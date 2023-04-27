Shore Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

EASTON, Md., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares") reported net income of $6.457 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $8.407 million or $0.42 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $5.613 million or $0.28 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022. Net income, excluding merger-related expenses, for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.959 million or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to net income, excluding merger-related expenses, of $9.123 million or $0.46 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net income, excluding merger-related expenses, of $6.156 million or $0.31 per diluted common share for the first quarter 2022. On December 14, 2022, the Company and The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC") announced that they had entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which TCFC will be merged with and into the Company. The Company anticipates additional merger-related expenses due to the pending TCFC acquisition.

When comparing net income, excluding merger-related expenses, for the first quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022, net income decreased $2.2 million due to decreases in net interest income of $1.3 million and noninterest income of $528 thousand, coupled with increases in noninterest expense of $169 thousand and provision for credit losses of $763 thousand. When comparing net income, excluding merger-related expenses, for the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2022, net income increased $803 thousand primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $3.2 million partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $712 thousand, coupled with increases in both noninterest expense of $600 thousand and provision for credit losses of $613 thousand.

"We are pleased to report our first quarter 2023 earnings and financial results" said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter brought intense scrutiny of all banks and their liquidity position due to the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March. Considering these events, monitoring liquidity and deposit outflow was the primary focus of our cash management teams while we continued to fund loan growth. We are pleased to report that total deposits decreased less than 1.0% since the end of 2022. We experienced normal seasonality in our deposit outflows, specifically from our municipal deposit customers, which typically trend down during the first quarter of each year. We transitioned existing deposits to our insured cash sweep ("ICS") program during the first quarter, which not only helped alleviate deposit outflows but generated inflows from new and existing customers. We continue to monitor our liquidity position closely by evaluating our percentage of uninsured deposits and our access to additional liquidity through Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and other traditional sources of liquidity. We continue to make progress with the pending merger with TCFC. We have now received all bank regulatory approvals and expect to complete the merger on or about July 1st."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $3.554 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $76.4 million, or 2.2%, when compared to $3.477 billion at December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in loans held for investment of $112.6 million, or 4.4%, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $17.8 million and an increase in allowance for credit losses of $11.8 million primarily due to a Day 1 CECL adjustment in connection with the Company's adoption of CECL.

Total borrowings were $174.7 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $91.6 million, or 110.2%, when compared to $83.1 million at December 31, 2022. Total borrowings at March 31, 2023 were comprised of $131.5 million of FHLB short-term advances and $43.2 million of subordinated debt. There were no long-term FHLB borrowings at March 31, 2022. This increase in total borrowings at March 31, 2023 when compared to December 31,2022 was primarily due to an increase of $91.5 million in FHLB short-term borrowings to manage liquidity and fund loan growth.

Total deposits decreased $15.2 million, or less than 1.0%, when compared to December 31, 2022. The primary reason for this decrease was a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $53.3 million due to the seasonal outflow of municipal deposits. Total interest-bearing deposits increased $38.1 million, primarily due to the transitioning of deposits into the Company's ICS program, which is an insured cash sweep program that provides customers with the ability to insure deposits over $250 thousand among other banks that participate in the ICS network and provides interest rates that track the federal funds rate.

Total stockholders' equity decreased $2.6 million, or less than 1.0%, when compared to December 31, 2022, primarily due to a Day 1 CECL adjustment of $8.3 million, partially offset by current year earnings and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale securities of $860 thousand. At March 31, 2023, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.18% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.41% compared to 10.48% and 8.67% at the end of 2022, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $25.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $22.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. These interest-bearing liabilities included increases in interest-bearing deposits of 52bps and FHLB short-term borrowings of 98bps, partially offset by increases in yields on loans of 34bps. The increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was primarily the result of the transitioning of $17 million of existing lower rate deposits into the Company's ICS program which has interest rates that track the federal funds rate. The average balances of interest-bearing deposits and FHLB short-term borrowings increased $12.4 million, or less than 1.0% and $106.6 million, or 1,442% respectively. The increase in FHLB short-term borrowings was primarily utilized to manage the Company's liquidity needs and fund loan growth. Net interest income increased when compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $475.9 million, or 22.3%, and an increase in the average balance of investment securities of $123.2 million, or 23.1%, coupled with an increase in yields of 59bps and 100bps, respectively, resulting in $10.8 million of additional income. When comparing the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 on the liability side of the balance sheet, average interest bearing liabilities increased $122.0 million, or 5.6%. This increase was attributed to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $20.5 million and FHLB short-term borrowings of $114.0 million at higher rates.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.18% for the first quarter of 2023 from 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased compared to 2.76% for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of FHLB short -term borrowings of $106.6 million and an increased rate of 98bps, resulting in an additional $1.3 million in interest expense. The increase in net interest margin when compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to significantly higher volume of interest earning assets as well as improved yields on such interest earning assets.

The provision for credit losses was $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The comparable amounts were $450 thousand and $600 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior quarters was primarily a result of new loan growth of $112.6 million. Net charge offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $20 thousand, compared to net charge offs of $84 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $166 thousand for the first quarter of 2022.

At March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, nonperforming assets were $2.7 million and $3.9 million, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets decreased primarily due to a decrease in loans 90 days past due still accruing of $1.2 million, or 66.8%. When comparing the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2022, nonperforming assets decreased $1.2 million, or 30.6%, primarily due to decreases in nonaccrual loans of 954 thousand, or 33.5%, and other real estate owned of $382 thousand, or 68.1%.

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $528 thousand, or 9.0%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased $712 thousand, or 11.8%, when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreases in revenue associated with the mortgage division of $590 thousand, and in-service charges on deposit accounts of $133 thousand. The decrease in noninterest income when compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreases in revenue associated with the mortgage division of $890 thousand, revenue from Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. of $186 thousand and service charges on deposit accounts of $146 thousand partially offset by increases in interchange credits of $174 thousand, and other fees on bank services of $336 thousand. Declines in noninterest income from the mortgage division are primarily attributable to the general rise in interest rates that continue to put pressure on the mortgage market, resulting in declines in home loan sales and home loan refinances.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the first quarter of 2023 increased $169 thousand, or less than 1.0%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased $600 thousand, or 3.1%, when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in employee benefits and legal and professional fees primarily offset by decreases in salaries due increase in deferred salaries based on loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in other noninterest expenses, employee related benefits, data processing, legal and professional fees and furniture and equipment expense partially offset by decreases in salary expense.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors."

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022

Change PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD















Net interest income

$ 25,664

$ 22,430

14.4 Provision for credit losses



1,213



600

102.2 Noninterest income



5,334



6,046

(11.8) Noninterest expense



20,893



20,332

2.8 Income before income taxes



8,892



7,544

17.9 Income tax expense



2,435



1,931

26.1 Net income

$ 6,457

$ 5,613

15.0



































Return on average assets



0.75 %

0.65 % 10 Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles

and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP (2)



0.84



0.76

8 Return on average equity



7.25



6.45

80 Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



10.09



9.40

69 Net interest margin



3.18



2.76

42 Efficiency ratio - GAAP



67.40



71.40

(400) Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



63.67



66.93

(326)

















PER SHARE DATA















Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.32

$ 0.28

14.3

















Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

— Book value per common share at period end



18.17



17.73

2.5 Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-

GAAP (1)



14.74



14.19

3.9 Market value at period end



14.28



20.48

(30.3) Market range:















High



18.15



21.41

(15.2) Low



14.00



19.34

(27.6)

















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA















Loans

$ 2,611,644

$ 2,135,734

22.3 Investment securities



654,193



531,017

23.2 Earning assets



3,279,686



3,253,549

0.8 Assets



3,506,336



3,477,481

0.8 Deposits



2,968,448



3,044,213

(2.5) Stockholders' equity



361,174



353,011

2.3

















CREDIT QUALITY DATA















Net chargeoffs/(recoveries)

$ 20

$ (166)

112.0

















Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,894

$ 2,848

(33.5) Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



611



459

33.1 Other real estate owned



179



561

(68.1) Total nonperforming assets



2,684



3,868

(30.6)

















CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS















Period-end equity to assets



10.18 %

10.07 % 11 Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)



8.41



8.22

19

















Annualized net (recoveries) to average loans



—



(0.03)

3

















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:















Period-end loans (3)



1.07



0.67

40 Period-end loans (4)



1.07



0.92

15 Nonaccrual loans



1,502.85



516.50

98,635 Nonperforming assets



1,060.51



380.30

68,021

















As a percent of total loans:















Nonaccrual loans



0.07



0.13

(6)

















As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:















Nonperforming assets



0.10



0.18

(8)

















As a percent of total assets:















Nonaccrual loans



0.05



0.08

(3) Nonperforming assets



0.08



0.11

(3)

(1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 13. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 4. (3) As of March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, these ratios include all loans held for investment, including PPP loans of

$167 thousand and $14.9 million, respectively. (4) For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the Company's adoption of the CECL standard. For periods in

2022, this ratio excludes PPP loans and loans acquired in the Severn and Northwest acquisitions.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





















March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023







March 31,



December 31,

March 31,

compared to

compared to







2023



2022

2022

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 23,863

$ 37,661

$ 16,206

(36.6) % 47.2 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



13,846



17,838



554,770

(22.4)

(97.5)

Cash and cash equivalents



37,709



55,499



570,976

(32.1)

(93.4)































Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)



81,525



83,587



106,695

(2.5)

(23.6)

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)



549,096



559,455



407,138

(1.9)

34.9

Equity securities, at fair value



1,258



1,233



1,305

2.0

(3.6)

Restricted securities



15,067



11,169



9,894

34.9

52.3































Loans held for sale, at fair value



3,514



4,248



12,906

(17.3)

(72.8)































Loans held for investment



2,668,681



2,556,107



2,181,106

4.4

22.4

Less: allowance for credit losses



(28,464)



(16,643)



(14,710)

71.0

(93.5)

Loans, net



2,640,217



2,539,464



2,166,396

4.0

21.9































Premises and equipment, net



50,516



51,488



52,049

(1.9)

(2.9)

Goodwill



63,266



63,266



63,281

—

(0.0)

Other intangible assets, net



5,106



5,547



7,018

(8.0)

(27.2)

Other real estate owned, net



179



197



561

(9.1)

(68.1)

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value



5,310



5,275



5,113

0.7

3.9

Right of use assets, net



9,344



9,629



10,180

(3.0)

(8.2)

Cash surrender value on life insurance



59,711



59,218



58,186

0.8

2.6

Other assets



31,876



28,001



22,799

13.8

39.8

Total assets

$ 3,553,694

$ 3,477,276

$ 3,494,497

2.2

1.7































LIABILITIES



























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 808,679

$ 862,015

$ 876,415

(6.2)

(7.7)

Interest-bearing deposits



2,185,883



2,147,769



2,192,080

1.8

(0.3)

Total deposits



2,994,562



3,009,784



3,068,495

(0.5)

(2.4)































Advances from FHLB - short-term



131,500



40,000



—

228.8

—

Advances from FHLB - long-term



—



—



10,094

—

(100.0)

Subordinated debt



43,150



43,072



42,840

0.2

0.7

Total borrowings



174,650



83,072



52,934

110.2

229.9































Lease liabilities



9,642



9,908



10,397

(2.7)

(7.3)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



13,202



10,227



10,807

29.1

22.2

Total liabilities



3,192,056



3,112,991



3,142,633

5.5

5.4































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000 shares



199



199



198

—

0.5

Additional paid in capital



201,736



201,494



200,640

0.1

0.5

Retained earnings



167,864



171,613



153,198

(2.2)

9.6

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,161)



(9,021)



(2,172)

9.5

(275.7)

Total stockholders' equity



361,638



364,285



351,864

(0.7)

2.8

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,553,694

$ 3,477,276

$ 3,494,497

4.8

5.2































Period-end common shares outstanding



19,898



19,865



19,843

0.2

0.3

Book value per common share

$ 18.17

$ 18.34

$ 17.73

(0.9)

2.5



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2023

2022

% Change

INTEREST INCOME

















Interest and fees on loans

$ 30,828

$ 22,085

39.6 % Interest on investment securities:

















Taxable



4,064



1,985

104.7

Tax-exempt



7



—

100.0

Interest on deposits with other banks



163



254

(35.8)

Total interest income



35,062



24,324

44.1





















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Interest on deposits



7,281



1,358

436.2

Interest on short-term borrowings



1,361



2

67,950.0

Interest on long-term borrowings



756



534

41.6

Total interest expense



9,398



1,894

396.2





















NET INTEREST INCOME



25,664



22,430

14.4

Provision for credit losses



1,213



600

102.2





















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

















FOR CREDIT LOSSES



24,451



21,830

12.0





















NONINTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts



1,213



1,359

(10.7)

Trust and investment fee income



432



514

(16.0)

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities



—



—

—

Interchange credits



1,212



1,038

16.8

Mortgage-banking revenue



977



1,867

(47.7)

Title Company revenue



137



323

(57.6)

Other noninterest income



1,363



945

44.2

Total noninterest income



5,334



6,046

(11.8)

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and wages



8,684



9,562

(9.2)

Employee benefits



2,921



2,662

9.7

Occupancy expense



1,619



1,567

3.3

Furniture and equipment expense



534



429

24.5

Data processing



1,798



1,607

11.9

Directors' fees



250



190

31.6

Amortization of intangible assets



441



517

(14.7)

FDIC insurance premium expense



371



343

8.2

Other real estate owned, net



(1)



(6)

83.3

Legal and professional fees



750



637

17.7

Merger related expenses



691



730

(5.3)

Other noninterest expenses



2,835



2,094

35.4

Total noninterest expense



20,893



20,332

2.8





















Income before income taxes



8,892



7,544

17.9

Income tax expense



2,435



1,931

26.1









































NET INCOME

$ 6,457

$ 5,613

15.0





















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



19,886



19,828

0.3





















Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.32

$ 0.28

14.3





















Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12

—



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2023

2022





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/





balance

rate

balance

rate

Earning assets





















Loans (1), (2), (3)

$ 2,611,644

4.79 % $ 2,135,734

4.20 % Investment securities





















Taxable



653,527

2.49



531,017

1.49

Tax-exempt (1)



666

5.41



—

—

Interest-bearing deposits



13,849

4.77



586,798

0.18

Total earning assets



3,279,686

4.34 %

3,253,549

3.01 % Cash and due from banks



28,602







(15,253)





Other assets



228,054







253,424





Allowance for credit losses



(30,006)







(14,239)





Total assets

$ 3,506,336





$ 3,477,481





















































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Demand deposits

$ 694,894

1.89 % $ 589,737

0.16 % Money market and savings deposits



1,004,553

0.96



1,075,791

0.23

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



241,436

1.81



286,587

0.40

Other time deposits



207,403

1.16



175,683

0.57

Interest-bearing deposits



2,148,286

1.37



2,127,798

0.26

Securities sold under retail repurchase





















agreements and federal funds purchased



—

—



2,770

0.29

Advances from FHLB - short-term



113,972

4.84



—

—

Advances from FHLB - long-term



—

—



10,116

0.57

Subordinated debt



43,108

7.11



42,804

4.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,305,366

1.65 %

2,183,488

0.35 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



820,162







916,415





Accrued expenses and other liabilities



19,634







24,567





Stockholders' equity



361,174







353,011





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,506,336





$ 3,477,481





























Net interest spread







2.69 %





2.66 % Net interest margin







3.18 %





2.76 % ______________________























(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of

nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are

included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

Q1 2023

Q1 2023





2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

compared to

compared to





Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 25,705

$ 26,981

$ 27,350

$ 24,656

$ 22,469

(4.7) % 14.4 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment



40



38



35



38



39

5.3

2.6

Net interest income



25,664



26,943



27,315



24,618



22,430

(4.7)

14.4

Provision for credit losses



1,213



450



675



200



600

169.6

102.2

Noninterest income



5,334



5,862



5,344



5,833



6,046

(9.0)

(11.8)

Noninterest expense



20,893



21,000



18,899



20,094



20,332

(0.5)

2.8

Income before income taxes



8,892



11,355



13,085



10,157



7,544

(21.7)

17.9

Income tax expense



2,435



2,948



3,427



2,658



1,931

(17.4)

26.1

Net income

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

$ 7,499

$ 5,613

(23.2)

15.0











































Return on average assets



0.75 %

0.97 %

1.11 %

0.88 %

0.65 % (22) bp 10 bp Return on average assets excluding

amortization of intangibles and merger

related expenses - Non-GAAP (2)



0.84



1.09



1.17



0.94



0.76

(25)

8

Return on average equity



7.25



9.22



10.72



8.52



6.45

(197)

80

Return on average tangible equity - Non-

GAAP (1)



10.09



12.83



13.98



11.41



9.40

(274)

69

Net interest margin



3.18



3.35



3.38



3.10



2.76

(17)

42

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



67.40



64.01



57.87



65.99



71.40

339

(400)

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



63.67



59.59



55.79



63.44



66.93

408

(326)











































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic and diluted net income per common

share

$ 0.32

$ 0.42

$ 0.49

$ 0.38

$ 0.28

(23.8) % 14.3 %









































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

—

—

Book value per common share at period end



18.17



18.34



17.99



17.77



17.73

(0.9)

2.5

Tangible book value per common share at

period end - Non-GAAP (1)



14.74



14.87



14.50



14.26



14.19

(0.9)

3.9

Market value at period end



14.28



17.43



17.32



18.50



20.48

(18.1)

(30.3)

Market range:







































High



18.15



20.85



20.50



21.21



21.41

(12.9)

(15.2)

Low



14.00



17.04



17.29



17.91



19.34

(17.8)

(27.6)











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 2,611,644

$ 2,467,324

$ 2,327,279

$ 2,217,139

$ 2,135,734

5.8 % 22.3 % Investment securities



654,193



661,968



618,378



546,252



531,017

(1.2)

23.2

Earning assets



3,279,686



3,206,591



3,210,233



3,189,926



3,253,549

2.3

0.8

Assets



3,506,336



3,441,079



3,444,365



3,419,168



3,477,481

1.9

0.8

Deposits



2,968,448



3,006,734



3,012,658



2,993,098



3,044,213

(1.3)

(2.5)

Stockholders' equity



361,174



361,623



357,383



353,192



353,011

(0.1)

2.3











































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net charge offs/(recoveries)

$ 20

$ 84

$ (119)

$ (573)

$ (166)

(76.2) % 112.0 %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,894

$ 1,908

$ 1,949

$ 2,693

$ 2,848

(0.7)

(33.5)

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



611



1,841



644



803



459

(66.8)

33.1

Other real estate owned



179



197



197



197



561

(9.1)

(68.1)

Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,684

$ 3,946

$ 2,790

$ 3,693

$ 3,868

(32.0)

(30.6)































































































































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets



10.18 %

10.48 %

10.36 %

10.25 %

10.07 % (30) bp 11 bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets

- Non-GAAP (1)



8.41



8.67



8.52



8.39



8.22

(26)

19











































Annualized net (recoveries) to average loans



—



0.01



(0.02)



(0.10)



(0.03)

(1)

3











































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







































Period-end loans (3)



1.07



0.65



0.68



0.68



0.67

42

40

Period-end loans (4)



1.07



0.78



0.84



0.89



0.92

29

15

Nonaccrual loans



1,502.85



872.27



835.15



574.94



516.50

63,058

98,635

Nonperforming assets



1,060.51



421.77



583.41



419.25



380.30

63,874

68,021











































As a percent of total loans:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.07



0.07



0.08



0.12



0.13

—

(6)











































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:







































Nonperforming assets



0.10



0.15



0.12



0.16



0.18

(5)

(8)











































As a percent of total assets:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.05



0.05



0.06



0.08



0.08

—

(3)

Nonperforming assets



0.08



0.11



0.08



0.11



0.11

(3)

(3)



_____________________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 13. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 9. (3) Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown. (4) For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the company's adoption of the CECL standard. For periods in 2022, this ratio excludes PPP

loans and loans acquired in the Severn and Northwest acquisitions.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

































Q1 2023

Q1 2023



































compared to

compared to





Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

INTEREST INCOME







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 30,828

$ 27,664

$ 25,924

$ 23,452

$ 22,085

11.4 % 39.6 % Interest on investment securities:







































Taxable



4,064



3,945



3,186



2,392



1,985

3.0

104.7

Tax-exempt



7



6



—



—



—

16.7

100.0

Interest on deposits with other banks



163



664



1,466



826



254

(75.5)

(35.8)

Total interest income



35,062



32,279



30,576



26,670



24,324

8.6

44.1











































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits



7,281



4,554



2,561



1,511



1,358

59.9

436.2

Interest on short-term borrowings



1,361



72



—



—



2

1,790.3

67,950.0

Interest on long-term borrowings



756



710



700



541



534

6.5

41.6

Total interest expense



9,398



5,336



3,261



2,052



1,894

76.1

396.2











































NET INTEREST INCOME



25,664



26,943



27,315



24,618



22,430

(4.7)

14.4

Provision for credit losses



1,213



450



675



200



600

169.6

102.2











































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION







































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



24,451



26,493



26,640



24,418



21,830

(7.7)

12.0











































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts



1,213



1,346



1,509



1,438



1,359

(9.9)

(10.7)

Trust and investment fee income



432



401



421



447



514

7.7

(16.0)

Interchange credits



1,212



1,280



1,241



1,253



1,038

(5.3)

16.8

Mortgage-banking revenue



977



1,567



680



1,096



1,867

(37.7)

(47.7)

Title Company revenue



137



194



397



426



323

(29.4)

(57.6)

Other noninterest income



1,363



1,074



1,096



1,173



945

26.9

44.2

Total noninterest income



5,334



5,862



5,344



5,833



6,046

(9.0)

(11.8)











































NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and wages



8,684



8,909



8,562



8,898



9,562

(2.5)

(9.2)

Employee benefits



2,921



2,786



2,191



2,269



2,662

4.8

9.7

Occupancy expense



1,619



1,694



1,496



1,485



1,567

(4.4)

3.3

Furniture and equipment expense



534



648



533



411



429

(17.6)

24.5

Data processing



1,798



1,856



1,759



1,668



1,607

(3.1)

11.9

Directors' fees



250



222



217



210



190

12.6

31.6

Amortization of intangible assets



441



460



499



511



517

(4.1)

(14.7)

FDIC insurance premium expense



371



315



339



429



343

17.8

8.2

Other real estate owned expenses, net



(1)



13



1



57



(6)

(107.7)

83.3

Legal and professional fees



750



636



756



811



637

17.9

17.7

Merger related expenses



691



967



159



241



730

(28.5)

(5.3)

Other noninterest expenses



2,835



2,494



2,387



3,104



2,094

13.7

35.4

Total noninterest expense



20,893



21,000



18,899



20,094



20,332

(0.5)

2.8











































Income before income taxes



8,892



11,355



13,085



10,157



7,544

(21.7)

17.9

Income tax expense



2,435



2,948



3,427



2,658



1,931

(17.4)

26.1











































NET INCOME

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

$ 7,499

$ 5,613

(23.2)

15.0











































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



19,886



19,862



19,852



19,847



19,828

0.1

0.3











































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.32

$ 0.42

$ 0.49

$ 0.38

$ 0.28

(23.8)

14.3











































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

—

—



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





















































Average balance























































Q1 2023

Q1 2023























































compared to

compared to





Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2022





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/













balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate









Earning assets



























































Loans (1), (2), (3)

$ 2,611,644

4.79 % $ 2,467,324

4.45 % $ 2,327,279

4.43 % $ 2,217,139

4.25 % $ 2,135,734

4.20 % 5.8 % 22.3 % Investment securities



























































Taxable



653,527

2.49



661,519

2.39



618,378

2.06



546,252

1.75



531,017

1.49

(1.2)

23.1

Tax-exempt (1)



666

5.41



449

6.24



—

—



—

—



—

—

100.0

100.0

Interest-bearing deposits



13,849

4.77



77,299

3.40



264,576

2.20



426,535

0.78



586,798

0.18

(82.1)

(97.6)

Total earning assets



3,279,686

4.34 %

3,206,591

4.00 %

3,210,233

3.78 %

3,189,926

3.36 %

3,253,549

3.01 % 2.3

0.8

Cash and due from banks



28,602







29,358







31,724







26,162







(15,253)





(2.6)

(287.5)

Other assets



228,054







221,599







218,163







218,353







253,424





2.9

(10.0)

Allowance for credit losses



(30,006)







(16,469)







(15,755)







(15,273)







(14,239)





82.2

110.7

Total assets

$ 3,506,336





$ 3,441,079





$ 3,444,365





$ 3,419,168





$ 3,477,481





1.9

0.8































































Interest-bearing liabilities



























































Demand deposits

$ 694,894

1.89 % $ 670,424

1.31 % $ 646,399

0.66 % $ 644,881

0.22 % $ 589,737

0.16 % 3.6

17.8

Money market and savings deposits



1,004,553

0.96



1,043,076

0.60



1,034,580

0.35



1,019,295

0.21



1,075,791

0.23

(3.7)

(6.6)

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



241,436

1.81



217,051

0.79



222,697

0.55



234,325

0.58



286,587

0.40

11.2

(15.8)

Other time deposits



207,403

1.16



205,293

0.62



215,014

0.51



221,714

0.54



175,683

0.57

1.0

18.1

Interest-bearing deposits



2,148,286

1.37



2,135,844

0.85



2,118,690

0.48



2,120,215

0.29



2,127,798

0.26

0.6

1.0

Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements



























































and federal funds purchased



—

—



—

—



—

—



—

—



2,770

0.29

—

(100.0)

Advances from FHLB - short-term



113,972

4.84



7,391

3.86



—

—



—

—



—

—

100.0

100.0

Advances from FHLB - long-term



—

—



653

(6.08)



10,035

0.63



10,075

0.60



10,116

0.57

(100.0)

(100.0)

Subordinated debt



43,108

7.11



43,031

6.64



42,953

6.33



42,876

4.93



42,804

4.93

0.2

0.7

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,305,366

1.65 %

2,186,919

0.96 %

2,171,678

0.60 %

2,173,166

0.38 %

2,183,488

0.35 % 5.4

5.6

Noninterest-bearing deposits



820,162







870,890







893,968







872,883







916,415





(5.8)

(10.5)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



19,634







21,647







21,336







19,927







24,567





(9.3)

(20.1)

Stockholders' equity



361,174







361,623







357,383







353,192







353,011





(0.1)

2.3

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,506,336





$ 3,441,079





$ 3,444,365





$ 3,419,168





$ 3,477,481





1.9

0.8































































Net interest spread







2.69 %





3.04 %





3.18 %





2.98 %





2.66 %







Net interest margin







3.18 %





3.35 %





3.38 %





3.10 %





2.76 %









_____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

































YTD

YTD





Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

3/31/2023

3/31/2022















































The following reconciles return on average equity

and return on average tangible equity (Note 1):

























































































Net Income

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

$ 7,499

$ 5,613

$ 6,457

$ 5,613

Net Income - annualized (A)

$ 26,187

$ 33,354

$ 38,317

$ 30,078

$ 22,764

$ 26,187

$ 22,764















































Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets











































and merger related expenses

$ 7,279

$ 9,463

$ 10,144

$ 8,054

$ 6,541

$ 7,279

$ 6,541

Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets

and merger related expenses - annualized (B)

$ 29,520

$ 37,543

$ 40,245

$ 32,305

$ 26,527

$ 29,520

$ 26,527















































Return on average assets excluding net amortization of

intangible assets and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP



0.84 %

1.09 %

1.17 %

0.94 %

0.76 %

0.84 %

0.76 %













































Average stockholders' equity (C)

$ 361,174

$ 361,623

$ 357,383

$ 353,192

$ 353,011

$ 361,174

$ 353,011

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(68,607)



(69,077)



(69,558)



(70,057)



(70,711)



(68,607)



(70,711)

Average tangible equity (D)

$ 292,567

$ 292,546

$ 287,825

$ 283,135

$ 282,300

$ 292,567

$ 282,300















































Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)



7.25 %

9.22 %

10.72 %

8.52 %

6.45 %

7.25 %

6.45 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (B)/(D)



10.09 %

12.83 %

13.98 %

11.41 %

9.40 %

10.09 %

9.40 %













































The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-

GAAP efficiency ratio (Note 2):

























































































Noninterest expense (E)

$ 20,893

$ 21,000

$ 18,899

$ 20,094

$ 20,332

$ 20,893

$ 20,332

Less: Amortization of intangible assets



(441)



(460)



(499)



(511)



(517)



(441)



(517)

Merger Expenses



(691)



(967)



(159)



(241)



(730)



(691)



(730)

Adjusted noninterest expense (F)

$ 19,761

$ 19,573

$ 18,241

$ 19,342

$ 19,085

$ 19,761

$ 19,085















































Net interest income (G)

$ 25,664

$ 26,943

$ 27,315

$ 24,618

$ 22,430

$ 25,664

$ 22,430

Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment



40



40



35



38



39



40



39

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)

$ 25,704

$ 26,983

$ 27,350

$ 24,656

$ 22,469

$ 25,704

$ 22,469















































Noninterest income (I)

$ 5,334

$ 5,862

$ 5,344

$ 5,833

$ 6,046

$ 5,334



6,046

Less: Investment securities (gains)



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Adjusted noninterest income (J)

$ 5,334

$ 5,862

$ 5,344

$ 5,833

$ 6,046

$ 5,334

$ 6,046















































Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)



67.40 %

64.01 %

57.87 %

65.99 %

71.40 %

67.40 %

71.40 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)



63.67 %

59.59 %

55.79 %

63.44 %

66.93 %

63.67 %

66.93 %













































The following reconciles book value per common share

and tangible book value per common share (Note 1):

























































































Stockholders' equity (L)

$ 361,638

$ 364,285

$ 357,221

$ 352,777

$ 351,864













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(68,372)



(68,813)



(69,288)



(69,787)



(70,299)













Tangible equity (M)

$ 293,266

$ 295,472

$ 287,933

$ 282,990

$ 281,565



























































Shares outstanding (N)



19,898



19,865



19,858



19,850



19,843



























































Book value per common share (GAAP) (L)/(N)

$ 18.17

$ 18.34

$ 17.99

$ 17.77

$ 17.73













Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)

(M)/(N)

$ 14.74

$ 14.87

$ 14.50

$ 14.26

$ 14.19









































































































The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible

equity to tangible assets (Note 1):

























































































Stockholders' equity (O)

$ 361,638

$ 364,285

$ 357,221

$ 352,777

$ 351,864













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(68,372)



(68,813)



(69,288)



(69,787)



(70,299)













Tangible equity (P)

$ 293,266

$ 295,472

$ 287,933

$ 282,990

$ 281,565



























































Assets (Q)

$ 3,553,694

$ 3,477,276

$ 3,446,804

$ 3,442,550

$ 3,494,497













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(68,372)



(68,813)



(69,288)



(69,787)



(70,299)













Tangible assets (R)

$ 3,485,322

$ 3,408,463

$ 3,377,516

$ 3,372,763

$ 3,424,198



























































Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (O)/(Q)



10.18 %

10.48 %

10.36 %

10.25 %

10.07 %











Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (P)/(R)



8.41 %

8.67 %

8.52 %

8.39 %

8.22 %













_____________________________________ Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.

Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

