(10.7) 819.4 Other real estate owned, net

179

179

179

— — Repossessed property, net

1,560

—

—

— — Assets held for sale

1,387

—

—

—

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,995

5,926

5,466

1.2 9.7 Right of use assets, net

11,762

12,487

9,077

(5.8) 29.6 Cash surrender value on life insurance

102,969

101,704

60,150

1.2 71.2 Accrued interest receivable

19,641

19,217

8,778

2.2 123.8 Deferred income taxes

36,078

40,707

10,879

(11.4) 231.6 Other assets

23,639

24,790

13,756

(4.6) 71.8 Total assets

$ 5,864,017

$ 6,010,918

$ 3,641,631

(2.4) 61.0



















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 1,587,252

$ 1,258,037

$ 778,963

26.2 % 103.8 % Interest-bearing deposits

3,561,633

4,128,083

2,158,563

(13.7) 65.0 Total deposits

5,148,885

5,386,120

2,937,526

(4.4) 75.3



















Advances from FHLB - short-term

31,000

—

276,000

— (88.8) Advances from FHLB - long-term

50,000

—

—

— — Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated

debentures ("TRUPS")

29,316

29,158

18,492

0.5 58.5 Subordinated debt

43,504

43,139

24,735

0.8 75.9 Total borrowings

153,820

72,297

319,227

112.8 (51.8) Lease liabilities

12,189

12,857

9,392

(5.2) 29.8 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

26,340

28,509

12,346

(7.6) 113.3 Total liabilities

$ 5,341,234

$ 5,499,783

$ 3,278,491

(2.9) 62.9



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares

$ 333

$ 332

$ 199

0.3 67.3 Additional paid in capital

356,994

356,007

202,008

0.3 76.7 Retained earnings

173,716

162,290

169,494

7.0 2.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,260)

(7,494)

(8,561)

(10.2) 3.5 Total stockholders' equity

522,783

511,135

363,140

2.3 44.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,864,017

$ 6,010,918

$ 3,641,631

(2.4) 61.0



















Period-end common shares outstanding

$ 33,215

$ 33,162

$ 19,907

0.2 66.8 Book value per common share

$ 15.74

$ 15.41

$ 18.24

2.1 (13.7)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

























INTEREST INCOME























Interest and fees on loans

$ 67,292

$ 32,729

105.6 %

$ 133,045

$ 63,557

109.3 % Interest on investment securities:























Taxable

5,230

3,729

40.3

9,650

7,793

23.8 Tax-exempt

6

5

20.0

12

12

— Interest on deposits with other banks

578

170

240.0

1,538

333

361.9 Total interest income

$ 73,106

$ 36,633

99.6

$ 144,245

$ 71,695

101.2

























INTEREST EXPENSE























Interest on deposits

$ 27,585

$ 9,914

178.2

$ 56,081

$ 17,195

226.1 Interest on short-term borrowings

1,584

3,449

(54.1)

1,641

4,810

(65.9) Interest on long-term borrowings

1,797

776

131.6

3,248

1,532

112.0 Total interest expense

$ 30,966

$ 14,139

119.0

$ 60,970

$ 23,537

159.0

























NET INTEREST INCOME

$ 42,140

$ 22,494

87.3

$ 83,275

$ 48,158

72.9 Provision for credit losses

2,081

667

212.0

2,488

1,880

32.3

























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

CREDIT LOSSES

$ 40,059

$ 21,827

83.5

$ 80,787

$ 46,278

74.6

























NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 1,493

$ 1,264

18.1

$ 3,001

$ 2,477

21.2 Trust and investment fee income

896

399

124.6

1,630

831

96.1 Interchange credits

1,717

1,311

31.0

3,304

2,523

31.0 Mortgage-banking revenue

1,983

1,054

88.1

2,783

2,031

37.0 Title Company revenue

165

186

(11.3)

243

323

(24.8) Other noninterest income

2,186

1,080

102.4

4,046

2,443

65.6 Total noninterest income

$ 8,440

$ 5,294

59.4

$ 15,007

$ 10,628

41.2

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Continued





For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

























NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and wages

$ 13,307

$ 8,955

48.6 %

$ 25,158

$ 17,639

42.6 % Employee benefits

3,593

2,440

47.3

7,689

5,361

43.4 Occupancy expense

2,432

1,599

52.1

4,848

3,218

50.7 Furniture and equipment expense

900

477

88.7

1,804

1,011

78.4 Data processing

2,978

1,739

71.2

5,845

3,537

65.3 Directors' fees

359

185

94.1

654

435

50.3 Amortization of intangible assets

2,569

435

490.6

5,145

876

487.3 FDIC insurance premium expense

1,089

758

43.7

2,240

1,129

98.4 Other real estate owned, net

—

—

—

—

(1)

100.0 Legal and professional fees

1,354

959

41.2

2,954

1,709

72.8 Fraud losses (1)

62

47

31.9

4,564

114

3903.5 Merger related expenses

—

1,197

(100.0)

—

1,888

(100.0) Other noninterest expenses

4,856

2,817

72.4

9,296

5,585

66.4 Total noninterest expense

$ 33,499

$ 21,608

55.0

70,197

42,501

65.2

























Income before income taxes

$ 15,000

$ 5,513

172.1

25,597

14,405

77.7 Income tax expense

3,766

1,495

151.9

6,179

3,930

57.2 NET INCOME

$ 11,234

$ 4,018

179.6

$ 19,418

$ 10,475

85.4

























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

33,215

19,903

66.9

33,337

19,895

67.6

























Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.34

$ 0.20

69.1

$ 0.58

$ 0.53

9.9

























Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

—

$ 0.12

$ 0.24

(50.0)

____________________________________ (1) Fraud losses includes $4.3 million of credit card fraud losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

















































Earning assets















































Loans (1), (2), (3)















































Consumer real estate

$ 1,388,168

$ 19,278

5.59 %

$ 946,545

$ 10,876

4.61 %

$ 1,388,168

$ 19,278

5.59 %

$ 1,361,636

$ 18,492

5.46 % Commercial real estate

2,738,693

39,370

5.78

1,292,406

15,620

4.85

2,738,693

39,370

5.78

2,722,600

38,604

5.70 Commercial

216,809

3,926

7.28

137,554

2,177

6.35

216,809

3,926

7.28

219,884

4,097

7.49 Consumer

327,781

4,265

5.23

323,798

3,983

4.93

327,781

4,265

5.23

329,118

4,272

5.22 State and political

2,331

30

5.18

900

8

3.57

2,331

30

5.18

1,473

16

4.37 Credit Cards

8,378

201

9.65

—

—

—

8,378

201

9.65

7,457

167

9.01 Other

24,350

302

4.99

8,741

117

5.37

24,350

302

4.99

13,015

183

5.66 Total Loans

4,706,510

67,372

5.76

2,709,944

32,781

4.85

4,706,510

67,372

5.76

4,655,183

65,831

5.69

















































Investment securities















































Taxable

705,421

5,230

2.97

645,178

3,729

2.31

705,421

5,230

2.97

654,663

4,419

2.70 Tax-exempt (1)

658

8

4.86

664

9

5.42

658

8

4.86

660

8

4.85 Interest-bearing deposits

47,372

578

4.91

13,397

170

5.09

47,372

578

4.91

77,276

960

5.00 Total earning assets

5,459,961

73,188

5.39

3,369,183

36,689

4.37

5,459,961

73,188

5.39

5,387,782

71,218

5.32 Cash and due from banks

45,141









29,923









45,141









49,499







Other assets

391,854









225,935









391,854









395,023







Allowance for credit losses

(57,628)









(28,730)









(57,628)









(57,480)







Total assets

$ 5,839,328









$ 3,596,311









$ 5,839,328









$ 5,774,824











































































































Interest-bearing liabilities















































Demand deposits

$ 711,138

$ 5,550

3.14 %

$ 685,674

$ 3,913

2.29 %

$ 711,138

$ 5,550

3.14 %

$ 1,110,524

$ 6,362

2.30 % Money market and savings deposits

1,690,157

10,291

2.45

907,068

2,526

1.12

1,690,157

10,291

2.45

1,669,074

10,160

2.45 Brokered deposits

7,753

94

4.88

—

—

—

7,753

94

4.88

20,465

251

4.93 Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

758,211

7,581

4.02

312,367

2,337

3.00

758,211

7,581

4.02

762,210

7,675

4.05 Other time deposits

417,331

4,069

3.92

225,495

1,139

2.03

417,331

4,069

3.92

417,362

4,049

3.90 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,584,590

27,585

3.10

2,130,604

9,915

1.87

3,584,590

27,585

3.10

3,979,635

28,497

2.88 Advances from FHLB - short-term

113,549

1,584

5.61

261,797

3,449

5.28

113,549

1,584

5.61

4,000

56

5.63 Advances from FHLB - long-term

30,220

346

4.60

—

—

—

30,220

346

4.60

—

—

— Subordinated debt and

Guaranteed preferred

beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures

("TRUPS") (4)

72,680

1,451

8.03

43,185

776

7.21

72,680

1,451

8.03

72,418

1,451

8.06 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,801,039

30,966

3.28

2,435,586

14,140

2.33

3,801,039

30,966

3.28

4,056,053

30,004

2.98 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,480,384









778,058









1,480,384









1,163,023







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

38,427









19,442









38,427









39,772







Stockholders' equity

519,478









363,225









519,478









515,976







Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$ 5,839,328









$ 3,596,311









$ 5,839,328









$ 5,774,824

























































Net interest income





$ 42,222









$ 22,549









$ 42,222









$ 41,214





















































Net interest spread









2.11 %









2.04 %









2.11 %









2.34 % Net interest margin









3.11 %









2.68 %









3.11 %









3.08 % Cost of Funds









2.36 %









1.76 %









2.36 %









2.31 % Cost of Deposits









2.19 %









1.37 %









2.19 %









2.23 % Cost of Debt









6.28 %









5.56 %









6.28 %









7.93 %

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.5 million, $0.3 million and $4.2 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and March 31, 2024, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $(0.4) million, $41,000 and $(0.4) million of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(47,000), and $(0.2) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Earning assets























Loans (1), (2), (3)























Consumer real estate

$ 1,374,902

$ 37,770

5.52 %

$ 914,351

$ 21,383

4.72 % Commercial real estate

2,730,646

77,974

5.74

1,286,199

30,793

4.83 Commercial

218,346

8,024

7.39

140,161

3,997

5.75 Consumer

328,450

8,537

5.23

310,736

7,257

4.71 State and political

1,902

46

4.86

939

17

3.65 Credit Cards

7,918

368

9.35

—

—

— Other

18,682

484

5.21

8,680

199

4.62 Total Loans

4,680,846

133,203

5.72

2,661,066

63,646

4.82

























Investment securities























Taxable

680,042

9,650

2.84

649,329

7,793

2.40 Tax-exempt (1)

659

15

4.55

665

15

4.51 Interest-bearing deposits

62,324

1,538

4.96

13,622

333

4.93 Total earning assets

5,423,871

144,406

5.35

3,324,682

71,787

4.35 Cash and due from banks

47,320









29,266







Other assets

393,439









226,989







Allowance for credit losses

(57,554)









(29,364)







Total assets

$ 5,807,076









$ 3,551,573

































Interest-bearing liabilities























Demand deposits

$ 910,831

$ 11,911

2.63 %

$ 690,258

$ 7,149

2.09 % Money market and savings deposits

1,679,615

20,451

2.45

955,541

4,899

1.03 Brokered deposits

14,107

345

4.92

—

—

— Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

760,211

15,256

4.04

277,096

3,413

2.48 Other time deposits

417,346

8,118

3.91

216,500

1,734

1.62 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,782,110

56,081

2.98

2,139,395

17,195

1.62 Advances from FHLB - short-term

58,775

1,641

5.61

188,293

4,810

5.15 Advances from FHLB - long-term

15,110

346

4.60

—

—

— Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

72,549

2,902

8.04

43,147

1,532

7.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,928,544

60,970

3.12

2,370,835

23,537

2.00 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,321,705









798,994







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

39,100









19,539







Stockholders' equity

517,727









362,205







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,807,076









$ 3,551,573

































Net interest income





$ 83,436









$ 48,250





























Net interest spread









2.23 %









2.35 % Net interest margin









3.09 %









2.93 % Cost of Funds









2.34 %









1.50 % Cost of Deposits









2.21 %









1.18 % Cost of Debt









6.71 %









5.53 %

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $8.7 million and $0.7 million of accretion interest on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.8) million of amortization of deposit discounts and $0.2 million of amortization of deposit premium, and $(0.5) million and $(0.1) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)





2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

6/30/2024

6/30/2024



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2023 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



























Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 42,222

$ 41,214

$ 41,606

$ 45,702

$ 22,545

2.5 %

87.3 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

82

79

81

80

51

3.8

60.8 Net interest income

42,140

41,135

41,525

45,622

22,494

2.4

87.3 Provision for credit losses

2,081

407

896

28,176

667

411.3

212.0 Noninterest income

8,440

6,567

7,548

14,984

5,294

28.5

59.4 Noninterest expense

33,499

36,698

33,670

47,158

21,608

(8.7)

55.0 Income/(loss) before income taxes

15,000

10,597

14,507

(14,728)

5,513

41.6

172.1 Income tax expense/ (benefit)

3,766

2,413

4,017

(4,991)

1,495

56.1

151.9 Net income/ (loss)

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

$ 10,490

$ (9,737)

$ 4,018

37.3

179.6





























Return on average assets

0.77 %

0.57 %

0.72 %

(0.67) %

0.45 %

20 bp

32 bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles, fraud losses and merger related

expenses - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

0.91

0.94

0.88

0.01

0.59

(3)

32 Return on average equity

8.70

6.38

8.21

(7.25)

4.49

232

421 Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

12.85

13.39

12.88

1.74

7.16

(54)

569 Net interest margin

3.11

3.08

3.09

3.35

2.68

3

43 Efficiency ratio - GAAP

66.23

76.93

68.61

77.81

77.76

(1,070)

(1,153) Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

61.05

62.37

61.99

47.19

71.75

(132)

(1,070)





























PER SHARE DATA



























Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

$ 0.32

$ (0.29)

$ 0.20

35.3 %

69.1 %





























Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

—

— Book value per common share at period end

15.74

15.51

15.41

15.14

18.24

1.5

(13.7) Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)

12.54

12.24

12.06

11.70

14.83

2.5

(15.4) Market value at period end

11.45

11.50

14.25

10.52

11.56

(0.4)

(1.0) Market range:



























High

11.90

14.38

14.51

13.37

14.45

(17.3)

(17.7) Low

10.06

10.56

9.66

10.27

10.65

(4.7)

(5.5)

____________________________________ (1) See the reconciliation table (Non-GAAP) that begins on page 24. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued





2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

6/30/2024

6/30/2024



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2023





























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



























Loans

$ 4,706,510

$ 4,655,183

$ 4,639,467

$ 4,562,748

$ 2,709,944

1.10 %

73.68 % Investment securities

706,079

655,323

619,920

778,744

645,842

7.75

9.33 Earning assets

5,459,961

5,387,782

5,339,833

5,404,572

3,369,183

1.34

62.06 Assets

5,839,328

5,774,824

5,745,440

5,769,312

3,596,311

1.12

62.37 Deposits

5,064,974

5,142,658

5,136,818

5,066,886

2,908,662

(1.51)

74.13 Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances

143,769

4,000

1,141

70,348

261,797

3494.23

(45.08) Subordinated Debt & TRUPS

72,680

72,418

72,155

71,907

43,185

0.36

68.30 Stockholders' equity

519,478

515,976

507,040

533,114

363,225

0.68

43.02





























CREDIT QUALITY DATA



























Net charge offs

$ 886

$ 565

$ 500

$ 1,449

$ 50

56.81 %

1,672.00 %





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 14,837

$ 12,776

$ 12,784

$ 8,982

$ 3,481

16.13 %

326.23 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

414

1,560

738

2,149

1,065

(73.46)

(61.13) Other real estate owned and repossessed property

3,126

2,024

179

179

179

54.45

1,646.37 Total nonperforming assets

$ 18,377

$ 16,360

$ 13,701

$ 11,310

$ 4,725

12.33

288.93































Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued





2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

6/30/2024

6/30/2024



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2023





























CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



























Period-end equity to assets

8.92 %

8.84 %

8.50 %

8.79 %

9.97 %

8 bp

(105) bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

7.23

7.11

6.78

6.93

8.26

12

(103)





























Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.04 %

0.13 %

0.01 %

3 bp

7 bp





























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



























Period-end loans (3)

1.24 %

1.23 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.05 %

1 bp

19 bp Period-end loans (4)

1.24

1.23

1.24

1.24

1.05

1

19 Nonaccrual loans

394.14

448.78

448.62

635.17

833.50

(5,464)

(43,936) Nonperforming assets

318.21

350.46

418.59

504.43

614.05

(3,225)

(29,584)





























As a percent of total loans:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.19 %

0.13 %

5 bp

19 bp





























As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and repossessed property



























Nonperforming assets

0.39 %

0.35 %

0.30 %

0.24 %

0.17 %

4 bp

22 bp





























As a percent of total assets:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.25 %

0.22 %

0.21 %

0.16 %

0.10 %

3 bp

15 bp Nonperforming assets

0.31

0.28

0.23

0.20

0.13

3

18

____________________________________ (1) See the reconciliation table (Non-GAAP) that begins on page 24. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24. (3) Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown. (4) For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the Company's adoption of the CECL standard.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023





























ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 50,090

$ 43,079

$ 63,172

$ 68,097

$ 35,423

(20.7) %

41.4 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

88,793

71,481

309,241

40,612

10,404

(71.3)

753.5 Cash and cash equivalents

138,883

114,560

372,413

108,709

45,827

(62.7)

203.1





























Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

131,594

179,496

110,521

79,143

78,069

19.1

68.6 Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for credit losses of

$108 (June 30, 2024), $116 (March 31, 2024), $94 (December 31,2023),

$126 (September 30, 2023), and $163 (June 30, 2023)) at amortized cost)

499,431

503,822

513,188

523,051

536,970

(2.7)

(7.0) Equity securities, at fair value

5,699

5,681

5,703

5,434

1,245

(0.1)

357.8 Restricted securities

21,725

17,863

17,900

13,361

21,208

21.4

2.4





























Loans held for sale, at fair value

27,829

13,767

8,782

14,725

6,845

216.9

306.6





























Loans held for investment

4,705,737

4,648,725

4,641,010

4,617,719

2,753,223

1.4

70.9 Less: allowance for credit losses

(58,478)

(57,336)

(57,351)

(57,051)

(29,014)

(2.0)

(101.6) Loans, net

4,647,259

4,591,389

4,583,659

4,560,668

2,724,209

1.4

70.6





























Premises and equipment, net

82,176

83,084

82,386

81,149

51,036

(0.3)

61.0 Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

—

— Other intangible assets, net

42,945

45,515

48,090

50,685

4,671

(10.7)

819.4 Other real estate owned, net

179

179

179

179

179

—

— Repossessed property, net

1,560

1,845

—

—

—

—

— Assets held for sale

1,387

—

—

—

—

—

— Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,995

5,821

5,926

5,890

5,466

1.2

9.7 Right of use assets, net

11,762

12,153

12,487

12,741

9,077

(5.8)

29.6 Cash surrender value on life insurance

102,969

102,321

101,704

100,950

60,150

1.2

71.2 Accrued interest receivable

19,641

19,541

19,217

15,683

8,778

2.2

123.8 Deferred income taxes

36,078

38,978

40,707

45,346

10,879

(11.4)

231.6 Other assets

23,639

26,423

24,790

24,392

13,756

(4.6)

71.8





























Total assets

$ 5,864,017

$ 5,825,704

$ 6,010,918

$ 5,705,372

$ 3,641,631

(2.4)

61.0

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued

























June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023





























LIABILITIES



























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 1,587,252

$ 1,200,680

$ 1,258,037

$ 1,211,401

$ 778,963

26.2 %

103.8 Interest-bearing deposits

3,561,633

3,983,599

4,128,083

3,897,343

2,158,563

(13.7)

65.0 Total deposits

5,148,885

5,184,279

5,386,120

5,108,744

2,937,526

(4.4)

75.3





























Advances from FHLB - short-term

31,000

—

—

—

276,000

—

(88.8) Advances from FHLB - long-term

50,000

—

—

—

—

—

— Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")

29,316

29,237

29,158

29,079

18,492

0.5

58.5 Subordinated debt

43,504

43,322

43,139

42,956

24,735

0.8

75.9 Total borrowings

153,820

72,559

72,297

72,035

319,227

112.8

(51.8)





























Lease liabilities

12,189

12,552

12,857

13,082

9,392

(5.3)

29.8 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

26,340

41,086

28,509

9,933

12,346

(5.3)

113.3 Total liabilities

5,341,234

5,310,476

5,499,783

5,203,794

3,278,491

(3.0)

62.9





























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares

333

332

332

331

199

0.3

67.3 Additional paid in capital

356,994

356,464

356,007

355,575

202,008

0.3

76.7 Retained earnings

173,716

166,490

162,290

155,781

169,494

6.9

2.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,260)

(8,058)

(7,494)

(10,109)

(8,561)

(9.5)

3.5 Total stockholders' equity

522,783

515,228

511,135

501,578

363,140

2.3

44.0



























— Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,864,017

$ 5,825,704

$ 6,010,918

$ 5,705,372

$ 3,641,631

(2.5)

61.0





























Period-end common shares outstanding

33,215

33,211

33,162

33,136

19,907

0.2

66.8 Book value per common share

$ 15.74

$ 15.51

$ 15.41

$ 15.14

$ 18.24

2.1

(13.7)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

























6/30/2024

6/30/2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2023





























INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 67,292

$ 65,754

$ 65,914

$ 64,869

$ 32,729

2.3 %

105.6 % Interest on investment securities:



























Taxable

5,230

4,419

3,992

5,047

3,729

18.4

40.3 Tax-exempt

6

6

6

27

5

—

20.0 Interest on federal funds sold

—

—

—

92

—

—

— Interest on deposits with other banks

578

960

1,224

1,213

170

(39.8)

240.0 Total interest income

73,106

71,139

71,136

71,248

36,633

2.8

99.6





























INTEREST EXPENSE



























Interest on deposits

27,585

28,497

28,133

23,473

9,914

(3.2)

178.2 Interest on short-term borrowings

1,584

56

16

692

3,449

2728.6

(54.1) Interest on long-term borrowings

1,797

1,451

1,462

1,461

776

23.9

131.6 Total interest expense

30,966

30,004

29,611

25,626

14,139

3.2

119.0





























NET INTEREST INCOME

42,140

41,135

41,525

45,622

22,494

2.4

87.3 Provision for credit losses

2,081

407

896

28,176

667

411.3

212.0





























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

40,059

40,728

40,629

17,446

21,827

(1.6)

83.5





























NONINTEREST INCOME



























Service charges on deposit accounts

1,493

1,507

1,519

1,505

1,264

(0.9)

18.1 Trust and investment fee income

896

734

844

1,933

399

22.1

124.6 Loss on sales and calls of investment securities

—

—

—

(2,166)

—

—

— Interchange credits

1,717

1,587

1,633

1,557

1,311

8.2

31.0 Mortgage-banking revenue

1,983

801

1,105

1,377

1,054

147.6

88.1 Title Company revenue

165

78

139

89

186

111.5

(11.3) Bargain purchase gain

—

—

—

8,816

—

—

— Other noninterest income

2,186

1,860

2,308

1,873

1,080

17.5

102.4 Total noninterest income

$ 8,440

$ 6,567

$ 7,548

$ 14,984

$ 5,294

28.5

59.4

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued

























6/30/2024

6/30/2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2023





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries and wages

$ 13,307

$ 11,852

$ 12,823

$ 14,183

$ 8,955

12.3 %

48.6 % Employee benefits

3,593

4,097

3,389

3,607

2,440

(12.3)

47.3 Occupancy expense

2,432

2,416

2,328

2,245

1,599

0.7

52.1 Furniture and equipment expense

900

904

790

750

477

(0.4)

88.7 Data processing

2,978

2,867

2,762

2,485

1,739

3.9

71.3 Directors' fees

359

295

426

295

185

21.7

94.1 Amortization of intangible assets

2,569

2,576

2,595

2,634

435

(0.3)

490.6 FDIC insurance premium expense

1,089

1,150

1,733

618

758

(5.3)

43.7 Other real estate owned expenses, net

—

—

—

2

—

—

— Legal and professional fees

1,354

1,599

1,411

1,217

959

(15.3)

41.2 Fraud losses (1)

62

4,502

503

262

47

(98.6)

31.9 Merger related expenses

—

—

602

14,866

1,197

—

(100.0) Other noninterest expenses

4,856

4,440

4,308

3,994

2,817

9.4

72.4 Total noninterest expense

33,499

36,698

33,670

47,158

21,608

(8.7)

55.0





























Income/(loss) before income taxes

15,000

10,597

14,507

(14,728)

5,513

41.6

172.1 Income tax expense/(benefit)

3,766

2,413

4,017

(4,991)

1,495

56.1

151.9 NET INCOME/(LOSS)

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

$ 10,490

$ (9,737)

$ 4,018

37.3

179.6





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

33,215

33,337

33,322

33,246

19,903

(0.4)

66.9





























Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

$ 0.32

$ (0.29)

$ 0.20

35.3

69.1





























Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

____________________________________ (1) Fraud losses includes $4.3 million of credit card fraud losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.