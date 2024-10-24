Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Three and Nine Months Financial Results

EASTON, Md., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank" or "SUB") reported net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $11.2 million or $0.34 per diluted common share which was equal to the second quarter of 2024. The Company's had a net loss of $9.7 million or $(0.29) per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023 as a result of the merger of equals on July 1, 2023 between the Company and The Community Financial Corporation. Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $30.6 million or $0.92 per diluted common share, compared to the first nine months of 2023 of $0.7 million or $0.03 per diluted common share.

Third Quarter and Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2024 Highlights

Steady Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 0.77% for the third quarter of 2024, which was equal to reported ROAA for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP, ROAA ([1]) was 0.90% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024.

- The Company reported ROAA of 0.77% for the third quarter of 2024, which was equal to reported ROAA for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP, ROAA was 0.90% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024. Increased Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin - Third quarter 2024 net interest income increased $1.1 million to $43.3 million from $42.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth, slightly higher accelerated accretion income, and loans and securities repricing at a faster pace than the Bank's cost of funds. Net interest margin ("NIM") increased six basis points ("bps") to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding net accretion interest income of $4.5 million and $3.8 million for the same time periods, NIM increased one bps to 2.84% for the third quarter of 2024 from 2.83% for the second quarter of 2024.

- Third quarter 2024 net interest income increased to from in the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth, slightly higher accelerated accretion income, and loans and securities repricing at a faster pace than the Bank's cost of funds. Net interest margin ("NIM") increased six basis points ("bps") to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding net accretion interest income of and for the same time periods, NIM increased one bps to 2.84% for the third quarter of 2024 from 2.83% for the second quarter of 2024. Asset Quality Remains Strong - Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.7 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $58.5 million at June 30, 2024 . The third quarter of 2024 ACL as a percentage of loans remained stable at 1.24% from the second quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.27% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 0.29% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.23% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Classified assets to total assets increased to 0.39% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 0.33% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was at compared to at . The third quarter of 2024 ACL as a percentage of loans remained stable at 1.24% from the second quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.27% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 0.29% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.23% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Classified assets to total assets increased to 0.39% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 0.33% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Stable Operating Leverage - The third quarter of 2024 efficiency ratio was 67.49% when compared to 66.23% in the second quarter of 2024. The third quarter efficiency ratio was affected by one-time data processing expense related to the fraud incident in the first quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2024 non-GAAP efficiency ratio (1) was 62.10% when compared to 61.05% in the second quarter of 2024.

The third quarter of 2024 efficiency ratio was 67.49% when compared to 66.23% in the second quarter of 2024. The third quarter efficiency ratio was affected by one-time data processing expense related to the fraud incident in the first quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2024 non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 62.10% when compared to 61.05% in the second quarter of 2024. Strong Deposit Growth - Total deposits increased to $5.23 billion at September 30, 2024 from $5.15 billion at June 30, 2024 . Average noninterest bearing deposits increased to $1.58 billion for the third quarter of 2024 representing 30.55% of average funding, excluding subordinated debt, compared to 28.42% during the second quarter of 2024. The Bank's use of wholesale funding, which includes Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits, has been minimal in 2024. Wholesale funding increased from $44.5 million or 0.74% of assets at December 31, 2023 to $50.0 million or 0.84% of total assets at September 30, 2024 . Sustained efforts to enhance the Bank's deposit franchise are expected to continue to attract additional deposits in future quarters.

"Increasing net interest income drove a healthy increase in net interest margin in the third quarter," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "Active management of our deposit relationships, combined with the recent reduction in rates by the Federal Reserve, have helped us stabilize our cost of funding even as assets yields continue to increase. Credit remains stable and economic activity in our markets remains strong. We continue to rapidly build capital and are optimistic that decreasing rates and clarity in November will result in loan growth."













(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $5.9 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $93.2 million or 1.6%, when compared to $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $188.8 million and investment securities held to maturity of $28.6 million partially offset by an increase in investment securities available for sale of $22.8 million and loans held for investment of $92.9 million. The ratio of the ACL to total loans remained flat at 1.24% at September 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio(1) at September 30, 2024 was 7.39% compared to 6.78% at December 31, 2023. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2024 were 9.89% and 12.04%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2024 were 10.60% and 11.84%, respectively. Non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $2.1 billion or 364.0% and $2.0 billion or 382.6%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $337.1 million or 59.3% and $299.0 million or 56.7%, respectively.

The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner-occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $509.4 million or 10.8% of total loans of $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included $140.9 million or 27.7% of the total with medical tenants and $71.8 million or 14.1% of the total with government or government contractor tenants. There were 503 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Loan to Value ("LTV") estimates for the office CRE portfolio are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.

LTV Range

Loan Count

Loan Balance

% of Total CRE Less than or equal to 50%

258

$ 177,771

35 % 50%-60%

69

118,547

23 % 60%-70%

80

111,951

22 % 70%-80%

73

82,674

16 % Greater than 80%

23

18,433

4 % Grand Total

503

$ 509,376

100 %

The Bank had 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.6 million with balances greater than $5.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to 24 office CRE loans totaling $189.8 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and two large loan payoffs in the quarter. At September 30, 2024, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 2.5x and average LTV was 50.0%. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 73% is secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97% is secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $2.0 million were classified as special mention or substandard at September 30, 2024.

Total deposits decreased $160.4 million, or 3.0% to $5.2 billion at September 30, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to decreases in demand deposits of $414.0 million and money market and savings of $143.8 million, partially offset by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $313.4 million and time deposits of $84.0 million. The decrease in deposits is primarily attributable to seasonal municipal runoff and a decrease in interest rate-sensitive cannabis-related deposits. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company reclassified $399.4 million of demand deposits which carried an average rate of 4 bps to noninterest bearing deposits.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, FHLB short and long-term advances, and brokered deposits was $5.28 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $5.26 billion at June 30, 2024 and $5.43 billion at December 31, 2023. The Bank had $50.0 million in total FHLB advances at September 30, 2024 compared to aggregate advances of $81.0 million at June 30, 2024 and zero at December 31, 2023. The advance consisted of 18-month Bermuda Convertible of $50 million. The Bank had zero brokered deposits (excluding reciprocal deposits) at September 30, 2024 compared to $28.2 million at June 30, 2024 and $19.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total reciprocal deposits were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2024 and $1.3 billion at December 31, 2023.

The Bank's uninsured deposits at September 30, 2024 were $895.9 million or 17.14% of total deposits. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, at September 30, 2024 were $768.6 million or 14.71% of total deposits. At September 30, 2024, the Bank had approximately $1.1 billion of available liquidity including: $183.6 million in cash, $932.5 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.

Total stockholders' equity increased $22.1 million, or 4.3%, when compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to current year earnings, offset by cash dividends paid. As of September 30, 2024, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 9.01% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(1) was 7.39% compared to 8.50% and 6.78% at December 31, 2023, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $43.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.9 million and interest and dividends on investment securities of $268 thousand, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $460 thousand. The increase in interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 was the result of higher interest expense on deposits of $1.3 million, partially offset by lower interest expense from carrying lower short-term advances from the FHLB during the quarter to offset seasonal outflows from municipal customers of $1.1 million. The decrease in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due the higher interest expense on deposits of $5.4 million and long-term borrowings of $618 thousand. These were partially offset by an increase in interest and fees on loans of $4.3 million. All of these items were significantly impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to loans repricing at a greater rate than deposits. The Company's cost of funds was positively impacted during the second quarter due to a shift from interest-bearing to noninterest-bearing deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $77.8 million, or 2.2% which resulted in $1.3 million less interest expense. These interest-bearing deposits were almost entirely replaced with an increase in the average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits of $99.1 million, or 6.7%. The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023. Comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2023, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 23 bps to 5.47% from 5.24%, while the cost of funds repriced at a slower pace resulting in an increase of 43 bps to 2.38% from 1.95% for the same period.

The provision for credit losses was $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The comparable amounts were $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $28.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was due to new loan growth, increases in specific reserves and charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024. Coverage ratios remained flat at 1.24% at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an enhanced CECL model in the third quarter of 2023 due to the merger. Net charge-offs were $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, compared to $886 thousand for the second quarter of 2024.

At September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were $15.8 million, or 0.27% of total assets and $17.0 million, or 0.29% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets decreased primarily due to a decrease in repossessed properties of $1.3 million. When comparing September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2023, nonperforming assets increased $4.5 million, primarily due to increases in nonaccrual loans of $5.9 million, an increase in repossessed marine loans and assets held for sale of $306 thousand, partially offset by a decrease of $1.7 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing almost entirely impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $7.3 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease $7.7 million from $15.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the second quarter of 2024 was lower revenues from mortgage banking and Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. (the "title Company"). The Bank's mortgage revenue declined $806 thousand due to lower interest rates which decreased the value of mortgage servicing rights $686 thousand and also drove higher prepayment rates. The title company revenues declined due to lower settlement activity than the prior quarter.

Total noninterest expense of $34.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 increased $615 thousand when compared to the second quarter of 2024 expense of $33.5 million and decreased $13.0 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023 expense of $47.2 million. The increase from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to one time data processing costs related to the fraud incident in the first quarter of 2024 and other fraud expenses. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to one time merger related expenses that were incurred in 2023 partially offset by an increase in expenses due to the operation of a larger branch network and employee base due to the merger, which significantly impacted almost all expense line items. In addition, despite the increased size, the Company has prudently reduced its staff by approximately 72 FTE's since the consummation of the merger. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 was 67.49%, 66.23% and 77.81%, respectively. Furthermore, non-GAAP efficiency ratios(1) for the same periods were 62.10%, 61.05% and 54.89%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is non-interest expense less non-interest income divided by average assets, for the third quarter 2024 was 1.84%, compared to 1.73% and 2.21% for the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, for the third quarter 2024 was 1.65%, compared to 1.55% and 1.48% for the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively.

Review of Nine Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2024 was $126.5 million, an increase of $32.8 million, or 34.9%, when compared to the first nine months of 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $76.0 million, or 53.2%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $73.8 million, or 57.4%. The increase of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $1.4 billion, or 42.3%, and an increase in net accretion income of $5.5 million due to the merger. Increases to net interest income were partially offset by increased total interest expense of $43.2 million, or 87.9%, primarily due to increases in the cost of funds and in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $1.0 billion, or 38.1%. All of the increases in average balances were largely due to the merger.

The Company's net interest margin remained flat at 3.12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Margins were flat as more rapid increases in rates on interest-bearing liabilities were offset by lower increases in interest-earning assets yields and larger balances in noninterest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balance and rates paid on interest-bearing deposits of $1.0 billion and 104 bps, respectively, were partially offset by increases in the average balance and yields earned on average earning assets of $1.4 billion and 64 bps, respectively. Additionally, margins were positively impacted as average balances of noninterest-bearing deposits increased $424.9 million, or 43.2% from 25.9% of average funding for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to 27.2% of average funding for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 29 bps and 21 bps for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was $4.0 million and $30.1 million, respectively. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was due to higher levels of reserves required by the Company's CECL model related to the merger in 2023. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $3.0 million compared to net recoveries of $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased $3.3 million or 13.0%, when compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower trust and investment fee income of $1.1 million and one-time third quarter 2023 bargain purchase income of $8.8 million offset by $2.2 million of losses on sale of investment securities, both a direct result of the merger with TCFC in the third quarter of 2023.

Total noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $14.6 million, or 16.3%, when compared to the same period in 2023. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the credit card fraud losses and the expanded operations of the newly combined Company. There were no merger-related expenses and $4.7 million of credit card fraud losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $16.8 million expenses and no fraud losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The Company continues to focus on streamlining processes to unlock operational efficiencies and reduce overall noninterest expenses.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

























PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD























Net interest income

$ 43,263

$ 45,622

(5.2) %

$ 126,538

$ 93,782

34.9 % Provision for credit losses

1,470

28,176

(94.8)

3,958

30,056

(86.8) Noninterest income

7,287

14,984

(51.4)

22,294

25,613

(13.0) Noninterest expense

34,114

47,158

(27.7)

104,311

89,661

16.3 Income before income taxes

14,966

(14,728)

201.6

40,563

(322)

12694.3 Income tax expense

3,777

(4,991)

175.7

9,956

(1,060)

1039.2 Net income

$ 11,189

$ (9,737)

214.9

$ 30,607

$ 738

4047.7

























Return on average assets

0.77 %

(0.67) %

144 bp

0.70 %

0.02 %

68 bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of

intangibles, merger related expenses and credit card fraud

losses - Non-GAAP (1) (2)

0.90

0.01

89

0.91

0.49

42 Return on average equity

8.41

(7.25)

1,566

7.84

0.24

760 Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

12.37

1.74

1,063

12.83

6.27

656 Interest rate spread

2.06

2.61

(55)

2.18

2.46

(28) Net interest margin

3.17

3.35

(18)

3.12

3.12

— Efficiency ratio - GAAP

67.49

77.81

(1,032)

70.09

75.10

(501) Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

62.10

54.89

721

61.83

54.98

685 Non-interest income to average assets

0.50

1.03

(53)

0.51

0.80

(29) Non-interest expense to average assets

2.34

3.24

(90)

2.40

2.79

(39) Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP

1.84

2.24

(40)

1.89

3.00

(111) Net operating expense to average assets - Non-GAAP (1)

1.65

1.48

17

1.61

1.74

(13)

























PER SHARE DATA























Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.34

$ (0.29)

214.3 %

$ 0.92

$ 0.03

2938.3 %

























Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

— %

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

— % Book value per common share at period end

16.00

15.14

5.7











Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-

GAAP (1)

12.88

11.70

10.1











Market value at period end

13.99

10.52

33.0











Market range:























High

14.99

13.37

12.1

14.99

18.15

(17.4) Low

11.03

10.27

7.4

10.06

10.27

(2.0)

























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA























Loans

$ 4,734,001

$ 4,562,748

3.8 %

$ 4,698,694

$ 3,301,926

42.3 % Investment securities

656,375

778,744

(15.7)

672,533

693,382

(3.0) Earning assets

5,435,311

5,404,572

0.6

5,427,713

4,025,597

34.8 Assets

5,810,492

5,769,312

0.7

5,808,153

4,298,943

35.1 Deposits

5,086,348

5,066,886

0.4

5,097,951

3,655,684

39.5 Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances

83,500

70,348

18.7

77,113

148,546

(48.1) Subordinated Debt & TRUPS

72,946

71,907

1.4

72,682

52,839

37.6 Stockholders' equity

529,155

533,114

(0.7)

521,564

419,801

24.2









(1) See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses. See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) - Continued





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

























CREDIT QUALITY DATA























Net charge-offs

$ 1,379

$ 1,449

(4.8) %

$ 2,995

$ 1,519

97.2 %

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 14,844

$ 8,982

65.3 %











Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

454

2,149

(78.9)











Other real estate owned and Repossessed Property

485

179

170.9











Total nonperforming assets

15,783

11,310

39.5











Borrowers experiencing financial difficulty ("BEFDs")

(still accruing)

—

—

—











Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications

$ 15,783

$ 11,310

39.5





































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Period-end equity to assets

9.01 %

8.79 %

22 bp











Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-

GAAP (1)

7.39

6.93

46





































Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.12 %

0.13 %

(1) bp

0.09 %

0.06 %

3 bp

























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:























Period-end loans

1.24 %

1.24 %

— bp











Nonaccrual loans

395.24

635.17

(23,993)











Nonperforming assets

371.72

504.43

(13,271)











Accruing BEFDs modifications

—

—

—











Nonperforming assets and accruing BEFDs

371.72

504.43

(13,271)





































As a percent of total loans:























Nonaccrual loans

0.31 %

0.19 %

12 bp





































As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and

repossessed property























Nonperforming assets

0.33 %

0.24 %

9 bp





































As a percent of total assets:























Nonaccrual loans

0.25 %

0.16 %

9 bp











Nonperforming assets

0.27 %

0.20 %

7















(1) See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)















September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024















compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023





















ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$ 52,363

$ 63,172

$ 68,097

(17.1) %

(23.1) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

131,258

309,241

40,612

(57.6)

223.2 Cash and cash equivalents

183,621

372,413

108,709

(50.7)

68.9 Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

133,339

110,521

79,143

20.6

68.5 Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance

for credit losses of $101 (September 30, 2024), $94

(December 31, 2023), $126 (September 30, 2023)) at

amortized cost)

484,583

513,188

523,051

(5.6)

(7.4) Equity securities, at fair value

5,950

5,703

5,434

4.3

9.5 Restricted securities

20,253

17,900

13,361

13.1

51.6 Loans held for sale, at fair value

26,877

8,782

14,725

206.0

82.5 Loans held for investment

4,733,909

4,641,010

4,617,719

2.0

2.5 Less: allowance for credit losses

(58,669)

(57,351)

(57,051)

(2.3)

(2.8) Loans, net

4,675,240

4,583,659

4,560,668

2.0

2.5 Premises and equipment, net

81,663

82,386

81,149

(0.9)

0.6 Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

—

— Other intangible assets, net

40,609

48,090

50,685

(15.6)

(19.9) Other real estate owned, net

179

179

179

—

— Repossessed property, net

306

—

—

—

— Assets held for sale

1,387

—

—

—

— Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,309

5,926

5,890

(10.4)

(9.9) Right of use assets, net

11,384

12,487

12,741

(8.8)

(10.7) Cash surrender value on life insurance

103,729

101,704

100,950

2.0

2.8 Accrued interest receivable

19,992

19,217

15,683

4.0

27.5 Deferred income taxes

32,191

40,707

45,346

(20.9)

(29.0) Other assets

27,826

24,790

24,392

12.2

14.1 Total assets

$ 5,917,704

$ 6,010,918

$ 5,705,372

(1.6)

3.7





















LIABILITIES



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 1,571,393

$ 1,258,037

$ 1,211,401

24.9 %

29.7 % Interest-bearing deposits

3,654,330

4,128,083

3,897,343

(11.5)

(6.2) Total deposits

5,225,723

5,386,120

5,108,744

(3.0)

2.3





















Advances from FHLB - long-term

50,000

—

—

—

— Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")

29,768

29,530

29,451

0.8

1.1 Subordinated debt

43,688

43,139

42,956

1.3

1.7 Total borrowings

123,456

72,669

72,407

69.9

70.5 Lease liabilities

11,816

12,857

13,082

(8.1)

(9.7) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

23,438

28,137

9,561

(16.7)

145.1 Total liabilities

$ 5,384,433

$ 5,499,783

$ 5,203,794

(2.1)

3.5





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000

shares

$ 333

$ 332

$ 331

0.3

0.6 Additional paid in capital

357,580

356,007

355,575

0.4

0.6 Retained earnings

180,884

162,290

155,781

11.5

16.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,526)

(7,494)

(10,109)

26.3

45.3 Total stockholders' equity

533,271

511,135

501,578

4.3

6.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,917,704

$ 6,010,918

$ 5,705,372

(1.6)

3.7





















Period-end common shares outstanding

$ 33,327

$ 33,162

$ 33,136

0.5

0.6 Book value per common share

$ 16

$ 15.41

$ 15.14

3.8

5.7

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

























INTEREST INCOME























Interest and fees on loans

$ 69,157

$ 64,869

6.6 %

$ 202,203

$ 128,424

57.4 % Interest on investment securities:























Taxable

4,962

5,047

(1.7)

14,611

12,840

13.8 Tax-exempt

6

27

(77.8)

18

41

(56.1) Interest on federal funds sold

—

92

(100.0)

—

92

(100.0) Interest on deposits with other banks

564

1,213

(53.5)

2,102

1,546

36.0 Total interest income

$ 74,689

$ 71,248

4.8

$ 218,934

$ 142,943

53.2

























INTEREST EXPENSE























Interest on deposits

$ 28,856

$ 23,473

22.9

$ 84,938

$ 40,668

108.9 Interest on short-term borrowings

491

692

(29.0)

2,131

5,501

(61.3) Interest on long-term borrowings

2,079

1,461

42.3

5,327

2,992

78.0 Total interest expense

$ 31,426

$ 25,626

22.6

$ 92,396

$ 49,161

87.9

























NET INTEREST INCOME

$ 43,263

$ 45,622

(5.2)

$ 126,538

$ 93,782

34.9 Provision for credit losses

1,470

28,176

(94.8)

3,958

30,056

(86.8)

























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

CREDIT LOSSES

$ 41,793

$ 17,446

139.6

$ 122,580

$ 63,726

92.4

























NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 1,543

$ 1,505

2.5

$ 4,543

$ 3,981

14.1 Trust and investment fee income

880

1,933

(54.5)

2,510

2,764

(9.2) Loss on sales and calls of investment securities

—

(2,166)

100.0

—

(2,166)

100.0 Interchange credits

1,711

1,557

9.9

5,015

4,081

22.9 Mortgage-banking revenue

1,177

1,377

(14.5)

3,961

3,408

16.2 Title Company revenue

100

89

12.4

344

412

(16.5) Bargain purchase gain

—

8,816

(100.0)

—

8,816

(100.0) Other noninterest income

1,876

1,873

0.2

5,921

4,317

37.2 Total noninterest income

$ 7,287

$ 14,984

(51.4)

$ 22,294

$ 25,613

(13.0)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Continued





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

























NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and wages

$ 13,197

$ 14,183

(7.0) %

$ 38,355

$ 31,822

20.5 % Employee benefits

3,326

3,607

(7.8)

11,015

8,968

22.8 Occupancy expense

2,384

2,245

6.2

7,232

5,463

32.4 Furniture and equipment expense

876

750

16.8

2,681

1,761

52.2 Data processing

3,081

2,485

24.0

8,925

6,022

48.2 Directors' fees

443

295

50.2

1,097

730

50.3 Amortization of intangible assets

2,336

2,634

(11.3)

7,482

3,510

113.2 FDIC insurance premium expense

1,160

618

87.7

3,400

1,747

94.6 Legal and professional fees

1,362

1,217

11.9

4,315

2,926

47.5 Fraud losses (1)

673

262

156.9

5,237

376

1292.8 Merger related expenses

—

14,866

(100.0)

—

16,754

(100.0) Other noninterest expenses

5,276

3,996

32.0

14,572

9,582

52.1 Total noninterest expense

$ 34,114

$ 47,158

(27.7)

104,311

89,661

16.3

























Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 14,966

$ (14,728)

201.6

40,563

(322)

12694.3 Income tax expense (benefit)

3,777

(4,991)

175.7

9,956

(1,060)

1039.2 NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 11,189

$ (9,737)

214.9

$ 30,607

$ 738

4047.7

























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

33,318

33,129

0.6

33,247

24,354

36.5 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

33,339

33,129

0.6

33,255

24,354

36.5

























Basic net income (loss) per common share

$ 0.34

$ (0.29)

214.3

$ 0.92

$ 0.03

2938.3 Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$ 0.34

$ (0.29)

214.3

$ 0.92

$ 0.03

2938.3

























Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

—

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

—











(1) Fraud losses for the third quarter of 2024 and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include $337 thousand and $4.7 million in losses related to the one-time online credit card account opening credit card event. The third quarter expense of $337 thousand was related to non-recurring data processing charges to close the fraudulent accounts.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate





































Earning assets



































Loans (1), (2), (3)



































Consumer real estate

$ 1,412,086

$ 20,723

5.84 %

$ 1,141,707

$ 14,548

5.06 %

$ 1,388,168

$ 19,278

5.59 % Commercial real estate

2,749,395

39,858

5.77

2,831,569

40,536

5.68

2,738,693

39,370

5.78 Commercial

210,728

3,732

7.05

233,756

5,315

9.02

216,809

3,926

7.28 Consumer

320,960

4,306

5.34

332,486

4,183

4.99

327,781

4,265

5.23 State and political

1,883

32

6.76

929

10

4.27

2,331

30

5.18 Credit Cards

7,132

170

9.48

6,164

149

9.59

8,378

201

9.65 Other

31,817

416

5.20

16,137

201

4.94

24,350

302

4.99 Total Loans

4,734,001

69,237

5.82

4,562,748

64,942

5.65

4,706,510

67,372

5.76





































Investment securities



































Taxable

655,718

4,962

3.03

778,081

5,047

2.59

705,421

5,230

2.97 Tax-exempt (1)

657

8

4.87

663

34

20.51

658

8

4.86 Interest-bearing deposits

44,935

564

4.99

55,547

1,213

8.66

47,372

578

4.91 Total earning assets

5,435,311

74,771

5.47

5,404,572

71,328

5.24

5,459,961

73,188

5.39 Cash and due from banks

46,996









51,714









45,141







Other assets

386,700









359,726









391,854







Allowance for credit losses

(58,515)









(46,700)









(57,628)







Total assets

$ 5,810,492









$ 5,769,312









$ 5,839,328



















































































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Demand deposits

$ 581,517

$ 5,472

3.74 %

$ 1,056,956

$ 6,659

2.50 %

$ 711,138

$ 5,550

3.14 % Money market and savings deposits

1,670,210

10,420

2.48

1,572,920

6,810

1.72

1,690,157

10,291

2.45 Brokered deposits

25,829

222

3.42

98,649

1,225

4.93

7,753

94

4.88 Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

797,439

8,433

4.21

706,642

6,272

3.52

758,211

7,581

4.02 Other time deposits

431,834

4,309

3.97

285,743

2,507

3.48

417,331

4,069

3.92 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,506,829

28,856

3.27

3,720,910

23,473

2.50

3,584,590

27,585

3.10 Advances from FHLB - short-term

33,500

491

5.83

70,348

692

3.90

113,549

1,584

5.61 Advances from FHLB - long-term

50,000

625

4.97

—

—

—

30,220

346

4.60 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

72,946

1,454

7.93

71,907

1,461

8.06

72,680

1,451

8.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,663,275

31,426

3.41

3,863,165

25,626

2.63

3,801,039

30,966

3.28 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,579,519









1,345,976









1,480,384







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

38,543









27,057









38,427







Stockholders' equity

529,155









533,114









519,478







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,810,492









$ 5,769,312









$ 5,839,328













































Net interest income





$ 43,345









$ 45,702









$ 42,222









































Net Interest Spread









2.06 %









2.61 %









2.11 % Net Interest Margin









3.17 %









3.35 %









3.11 % Cost of Funds









2.38 %









1.95 %









2.36 % Cost of Deposits









2.26 %









1.84 %









2.19 % Cost of Debt









6.54 %









6.00 %









6.28 %











(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $5.0 million, $6.1 million and $4.5 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and June 30, 2024, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $(287) thousand, $(484) thousand and $(421) thousand of amortization of deposits premium, and $(232) thousand, $(232) thousand, and $(243) thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Earning assets























Loans (1), (2), (3)























Consumer real estate

$ 1,387,387

$ 58,493

5.63 %

$ 990,970

$ 35,929

4.85 % Commercial real estate

2,736,941

117,832

5.75

1,806,983

71,328

5.28 Commercial

215,788

11,755

7.28

171,702

9,312

7.25 Consumer

325,935

12,843

5.26

318,066

11,440

4.81 State and political

1,896

78

5.50

936

27

3.86 Credit Cards

7,654

539

9.41

2,077

149

9.59 Other

23,093

900

5.21

11,192

400

4.78 Total Loans

4,698,694

202,440

5.76

3,301,926

128,585

5.21

























Investment securities























Taxable

671,875

14,611

2.90

692,718

12,840

2.47 Tax-exempt (1)

658

23

4.66

664

52

10.44 Interest-bearing deposits

56,486

2,102

4.97

27,750

1,546

7.45 Total earning assets

5,427,713

219,176

5.39

4,025,597

143,115

4.75 Cash and due from banks

47,211









36,831







Other assets

391,106









271,721







Allowance for credit losses

(57,877)









(35,206)







Total assets

$ 5,808,153









$ 4,298,943

































Interest-bearing liabilities























Demand deposits

$ 800,258

$ 17,384

2.90 %

$ 813,834

$ 13,808

2.27 % Money market and savings deposits

1,676,457

30,871

2.46

1,163,595

11,709

1.35 Brokered deposits

16,642

567

4.55

33,244

1,225

4.93 Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

774,112

23,689

4.09

421,852

9,685

3.07 Other time deposits

422,212

12,427

3.93

239,834

4,241

2.36 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,689,681

84,938

3.07

2,672,359

40,668

2.03 Advances from FHLB - short-term

50,288

2,131

5.66

148,546

5,501

4.95 Advances from FHLB - long-term

26,825

971

4.84

—

—

— Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

72,682

4,356

8.01

52,839

2,992

7.57 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,839,476

92,396

3.21

2,873,744

49,161

2.29 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,408,270









983,325







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

38,843









22,073







Stockholders' equity

521,564









419,801







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,808,153









$ 4,298,943

































Net interest income





$ 126,780









$ 93,954





























Net Interest Spread









2.18 %









2.46 % Net Interest Margin









3.12 %









3.12 % Cost of Funds









2.35 %









1.70 % Cost of Deposits









2.23 %









1.49 % Cost of Debt









6.65 %









5.64 %











(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $13.7 million and $7.0 million of accretion interest on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(1.1) million of amortization of deposit discounts and $(308) thousand of amortization of deposit premium, and $(695) thousand and $(325) thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)





3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

Q3 2024

Q3 2024



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2024

Q3 2023 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



























Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 43,345

$ 42,222

$ 41,214

$ 41,606

$ 45,702

2.7 %

(5.2) % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

82

82

79

81

80

—

2.5 Net interest income

43,263

42,140

41,135

41,525

45,622

2.7

(5.2) Provision for credit losses

1,470

2,081

407

896

28,176

(29.4)

(94.8) Noninterest income

7,287

8,440

6,567

7,548

14,984

(13.7)

(51.4) Noninterest expense

34,114

33,499

36,698

33,670

47,158

1.8

(27.7) Income/(loss) before income taxes

14,966

15,000

10,597

14,507

(14,728)

(0.2)

201.6 Income tax expense/ (benefit)

3,777

3,766

2,413

4,017

(4,991)

0.3

175.7 Net income/ (loss)

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

$ 10,490

$ (9,737)

(0.4)

214.9





























Return on average assets

0.77 %

0.77 %

0.57 %

0.72 %

(0.67) %

— bp

144 bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles, fraud losses and merger related

expenses - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

0.90

0.91

0.94

0.88

0.01

(1)

89 Return on average equity

8.41

8.70

6.38

8.21

(7.25)

(29)

1,566 Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

12.37

12.85

13.39

12.88

1.74

(48)

1,063 Net interest margin

3.17

3.11

3.08

3.09

3.35

6

(18) Efficiency ratio - GAAP

67.49

66.23

76.93

68.61

77.81

126

(1,032) Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

62.10

61.05

62.37

61.99

54.89

105

721





























PER SHARE DATA



























Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

$ 0.32

$ (0.29)

(0.7) %

215.8 %





























Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

—

— Book value per common share at period end

16.00

15.74

15.51

15.41

15.14

1.7

5.7 Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)

12.88

12.54

12.24

12.06

11.70

2.7

10.1 Market value at period end

13.99

11.45

11.50

14.25

10.52

22.2

33.0 Market range:



























High

14.99

11.90

14.38

14.51

13.37

26.0

12.1 Low

11.03

10.06

10.56

9.66

10.27

9.6

7.4









(1) See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses. See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued





3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

Q3 2024

Q3 2024



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2024

Q3 2023





























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



























Loans

$ 4,734,001

$ 4,706,510

$ 4,655,183

$ 4,639,467

$ 4,562,748

0.58 %

3.75 % Investment securities

656,375

706,079

655,323

619,920

778,744

(7.04)

(15.71) Earning assets

5,435,311

5,459,961

5,387,782

5,339,833

5,404,572

(0.45)

0.57 Assets

5,810,492

5,839,328

5,774,824

5,745,440

5,769,312

(0.49)

0.71 Deposits

5,086,348

5,064,974

5,142,658

5,136,818

5,066,886

0.42

0.38 Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances

83,500

143,769

4,000

1,141

70,348

(41.92)

18.70 Subordinated Debt & TRUPS

72,946

72,680

72,418

72,155

71,907

0.37

1.44 Stockholders' equity

529,155

519,478

515,976

507,040

533,114

1.86

(0.74)





























CREDIT QUALITY DATA



























Net charge offs

$ 1,379

$ 886

$ 565

$ 500

$ 1,449

55.64 %

(4.83) %





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 14,844

$ 14,837

$ 12,776

$ 12,784

$ 8,982

0.05 %

65.26 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

454

414

1,560

738

2,149

9.66

(78.87) Other real estate owned and repossessed property

485

1,739

2,024

179

179

(72.11)

170.95 Total nonperforming assets

$ 15,783

$ 16,990

$ 16,360

$ 13,701

$ 11,310

(7.10)

39.55































Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued





3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

Q3 2024

Q3 2024



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2024

Q3 2023





























CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



























Period-end equity to assets

9.01 %

8.92 %

8.84 %

8.50 %

8.79 %

9 bp

22 bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

7.39

7.23

7.11

6.78

6.93

16

46





























Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.12 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.04 %

0.13 %

4 bp

(1) bp





























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



























Period-end loans

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.23 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

— bp

— bp Period-end loans

1.24

1.24

1.23

1.24

1.24

—

— Nonaccrual loans

395.24

394.14

448.78

448.62

635.17

110

(23,993) Nonperforming assets

371.72

344.19

350.46

418.59

504.43

2,753

(13,271)





























As a percent of total loans:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.19 %

(1) bp

12 bp





























As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and repossessed property



























Nonperforming assets

0.33 %

0.36 %

0.35 %

0.30 %

0.24 %

(3) bp

9 bp





























As a percent of total assets:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.22 %

0.21 %

0.16 %

— bp

9 bp Nonperforming assets

0.27

0.29

0.28

0.23

0.20

(2)

7









(1) See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023





























ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 52,363

$ 50,090

$ 43,079

$ 63,172

$ 68,097

(17.1) %

(23.1) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

131,258

88,793

71,481

309,241

40,612

(57.6)

223.2 Cash and cash equivalents

183,621

138,883

114,560

372,413

108,709

(50.7)

68.9





























Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

133,339

131,594

179,496

110,521

79,143

20.6

68.5 Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for credit

losses of $101 (September 30, 2024), $108 (June 30, 2024), $116

(March 31, 2024), $94 (December 31,2023), and $126 (September

30, 2023)) at amortized cost)

484,583

499,431

503,822

513,188

523,051

(5.6)

(7.4) Equity securities, at fair value

5,950

5,699

5,681

5,703

5,434

4.3

9.5 Restricted securities

20,253

21,725

17,863

17,900

13,361

13.1

51.6





























Loans held for sale, at fair value

26,877

27,829

13,767

8,782

14,725

206.0

82.5





























Loans held for investment

4,733,909

4,705,737

4,648,725

4,641,010

4,617,719

2.0

2.5 Less: allowance for credit losses

(58,669)

(58,478)

(57,336)

(57,351)

(57,051)

(2.3)

(2.8) Loans, net

4,675,240

4,647,259

4,591,389

4,583,659

4,560,668

2.1

2.5





























Premises and equipment, net

81,663

82,176

83,084

82,386

81,149

(0.9)

0.6 Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

—

— Other intangible assets, net

40,609

42,945

45,515

48,090

50,685

(15.6)

(19.9) Other real estate owned, net

179

179

179

179

179

—

— Repossessed property, net

306

1,560

1,845

—

—

—

— Assets held for sale

1,387

1,387

—

—

—

—

— Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,309

5,995

5,821

5,926

5,890

(10.4)

(9.9) Right of use assets, net

11,384

11,762

12,153

12,487

12,741

(8.8)

(10.7) Cash surrender value on life insurance

103,729

102,969

102,321

101,704

100,950

2.0

2.8 Accrued interest receivable

19,992

19,641

19,541

19,217

15,683

4.0

27.5 Deferred income taxes

32,191

36,078

38,978

40,707

45,346

(20.9)

(29.0) Other assets

27,826

23,639

26,423

24,790

24,392

12.2

14.1





























Total assets

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

$ 5,825,704

$ 6,010,918

$ 5,705,372

(1.5)

3.7

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued

























September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023





























LIABILITIES



























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 1,571,393

$ 1,587,252

$ 1,200,680

$ 1,258,037

$ 1,211,401

24.9 %

29.7 Interest-bearing deposits

3,654,330

3,561,633

3,983,599

4,128,083

3,897,343

(11.5)

(6.2) Total deposits

5,225,723

5,148,885

5,184,279

5,386,120

5,108,744

(3.0)

2.3





























Advances from FHLB - short-term

—

31,000

—

—

—

—

— Advances from FHLB - long-term

50,000

50,000

—

—

—

—

— Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated

debentures ("TRUPS")

29,768

29,316

29,237

29,158

29,079

2.1

2.4 Subordinated debt

43,688

43,504

43,322

43,139

42,956

1.3

1.7 Total borrowings

123,456

153,820

72,559

72,297

72,035

70.8

71.4





























Lease liabilities

11,816

12,189

12,552

12,857

13,082

(8.5)

(9.7) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

23,438

26,340

41,086

28,509

9,933

(19.3)

136.0 Total liabilities

5,384,433

5,341,234

5,310,476

5,499,783

5,203,794

(2.2)

3.5





























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares

333

333

332

332

331

0.3

0.6 Additional paid in capital

357,580

356,994

356,464

356,007

355,575

0.4

0.6 Retained earnings

180,884

173,716

166,490

162,290

155,781

10.7

16.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,526)

(8,260)

(8,058)

(7,494)

(10,109)

23.8

45.3 Total stockholders' equity

533,271

522,783

515,228

511,135

501,578

4.2

6.3



























— Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

$ 5,825,704

$ 6,010,918

$ 5,705,372

(1.6)

3.7





























Period-end common shares outstanding

33,327

33,215

33,211

33,162

33,136

0.5

0.6 Book value per common share

$ 16.00

$ 15.74

$ 15.51

$ 15.41

$ 15.14

3.8

5.7

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

























Q3 2024

Q3 2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2024

Q3 2023





























INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 69,157

$ 67,292

$ 65,754

$ 65,914

$ 64,869

2.8 %

6.6 % Interest on investment securities:



























Taxable

4,962

5,230

4,419

3,992

5,047

(5.1)

(1.7) Tax-exempt

6

6

6

6

27

—

(77.8) Interest on federal funds sold

—

—

—

—

92

—

(100.0) Interest on deposits with other banks

564

578

960

1,224

1,213

(2.4)

(53.5) Total interest income

74,689

73,106

71,139

71,136

71,248

2.2

4.8





























INTEREST EXPENSE



























Interest on deposits

28,856

27,585

28,497

28,133

23,473

4.6

22.9 Interest on short-term borrowings

491

1,584

56

16

692

(69.0)

(29.1) Interest on long-term borrowings

2,079

1,797

1,451

1,462

1,461

15.7

42.3 Total interest expense

31,426

30,966

30,004

29,611

25,626

1.5

22.6





























NET INTEREST INCOME

43,263

42,140

41,135

41,525

45,622

2.7

(5.2) Provision for credit losses

1,470

2,081

407

896

28,176

(29.4)

(94.8)





























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

41,793

40,059

40,728

40,629

17,446

4.3

139.6





























NONINTEREST INCOME



























Service charges on deposit accounts

1,543

1,493

1,507

1,519

1,505

3.4

2.5 Trust and investment fee income

880

896

734

844

1,933

(1.8)

(54.5) Loss on sales and calls of investment securities

—

—

—

—

(2,166)

—

100.0 Interchange credits

1,711

1,717

1,587

1,633

1,557

(0.4)

9.9 Mortgage-banking revenue

1,177

1,983

801

1,105

1,377

(40.7)

(14.5) Title Company revenue

100

165

78

139

89

(39.4)

12.4 Bargain purchase gain

—

—

—

—

8,816

—

(100.0) Other noninterest income

1,876

2,186

1,860

2,308

1,873

(14.2)

0.2 Total noninterest income

$ 7,287

$ 8,440

$ 6,567

$ 7,548

$ 14,984

(13.7)

(51.4)