Shore Bancshares Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Financial Results

EASTON, Md., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares") reported net income of $4.018 million or $0.20 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $6.457 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $7.499 million or $0.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022. Net income, excluding merger-related expenses, for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.890 million or $0.25 per diluted common share, compared to net income, excluding merger-related expenses, of $6.959 million or $0.35 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023 and net income, excluding merger-related expenses, of $7.674 million or $0.39 per diluted common share for the second quarter 2022. Net income for the first half of 2023 was $10.475 million or $0.53 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the first half of 2022 of $13.112 million or $0.66 per diluted common share.

The merger between the Company and The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC") closed on July 1, 2023. This press release includes only the operations of the Company prior to the effectiveness of the merger. At closing, TCFC shareholders received 2.3287 shares of the Company common stock and cash in lieu of any fractional shares of the Company common stock.

When comparing net income, excluding merger-related expenses, for the second quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2023, net income decreased $2.1 million due to decreases in net interest income of $3.2 million and noninterest income of $40 thousand, coupled with an increase in noninterest expense of $209 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $546 thousand. When comparing net income, excluding merger-related expenses, for the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2022, net income decreased $2.8 million primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $2.1 million and noninterest income of $539 thousand, coupled with increases in both noninterest expense of $558 thousand and provision for credit losses of $467 thousand.

"We are very excited to have closed the merger between Shore Bancshares and Community Financial" stated James M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "The combined bank, with its greater scale, diversification, and resources, is well-positioned to manage risk and provide customers with enhanced service and employees with expanded career opportunities. I'd like to thank all our employees who continue to work tirelessly to ensure a seamless integration."

As of July 24, 2023, the Company sold most of the available-for-sale securities portfolio acquired from TCFC on July 1, 2023, for net proceeds of $430 million and used $380 million of the proceeds to reduce FHLB advances and brokered deposits. Management anticipates these actions will positively impact the return on average assets, net interest margin and the tangible common equity ratios in the third quarter.

Additionally, management is revising compensation plans to emphasize core deposit growth and anticipates lower residential mortgage portfolio growth in the second half of 2023. The Company will focus its planned 4%-6% (annualized) loan growth on existing customers in higher-yielding commercial loans.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $3.642 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $164.5 million, or 4.7% (9.5% annualized), when compared to $3.477 billion at December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in loans held for investment of $197.1 million, or 7.7%, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $9.7 million and an increase in allowance for credit losses of $12.4 million primarily due to the Company's adoption of current expected credit loss ("CECL") model in the first quarter of 2023. The ratio of the allowance to total loans increased from 0.65% at December 31, 2022, to 1.05% at June 30, 2023.

Total borrowings were $319.2 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $236.1 million, or 284.3%, when compared to $83.1 million at December 31, 2022. Total borrowings at June 30, 2023 were comprised of $276.0 million of FHLB short-term advances and $43.2 million of subordinated debt. This increase in total borrowings at June 30, 2023 when compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $236.0 million in FHLB short-term borrowings to manage liquidity and fund loan growth.

Total deposits decreased $72.3 million, or 2.4%, when compared to December 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to decreases in money market and savings accounts of $157.3 million and $83.1 million in noninterest-bearing deposits offset by an increase in total time deposits of $168.0 million.

Total stockholders' equity decreased $1.1 million, or less than 1.0%, when compared to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the $7.8 million CECL adjustment in the first quarter of 2023 and dividends paid of $4.8 million, offset by $10.5 million in current year earnings. As of June 30, 2023, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 9.97% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.26% compared to 10.48% and 8.67% at the end of 2022, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial ResultsNet interest income was $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $25.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. These interest-bearing liabilities included increases in interest-bearing deposits of 50 bps and FHLB short-term borrowings of 44 bps. The average balance of FHLB short-term borrowings increased $147.8 million, or 129.7%. Although the interest-bearing deposits average balance decreased $17.7 million the overall impact of the increase in the rates of 50 bps resulted in an additional $2.6 million in interest expense. The increase in FHLB short-term borrowings was primarily utilized to manage the Company's liquidity needs and fund loan growth. Net interest income decreased when compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The rates paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 158 bps and FHLB short-term borrowing was not utilized in the prior quarter and was utilized in the current quarter at an average rate of 528 bps. The average balance of FHLB short-term borrowings increased $261.8 million, or 100% and interest-bearing deposits increased $10.4 million, or less than 1%.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 2.68% for the second quarter of 2023 from 3.18% for the first quarter of 2023 and decreased compared to 3.10% for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin when compared to the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increased funding costs as rates on deposits and borrowings increased at a faster pace than loans as well as a change in the overall mix of interest-bearing liabilities. The average balance of FHLB short -term borrowings increased from $114.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $261.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. In addition, the migration of deposits from lower rate accounts to higher yielding deposits, specifically reciprocal deposits, contributed to the decrease in margins. The modest increase in average loan yields during the second quarter of 2023 to 4.85% from 4.79% in the first quarter of 2023 was due to a change in the overall mix of loans with more loans onboarded from lower yielding consumer mortgages than higher yielding portfolios. Average consumer mortgage loans have increased from 32.9% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 34.9% of average loans in the second quarter of 2023. Management intends to significantly decrease consumer mortgage portfolio production in the second half of 2023 and emphasize the mortgage loan production of saleable loans. Management intends to reduce annualized growth rate on all loans between 4%-6% in the second half of 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $667 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The comparable amounts were $1.2 million and $200 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. The provision for the second quarter of 2023 reflected the strong yet slightly lower growth in total loans compared to the first quarter of 2023 and declines slightly based on composition of growth and the Company's evaluation of factors used in developing its estimate. The increase in the provision when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of higher reserves required by our CECL allowance model as compared to the incurred loss model utilized in 2022. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were $50 thousand, compared to net charge-offs of $20 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 and net recoveries of $573 thousand for the second quarter of 2022.

At June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, nonperforming assets were $4.7 million and $3.9 million, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $1.6 million, partially offset by a $776 thousand decrease in loans 90 days past due and still accruing. When comparing June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets increased $1.0 million, primarily due to increases in nonaccrual loans of $788 thousand and loans 90 days past due and still accruing of $262 thousand.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $40 thousand from $5.33 million to $5.29 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 and decreased $539 thousand, or 9.2%, when compared to $5.83 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to decreases in other loan and fee income, rental income and trust and investment fee income, partially offset by increases in interchange credits, mortgage banking revenue, service charges on deposit accounts, and Mid-Maryland Title Company. The decrease in noninterest income when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreases in revenue from Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc., service charges on deposit accounts and revenue associated with mortgage banking, partially offset by increases in interchange credits and other fees on bank services.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the second quarter of 2023 increased $209 thousand to $20.4 million, or 1.0%, when compared to the first quarter of 2023 expense of $20.2 million and increased $558 thousand, or 2.8%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022 expense of $19.9 million. The increase in noninterest expense when compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increases in FDIC insurance premium expense, salaries expense and legal and professional fees partially offset by decreases in employee related benefits. The increase from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in FDIC insurance premium expenses, legal and professional fees and employee related benefits partially offset by decreases in other loan expense.

Review of Six-Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the first six months of 2023 was $48.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 2.4%, when compared to the first six months of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $20.7 million, or 40.6%, specifically interest and fees on loans of $18.0 million, or 39.6%. The improvement of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $472.8 million, or 21.6%. Interest on investment securities increased $3.4 million, or 78.0%, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of $110.7 million, or 20.5%. Total interest expense increased $20.0 million, or 496.5%, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of FHLB- short term borrowings of $188.3 million, or 100%, and interest-bearing deposits of $14.2 million, or less than 1%.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 2.93% for the first six months of 2023 from 2.94% for the first six months of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of FHLB short-term borrowings of $188.3 million and the 135 bps increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by increases in the average balance of loans and the rate earned on loans of $472.8 million and 62 bps, respectively.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $1.9 million and $800 thousand, respectively. The increase in provision for credit losses was the result of loan growth in the first six months of 2023 outpacing growth the first six months of 2022 by $51.7 million and higher levels of reserves required by our CECL allowance model as compared to the incurred loss methodology utilized in 2022.

Total noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $1.3 million, or 10.5%, when compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in noninterest income primarily consisted of revenue associated with the mortgage division, revenue from Mid-Maryland Title and service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by an increase in interchange credits and other noninterest income.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased $1.2 million, or 2.9%, when compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily the result of an increase in employee benefits, occupancy expense, other intangibles, data processing costs, other noninterest expenses, and FDIC insurance premiums due to expanded operations of two additional branches and additional legal and professional fees related to a larger overall organization.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the acquisition of TCFC or any other acquisition the Company has made or may make might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors."

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD

































Net interest income

$ 22,494

$ 24,618

(8.6) % $ 48,158

$ 47,048

2.4 % Provision for credit losses



667



200

233.5



1,880



800

135.0

Noninterest income



5,294



5,833

(9.2)



10,628



11,879

(10.5)

Noninterest expense



21,608



20,094

7.5



42,501



40,426

5.1

Income before income taxes



5,513



10,157

(45.7)



14,405



17,701

(18.6)

Income tax expense



1,495



2,658

(43.8)



3,930



4,589

(14.4)

Net income

$ 4,018

$ 7,499

(46.4)

$ 10,475

$ 13,112

(20.1)









































































Return on average assets



0.45 %

0.88 % (43) bp

0.59 %

0.77 % (18) bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP



0.59



0.94

(35)



0.71



0.85

(14)

Return on average equity



4.49



8.52

(403)



5.83



7.49

(166)

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



7.16



11.41

(425)



8.57



10.41

(184)

Net interest margin



2.68



3.10

(42)



2.93



2.94

(1)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



77.76



65.99

1,177



72.30



68.60

370

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)



71.75



63.44

831



67.49



65.13

236





































PER SHARE DATA

































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.20

$ 0.38

(47.4) % $ 0.53

$ 0.66

(19.7) %



































Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

—

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

—

Book value per common share at period end



18.24



17.77

2.6

















Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)



14.83



14.26

4.0

















Market value at period end



11.56



18.50

(37.5)

















Market range:

































High



14.45



21.21

(31.9)



18.15



21.41

(15.2)

Low



10.65



17.91

(40.5)



10.65



17.91

(40.5)





































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

































Loans

$ 2,709,944

$ 2,217,139

22.2 % $ 2,661,066

$ 2,188,236

21.6 % Investment securities



645,842



546,252

18.2



649,994



538,676

20.7

Earning assets



3,369,183



3,189,926

5.6



3,324,682



3,233,136

2.8

Assets



3,596,311



3,419,168

5.2



3,551,573



3,448,165

3.0

Deposits



2,908,662



2,993,098

(2.8)



2,938,389



3,018,517

(2.7)

Short-term FHLB advances



261,797



—

0



188,293



—

—

Stockholders' equity



363,225



353,192

2.8



362,205



353,102

2.6





































CREDIT QUALITY DATA

































Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$ 50

$ (573)

108.7 % $ 70

$ (739)

109.5 %



































Nonaccrual loans

$ 3,481

$ 2,693

29.3

















Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



1,065



1,130

(5.8)

















Other real estate owned



179



197

(9.1)

















Total nonperforming assets

$ 4,725

$ 4,020

17.5

























































































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS

































Period-end equity to assets



9.97 %

10.25 % (28) bp















Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)



8.26



8.39

(13)





















































Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.01



(0.10)

11



0.01 %

(0.07) % 8 bp



































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:

































Period-end loans



1.05



0.68

37

















Nonaccrual loans



833.50



574.94

25,856

















Nonperforming assets



614.05



385.15

22,890





















































As a percent of total loans:

































Nonaccrual loans



0.13



0.12

1





















































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:

































Nonperforming assets



0.17



0.18

(1)





















































As a percent of total assets:

































Nonaccrual loans



0.10



0.08

2

















Nonperforming assets



0.13



0.12

1

















_______________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 14.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)























June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023







June 30,



December 31,

June 30,

compared to

compared to





2023

2022

2022

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 35,423

$ 37,661

$ 18,473

(5.9) % 91.8 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



10,404



17,838



384,536

(41.7)

(97.3)

Cash and cash equivalents



45,827



55,499



403,009

(17.4)

(88.6)































Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)



78,069



83,587



94,689

(6.6)

(17.6)

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)



537,133



559,455



458,957

(4.0)

17.0

Equity securities, at fair value



1,245



1,233



1,271

1.0

(2.0)

Restricted securities



21,208



11,169



9,894

89.9

114.4































Loans held for sale, at fair value



6,845



4,248



7,306

61.1

(6.3)































Loans held for investment



2,753,223



2,556,107



2,264,579

7.7

21.6

Less: allowance for credit losses



(29,014)



(16,643)



(15,483)

74.3

(87.4)

Loans, net



2,724,209



2,539,464



2,249,096

7.3

21.1































Premises and equipment, net



51,036



51,488



52,244

(0.9)

(2.3)

Goodwill



63,266



63,266



63,281

—

(0.0)

Other intangible assets, net



4,671



5,547



6,506

(15.8)

(28.2)

Other real estate owned, net



179



197



197

(9.1)

(9.1)

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value



5,466



5,275



5,228

3.6

4.6

Right of use assets, net



9,077



9,629



9,979

(5.7)

(9.0)

Cash surrender value on life insurance



60,150



59,218



58,437

1.6

2.9

Other assets



33,413



28,001



22,456

19.3

48.8

Total assets

$ 3,641,794

$ 3,477,276

$ 3,442,550

4.7

5.8































LIABILITIES



























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 778,963

$ 862,015

$ 889,122

(9.6)

(12.4)

Interest-bearing deposits



2,158,563



2,147,769



2,125,209

0.5

1.6

Total deposits



2,937,526



3,009,784



3,014,331

(2.4)

(2.5)































Advances from FHLB - short-term



276,000



40,000



—

590.0

—

Advances from FHLB - long-term



—



—



10,054

—

(100.0)

Subordinated debt



43,227



43,072



42,917

0.4

0.7

Total borrowings



319,227



83,072



52,971

284.3

502.6































Lease liabilities



9,392



9,908



10,216

(5.2)

(8.1)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



12,509



10,227



12,255

22.3

2.1

Total liabilities



3,278,654



3,112,991



3,089,773

5.3

6.1































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000 shares



199



199



198

—

0.5

Additional paid in capital



202,008



201,494



200,914

0.3

0.5

Retained earnings



169,494



171,613



158,316

(1.2)

7.1

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,561)



(9,021)



(6,651)

5.1

(28.7)

Total stockholders' equity



363,140



364,285



352,777

(0.3)

2.9

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,641,794

$ 3,477,276

$ 3,442,550

4.7

5.8































Period-end common shares outstanding



19,907



19,865



19,850

0.2

0.3

Book value per common share

$ 18.24

$ 18.34

$ 17.77

(0.5)

2.6



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

INTEREST INCOME

































Interest and fees on loans

$ 32,729

$ 23,452

39.6 % $ 63,557

$ 45,537

39.6 % Interest on investment securities:

































Taxable



3,729



2,392

55.9



7,793



4,377

78.0

Tax-exempt



5



—

100.0



12



—

100.0

Interest on deposits with other banks



170



826

(79.4)



333



1,080

(69.2)

Total interest income



36,633



26,670

37.4



71,695



50,994

40.6





































INTEREST EXPENSE

































Interest on deposits



9,914



1,511

556.1



17,195



2,869

499.3

Interest on short-term borrowings



3,449



—

—



4,810



2

240,400.0

Interest on long-term borrowings



776



541

43.4



1,532



1,075

42.5

Total interest expense



14,139



2,052

589.0



23,537



3,946

496.5





































NET INTEREST INCOME



22,494



24,618

(8.6)



48,158



47,048

2.4

Provision for credit losses



667



200

233.5



1,880



800

135.0





































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



21,827



24,418

(10.6)



46,278



46,248

0.1





































NONINTEREST INCOME

































Service charges on deposit accounts



1,264



1,438

(12.1)



2,477



2,797

(11.4)

Trust and investment fee income



399



447

(10.7)



831



961

(13.5)

Interchange credits



1,311



1,253

4.6



2,523



2,291

10.1

Mortgage-banking revenue



1,054



1,096

(3.8)



2,031



2,963

(31.5)

Title Company revenue



186



426

(56.3)



323



749

(56.9)

Other noninterest income



1,080



1,173

(7.9)



2,443



2,118

15.3

Total noninterest income



5,294



5,833

(9.2)



10,628



11,879

(10.5)





































NONINTEREST EXPENSE

































Salaries and wages



8,955



8,898

0.6



17,639



18,460

(4.4)

Employee benefits



2,440



2,269

7.5



5,361



4,931

8.7

Occupancy expense



1,599



1,485

7.7



3,218



3,052

5.4

Furniture and equipment expense



477



411

16.1



1,011



840

20.4

Data processing



1,739



1,668

4.3



3,537



3,275

8.0

Directors' fees



185



210

(11.9)



435



400

8.8

Amortization of intangible assets



435



511

(14.9)



876



1,028

(14.8)

FDIC insurance premium expense



758



429

76.7



1,129



772

46.2

Other real estate owned, net



—



57

(100.0)



(1)



51

(102.0)

Legal and professional fees



959



811

18.2



1,709



1,448

18.0

Merger related expenses



1,197



241

396.7



1,888



971

94.4

Other noninterest expenses



2,864



3,104

(7.7)



5,699



5,198

9.6

Total noninterest expense



21,608



20,094

7.5



42,501



40,426

5.1





































Income before income taxes



5,513



10,157

(45.7)



14,405



17,701

(18.6)

Income tax expense



1,495



2,658

(43.8)



3,930



4,589

(14.4)









































































NET INCOME

$ 4,018

$ 7,499

(46.4)

$ 10,475

$ 13,112

(20.1)





































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



19,903



19,847

0.3



19,895



19,838

0.3





































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.20

$ 0.38

(47.4)

$ 0.53

$ 0.66

(19.7)





































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12

—



0.24



0.24

—



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/





balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

Earning assets









































Loans (1), (2), (3)









































Consumer real estate

$ 946,545

4.61 % $ 682,238

4.15 % $ 914,351

4.72 % $ 618,621

5.05 % Commercial real estate



1,292,406

4.85



1,183,332

4.36



1,286,199

4.83



1,140,626

4.07

Commercial



137,554

6.35



158,706

5.09



140,161

5.75



239,677

3.26

Consumer



323,798

4.93



171,050

3.15



310,736

4.71



163,379

3.47

State and political



900

3.57



1,794

4.02



939

3.65



1,937

3.96

Other



8,741

5.37



20,019

3.87



8,680

4.62



23,996

2.90

Total Loans



2,709,944

4.85



2,217,139

4.25



2,661,066

4.82



2,188,236

4.20













































Investment securities









































Taxable



645,178

2.31



546,252

1.75



649,329

2.40



538,676

1.64

Tax-exempt (1)



664

5.42



—

—



665

4.51



—

—

Interest-bearing deposits



13,397

5.09



426,535

0.78



13,622

4.93



506,224

0.43

Total earning assets



3,369,183

4.37 %

3,189,926

3.36 %

3,324,682

4.35 %

3,233,136

3.19 % Cash and due from banks



29,923







26,162







29,266







5,569





Other assets



225,935







218,353







226,989







224,219





Allowance for credit losses



(28,730)







(15,273)







(29,364)







(14,759)





Total assets

$ 3,596,311





$ 3,419,168





$ 3,551,573





$ 3,448,165





























































































Interest-bearing liabilities









































Demand deposits

$ 685,674

2.29 % $ 644,881

0.22 % $ 690,258

2.09 % $ 617,461

0.19 % Money market and savings deposits



907,068

1.12



1,019,295

0.21



955,541

1.03



1,048,634

0.22

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



312,367

3.00



234,325

0.58



277,096

2.48



260,312

0.48

Other time deposits



225,495

2.03



221,714

0.54



216,500

1.62



198,828

0.55

Interest-bearing deposits



2,130,604

1.87



2,120,215

0.29



2,139,395

1.62



2,125,235

0.27

Securities sold under retail repurchase









































agreements and federal funds purchased



—

—



—

—



—

—



1,377

0.29

Advances from FHLB - short-term



261,797

5.28



—

—



188,293

5.15



—

—

Advances from FHLB - long-term



—

—



10,075

0.60



—

—



10,096

0.58

Subordinated debt



43,185

7.21



42,876

4.93



43,147

7.16



42,840

4.92

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,435,586

2.33 %

2,173,166

0.38 %

2,370,835

2.00 %

2,179,548

0.37 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



778,058







872,883







798,994







893,282





Accrued expenses and other liabilities



19,442







19,927







19,539







22,233





Stockholders' equity



363,225







353,192







362,205







353,102





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,596,311





$ 3,419,168





$ 3,551,573





$ 3,448,165

















































Net interest spread







2.04 %





2.98 %





2.35 %





2.82 % Net interest margin







2.68 %





3.10 %





2.93 %





2.94 % ____________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

Q2 2023

Q2 2023





2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

compared to

compared to





Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 22,545

$ 25,705

$ 26,981

$ 27,350

$ 24,656

(12.3) % (8.6) % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment



52



40



38



35



38

30.0

36.8

Net interest income



22,494



25,664



26,943



27,315



24,618

(12.4)

(8.6)

Provision for credit losses



667



1,213



450



675



200

(45.0)

233.5

Noninterest income



5,294



5,334



5,862



5,344



5,833

(0.7)

(9.2)

Noninterest expense



21,608



20,893



21,000



18,899



20,094

3.4

7.5

Income before income taxes



5,513



8,892



11,355



13,085



10,157

(38.0)

(45.7)

Income tax expense



1,495



2,435



2,948



3,427



2,658

(38.6)

(43.8)

Net income

$ 4,018

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

$ 7,499

(37.8)

(46.4)











































Return on average assets



0.45 %

0.75 %

0.97 %

1.11 %

0.88 % (30) bp (43) bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP



0.59



0.84



1.09



1.17



0.94

(25)

(35)

Return on average equity



4.49



7.25



9.22



10.72



8.52

(276)

(403)

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



7.16



10.09



12.83



13.98



11.41

(293)

(425)

Net interest margin



2.68



3.18



3.35



3.38



3.10

(50)

(42)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



77.76



67.40



64.01



57.87



65.99

1,036

1,177

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)



71.75



63.67



59.59



55.79



63.44

808

831











































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.42

$ 0.49

$ 0.38

(37.5) % (47.4) %









































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

—

—

Book value per common share at period end



18.24



18.17



18.34



17.99



17.77

0.4

2.6

Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)



14.83



14.74



14.87



14.50



14.26

0.6

4.0

Market value at period end



11.56



14.28



17.43



17.32



18.50

(19.0)

(37.5)

Market range:







































High



14.45



18.15



20.85



20.50



21.21

(20.4)

(31.9)

Low



10.65



14.00



17.04



17.29



17.91

(23.9)

(40.5)











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 2,709,944

$ 2,611,644

$ 2,467,324

$ 2,327,279

$ 2,217,139

3.8 % 22.2 % Investment securities



645,842



654,193



661,968



618,378



546,252

(1.3)

18.2

Earning assets



3,369,183



3,279,686



3,206,591



3,210,233



3,189,926

2.7

5.6

Assets



3,596,311



3,506,336



3,441,079



3,444,365



3,419,168

2.6

5.2

Deposits



2,908,662



2,968,448



3,006,734



3,012,658



2,993,098

(2.0)

(2.8)

Short-term FHLB advances



261,797



188,293



7,391



—



—

39.0

—

Stockholders' equity



363,225



361,174



361,623



357,383



353,192

0.6

2.8











































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net charge offs/(recoveries)

$ 50

$ 20

$ 84

$ (119)

$ (573)

150.0 % 108.7 %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 3,481

$ 1,894

$ 1,908

$ 1,949

$ 2,693

83.8

29.3

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



1,065



611



1,841



644



803

74.3

32.6

Other real estate owned



179



179



197



197



197

—

(9.1)

Total nonperforming assets

$ 4,725

$ 2,684

$ 3,946

$ 2,790

$ 3,693

76.0

27.9





















































































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets



9.97 %

10.18 %

10.48 %

10.36 %

10.25 % (21) bp (28) bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)



8.26



8.41



8.67



8.52



8.39

(15)

(13)











































Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.01



—



0.01



(0.02)



(0.10)

1

11











































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







































Period-end loans (3)



1.05



1.07



0.65



0.68



0.68

(2)

37

Period-end loans (4)



1.05



1.07



0.78



0.84



0.89

(2)

16

Nonaccrual loans



833.50



1,502.85



872.27



835.15



574.94

(66,935)

25,856

Nonperforming assets



614.05



1,060.51



421.77



583.41



419.25

(44,646)

19,480











































As a percent of total loans:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.13



0.07



0.07



0.08



0.12

6

1











































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:







































Nonperforming assets



0.17



0.10



0.15



0.12



0.16

7

1











































As a percent of total assets:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.10



0.05



0.05



0.06



0.08

5

2

Nonperforming assets



0.13



0.08



0.11



0.08



0.11

5

2

_______________________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 14. (3) Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown. (4) For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the company's adoption of the CECL standard. For periods in 2022, this ratio excludes PPP loans and loans acquired in the Severn and Northwest acquisitions.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



































Q2 2023

Q2 2023



































compared to

compared to





Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

INTEREST INCOME







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 32,729

$ 30,828

$ 27,664

$ 25,924

$ 23,452

6.2 % 39.6 % Interest on investment securities:







































Taxable



3,729



4,064



3,945



3,186



2,392

(8.2)

55.9

Tax-exempt



5



7



6



—



—

(28.6)

100.0

Interest on deposits with other banks



170



163



664



1,466



826

4.3

(79.4)

Total interest income



36,633



35,062



32,279



30,576



26,670

4.5

37.4











































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits



9,914



7,281



4,554



2,561



1,511

36.2

556.1

Interest on short-term borrowings



3,449



1,361



72



—



—

153.4

—

Interest on long-term borrowings



776



756



710



700



541

2.6

43.4

Total interest expense



14,139



9,398



5,336



3,261



2,052

50.4

589.0











































NET INTEREST INCOME



22,494



25,664



26,943



27,315



24,618

(12.4)

(8.6)

Provision for credit losses



667



1,213



450



675



200

(45.0)

233.5











































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION







































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



21,827



24,451



26,493



26,640



24,418

(10.7)

(10.6)











































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts



1,264



1,213



1,346



1,509



1,438

4.2

(12.1)

Trust and investment fee income



399



432



401



421



447

(7.6)

(10.7)

Interchange credits



1,311



1,212



1,280



1,241



1,253

8.2

4.6

Mortgage-banking revenue



1,054



977



1,567



680



1,096

7.9

(3.8)

Title Company revenue



186



137



194



397



426

35.8

(56.3)

Other noninterest income



1,080



1,363



1,074



1,096



1,173

(20.8)

(7.9)

Total noninterest income



5,294



5,334



5,862



5,344



5,833

(0.7)

(9.2)











































NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and wages



8,955



8,684



8,909



8,562



8,898

3.1

0.6

Employee benefits



2,440



2,921



2,786



2,191



2,269

(16.5)

7.5

Occupancy expense



1,599



1,619



1,694



1,496



1,485

(1.2)

7.7

Furniture and equipment expense



477



534



648



533



411

(10.7)

16.1

Data processing



1,739



1,798



1,856



1,759



1,668

(3.3)

4.3

Directors' fees



185



250



222



217



210

(26.0)

(11.9)

Amortization of intangible assets



435



441



460



499



511

(1.4)

(14.9)

FDIC insurance premium expense



758



371



315



339



429

104.3

76.7

Other real estate owned expenses, net



—



(1)



13



1



57

100.0

(100.0)

Legal and professional fees



959



750



636



756



811

27.9

18.2

Merger related expenses



1,197



691



967



159



241

73.2

396.7

Other noninterest expenses



2,864



2,835



2,494



2,387



3,104

1.0

(7.7)

Total noninterest expense



21,608



20,893



21,000



18,899



20,094

3.4

7.5











































Income before income taxes



5,513



8,892



11,355



13,085



10,157

(38.0)

(45.7)

Income tax expense



1,495



2,435



2,948



3,427



2,658

(38.6)

(43.8)











































NET INCOME

$ 4,018

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

$ 7,499

(37.8)

(46.4)











































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



19,903



19,886



19,862



19,852



19,847

0.1

0.3











































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.42

$ 0.49

$ 0.38

(37.5)

(47.4)











































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

—

—



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























































Average balance





Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022





Q2 2022





Q2 2023

Q2 2023





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

compared to

compared to





balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

Earning assets



























































Loans (1), (2), (3)



























































Consumer real estate

$ 946,545

4.61 % $ 881,799

4.83 % $ 813,673

3.86 % $ 743,227

4.27 % $ 682,238

4.15 % 7.3 % 38.7 % Commercial real estate



1,292,406

4.85



1,279,923

4.81



1,246,966

4.81



1,201,785

4.51



1,183,332

4.36

1.0

9.2

Commercial



137,554

6.35



142,797

5.17



149,068

5.23



152,182

5.17



158,706

5.09

(3.7)

(13.3)

Consumer



323,798

4.93



297,528

4.46



244,471

4.22



209,891

4.06



171,050

3.15

8.8

89.3

State and political



900

3.57



978

3.73



1,084

4.03



1,504

3.96



1,794

4.02

(8.0)

(49.8)

Other



8,741

5.37



8,619

3.91



12,062

3.16



18,690

3.42



20,019

3.87

1.4

(56.3)

Total Loans



2,709,944

4.85



2,611,644

4.79



2,467,324

4.45



2,327,279

4.43



2,217,139

4.25

3.8

22.2































































Investment securities



























































Taxable



645,178

2.31



653,527

2.49



661,519

2.39



618,378

2.06



546,252

1.75

(1.3)

18.1

Tax-exempt (1)



664

5.42



666

5.41



449

6.24



—

—



—

—

(0.3)

—

Interest-bearing deposits



13,397

5.09



13,849

4.77



77,299

3.40



264,576

2.20



426,535

0.78

(3.3)

(96.9)

Total earning assets



3,369,183

4.37 %

3,279,686

4.34 %

3,206,591

4.00 %

3,210,233

3.78 %

3,189,926

3.36 % 2.7

5.6

Cash and due from banks



29,923







28,602







29,358







31,724







26,162





4.6

14.4

Other assets



225,935







228,054







221,599







218,163







218,353





(0.9)

3.5

Allowance for credit losses



(28,730)







(30,006)







(16,469)







(15,755)







(15,273)





(4.3)

88.1

Total assets

$ 3,596,311





$ 3,506,336





$ 3,441,079





$ 3,444,365





$ 3,419,168





2.6

5.2































































Interest-bearing liabilities



























































Demand deposits

$ 685,674

2.29 % $ 694,894

1.89 % $ 670,424

1.31 % $ 646,399

0.66 % $ 644,881

0.22 % (1.3)

6.3

Money market and savings deposits



907,068

1.12



1,004,553

0.96



1,043,076

0.60



1,034,580

0.35



1,019,295

0.21

(9.7)

(11.0)

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



312,367

3.00



241,436

1.81



217,051

0.79



222,697

0.55



234,325

0.58

29.4

33.3

Other time deposits



225,495

2.03



207,403

1.16



205,293

0.62



215,014

0.51



221,714

0.54

8.7

1.7

Interest-bearing deposits



2,130,604

1.87



2,148,286

1.37



2,135,844

0.85



2,118,690

0.48



2,120,215

0.29

(0.8)

0.5

Advances from FHLB - short-term



261,797

5.28



113,972

4.84



7,391

3.86



—

—



—

—

129.7

—

Advances from FHLB - long-term



—

—



—

—



653

(6.08)



10,035

0.63



10,075

0.60

—

(100.0)

Subordinated debt



43,185

7.21



43,108

7.11



43,031

6.64



42,953

6.33



42,876

4.93

0.2

0.7

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,435,586

2.33 %

2,305,366

1.65 %

2,186,919

0.96 %

2,171,678

0.60 %

2,173,166

0.38 % 5.6

12.1

Noninterest-bearing deposits



778,058







820,162







870,890







893,968







872,883





(5.1)

(10.9)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



19,442







19,634







21,647







21,336







19,927





(1.0)

(2.4)

Stockholders' equity



363,225







361,174







361,623







357,383







353,192





0.6

2.8

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,596,311





$ 3,506,336





$ 3,441,079





$ 3,444,365





$ 3,419,168





2.6

5.2































































Net interest spread







2.04 %





2.69 %





3.04 %





3.18 %





2.98 %







Net interest margin







2.68 %





3.18 %





3.35 %





3.38 %





3.10 %







___________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.