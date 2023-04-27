Shore Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Apr 27, 2023, 16:15 ET

EASTON, Md., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares") reported net income of $6.457 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $8.407 million or $0.42 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $5.613 million or $0.28 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022. Net income, excluding merger-related expenses, for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.959 million or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to net income, excluding merger-related expenses, of $9.123 million or $0.46 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net income, excluding merger-related expenses, of $6.156 million or $0.31 per diluted common share for the first quarter 2022. On December 14, 2022, the Company and The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC") announced that they had entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which TCFC will be merged with and into the Company.  The Company anticipates additional merger-related expenses due to the pending TCFC acquisition.

When comparing net income, excluding merger-related expenses, for the first quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022, net income decreased $2.2 million due to decreases in net interest income of $1.3 million and noninterest income of $528 thousand, coupled with increases in noninterest expense of $169 thousand and provision for credit losses of $763 thousand. When comparing net income, excluding merger-related expenses, for the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2022, net income increased $803 thousand primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $3.2 million partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $712 thousand, coupled with increases in both noninterest expense of $600 thousand and provision for credit losses of $613 thousand

"We are pleased to report our first quarter 2023 earnings and financial results" said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter brought intense scrutiny of all banks and their liquidity position due to the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March. Considering these events, monitoring liquidity and deposit outflow was the primary focus of our cash management teams while we continued to fund loan growth. We are pleased to report that total deposits decreased less than 1.0% since the end of 2022. We experienced normal seasonality in our deposit outflows, specifically from our municipal deposit customers, which typically trend down during the first quarter of each year. We transitioned existing deposits to our insured cash sweep ("ICS") program during the first quarter, which not only helped alleviate deposit outflows but generated inflows from new and existing customers. We continue to monitor our liquidity position closely by evaluating our percentage of uninsured deposits and our access to additional liquidity through Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and other traditional sources of liquidity. We continue to make progress with the pending merger with TCFC.  We have now received all bank regulatory approvals and expect to complete the merger on or about July 1st."

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $3.554 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $76.4 million, or 2.2%, when compared to $3.477 billion at December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in loans held for investment of $112.6 million, or 4.4%, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $17.8 million and an increase in allowance for credit losses of $11.8 million primarily due to a Day 1 CECL adjustment in connection with the Company's adoption of CECL.

Total borrowings were $174.7 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $91.6 million, or 110.2%, when compared to $83.1 million at December 31, 2022.  Total borrowings at March 31, 2023 were comprised of $131.5 million of FHLB short-term advances and $43.2 million of subordinated debt.  There were no long-term FHLB borrowings at March 31, 2022.  This increase in total borrowings at March 31, 2023 when compared to December 31,2022 was primarily due to an increase of $91.5 million in FHLB short-term borrowings to manage liquidity and fund loan growth.

Total deposits decreased $15.2 million, or less than 1.0%, when compared to December 31, 2022. The primary reason for this decrease was a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $53.3 million due to the seasonal outflow of municipal deposits.  Total interest-bearing deposits increased $38.1 million, primarily due to the transitioning of deposits into the Company's ICS program, which is an insured cash sweep program that provides customers with the ability to insure deposits over $250 thousand among other banks that participate in the ICS network and provides interest rates that track the federal funds rate.

Total stockholders' equity decreased $2.6 million, or less than 1.0%, when compared to December 31, 2022, primarily due to a Day 1 CECL adjustment of $8.3 million, partially offset by current year earnings and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale securities of $860 thousand. At March 31, 2023, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.18% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.41% compared to 10.48% and 8.67% at the end of 2022, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $25.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $22.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. These interest-bearing liabilities included increases in interest-bearing deposits of 52bps and FHLB short-term borrowings of 98bps, partially offset by increases in yields on loans of 34bps. The increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was primarily the result of the transitioning of $17 million of existing lower rate deposits into the Company's ICS program which has interest rates that track the federal funds rate.  The average balances of interest-bearing deposits and FHLB short-term borrowings increased $12.4 million, or less than 1.0% and $106.6 million, or 1,442% respectively.  The increase in FHLB short-term borrowings was primarily utilized to manage the Company's liquidity needs and fund loan growth. Net interest income increased when compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $475.9 million, or 22.3%, and an increase in the average balance of investment securities of $123.2 million, or 23.1%, coupled with an increase in yields of 59bps and 100bps, respectively, resulting in $10.8 million of additional income. When comparing the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 on the liability side of the balance sheet, average interest bearing liabilities increased $122.0 million, or 5.6%. This increase was attributed to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $20.5 million and FHLB short-term borrowings of $114.0 million at higher rates.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.18% for the first quarter of 2023 from 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased compared to 2.76% for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of FHLB short -term borrowings of $106.6 million and an increased rate of 98bps, resulting in an additional $1.3 million in interest expense. The increase in net interest margin when compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to significantly higher volume of interest earning assets as well as improved yields on such interest earning assets.

The provision for credit losses was $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The comparable amounts were $450 thousand and $600 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior quarters was primarily a result of new loan growth of $112.6 million. Net charge offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $20 thousand, compared to net charge offs of $84 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $166 thousand for the first quarter of 2022.

At March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, nonperforming assets were $2.7 million and $3.9 million, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets decreased primarily due to a decrease in loans 90 days past due still accruing of $1.2 million, or 66.8%. When comparing the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2022, nonperforming assets decreased $1.2 million, or 30.6%, primarily due to decreases in nonaccrual loans of 954 thousand, or 33.5%, and other real estate owned of $382 thousand, or 68.1%. 

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $528 thousand, or 9.0%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased $712 thousand, or 11.8%, when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreases in revenue associated with the mortgage division of $590 thousand, and in-service charges on deposit accounts of $133 thousand.  The decrease in noninterest income when compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreases in revenue associated with the mortgage division of $890 thousand, revenue from Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. of $186 thousand and service charges on deposit accounts of $146 thousand partially offset by increases in interchange credits of $174 thousand, and other fees on bank services of $336 thousand.  Declines in noninterest income from the mortgage division are primarily attributable to the general rise in interest rates that continue to put pressure on the mortgage market, resulting in declines in home loan sales and home loan refinances.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the first quarter of 2023 increased $169 thousand, or less than 1.0%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased $600 thousand, or 3.1%, when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in employee benefits and legal and professional fees primarily offset by decreases in salaries due increase in deferred salaries based on loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in other noninterest expenses, employee related benefits, data processing, legal and professional fees and furniture and equipment expense partially offset by decreases in salary expense.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors."

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 


2023

2022

 Change

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







Net interest income

$

25,664

$

22,430

14.4

Provision for credit losses

1,213

600

102.2

Noninterest income

5,334

6,046

(11.8)

Noninterest expense

20,893

20,332

2.8

Income before income taxes

8,892

7,544

17.9

Income tax expense



2,435

1,931

26.1

Net income

$

6,457

$

5,613

15.0


















Return on average assets



0.75

%

0.65

%

10

Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles
and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP (2)

0.84

0.76

8

Return on average equity



7.25

6.45

80

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

10.09

9.40

69

Net interest margin

3.18

2.76

42

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



67.40

71.40

(400)

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

63.67

66.93

(326)









PER SHARE DATA







Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

0.32

$

0.28

14.3









Dividends paid per common share

$

0.12

$

0.12

Book value per common share at period end

18.17

17.73

2.5

Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-
GAAP (1)

14.74

14.19

3.9

Market value at period end

14.28

20.48

(30.3)

Market range:







High

18.15

21.41

(15.2)

Low

14.00

19.34

(27.6)









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







Loans

$

2,611,644

$

2,135,734

22.3

Investment securities

654,193

531,017

23.2

Earning assets

3,279,686

3,253,549

0.8

Assets

3,506,336

3,477,481

0.8

Deposits

2,968,448

3,044,213

(2.5)

Stockholders' equity

361,174

353,011

2.3









CREDIT QUALITY DATA









Net chargeoffs/(recoveries)

$

20

$

(166)

112.0









Nonaccrual loans


$

1,894

$

2,848

(33.5)

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

611

459

33.1

Other real estate owned

179

561

(68.1)

Total nonperforming assets



2,684

3,868

(30.6)









CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







Period-end equity to assets

10.18

%

10.07

%

11

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

8.41

8.22

19









Annualized net (recoveries) to average loans



(0.03)

3









Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







Period-end loans (3)

1.07

0.67

40

Period-end loans (4)

1.07

0.92

15

Nonaccrual loans



1,502.85

516.50

98,635

Nonperforming assets



1,060.51

380.30

68,021









As a percent of total loans:







Nonaccrual loans



0.07

0.13

(6)









As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:







Nonperforming assets

0.10

0.18

(8)









As a percent of total assets:







Nonaccrual loans



0.05

0.08

(3)

Nonperforming assets



0.08

0.11

(3)

(1)

See the reconciliation table that begins on page 13.

(2)

This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 4.

(3)

As of March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, these ratios include all loans held for investment, including PPP loans of
$167 thousand and $14.9 million, respectively.

(4)

For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the Company's adoption of the CECL standard.  For periods in
2022, this ratio excludes PPP loans and loans acquired in the Severn and Northwest acquisitions.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)











March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023



March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

compared to

compared to



2023

2022

2022

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

ASSETS













Cash and due from banks

$

23,863

$

37,661

$

16,206

(36.6)

%

47.2

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

13,846

17,838

554,770

(22.4)

(97.5)

Cash and cash equivalents

37,709

55,499

570,976

(32.1)

(93.4)















Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

81,525

83,587

106,695

(2.5)

(23.6)

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)

549,096

559,455

407,138

(1.9)

34.9

Equity securities, at fair value

1,258

1,233

1,305

2.0

(3.6)

Restricted securities

15,067

11,169

9,894

34.9

52.3















Loans held for sale, at fair value

3,514

4,248

12,906

(17.3)

(72.8)















Loans held for investment

2,668,681

2,556,107

2,181,106

4.4

22.4

Less: allowance for credit losses

(28,464)

(16,643)

(14,710)

71.0

(93.5)

Loans, net

2,640,217

2,539,464

2,166,396

4.0

21.9















Premises and equipment, net

50,516

51,488

52,049

(1.9)

(2.9)

Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,281


(0.0)

Other intangible assets, net

5,106

5,547

7,018

(8.0)

(27.2)

Other real estate owned, net

179

197

561

(9.1)

(68.1)

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,310

5,275

5,113

0.7

3.9

Right of use assets, net

9,344

9,629

10,180

(3.0)

(8.2)

Cash surrender value on life insurance

59,711

59,218

58,186

0.8

2.6

Other assets

31,876

28,001

22,799

13.8

39.8

Total assets

$

3,553,694

$

3,477,276

$

3,494,497

2.2

1.7















LIABILITIES













Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

808,679

$

862,015

$

876,415

(6.2)

(7.7)

Interest-bearing deposits

2,185,883

2,147,769

2,192,080

1.8

(0.3)

Total deposits

2,994,562

3,009,784

3,068,495

(0.5)

(2.4)















Advances from FHLB - short-term

131,500

40,000


228.8


Advances from FHLB - long-term





10,094


(100.0)

Subordinated debt

43,150

43,072

42,840

0.2

0.7

Total borrowings

174,650

83,072

52,934

110.2

229.9















Lease liabilities

9,642

9,908

10,397

(2.7)

(7.3)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

13,202

10,227

10,807

29.1

22.2

Total liabilities

3,192,056

3,112,991

3,142,633

5.5

5.4















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES




























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000 shares

199

199

198


0.5

Additional paid in capital

201,736

201,494

200,640

0.1

0.5

Retained earnings

167,864

171,613

153,198

(2.2)

9.6

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,161)

(9,021)

(2,172)

9.5

(275.7)

Total stockholders' equity

361,638

364,285

351,864

(0.7)

2.8

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,553,694

$

3,477,276

$

3,494,497

4.8

5.2















Period-end common shares outstanding

19,898

19,865

19,843

0.2

0.3

Book value per common share

$

18.17

$

18.34

$

17.73

(0.9)

2.5

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)


For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 


2023

2022

% Change

INTEREST INCOME








Interest and fees on loans


$

30,828

$

22,085

39.6

%

Interest on investment securities:








Taxable

4,064

1,985

104.7

Tax-exempt



7


100.0

Interest on deposits with other banks

163

254

(35.8)

Total interest income

35,062

24,324

44.1










INTEREST EXPENSE








Interest on deposits

7,281

1,358

436.2

Interest on short-term borrowings

1,361

2

67,950.0

Interest on long-term borrowings

756

534

41.6

Total interest expense

9,398

1,894

396.2










NET INTEREST INCOME

25,664

22,430

14.4

Provision for credit losses

1,213

600

102.2










NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION










FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,451

21,830

12.0










NONINTEREST INCOME








Service charges on deposit accounts

1,213

1,359

(10.7)

Trust and investment fee income

432

514

(16.0)

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities





Interchange credits

1,212

1,038

16.8

Mortgage-banking revenue

977

1,867

(47.7)

Title Company revenue

137

323

(57.6)

Other noninterest income

1,363

945

44.2

Total noninterest income

5,334

6,046

(11.8)

NONINTEREST EXPENSE








Salaries and wages

8,684

9,562

(9.2)

Employee benefits

2,921

2,662

9.7

Occupancy expense



1,619

1,567

3.3

Furniture and equipment expense

534

429

24.5

Data processing

1,798

1,607

11.9

Directors' fees

250

190

31.6

Amortization of intangible assets

441

517

(14.7)

FDIC insurance premium expense

371

343

8.2

Other real estate owned, net

(1)

(6)

83.3

Legal and professional fees

750

637

17.7

Merger related expenses

691

730

(5.3)

Other noninterest expenses

2,835

2,094

35.4

Total noninterest expense

20,893

20,332

2.8










Income before income taxes

8,892

7,544

17.9

Income tax expense



2,435

1,931

26.1




















NET INCOME


$

6,457

$

5,613

15.0










Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

19,886

19,828

0.3










Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

0.32

$

0.28

14.3










Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12


Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 


2023

2022


Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/


balance

rate


balance

rate


Earning assets










Loans (1), (2), (3)

$

2,611,644

4.79

%

$

2,135,734

4.20

%

Investment securities












Taxable

653,527

2.49

531,017

1.49

Tax-exempt (1)

666

5.41



Interest-bearing deposits

13,849

4.77

586,798

0.18

Total earning assets

3,279,686

4.34

%

3,253,549

3.01

%

Cash and due from banks

28,602



(15,253)


Other assets

228,054



253,424


Allowance for credit losses

(30,006)



(14,239)


Total assets

$

3,506,336


$

3,477,481


























Interest-bearing liabilities










Demand deposits

$

694,894

1.89

%

$

589,737

0.16

%

Money market and savings deposits



1,004,553

0.96

1,075,791

0.23

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

241,436

1.81

286,587

0.40

Other time deposits

207,403

1.16

175,683

0.57

Interest-bearing deposits

2,148,286

1.37

2,127,798

0.26

Securities sold under retail repurchase










   agreements and federal funds purchased




2,770

0.29

Advances from FHLB - short-term

113,972

4.84



Advances from FHLB - long-term




10,116

0.57

Subordinated debt

43,108

7.11

42,804

4.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,305,366

1.65

%

2,183,488

0.35

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

820,162



916,415


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

19,634



24,567


Stockholders' equity

361,174



353,011


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,506,336


$

3,477,481














Net interest spread



2.69

%


2.66

%

Net interest margin



3.18

%


2.76

%

______________________










(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of
nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are
included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

Q1 2023

Q1 2023


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

compared to

compared to


Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



















Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

25,705

$

26,981

$

27,350

$

24,656

$

22,469

(4.7)

%

14.4

%

Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

40

38

35

38

39

5.3

2.6

Net interest income

25,664

26,943

27,315

24,618

22,430

(4.7)

14.4

Provision for credit losses

1,213

450

675

200

600

169.6

102.2

Noninterest income

5,334

5,862

5,344

5,833

6,046

(9.0)

(11.8)

Noninterest expense

20,893

21,000

18,899

20,094

20,332

(0.5)

2.8

Income before income taxes

8,892

11,355

13,085

10,157

7,544

(21.7)

17.9

Income tax expense



2,435

2,948

3,427

2,658

1,931

(17.4)

26.1

Net income

$

6,457

$

8,407

$

9,658

$

7,499

$

5,613

(23.2)

15.0





















Return on average assets



0.75

%

0.97

%

1.11

%

0.88

%

0.65

%

(22)

bp

10

bp

Return on average assets excluding
amortization of intangibles and merger
related expenses - Non-GAAP (2)

0.84

1.09

1.17

0.94

0.76

(25)

8

Return on average equity



7.25

9.22

10.72

8.52

6.45

(197)

80

Return on average tangible equity - Non-
GAAP (1)

10.09

12.83

13.98

11.41

9.40

(274)

69

Net interest margin

3.18

3.35

3.38

3.10

2.76

(17)

42

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



67.40

64.01

57.87

65.99

71.40

339

(400)

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

63.67

59.59

55.79

63.44

66.93

408

(326)





















PER SHARE DATA



















Basic and diluted net income per common
share

$

0.32

$

0.42

$

0.49

$

0.38

$

0.28

(23.8)

%

14.3

%





















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12



Book value per common share at period end

18.17

18.34

17.99

17.77

17.73

(0.9)

2.5

Tangible book value per common share at
period end - Non-GAAP (1)

14.74

14.87

14.50

14.26

14.19

(0.9)

3.9

Market value at period end

14.28

17.43

17.32

18.50

20.48

(18.1)

(30.3)

Market range:



















High

18.15

20.85

20.50

21.21

21.41

(12.9)

(15.2)

Low

14.00

17.04

17.29

17.91

19.34

(17.8)

(27.6)





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Loans

$

2,611,644

$

2,467,324

$

2,327,279

$

2,217,139

$

2,135,734

5.8

%

22.3

%

Investment securities

654,193

661,968

618,378

546,252

531,017

(1.2)

23.2

Earning assets

3,279,686

3,206,591

3,210,233

3,189,926

3,253,549

2.3

0.8

Assets

3,506,336

3,441,079

3,444,365

3,419,168

3,477,481

1.9

0.8

Deposits

2,968,448

3,006,734

3,012,658

2,993,098

3,044,213

(1.3)

(2.5)

Stockholders' equity

361,174

361,623

357,383

353,192

353,011

(0.1)

2.3





















CREDIT QUALITY DATA





















Net charge offs/(recoveries)


$

20

$

84

$

(119)

$

(573)

$

(166)

(76.2)

%

112.0

%





















Nonaccrual loans


$

1,894

$

1,908

$

1,949

$

2,693

$

2,848

(0.7)

(33.5)

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

611

1,841

644

803

459

(66.8)

33.1

Other real estate owned

179

197

197

197

561

(9.1)

(68.1)

Total nonperforming assets


$

2,684

$

3,946

$

2,790

$

3,693

$

3,868

(32.0)

(30.6)































































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Period-end equity to assets

10.18

%

10.48

%

10.36

%

10.25

%

10.07

%

(30)

bp

11

bp

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets
- Non-GAAP (1)

8.41

8.67

8.52

8.39

8.22

(26)

19





















Annualized net (recoveries)  to average loans



0.01

(0.02)

(0.10)

(0.03)

(1)

3





















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans (3)

1.07

0.65

0.68

0.68

0.67

42

40

Period-end loans (4)

1.07

0.78

0.84

0.89

0.92

29

15

Nonaccrual loans



1,502.85

872.27

835.15

574.94

516.50

63,058

98,635

Nonperforming assets



1,060.51

421.77

583.41

419.25

380.30

63,874

68,021





















As a percent of total loans:



















Nonaccrual loans



0.07

0.07

0.08

0.12

0.13


(6)





















As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:



















Nonperforming assets



0.10

0.15

0.12

0.16

0.18

(5)

(8)





















As a percent of total assets:



















Nonaccrual loans



0.05

0.05

0.06

0.08

0.08


(3)

Nonperforming assets



0.08

0.11

0.08

0.11

0.11

(3)

(3)

_____________________________

(1)

See the reconciliation table that begins on page 13.

(2)

This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 9.

(3)

Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown.

(4)

For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the company's adoption of the CECL standard.  For periods in 2022, this ratio excludes PPP
loans and loans acquired in the Severn and Northwest acquisitions.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

















Q1 2023

Q1 2023

















compared to

compared to


Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

INTEREST INCOME



















Interest and fees on loans


$

30,828

$

27,664

$

25,924

$

23,452

$

22,085

11.4

%

39.6

%

Interest on investment securities:



















Taxable

4,064

3,945

3,186

2,392

1,985

3.0

104.7

           Tax-exempt

7

6






16.7

100.0

Interest on deposits with other banks

163

664

1,466

826

254

(75.5)

(35.8)

Total interest income

35,062

32,279

30,576

26,670

24,324

8.6

44.1





















INTEREST EXPENSE



















Interest on deposits

7,281

4,554

2,561

1,511

1,358

59.9

436.2

Interest on short-term borrowings

1,361

72





2

1,790.3

67,950.0

Interest on long-term borrowings

756

710

700

541

534

6.5

41.6

Total interest expense

9,398

5,336

3,261

2,052

1,894

76.1

396.2





















NET INTEREST INCOME

25,664

26,943

27,315

24,618

22,430

(4.7)

14.4

Provision for credit losses

1,213

450

675

200

600

169.6

102.2





















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION



















FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,451

26,493

26,640

24,418

21,830

(7.7)

12.0





















NONINTEREST INCOME



















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,213

1,346

1,509

1,438

1,359

(9.9)

(10.7)

Trust and investment fee income

432

401

421

447

514

7.7

(16.0)

Interchange credits

1,212

1,280

1,241

1,253

1,038

(5.3)

16.8

Mortgage-banking revenue

977

1,567

680

1,096

1,867

(37.7)

(47.7)

Title Company revenue

137

194

397

426

323

(29.4)

(57.6)

Other noninterest income

1,363

1,074

1,096

1,173

945

26.9

44.2

Total noninterest income

5,334

5,862

5,344

5,833

6,046

(9.0)

(11.8)





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















Salaries and wages

8,684

8,909

8,562

8,898

9,562

(2.5)

(9.2)

Employee benefits

2,921

2,786

2,191

2,269

2,662

4.8

9.7

Occupancy expense



1,619

1,694

1,496

1,485

1,567

(4.4)

3.3

Furniture and equipment expense

534

648

533

411

429

(17.6)

24.5

Data processing

1,798

1,856

1,759

1,668

1,607

(3.1)

11.9

Directors' fees

250

222

217

210

190

12.6

31.6

Amortization of intangible assets

441

460

499

511

517

(4.1)

(14.7)

FDIC insurance premium expense

371

315

339

429

343

17.8

8.2

Other real estate owned expenses, net

(1)

13

1

57

(6)

(107.7)

83.3

Legal and professional fees

750

636

756

811

637

17.9

17.7

Merger related expenses

691

967

159

241

730

(28.5)

(5.3)

Other noninterest expenses

2,835

2,494

2,387

3,104

2,094

13.7

35.4

Total noninterest expense

20,893

21,000

18,899

20,094

20,332

(0.5)

2.8





















Income before income taxes

8,892

11,355

13,085

10,157

7,544

(21.7)

17.9

Income tax expense



2,435

2,948

3,427

2,658

1,931

(17.4)

26.1





















NET INCOME


$

6,457

$

8,407

$

9,658

$

7,499

$

5,613

(23.2)

15.0





















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

19,886

19,862

19,852

19,847

19,828

0.1

0.3





















Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

0.32

$

0.42

$

0.49

$

0.38

$

0.28

(23.8)

14.3





















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12



Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



























Average balance



























Q1 2023

Q1 2023



























compared to

compared to


Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2022


Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/






balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate




Earning assets





























Loans (1), (2), (3)

$

2,611,644

4.79

%

$

2,467,324

4.45

%

$

2,327,279

4.43

%

$

2,217,139

4.25

%

$

2,135,734

4.20

%

5.8

%

22.3

%

Investment securities





























Taxable

653,527

2.49

661,519

2.39

618,378

2.06

546,252

1.75

531,017

1.49

(1.2)

23.1

Tax-exempt (1)

666

5.41

449

6.24









100.0

100.0

Interest-bearing deposits

13,849

4.77

77,299

3.40

264,576

2.20

426,535

0.78

586,798

0.18

(82.1)

(97.6)

Total earning assets

3,279,686

4.34

%

3,206,591

4.00

%

3,210,233

3.78

%

3,189,926

3.36

%

3,253,549

3.01

%

2.3

0.8

Cash and due from banks

28,602



29,358



31,724



26,162



(15,253)


(2.6)

(287.5)

Other assets

228,054



221,599



218,163



218,353



253,424


2.9

(10.0)

Allowance for credit losses

(30,006)



(16,469)



(15,755)



(15,273)



(14,239)


82.2

110.7

Total assets

$

3,506,336


$

3,441,079


$

3,444,365


$

3,419,168


$

3,477,481


1.9

0.8































Interest-bearing liabilities





























Demand deposits

$

694,894

1.89

%

$

670,424

1.31

%

$

646,399

0.66

%

$

644,881

0.22

%

$

589,737

0.16

%

3.6

17.8

Money market and savings deposits



1,004,553

0.96

1,043,076

0.60

1,034,580

0.35

1,019,295

0.21

1,075,791

0.23

(3.7)

(6.6)

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

241,436

1.81

217,051

0.79

222,697

0.55

234,325

0.58

286,587

0.40

11.2

(15.8)

Other time deposits

207,403

1.16

205,293

0.62

215,014

0.51

221,714

0.54

175,683

0.57

1.0

18.1

Interest-bearing deposits

2,148,286

1.37

2,135,844

0.85

2,118,690

0.48

2,120,215

0.29

2,127,798

0.26

0.6

1.0

Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements































    and federal funds purchased













2,770

0.29


(100.0)

Advances from FHLB - short-term

113,972

4.84

7,391

3.86









100.0

100.0

Advances from FHLB - long-term




653

(6.08)

10,035

0.63

10,075

0.60

10,116

0.57

(100.0)

(100.0)

Subordinated debt

43,108

7.11

43,031

6.64

42,953

6.33

42,876

4.93

42,804

4.93

0.2

0.7

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,305,366

1.65

%

2,186,919

0.96

%

2,171,678

0.60

%

2,173,166

0.38

%

2,183,488

0.35

%

5.4

5.6

Noninterest-bearing deposits

820,162



870,890



893,968



872,883



916,415


(5.8)

(10.5)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

19,634



21,647



21,336



19,927



24,567


(9.3)

(20.1)

Stockholders' equity

361,174



361,623



357,383



353,192



353,011


(0.1)

2.3

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,506,336


$

3,441,079


$

3,444,365


$

3,419,168


$

3,477,481


1.9

0.8































Net interest spread



2.69

%


3.04

%


3.18

%


2.98

%


2.66

%



Net interest margin



3.18

%


3.35

%


3.38

%


3.10

%


2.76

%



_____________________________________

(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

















YTD

YTD


Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

3/31/2023

3/31/2022























The following reconciles return on average equity
and return on average tangible equity (Note 1):












































Net Income


$

6,457

$

8,407

$

9,658

$

7,499

$

5,613

$

6,457

$

5,613

Net Income - annualized (A)

$

26,187

$

33,354

$

38,317

$

30,078

$

22,764

$

26,187

$

22,764























Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets





















    and merger related expenses

$

7,279

$

9,463

$

10,144

$

8,054

$

6,541

$

7,279

$

6,541

Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets
and merger related expenses - annualized (B)

$

29,520

$

37,543

$

40,245

$

32,305

$

26,527

$

29,520

$

26,527























Return on average assets excluding net amortization of
intangible assets and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP

0.84

%

1.09

%

1.17

%

0.94

%

0.76

%

0.84

%

0.76

%























Average stockholders' equity (C)

$

361,174

$

361,623

$

357,383

$

353,192

$

353,011

$

361,174

$

353,011

Less:  Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(68,607)

(69,077)

(69,558)

(70,057)

(70,711)

(68,607)

(70,711)

Average tangible equity (D)

$

292,567

$

292,546

$

287,825

$

283,135

$

282,300

$

292,567

$

282,300























Return on average equity (GAAP)  (A)/(C)

7.25

%

9.22

%

10.72

%

8.52

%

6.45

%

7.25

%

6.45

%

Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)  (B)/(D)

10.09

%

12.83

%

13.98

%

11.41

%

9.40

%

10.09

%

9.40

%























The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-
GAAP efficiency ratio (Note 2):












































Noninterest expense (E)

$

20,893

$

21,000

$

18,899

$

20,094

$

20,332

$

20,893

$

20,332

Less:  Amortization of intangible assets

(441)

(460)

(499)

(511)

(517)

(441)

(517)

           Merger Expenses

(691)

(967)

(159)

(241)

(730)

(691)

(730)

Adjusted noninterest expense (F)

$

19,761

$

19,573

$

18,241

$

19,342

$

19,085

$

19,761

$

19,085























Net interest income (G)

$

25,664

$

26,943

$

27,315

$

24,618

$

22,430

$

25,664

$

22,430

Add:  Taxable-equivalent adjustment

40

40

35

38

39

40

39

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)

$

25,704

$

26,983

$

27,350

$

24,656

$

22,469

$

25,704

$

22,469























Noninterest income (I)

$

5,334

$

5,862

$

5,344

$

5,833

$

6,046

$

5,334

6,046

Less:  Investment securities (gains)














Adjusted noninterest income (J)

$

5,334

$

5,862

$

5,344

$

5,833

$

6,046

$

5,334

$

6,046























Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  (E)/(G)+(I)



67.40

%

64.01

%

57.87

%

65.99

%

71.40

%

67.40

%

71.40

%

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  (F)/(H)+(J)

63.67

%

59.59

%

55.79

%

63.44

%

66.93

%

63.67

%

66.93

%























The following reconciles book value per common share
and tangible book value per common share (Note 1):












































Stockholders' equity (L)

$

361,638

$

364,285

$

357,221

$

352,777

$

351,864






Less:  Goodwill and other intangible assets

(68,372)

(68,813)

(69,288)

(69,787)

(70,299)






Tangible equity (M)

$

293,266

$

295,472

$

287,933

$

282,990

$

281,565





























Shares outstanding (N)

19,898

19,865

19,858

19,850

19,843





























Book value per common share (GAAP)  (L)/(N)

$

18.17

$

18.34

$

17.99

$

17.77

$

17.73






Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)
(M)/(N)

$

14.74

$

14.87

$

14.50

$

14.26

$

14.19




















































The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible
equity to tangible assets (Note 1):












































Stockholders' equity (O)

$

361,638

$

364,285

$

357,221

$

352,777

$

351,864






Less:  Goodwill and other intangible assets

(68,372)

(68,813)

(69,288)

(69,787)

(70,299)






Tangible equity (P)

$

293,266

$

295,472

$

287,933

$

282,990

$

281,565





























Assets (Q)

$

3,553,694

$

3,477,276

$

3,446,804

$

3,442,550

$

3,494,497






Less:  Goodwill and other intangible assets

(68,372)

(68,813)

(69,288)

(69,787)

(70,299)






Tangible assets (R)

$

3,485,322

$

3,408,463

$

3,377,516

$

3,372,763

$

3,424,198





























Period-end equity/assets (GAAP)  (O)/(Q)

10.18

%

10.48

%

10.36

%

10.25

%

10.07

%





Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP)  (P)/(R)

8.41

%

8.67

%

8.52

%

8.39

%

8.22

%





_____________________________________

Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.

Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Also from this source

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Shore Bancshares Reports 2022 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics