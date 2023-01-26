Shore Bancshares Reports 2022 Financial Results

EASTON, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company") reported net income of $8.407 million or $0.42 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $9.658 million or $0.49 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $2.723 million or $0.16 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fiscal year of 2022 was $31.177 million or $1.57 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the fiscal year of 2021 of $15.368 million or $1.17 per diluted common share. Net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.123 million or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income, excluding merger related expenses, of $9.774 million or $0.49 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022 and net income, excluding merger related expenses, of $7.914 million or $0.46 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2021. Net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the fiscal year of 2022 was $32.728 million or $1.65 per diluted common share compared to net income for the fiscal year of 2021 of $21.237 million or $1.62 per diluted common share. On December 14, 2022, the Company and The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC") announced that they had entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which TCFC will be merged with and into the Company. The Company anticipates additional merger-related expenses due to the pending TCFC acquisition.

When comparing net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the fourth quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2022, net income decreased $651 thousand due to a decrease in net interest income of $372 thousand and an increase in noninterest expense of $1.3 million partially offset by an increase in noninterest income of $518 thousand and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $225 thousand. When comparing net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, net income increased $1.2 million primarily due to increases in net interest income of $6.3 million and noninterest income of $733 thousand offset by increases in noninterest expense of $4.2 million due to the acquisition of Severn Bank ("Severn") in November of 2021.

"We are pleased to report our fourth quarter earnings and fiscal year 2022 financial results," said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2022, we experienced significant loan growth of just over 20% and successful integration of Severn. With the recent announcement of our pending merger with TCFC, we expect the future of the combined organizations to be very promising given our ability to help customers with higher loan limits, make greater investments in technology and increased career opportunities for employees."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $3.477 billion at December 31, 2022, a $17.1 million, or less than 1.0%, increase when compared to $3.460 billion at the end of 2021. During 2022, the Company shifted its asset mix by deploying cash and cash equivalents into higher yielding assets which consisted of loans and investment securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 4 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP') loans totaling $187 thousand that were outstanding.

Total deposits decreased $16.5 million, or less than 1%, when compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits was due to decreases in money market and savings accounts of $85.7 million, noninterest-bearing deposits of $65.5 million and time deposits of $35.2 million, partially offset by an increase in interest bearing checking accounts of $170.0 million.

Total stockholders' equity increased $13.6 million, or 3.9%, when compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to current year earnings, partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities of $9.1 million. At December 31, 2022, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.48% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.67% compared to 10.14% and 8.25% at the end of 2021, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $27.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $20.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits of $2.0 million. In addition, the decrease in the average balance on deposits with other banks of $187.3 million resulted in a decrease in interest income of $802 thousand, partially offset by an increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.7 million and interest on investment securities of $759 thousand. The improvement in interest and fees on loans was due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $140.0 million, or 6.0%. The decrease in interest on deposits at other banks was due to the utilization of cash to fund loan growth with higher yields. The increase in interest on taxable investment securities was driven by an increase in the rates of 33bps and an increase in the average balance within these securities of $43.1 million, or 7.0%.

The increase in net interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $7.1 million, interest on taxable investment securities of $2.3 million and interest on deposits with other banks of $495 thousand, partially offset by expense increases in interest-bearing deposits of $3.3 million, short term borrowings of $69 thousand and long-term borrowings of $228 thousand.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3.38% for the third quarter of 2022 and increased compared to 2.87% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin when compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to higher rates paid on interest bearing deposits and borrowings partially offset by higher yields on earning assets. The increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was due to significantly higher volume as well as improved yields on all earning assets.

The provision for credit losses was $450 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The comparable amounts were $675 thousand and $(1.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decrease in the provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior quarters was primarily a result of eliminating pandemic related qualitative reserves in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $84 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $119 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $142 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, was 0.78% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.84% at September 30, 2022, and 0.96% at December 31, 2021. The decline in the percentage of the allowance from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to eliminating pandemic related qualitative reserves. The decline in the percentage of the allowance from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of lower historical loss experience as well as eliminating pandemic related qualitative reserves.

At December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, nonperforming assets were $4.0 million and $2.8 million, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in loans 90 days past due still accruing of $1.2 million at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, nonperforming assets increased $902 thousand, or 29.6%, primarily due to increases in loans 90 days past due and still accruing of $1.3 million, or 262.4% which was a result of growth and timing of matured loans. Accruing TDRs decreased $1.3 million, or 22.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs to total assets at December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022 was 0.24% and 0.21% respectively, and was 0.25% at December 31, 2021. In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total loans at December 31, 2022 was 0.17% compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2022 and 0.27% at December 31, 2021.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $518 thousand, or 9.7%, when compared to the third quarter of 2022 and increased $733 thousand, or 14.3%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in revenue associated with the mortgage division of $887 thousand, or 130.4%, partially offset by decreases in other banking fees of $206 thousand, or 6.5% and service charges on deposit accounts of $163 thousand, or 10.8%. The increase in noninterest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in revenue associated with the mortgage division of $619 thousand, or 65.3% and, service charges on deposit accounts of $112 thousand, or 9.1%.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $1.3 million or 6.9%, when compared to the third quarter of 2022 and increased $4.2 million, or 26.1%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense when compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in accruals on bonuses and group insurance in the fourth quarter. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in salaries and wages, employee related benefits, occupancy expense, data processing, amortization of intangible assets and legal and professional fees, which were all significantly impacted by adding Severn and its operations and the addition of two new branches in 2022.

Review of 2022 Financial Results

Net interest income for 2022 was $101.3 million, an increase of $37.2 million, or 58.0%, when compared to 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $43.7 million, or 62.2%, specifically interest and fees on loans of $34.3 million, or 53.0%. The improvement in interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of $725.2 million, or 46.2%, coupled with accretion income from acquired loans of $3.0 million for 2022. Taxable investment securities and interest on deposits with other banks increased $6.5 million and $2.8 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $6.5 million, or 107.7%. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $684.5 million, or 47.5%. Interest on short term and long-term borrowings increased by $988 thousand due to short and long-term advances with the FHLB and junior subordinated debt acquired as part of the Severn acquisition. The long-term advances with the FHLB matured in October of 2022.

The provision for credit losses for 2022 and 2021 was $1.9 million and $(358) thousand, respectively. The increase in provision for credit losses was the result of an increase in loans held for investment in 2022 of $436.9 million. The ratio of the allowance to total loans decreased from 0.66% at December 31, 2021, to 0.65% at December 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 0.78% at December 31, 2022, lower than the 0.96% at December 31, 2021, primarily due to lower historical loss experience and the elimination of pandemic related qualitative factors.

Total noninterest income for 2022 increased $9.6 million, or 71.0%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in noninterest income primarily consisted of revenue associated with the mortgage division of $4.3 million, service charges on deposit accounts of $2.3 million, revenue from Mid-Maryland Title of $1.1 million and other noninterest income of $1.2 million. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to increases in rental fee income of $1.3 million.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for 2022 increased $29.9 million, or 62.0%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily the result of higher salaries, employee benefits, occupancy expense, other intangibles, data processing costs, other noninterest expenses, and FDIC insurance premiums due to significant increases in new and existing customers and the acquisition of Severn and its operations and the addition of two new branches in 2022. In addition, during 2022 the Company recorded merger-related expenses of $1.2 million due to the acquisition of Severn and $935 thousand due to the pending merger with TCFC.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the potential resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors."

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD

































Net interest income

$ 26,943

$ 20,639

30.5 % $ 101,302

$ 64,130

58.0 % Provision for credit losses



450



(1,723)

126.1



1,925



(358)

637.7

Noninterest income



5,862



5,129

14.3



23,086



13,498

71.0

Noninterest expense



21,000



23,497

(10.6)



80,322



56,806

41.4

Income before income taxes



11,355



3,994

184.3



42,141



21,180

99.0

Income tax expense



2,948



1,271

131.9



10,964



5,812

88.6

Net income

$ 8,407

$ 2,723

208.7

$ 31,177

$ 15,368

102.9









































































Return on average assets



0.97 %

0.36 % 61 bp

0.90 %

0.66 % 24 bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of

intangibles and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP (2)



1.09



1.07

2



0.99



0.95

4

Return on average equity



9.22



3.59

563



8.76



6.86

190

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



12.83



13.06

(23)



11.96



11.34

62

Net interest margin



3.35



2.87

48



3.15



2.94

21

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



64.01



91.19

(2,718)



64.57



73.18

(861)

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



59.59



60.13

(54)



61.21



61.15

6





































PER SHARE DATA

































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.42

$ 0.16

167.1 % $ 1.57

$ 1.17

34.1 %



































Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

—

$ 0.48

$ 0.48

—

Book value per common share at period end



18.34



17.71

3.6

















Tangible book value per common share at period

end - Non-GAAP (1)



14.87



14.12

5.3

















Market value at period end



17.43



20.85

(16.4)

















Market range:

































High



20.85



23.19

(10.1)



21.41



23.19

(7.7)

Low



17.04



17.50

(2.6)



17.04



12.99

31.2





































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

































Loans

$ 2,467,324

$ 1,887,126

30.7 % $ 2,293,627

$ 1,568,468

46.2 % Investment securities



661,968



468,724

41.2



589,842



329,890

78.8

Earning assets



3,206,591



2,842,097

12.8



3,220,672



2,185,123

47.4

Assets



3,441,079



3,037,262

13.3



3,444,981



2,317,597

48.6

Deposits



3,006,734



2,547,151

18.0



3,014,109



2,015,624

49.5

Stockholders' equity



361,623



301,095

20.1



355,850



224,055

58.8





































CREDIT QUALITY DATA

































Net (recoveries) /chargeoffs

$ 84

$ (142)

159.2 % $ (774)

$ (414)

(87.0) %



































Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,908

$ 2,004

(4.8)

















Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



1,841



508

262.4

















Other real estate owned



197



532

(63.0)

















Total nonperforming assets



3,946



3,044

29.6

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)



4,405



5,667

(22.3)

















Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

$ 8,351

$ 8,711

(4.1)

























































































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS

































Period-end equity to assets



10.48 %

10.14 % 34 bp















Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)



8.67



8.25

42





















































Annualized net (recoveries) to average loans



0.01



(0.03)

4



(0.03) %

(0.03) % — bp



































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:

































Period-end loans (3)



0.65



0.66

(1)

















Period-end loans (4)



0.78



0.96

(18)

















Nonaccrual loans



872.27



695.81

17,646

















Nonperforming assets



421.77



458.08

(3,631)

















Accruing TDRs



377.82



246.06

13,176

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



199.29



160.07

3,922





















































As a percent of total loans:

































Nonaccrual loans



0.07



0.09

(2)

















Accruing TDRs



0.17



0.27

(10)

















Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs



0.25



0.36

(11)





















































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:

































Nonperforming assets



0.15



0.14

1

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



0.33



0.41

(8)





















































As a percent of total assets:

































Nonaccrual loans



0.05



0.06

(1)

















Nonperforming assets



0.11



0.09

2

















Accruing TDRs



0.13



0.16

(3)

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



0.24



0.25

(1)



















(1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14 of 15. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 5. (3) As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, these ratios include all loans held for investment, including PPP loans of $187 thousand and $27.6 million, respectively. (4) As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans, and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





































December 31, 2022





December 31,



December 31,



compared to



2022

2021



December 31, 2021 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks

$ 37,661

$ 16,919



122.6 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



17,838



566,694



(96.9) Cash and cash equivalents



55,499



583,613



(90.5)



















Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)



83,587



116,982



(28.5) Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)



559,455



404,594



38.3 Equity securities, at fair value



1,233



1,372



(10.1) Restricted securities



11,169



4,159



168.6



















Loans held for sale, at fair value



4,248



37,749



(88.7)



















Loans held for investment



2,556,107



2,119,175



20.6 Less: allowance for credit losses



(16,643)



(13,944)



19.4 Loans, net



2,539,464



2,105,231



20.6



















Premises and equipment, net



51,488



51,624



(0.3) Goodwill



63,266



63,421



(0.2) Other intangible assets, net



5,547



7,535



(26.4) Other real estate owned, net



197



532



(63.0) Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value



5,275



4,087



29.1 Right of use assets, net



9,629



11,370



(15.3) Cash surrender value on life insurance



59,218



47,935



23.5 Other assets



28,001



19,932



40.5 Total assets

$ 3,477,276

$ 3,460,136



0.5



















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 862,015

$ 927,497



(7.1) Interest-bearing deposits



2,147,769



2,098,739



2.3 Total deposits



3,009,784



3,026,236



(0.5)



















Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements



—



4,143



(100.0) Advances from FHLB - short-term



40,000



—



— Advances from FHLB - long-term



—



10,135



(100.0) Subordinated debt



43,072



42,762



0.7 Total borrowings



83,072



57,040

























Lease liabilities



9,908



11,567



(14.3) Accrued expenses and other liabilities



10,227



14,600



(30.0) Total liabilities



3,112,991



3,109,443



0.1



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000 shares



199



198



0.5 Additional paid in capital



201,494



200,473



0.5 Retained earnings



171,613



149,966



14.4 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(9,021)



56



(16,208.9) Total stockholders' equity



364,285



350,693



3.9 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,477,276

$ 3,460,136



0.5



















Period-end common shares outstanding



19,865



19,808



0.3 Book value per common share

$ 18.34

$ 17.71



3.6

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)









































For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

INTEREST INCOME

































Interest and fees on loans

$ 27,664

$ 20,564

34.5 % $ 99,122

$ 64,795

53.0 % Interest on investment securities:

































Taxable



3,945



1,663

137.2



11,507



5,006

129.9

Tax-exempt



6



—

100.0



6



—

100.0

Interest on deposits with other banks



664



169

292.9



3,210



368

772.3

Total interest income



32,279



22,396

44.1



113,845



70,169

62.2





































INTEREST EXPENSE

































Interest on deposits



4,554



1,272

258.0



9,983



4,461

123.8

Interest on short-term borrowings



72



3

2,300.0



74



8

825.0

Interest on long-term borrowings



710



482

47.3



2,486



1,570

58.3

Total interest expense



5,336



1,757

203.7



12,543



6,039

107.7





































NET INTEREST INCOME



26,943



20,639

30.5



101,302



64,130

58.0

Provision for credit losses



450



(1,723)

126.1



1,925



(358)

637.7





































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



26,493



22,362

18.5



99,377



64,488

54.1





































NONINTEREST INCOME

































Service charges on deposit accounts



1,346



1,234

9.1



5,652



3,396

66.4

Trust and investment fee income



401



522

(23.2)



1,784



1,881

(5.2)

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities



—



—

—



—



2

—

Interchange credits



1,280



1,043

22.7



4,812



3,964

21.4

Mortgage-banking revenue



1,567



948

65.3



5,210



948

449.6

Title Company revenue



194



247

(21.5)



1,340



247

442.5

Other noninterest income



1,074



1,135

(5.4)



4,288



3,060

40.1

Total noninterest income



5,862



5,129

14.3



23,086



13,498

71.0





































NONINTEREST EXPENSE

































Salaries and wages



8,909



7,727

15.3



35,931



21,222

69.3

Employee benefits



2,786



2,271

22.7



9,908



7,262

36.4

Occupancy expense



1,694



1,263

34.1



6,242



3,690

69.2

Furniture and equipment expense



648



385

68.3



2,018



1,553

29.9

Data processing



1,856



1,487

24.8



6,890



5,001

37.8

Directors' fees



222



170

30.6



839



620

35.3

Amortization of intangible assets



460



381

20.7



1,988



734

170.8

FDIC insurance premium expense



315



362

(13.0)



1,426



1,015

40.5

Other real estate owned, net



13



(2)

750.0



65



4

1,525.0

Legal and professional fees



636



150

324.0



2,840



1,742

63.0

Merger related expenses



967



7,615

(87.3)



2,098



8,530

(75.4)

Other noninterest expenses



2,494



1,688

47.7



10,077



5,433

85.5

Total noninterest expense



21,000



23,497

(10.6)



80,322



56,806

41.4





































Income before income taxes



11,355



3,994

184.3



42,141



21,180

99.0

Income tax expense



2,948



1,271

131.9



10,964



5,812

88.6









































































NET INCOME

$ 8,407

$ 2,723

208.7

$ 31,177

$ 15,368

102.9





































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



19,862



17,180

15.6



19,847



13,119

51.3

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



19,862



17,180

15.6



19,847



13,119

51.3





































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.42

$ 0.16

167.1

$ 1.57

$ 1.17

34.1





































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12

—



0.48



0.48

—



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/





balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

Earning assets









































Loans (1), (2), (3)

$ 2,467,324

4.45 % $ 1,887,126

4.33 % $ 2,293,627

4.33 % $ 1,568,468

4.14 % Investment securities









































Taxable



661,519

2.39



468,724

1.42



589,729

1.95



329,890

1.52

Tax-exempt (1)



449

6.24



—

—



113

6.19



—

—

Interest-bearing deposits



77,299

3.40



486,247

0.14



337,203

0.95



286,765

0.13

Total earning assets



3,206,591

4.00 %

2,842,097

3.11 %

3,220,672

3.54 %

2,185,123

3.21 % Cash and due from banks



29,358







22,625







18,158







19,838





Other assets



221,599







188,399







221,592







127,704





Allowance for credit losses



(16,469)







(15,859)







(15,441)







(15,068)





Total assets

$ 3,441,079





$ 3,037,262





$ 3,444,981





$ 2,317,597





























































































Interest-bearing liabilities









































Demand deposits

$ 670,424

1.31 % $ 494,081

0.14 % $ 638,105

0.61 % $ 450,399

0.14 % Money market and savings deposits



1,043,076

0.60



1,001,115

0.26



1,043,032

0.35



695,056

0.21

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



217,051

0.79



174,268

0.49



239,927

0.57



144,209

0.84

Other time deposits



205,293

0.62



173,975

0.50



204,536

0.56



151,429

0.78

Interest-bearing deposits



2,135,844

0.85



1,843,439

0.27



2,125,600

0.47



1,441,093

0.31

Securities sold under retail repurchase









































agreements and federal funds purchased



—

—



3,972

0.30



683

0.29



3,017

0.27

Advances from FHLB - short-term



7,391

3.86



—

—



1,863

3.86



—

—

Advances from FHLB - long-term



653

(6.08)



6,630

2.21



7,701

0.45



1,671

0.60

Subordinated debt



43,031

6.64



36,589

5.12



42,917

5.71



27,528

5.67

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,186,919

0.96 %

1,890,630

0.37 %

2,178,764

0.57 %

1,473,309

0.41 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



870,890







703,712







888,509







574,531





Accrued expenses and other liabilities



21,647







141,825







21,858







45,702





Stockholders' equity



361,623







301,095







355,850







224,055





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,441,079





$ 3,037,262





$ 3,444,981





$ 2,317,597

















































Net interest spread







3.04 %





2.74 %





2.97 %





2.80 % Net interest margin







3.35 %





2.87 %





3.15 %





2.94 %





(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















































4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

Q4 2022

Q4 2022





2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

compared to

compared to





Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2022

Q4 2021

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 26,981

$ 27,350

$ 24,656

$ 22,469

$ 20,652

(1.3) % 30.6 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment



40



35



38



39



13

14.3

207.7

Net interest income



26,943



27,315



24,618



22,430



20,639

(1.4)

30.5

Provision for credit losses



450



675



200



600



(1,723)

(33.3)

126.1

Noninterest income



5,862



5,344



5,833



6,046



5,129

9.7

14.3

Noninterest expense



21,000



18,899



20,094



20,332



23,497

11.1

(10.6)

Income before income taxes



11,355



13,085



10,157



7,544



3,994

(13.2)

184.3

Income tax expense



2,948



3,427



2,658



1,931



1,271

(14.0)

131.9

Net income

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

$ 7,499

$ 5,613

$ 2,723

(13.0)

208.7











































Return on average assets



0.97 %

1.11 %

0.88 %

0.65 %

0.36 % (14) bp 61 bp Return on average assets excluding amortization

of intangibles and merger related expenses

- Non-GAAP (2)



1.09



1.17



0.94



0.76



1.07

(8)

2

Return on average equity



9.22



10.72



8.52



6.45



3.59

(150)

563

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)



12.83



13.98



11.41



9.40



13.06

(115)

(23)

Net interest margin



3.35



3.38



3.10



2.78



2.87

(3)

48

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



64.01



57.87



65.99



71.40



91.19

614

(2,718)

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



59.59



55.79



63.44



66.93



60.13

380

(54)











































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.42

$ 0.49

$ 0.38

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

(13.6) % 164.5 %









































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

—

—

Book value per common share at period end



18.34



17.99



17.77



17.73



17.71

1.9

3.6

Tangible book value per common share at period

end - Non-GAAP (1)



14.87



14.50



14.26



14.19



14.12

2.6

5.3

Market value at period end



17.43



17.32



18.50



20.48



20.85

0.6

(16.4)

Market range:







































High



20.85



20.50



21.21



21.41



23.19

1.7

(10.1)

Low



17.04



17.29



17.91



19.34



17.50

(1.4)

(2.6)











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 2,467,324

$ 2,327,279

$ 2,217,139

$ 2,135,734

$ 1,887,126

6.0 % 30.7 % Investment securities



661,968



618,378



546,252



531,017



468,724

7.0

41.2

Earning assets



3,206,591



3,210,233



3,189,926



3,253,549



2,842,097

(0.1)

12.8

Assets



3,441,079



3,444,365



3,419,168



3,477,481



3,037,262

(0.1)

13.3

Deposits



3,006,734



3,012,658



2,993,098



3,044,213



2,547,151

(0.2)

18.0

Stockholders' equity



361,623



357,383



353,192



353,011



301,095

1.2

20.1











































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net (recoveries) / chargeoffs

$ 84

$ (119)

$ (573)

$ (166)

$ (142)

170.6 % 159.2 %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,908

$ 1,949

$ 2,693

$ 2,848

$ 2,004

(2.1)

(4.8)

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



1,841



644



803



459



508

185.9

262.4

Other real estate owned



197



197



197



561



532

—

(63.0)

Total nonperforming assets

$ 3,946

$ 2,790

$ 3,693

$ 3,868

$ 3,044

41.4

29.6











































Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

$ 4,405

$ 4,458

$ 4,894

$ 5,004

$ 5,667

(1.2)

(22.3)











































Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

$ 8,351

$ 7,248

$ 8,587

$ 8,872

$ 8,711

15.2

(4.1)











































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets



10.48 %

10.36 %

10.25 %

10.07 %

10.14 % 12 bp 34 bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)



8.67



8.52



8.39



8.22



8.25

15

42











































Annualized net (recoveries) to average loans



0.01



(0.02)



(0.10)



(0.03)



(0.03)

3

4











































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







































Period-end loans (3)



0.65



0.68



0.68



0.67



0.66

(3)

(1)

Period-end loans (4)



0.78



0.84



0.89



0.92



0.96

(6)

(18)

Nonaccrual loans



872.27



835.15



574.94



516.50



695.81

3,712

17,646

Nonperforming assets



421.77



583.41



419.25



380.30



458.08

(16,164)

(3,631)

Accruing TDRs



377.82



365.12



316.37



293.96



246.06

1,270

13,176

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



199.29



224.57



180.31



165.80



160.07

(2,528)

3,922











































As a percent of total loans:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.07



0.08



0.12



0.13



0.09

(1)

(2)

Accruing TDRs



0.17



0.19



0.22



0.23



0.27

(2)

(10)

Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs



0.25



0.27



0.34



0.36



0.36

(2)

(11)











































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:







































Nonperforming assets



0.15



0.12



0.16



0.18



0.14

3

1

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



0.33



0.30



0.38



0.41



0.41

3

(8)











































As a percent of total assets:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.05



0.06



0.08



0.08



0.06

(1)

(1)

Nonperforming assets



0.11



0.08



0.11



0.11



0.09

3

2

Accruing TDRs



0.13



0.13



0.14



0.14



0.16

—

(3)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



0.24



0.21



0.25



0.25



0.25

3

(1)







(1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 10. (3) Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown. (4) For all periods shown, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans, and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)













































































Q4 2022

Q4 2022



































compared to

compared to





Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2022

Q4 2021

INTEREST INCOME







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 27,664

$ 25,924

$ 23,452

$ 22,085

$ 20,564

6.7 % 34.5 % Interest on investment securities:







































Taxable



3,945



3,186



2,392



1,985



1,663

23.8

137.2

Tax-exempt



6



—



—



—



—

100.0

100.0

Interest on deposits with other banks



664



1,466



826



254



169

(54.7)

292.9

Total interest income



32,279



30,576



26,670



24,324



22,396

5.6

44.1











































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits



4,554



2,561



1,511



1,358



1,272

77.8

258.0

Interest on short-term borrowings



72



—



—



2



3

100.0

2,300.0

Interest on long-term borrowings



710



700



541



534



482

1.4

47.3

Total interest expense



5,336



3,261



2,052



1,894



1,757

63.6

203.7











































NET INTEREST INCOME



26,943



27,315



24,618



22,430



20,639

(1.4)

30.5

Provision for credit losses



450



675



200



600



(1,723)

(33.3)

126.1











































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION







































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



26,493



26,640



24,418



21,830



22,362

(0.6)

18.5











































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts



1,346



1,509



1,438



1,359



1,234

(10.8)

9.1

Trust and investment fee income



401



421



447



514



522

(4.8)

(23.2)

Interchange credits



1,280



1,241



1,253



1,038



1,043

3.1

22.7

Mortgage-banking revenue



1,567



680



1,096



1,867



948

130.4

65.3

Title Company revenue



194



397



426



323



247

(51.1)

(21.5)

Other noninterest income



1,074



1,096



1,173



945



1,135

(2.0)

(5.4)

Total noninterest income



5,862



5,344



5,833



6,046



5,129

9.7

14.3











































NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and wages



8,909



8,562



8,898



9,562



7,727

4.1

15.3

Employee benefits



2,786



2,191



2,269



2,662



2,271

27.2

22.7

Occupancy expense



1,694



1,496



1,485



1,567



1,263

13.2

34.1

Furniture and equipment expense



648



533



411



429



385

21.6

68.3

Data processing



1,856



1,759



1,668



1,607



1,487

5.5

24.8

Directors' fees



222



217



210



190



170

2.3

30.6

Amortization of intangible assets



460



499



511



517



381

(7.8)

20.7

FDIC insurance premium expense



315



339



429



343



362

(7.1)

(13.0)

Other real estate owned expenses, net



13



1



57



(6)



(2)

1,200.0

750.0

Legal and professional fees



636



756



811



637



150

(15.9)

324.0

Merger related expenses



967



159



241



730



7,615

508.2

(87.3)

Other noninterest expenses



2,494



2,387



3,104



2,094



1,688

4.5

47.7

Total noninterest expense



21,000



18,899



20,094



20,332



23,497

11.1

(10.6)











































Income before income taxes



11,355



13,085



10,157



7,544



3,994

(13.2)

184.3

Income tax expense



2,948



3,427



2,658



1,931



1,271

(14.0)

131.9











































NET INCOME

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

$ 7,499

$ 5,613

$ 2,723

(13.0)

208.7











































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



19,862



19,852



19,847



19,828



17,180

0.1

15.6

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



19,862



19,852



19,847



19,828



17,180

0.1

15.6











































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.42

$ 0.49

$ 0.38

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

(13.6)

164.5











































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

—

—



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





















































































































Average balance























































Q4 2022

Q4 2022























































compared to

compared to





Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2022

Q4 2021





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/













balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate









Earning assets



























































Loans (1), (2), (3)

$ 2,467,324

4.45 % $ 2,327,279

4.43 % $ 2,217,139

4.25 % $ 2,135,734

4.20 % $ 1,887,126

4.33 % 6.0 % 30.7 % Investment securities



























































Taxable



661,519

2.39



618,378

2.06



546,252

1.75



531,017

1.49



468,724

1.42

7.0

41.1

Tax-exempt (1)



449

6.24



—

—



—

—



—

—



—

—

100.0

100.0

Interest-bearing deposits



77,299

3.40



264,576

2.20



426,535

0.78



586,798

0.18



486,247

0.14

(70.8)

(84.1)

Total earning assets



3,206,591

4.00 %

3,210,233

3.78 %

3,189,926

3.36 %

3,253,549

3.01 %

2,842,097

3.11 % (0.1)

12.8

Cash and due from banks



29,358







31,724







26,162







(15,253)







22,625





(7.5)

29.8

Other assets



221,599







218,163







218,353







253,424







188,399





1.6

17.6

Allowance for credit losses



(16,469)







(15,755)







(15,273)







(14,239)







(15,859)





4.5

3.8

Total assets

$ 3,441,079





$ 3,444,365





$ 3,419,168





$ 3,477,481





$ 3,037,262





(0.1)

13.3































































Interest-bearing liabilities



























































Demand deposits

$ 670,424

1.31 % $ 646,399

0.66 % $ 644,881

0.22 % $ 589,737

0.16 % $ 494,081

0.14 % 3.7

35.7

Money market and savings deposits



1,043,076

0.60



1,034,580

0.35



1,019,295

0.21



1,075,791

0.23



1,001,115

0.26

0.8

4.2

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



217,051

0.79



222,697

0.55



234,325

0.58



286,587

0.40



174,268

0.49

(2.5)

24.6

Other time deposits



205,293

0.62



215,014

0.51



221,714

0.54



175,683

0.57



173,975

0.50

(4.5)

18.0

Interest-bearing deposits



2,135,844

0.85



2,118,690

0.48



2,120,215

0.29



2,127,798

0.26



1,843,439

0.27

0.8

15.9

Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements



























































and federal funds purchased



—

—



—

—



—

—



2,770

0.29



3,972

0.30

—

(100.0)

Advances from FHLB - short-term



7,391

3.86



—

—



—

—



—

—



—

—

100.0

100.0

Advances from FHLB - long-term



653

(6.08)



10,035

0.63



10,075

0.60



10,116

0.57



6,630

2.21

(93.5)

(90.2)

Subordinated debt



43,031

6.64



42,953

6.33



42,876

4.93



42,804

4.93



36,589

5.12

0.2

17.6

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,186,919

0.96 %

2,171,678

0.60 %

2,173,166

0.38 %

2,183,488

0.35 %

1,890,630

0.37 % 0.7

15.7

Noninterest-bearing deposits



870,890







893,968







872,883







916,415







703,712





(2.6)

23.8

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



21,647







21,336







19,927







24,567







141,825





1.5

(84.7)

Stockholders' equity



361,623







357,383







353,192







353,011







301,095





1.2

20.1

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,441,079





$ 3,444,365





$ 3,419,168





$ 3,477,481





$ 3,037,262





(0.1)

13.3































































Net interest spread







3.04 %





3.18 %





2.98 %





2.66 %





2.74 %







Net interest margin







3.35 %





3.38 %





3.10 %





2.78 %





2.87 %













(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.