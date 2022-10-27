Shore Bancshares Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results

EASTON, Md., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company") reported net income of $9.658 million or $0.49 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $7.499 million or $0.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.616 million or $0.39 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $22.769 million or $1.15 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the first nine months of 2021 of $12.645 million or $1.08 per diluted common share. Net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 was $9.774 million or $0.49 per diluted common share, compared to net income, excluding merger related expenses, of $7.674 million or $0.39 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022 and net income, excluding merger related expenses, of $5.013 million or $0.43 per diluted common share for the third quarter 2021. Net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the first nine months of 2022 was $23.617 million or $1.19 per diluted common share compared to net income for the first nine months of 2021 of $13.322 million or $1.13 per diluted common share.

When comparing net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2022, net income increased $2.1 million due to an increase in net interest income of $2.7 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.1 million partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $489 thousand. When comparing net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2021, net income increased $4.8 million primarily due to increases in net interest income of $11.7 million and noninterest income of $2.4 million offset by increases in noninterest expense of $7.3 million primarily as a result of the acquisition of Severn Bank ("Severn") in November of 2021.

"We are excited to announce our third quarter financial results." said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see strong loan demand and opportunities for growth within our various markets. During the third quarter we experienced significant loan growth of 6.0%. We are beginning to see a more normalized expense base since the merger in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our outlook for the remainder of 2022 is a very positive one, as we continue to maintain our commitment and focus on core earnings and enhanced returns for our shareholders.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $3.447 billion at September 30, 2022, a $13.3 million, or less than 1.0%, decrease when compared to $3.460 billion at the end of 2021. During this time period, the Company also shifted its asset mix by redeploying cash and cash equivalents into higher yielding assets which consisted of loans and investment securities. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 9 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP') loans totaling $291 thousand that were outstanding.

Total deposits decreased $10.9 million, or less than 1%, when compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits was due to decreases in money market and savings accounts of $72.4 million, noninterest-bearing deposits of $33.7 million and time deposits of $30.6 million, partially offset by an increase in interest bearing checking accounts of $125.8 million.

Total stockholders' equity increased $6.5 million, or 1.9%, when compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to current year earnings, partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities of $9.8 million. At September 30, 2022, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.36% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.52% compared to 10.14% and 8.25% at the end of 2021.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $27.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $15.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $2.5 million, interest on investment securities of $794 thousand and interest with other banks of $640 thousand, partially offset by an increase in expense on interest-bearing deposits of $1.1 million. The improvement in interest and fees on loans was due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $110.1 million, or 5.0%, coupled with an increase in yields of 18bps. The increase in interest on deposits with other banks was primarily due to the recent increases to the fed funds rate in July and August. The increase in interest on taxable investment securities was driven by an increase in the rates of 31bps and an increase in the average balance within these securities of $72.1 million, or 13.2%.

The increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $10.4 million, interest on taxable investment securities of $1.9 million and interest on deposits with other banks of $1.4 million, partially offset by expense increases in interest-bearing deposits of $1.6 million and long-term borrowings of $341 thousand, all of which were significantly impacted by the acquisition of Severn in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.38% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.10% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.99% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a shift from interest-bearing deposits with other banks to higher yielding loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2021 was due to significantly higher volume as well as improved yields on all earning assets.

The provision for credit losses was $675 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The comparable amounts were $200 thousand and $290 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior quarters was primarily a result of significant loan growth in the third quarter of 2022. Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2022 were $119 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $573 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $147 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, was 0.84% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.89% at June 30, 2022 and 1.10% at September 30, 2021. The decline in the percentage of the allowance from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to lower pandemic related qualitative reserves. The decline in the percentage of the allowance from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of lower historical loss experience as well as lower pandemic related qualitative reserves.

At September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets were $4.4 million and $4.0 million respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $266 thousand, or 9.9%, and loans 90 days past due still accruing of $87 thousand, or 7.7%. Accruing troubled debt restructuring ("TDRs") decreased $436 thousand, or 8.9%, at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022. When comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2021, nonperforming assets decreased $35 thousand, or less than 1%, primarily due to decreases in nonaccrual loans of $498 thousand, or 14.4%, partially offset by an increase in loans 90 days past due still accruing of $469 thousand, or 62.7%. Accruing TDRs decreased $1.3 million, or 22.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs to total assets at both September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022 was 0.26% and was 0.44% at September 30, 2021. In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total loans at September 30, 2022 was 0.19% compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2022 and 0.38% at September 30, 2021.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased $489 thousand, or 8.4%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased $2.4 million, or 83.7%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreases in revenue associated with the mortgage division of $416 thousand, or 38.0%, and other bank fee income of $133 thousand, or 7.7%, partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $71 thousand, or 4.9%. The increase in noninterest income when compared to the third quarter of 2021 was largely impacted by the addition of Severn in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed in part to increases in service charges on deposit accounts of $704 thousand. The Severn acquisition also added mortgage-banking revenue of $680 thousand and title revenue from Mid-MD Title of $397 thousand in the third quarter of 2022.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 decreased $1.1 million or 5.5%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased $7.3 million, or 61.5%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the increased deferrals of direct loan origination costs for salaries and employee benefits associated with the elevated level of loan originations during the quarter, as well as various cost saves related to the merger with Severn. The increase from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in salaries and wages, employee related benefits, occupancy expense, data processing, amortization of intangible assets and legal and professional fees, which were all significantly impacted by adding Severn and its operations.

Review of Nine-Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2022 was $74.4 million, an increase of $30.9 million, or 71.0%, when compared to the first nine months of 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $33.8 million, or 70.7%, specifically interest and fees on loans of $27.2 million, or 61.6%. The improvement of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of $774.0 million, or 53.0%, coupled with accretion income from acquired loans of $2.1 million for the first nine months of 2022. Taxable investment securities and interest on deposits with other banks increased $4.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $2.9 million, or 68.3%. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $819.8 million, or 62.8%. Interest on long term borrowings increased by $688 thousand due to long-term advances with FHLB and junior subordinated debt acquired as part of the Severn acquisition. The long-term advances with FHLB will mature in October of 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $1.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The increase in provision for credit losses was the result of an increase in loans held for investment in the first nine months of 2022 of $283 million compared to $41 million for the first nine months of 2021. The ratio of the allowance to total loans decreased from 1.04% at September 30, 2021, to 0.68% at September 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 0.84% at September 30, 2022, lower than the 1.10% at September 30, 2021, primarily due to lower historical loss experience and reduced pandemic related qualitative factors.

Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $8.9 million, or 105.8%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in noninterest income primarily consisted of revenue associated with the acquired mortgage division of $3.6 million, service charges on deposit accounts of $2.1 million, revenue from Mid-Maryland Title of $1.1 million and other noninterest income of $1.3 million. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to increases in rental fee income of $1.0 million and other loan fee income of $265 thousand.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $25.8 million, or 79.6%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily the result of higher salaries, employee benefits, occupancy expense, other intangibles, data processing costs, other noninterest expenses, and FDIC insurance premiums due to significant increases in new and existing customers and the acquisition of Severn. In addition, as previously mentioned, during the first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded merger-related expenses of $1.1 million due to the acquisition of Severn.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD

































Net interest income

$ 27,315

$ 15,589

75.2 % $ 74,359

$ 43,491

71.0 % Provision for credit losses



675



290

132.8



1,475



1,365

8.1

Noninterest income



5,344



2,909

83.7



17,224



8,369

105.8

Noninterest expense



18,899



11,935

58.3



59,323



33,309

78.1

Income before income taxes



13,085



6,273

108.6



30,785



17,186

79.1

Income tax expense



3,427



1,657

106.8



8,016



4,541

76.5

Net income

$ 9,658

$ 4,616

109.2

$ 22,769

$ 12,645

80.1









































































Return on average assets



1.11 %

0.84 % 27 bp

0.88 %

0.81 % 7 bp Return on average assets excluding

amortization of intangibles and merger

related expenses - Non-GAAP (2)



1.17



0.94

23



0.96



0.87

9

Return on average equity



10.72



9.12

160



8.59



8.53

6

Return on average tangible equity - Non-

GAAP (1), (2)



13.98



11.12

286



11.63



10.15

148

Net interest margin



3.38



2.99

39



3.09



2.97

12

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



57.87



64.52

(665)



64.78



64.23

55

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



55.79



60.93

(514)



61.80



61.66

14





































PER SHARE DATA

































Basic and diluted net income per common

share

$ 0.49

$ 0.39

25.6 % $ 1.15

$ 1.08

6.5 %



































Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

—

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

—

Book value per common share at period

end



17.99



17.15

4.9

















Tangible book value per common share at

period end - Non-GAAP (1)



14.50



15.55

(6.8)

















Market value at period end



17.32



17.73

(2.3)

















Market range:

































High



20.50



18.00

13.9



21.41



18.10

18.3

Low



17.29



16.35

5.7



17.29



12.99

33.1





































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

































Loans

$ 2,327,279

$ 1,487,281

56.5 % $ 2,235,092

$ 1,461,083

53.0 % Investment securities



618,378



334,205

85.0



565,535



283,104

99.8

Earning assets



3,210,233



2,071,505

55.0



3,225,417



1,963,727

64.2

Assets



3,444,365



2,184,448

57.7



3,446,941



2,074,635

66.1

Deposits



3,012,658



1,943,225

55.0



3,016,594



1,836,748

64.2

Stockholders' equity



357,383



200,881

77.9



354,549



198,087

79.0





































CREDIT QUALITY DATA

































Net (recoveries)

$ (119)

$ (147)

19.0 % $ (858)

$ (272)

(215.4) %



































Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,959

$ 3,457

(14.4)

















Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



1,217



748

62.7

















Other real estate owned



197



203

(3.0)

















Total nonperforming assets



4,373



4,408

(0.8)

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)



4,458



5,750

(22.5)

















Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

$ 8,831

$ 10,158

(13.1)

























































































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS

































Period-end equity to assets



10.36 %

8.92 % 144 bp















Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)



8.52



8.15

37





















































Annualized net (recoveries) to average loans



(0.02)



(0.04)

2



(0.05) %

(0.02) % (3) bp



































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:

































Period-end loans (3)



0.68



1.04

(36)

















Period-end loans (4)



0.84



1.10

(26)

















Nonaccrual loans



550.08



449.09

10,099

















Nonperforming assets



372.22



352.20

2,002

















Accruing TDRs



365.12



270.00

9,512

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



184.32



152.84

3,148





















































As a percent of total loans:

































Nonaccrual loans



0.12



0.23

(11)

















Accruing TDRs



0.19



0.38

(19)

















Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs



0.31



0.62

(31)





















































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:

































Nonperforming assets



0.18



0.29

(11)

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



0.37



0.68

(31)





















































As a percent of total assets:

































Nonaccrual loans



0.09



0.15

(6)

















Nonperforming assets



0.13



0.19

(6)

















Accruing TDRs



0.13



0.25

(12)

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



0.26



0.44

(18)

















____________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14 of 15.

(2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP).

(3) As of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, these ratios include all loans held for investment, including PPP loans of $291 thousand and $41.5 million, respectively.

(4) As of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans, and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



















































September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022







September 30,



December 31,

September 30,

compared to

compared to





2022

2021

2021

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 33,814

$ 16,919

$ 18,440

99.9 % 83.4 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



129,492



566,694



292,412

(77.1)

(55.7)

Cash and cash equivalents



163,306



583,613



310,852

(72.0)

(47.5)































Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)



86,347



116,982



105,125

(26.2)

(17.9)

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)



570,719



404,594



250,501

41.1

127.8

Equity securities, at fair value



1,222



1,372



1,384

(10.9)

(11.7)

Restricted securities



9,894



4,159



3,189

137.9

210.3































Loans held for sale, at fair value



8,342



37,749



-

(77.9)

-































Loans held for investment



2,401,883



2,119,175



1,494,897

13.3

60.7

Less: allowance for credit losses



(16,277)



(13,944)



(15,525)

16.7

(4.8)

Loans, net



2,385,606



2,105,231



1,479,372

13.3

61.3































Premises and equipment, net



52,252



51,624



27,011

1.2

93.4

Goodwill



63,281



63,421



17,518

(0.2)

261.2

Other intangible assets, net



6,007



7,535



1,365

(20.3)

340.1

Other real estate owned, net



197



532



203

(63.0)

(3.0)

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value



5,321



4,087



—

30.2

—

Right of use assets, net



9,764



11,370



5,512

(14.1)

77.1

Cash surrender value on life insurance



58,768



47,935



41,949

22.6

40.1

Other assets



25,778



19,932



16,793

29.3

53.5

Total assets

$ 3,446,804

$ 3,460,136

$ 2,260,774

(0.4)

52.5































LIABILITIES



























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 893,808

$ 927,497

$ 554,902

(3.6)

61.1

Interest-bearing deposits



2,121,504



2,098,739



1,463,163

1.1

45.0

Total deposits



3,015,312



3,026,236



2,018,065

(0.4)

49.4































Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements



—



4,143



3,501

(100.0)

(100.0)

Advances from FHLB - long-term



10,013



10,135



—

(1.2)

—

Subordinated debt



42,995



42,762



24,521

0.5

75.3

Total borrowings



53,008



57,040



28,022







































Lease liabilities



10,023



11,567



5,686

(13.3)

76.3

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



11,240



14,600



7,394

(23.0)

52.0

Total liabilities



3,089,583



3,109,443



2,059,167

(0.6)

50.0































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000

shares



199



198



118

0.5

68.6

Additional paid in capital



201,213



200,473



51,641

0.4

289.6

Retained earnings



165,590



149,966



149,620

10.4

10.7

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(9,781)



56



228

(17,566.1)

(4,389.9)

Total stockholders' equity



357,221



350,693



201,607

1.9

77.2

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,446,804

$ 3,460,136

$ 2,260,774

(0.4)

52.5































Period-end common shares outstanding



19,858



19,808



11,752

0.3

69.0

Book value per common share

$ 17.99

$ 17.71

$ 17.15

1.6

4.9



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)







































For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

INTEREST INCOME

































Interest and fees on loans

$ 25,924

$ 15,484

67.4 % $ 71,458

$ 44,231

61.6 % Interest on investment securities:

































Taxable



3,186



1,318

141.7



7,562



3,343

126.2

Interest on deposits with other banks



1,466



97

1,411.3



2,546



199

1,179.4

Total interest income



30,576



16,899

80.9



81,566



47,773

70.7





































INTEREST EXPENSE

































Interest on deposits



2,561



949

169.9



5,429



3,189

70.2

Interest on short-term borrowings



—



2

(100.0)



2



5

(60.0)

Interest on long-term borrowings



700



359

95.0



1,776



1,088

—

Total interest expense



3,261



1,310

148.9



7,207



4,282

68.3





































NET INTEREST INCOME



27,315



15,589

75.2



74,359



43,491

71.0

Provision for credit losses



675



290

132.8



1,475



1,365

8.1





































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



26,640



15,299

74.1



72,884



42,126

73.0





































NONINTEREST INCOME

































Service charges on deposit accounts



1,509



805

87.5



4,306



2,162

99.2

Trust and investment fee income



421



477

(11.7)



1,383



1,359

1.8

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities



—



2

(100.0)



—



2

—

Interchange credits



1,241



1,016

22.1



3,532



2,922

20.9

Mortgage-banking revenue



680



—

—



3,643



—

—

Title Company revenue



397



—

—



1,146



—

—

Other noninterest income



1,096



609

80.0



3,214



1,924

67.0

Total noninterest income



5,344



2,909

83.7



17,224



8,369

105.8





































NONINTEREST EXPENSE

































Salaries and wages



8,562



5,091

68.2



27,022



13,495

100.2

Employee benefits



2,191



1,654

32.5



7,122



4,991

42.7

Occupancy expense



1,496



843

77.5



4,548



2,427

87.4

Furniture and equipment expense



533



449

18.7



1,370



1,168

17.3

Data processing



1,759



1,170

50.3



5,034



3,514

43.3

Directors' fees



217



147

47.6



617



450

37.1

Amortization of intangible assets



499



107

366.4



1,528



353

332.9

FDIC insurance premium expense



339



245

38.4



1,111



653

70.1

Other real estate owned, net



1



4

(75.0)



52



6

766.7

Legal and professional fees



756



428

76.6



2,204



1,592

38.4

Merger related expenses



159



538

(70.4)



1,130



915

23.5

Other noninterest expenses



2,387



1,259

89.6



7,585



3,745

102.5

Total noninterest expense



18,899



11,935

58.3



59,323



33,309

78.1





































Income before income taxes



13,085



6,273

108.6



30,785



17,186

79.1

Income tax expense



3,427



1,657

106.8



8,016



4,541

76.5









































































NET INCOME

$ 9,658

$ 4,616

109.2

$ 22,769

$ 12,645

80.1





































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



19,852



11,752

68.9



19,842



11,750

68.9

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



19,852



11,752

68.9



19,842



11,750

68.9





































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.49

$ 0.39

25.6

$ 1.15

$ 1.08

6.5





































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12

—



0.36



0.36

—



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)















































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/





balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

Earning assets









































Loans (1), (2), (3)

$ 2,327,279

4.43 % $ 1,487,281

4.14 % $ 2,235,092

4.28 % $ 1,461,083

4.06 % Investment securities









































Taxable



618,378

2.06



334,205

1.58



565,535

1.79



283,104

1.58

Interest-bearing deposits



264,576

2.20



250,019

0.15



424,790

0.80



219,540

0.12

Total earning assets



3,210,233

3.78 %

2,071,505

3.24 %

3,225,417

3.39 %

1,963,727

3.26 % Cash and due from banks



31,724







19,453







14,383







18,536





Other assets



218,163







108,989







222,236







107,174





Allowance for credit losses



(15,755)







(15,499)







(15,095)







(14,802)





Total assets

$ 3,444,365





$ 2,184,448





$ 3,446,941





$ 2,074,635





























































































Interest-bearing liabilities









































Demand deposits

$ 646,399

0.66 % $ 462,950

0.14 % $ 627,213

0.35 % $ 435,678

0.14 % Money market and savings deposits



1,034,580

0.35



644,330

0.18



1,046,230

0.26



591,959

0.18

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



222,697

0.55



136,059

0.71



247,635

0.50



134,080

1.00

Other time deposits



215,014

0.51



142,777

0.68



204,283

0.54



143,832

0.89

Interest-bearing deposits



2,118,690

0.48



1,386,116

0.27



2,125,361

0.34



1,305,549

0.33

Securities sold under retail repurchase









































agreements and federal funds purchased



—

—



2,718

0.29



913

0.29



2,695

0.25

Advances from FHLB - long-term



10,035

0.63



—

—



10,075

0.60



—

—

Subordinated debt



42,953

6.33



24,504

5.81



42,878

5.40



24,474

5.94

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,171,678

0.60 %

1,413,338

0.37 %

2,179,227

0.44 %

1,332,718

0.43 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



893,968







557,109







891,233







531,199





Accrued expenses and other liabilities



21,336







13,120







21,932







12,631





Stockholders' equity



357,383







200,881







354,549







198,087





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,444,365





$ 2,184,448





$ 3,446,941





$ 2,074,635

















































Net interest spread







3.18 %





2.87 %





2.95 %





2.83 % Net interest margin







3.38 %





2.99 %





3.09 %





2.97 % ____________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













































3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter



3rd Quarter

Q3 2022

Q3 2022





2022

2022

2022

2021



2021

compared to

compared to





Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021



Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 27,350

$ 24,656

$ 22,469

$ 20,652

$ 15,623

10.9 % 75.1 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment



35



38



39



13



34

(7.9)

2.9

Net interest income



27,315



24,618



22,430



20,639



15,589

11.0

75.2

Provision for credit losses



675



200



600



(1,723)



290

237.5

132.8

Noninterest income



5,344



5,833



6,046



5,129



2,909

(8.4)

83.7

Noninterest expense



18,899



20,094



20,332



23,497



11,935

(5.9)

58.3

Income before income taxes



13,085



10,157



7,544



3,994



6,273

28.8

108.6

Income tax expense



3,427



2,658



1,931



1,271



1,657

28.9

106.8

Net income

$ 9,658

$ 7,499

$ 5,613

$ 2,723

$ 4,616

28.8

109.2











































Return on average assets



1.11 %

0.88 %

0.65 %

0.36 %

0.84 % 23 bp 27 bp Return on average assets excluding

amortization of intangibles and

merger related expenses - Non-

GAAP (2)



1.17



0.94



0.76



1.07



0.94

23

23

Return on average equity



10.72



8.52



6.45



3.59



9.12

220

160

Return on average tangible equity - Non-

GAAP (1)



13.98



11.41



9.40



13.06



11.12

257

286

Net interest margin



3.38



3.10



2.78



2.87



2.99

28

39

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



57.87



65.99



71.40



91.19



64.52

(812)

(665)

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



55.79



63.44



66.93



60.13



60.92

(765)

(513)











































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic and diluted net income per

common share

$ 0.49

$ 0.38

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.39

28.9 % 25.6 %









































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

—

—

Book value per common share at period

end



17.99



17.77



17.73



17.71



17.15

1.2

4.9

Tangible book value per common share

at period end - Non-GAAP (1)



14.50



14.26



14.19



14.12



15.55

1.7

(6.8)

Market value at period end



17.32



18.50



20.48



20.85



17.73

(6.4)

(2.3)

Market range:







































High



20.50



21.21



21.41



23.19



18.00

(3.3)

13.9

Low



17.29



17.91



19.34



17.50



16.35

(3.5)

5.7











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 2,327,279

$ 2,217,139

$ 2,135,734

$ 1,887,126

$ 1,487,281

5.0 % 56.5 % Investment securities



618,378



546,252



531,017



468,724



334,205

13.2

85.0

Earning assets



3,210,233



3,189,926



3,253,549



2,842,097



2,071,505

0.6

55.0

Assets



3,444,365



3,419,168



3,477,481



3,037,262



2,184,448

0.7

57.7

Deposits



3,012,658



2,993,098



3,044,213



2,547,151



1,943,225

0.7

55.0

Stockholders' equity



357,383



353,192



353,011



301,095



200,881

1.2

77.9











































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net (recoveries)

$ (119)

$ (573)

$ (166)

$ (142)

$ (147)

79.2 % 19.0 %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,959

$ 2,693

$ 2,848

$ 2,004

$ 3,457

9.9

(14.4)

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



1,217



1,130



459



508



748

7.7

62.7

Other real estate owned



197



197



561



532



203

—

(3.0)

Total nonperforming assets

$ 4,373

$ 4,020

$ 3,868

$ 3,044

$ 4,408

8.8

(0.8)











































Accruing troubled debt restructurings

(TDRs)

$ 4,458

$ 4,894

$ 5,004

$ 5,667

$ 5,750

(8.9)

(22.5)











































Total nonperforming assets and accruing

TDRs

$ 8,831

$ 8,914

$ 8,872

$ 8,711

$ 10,158

(0.9)

(13.1)











































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets



10.36 %

10.25 %

10.07 %

10.14 %

8.92 % 11 bp 144 bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets

- Non-GAAP (1)



8.52



8.39



8.22



8.25



8.15

13

37











































Annualized net (recoveries) to average loans



(0.02)



(0.10)



(0.03)



(0.03)



(0.04)

8

2











































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







































Period-end loans (3)



0.68



0.68



0.67



0.66



1.04

—

(36)

Period-end loans (4)



0.84



0.89



0.92



0.93



1.10

(5)

(26)

Nonaccrual loans



550.08



574.94



516.50



695.81



449.09

(2,486)

10,099

Nonperforming assets



372.22



385.15



380.30



458.08



352.20

(1,293)

2,002

Accruing TDRs



365.12



316.37



293.96



246.06



270.00

4,875

9,512

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



184.32



173.69



165.80



160.07



152.84

1,063

3,148











































As a percent of total loans:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.12



0.12



0.13



0.09



0.23

—

(11)

Accruing TDRs



0.19



0.22



0.23



0.27



0.38

(3)

(19)

Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs



0.31



0.34



0.36



0.36



0.62

(3)

(31)











































As a percent of total loans+other real estate

owned:







































Nonperforming assets



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.14



0.29

—

(11)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



0.37



0.39



0.41



0.41



0.68

(2)

(31)











































As a percent of total assets:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.09



0.08



0.08



0.06



0.15

1

(6)

Nonperforming assets



0.13



0.12



0.11



0.09



0.19

1

(6)

Accruing TDRs



0.13



0.14



0.14



0.16



0.25

(1)

(12)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



0.26



0.26



0.25



0.25



0.44

—

(18)

____________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14.

(2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP).

(3) Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown.

(4) For all periods shown, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans, and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)











































































Q3 2022

Q3 2022



































compared to

compared to





Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

INTEREST INCOME







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 25,924

$ 23,452

$ 22,085

$ 20,564

$ 15,484

10.5 % 67.4 % Interest on investment securities:







































Taxable



3,186



2,392



1,985



1,663



1,318

33.2

141.7

Interest on deposits with other banks



1,466



826



254



169



97

77.5

1,411.3

Total interest income



30,576



26,670



24,324



22,396



16,899

14.6

80.9











































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits



2,561



1,511



1,358



1,272



949

69.5

169.9

Interest on short-term borrowings



—



—



2



3



2

—

(100.0)

Interest on long-term borrowings



700



541



534



482



359

29.4

95.0

Total interest expense



3,261



2,052



1,894



1,757



1,310

58.9

148.9











































NET INTEREST INCOME



27,315



24,618



22,430



20,639



15,589

11.0

75.2

Provision for credit losses



675



200



600



(1,723)



290

237.5

132.8











































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION







































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



26,640



24,418



21,830



22,362



15,299

9.1

74.1











































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts



1,509



1,438



1,359



1,234



805

4.9

87.5

Trust and investment fee income



421



447



514



522



477

(5.8)

(11.7)

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities



—



—



—



—



2

—

(100.0)

Interchange credits



1,241



1,253



1,038



1,043



1,016

(1.0)

22.1

Mortgage-banking revenue



680



1,096



1,867



948



—

(38.0)

—

Title Company revenue



397



426



323



247



—

(6.8)

—

Other noninterest income



1,096



1,173



945



1,135



609

(6.6)

80.0

Total noninterest income



5,344



5,833



6,046



5,129



2,909

(8.4)

83.7











































NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and wages



8,562



8,898



9,562



7,727



5,091

(3.8)

68.2

Employee benefits



2,191



2,269



2,662



2,271



1,654

(3.4)

32.5

Occupancy expense



1,496



1,485



1,567



1,263



843

0.7

77.5

Furniture and equipment expense



533



411



429



385



449

29.7

18.7

Data processing



1,759



1,668



1,607



1,487



1,170

5.5

50.3

Directors' fees



217



210



190



170



147

3.3

47.6

Amortization of intangible assets



499



511



517



381



107

(2.3)

366.4

FDIC insurance premium expense



339



429



343



362



245

(21.0)

38.4

Other real estate owned expenses, net



1



57



(6)



(2)



4

(98.2)

(75.0)

Legal and professional fees



756



811



637



150



428

(6.8)

76.6

Merger related expenses



159



241



730



7,615



538

(34.0)

(70.4)

Other noninterest expenses



2,387



3,104



2,094



1,688



1,259

(23.1)

89.6

Total noninterest expense



18,899



20,094



20,332



23,497



11,935

(5.9)

58.3











































Income before income taxes



13,085



10,157



7,544



3,994



6,273

28.8

108.6

Income tax expense



3,427



2,658



1,931



1,271



1,657

28.9

106.8











































NET INCOME

$ 9,658

$ 7,499

$ 5,613

$ 2,723

$ 4,616

28.8

109.2











































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



19,852



19,847



19,828



17,180



11,752

0.0

68.9

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



19,852



19,847



19,828



17,180



11,752

0.0

68.9











































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.49

$ 0.38

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.39

28.9

25.6











































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

—

—



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



















































































































Average balance























































Q3 2022

Q3 2022























































compared to

compared to





Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Q3 2021





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/













balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate









Earning assets



























































Loans (1), (2), (3)

$ 2,327,279

4.43 % $ 2,217,139

4.25 % $ 2,135,734

4.20 % $ 1,887,126

4.33 % $ 1,487,281

4.14 % 5.0 % 56.5 % Investment securities



























































Taxable



618,378

2.06



546,252

1.75



531,017

1.49



468,724

1.42



334,205

1.58

13.2

85.0

Interest-bearing deposits



264,576

2.20



426,535

0.78



586,798

0.18



486,247

0.14



250,019

0.15

(38.0)

5.8

Total earning assets



3,210,233

3.78 %

3,189,926

3.36 %

3,253,549

3.01 %

2,842,097

3.11 %

2,071,505

3.24 % 0.6

55.0

Cash and due from banks



31,724







26,162







(15,253)







22,625







19,453





21.3

63.1

Other assets



218,163







218,353







253,424







188,399







108,989





(0.1)

100.2

Allowance for credit losses



(15,755)







(15,273)







(14,239)







(15,859)







(15,499)





3.2

1.7

Total assets

$ 3,444,365





$ 3,419,168





$ 3,477,481





$ 3,037,262





$ 2,184,448





0.7

57.7































































Interest-bearing liabilities



























































Demand deposits

$ 646,399

0.66 % $ 644,881

0.22 % $ 589,737

0.16 % $ 494,081

0.14 % $ 462,950

0.14 % 0.2

39.6

Money market and savings deposits



1,034,580

0.35



1,019,295

0.21



1,075,791

0.23



1,001,115

0.26



644,330

0.18

1.5

60.6

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



222,697

0.55



234,325

0.58



286,587

0.40



174,268

0.49



136,059

0.71

(5.0)

63.7

Other time deposits



215,014

0.51



221,714

0.54



175,683

0.57



173,975

0.50



142,777

0.68

(3.0)

50.6

Interest-bearing deposits



2,118,690

0.48



2,120,215

0.29



2,127,798

0.26



1,843,439

0.27



1,386,116

0.27

(0.1)

52.9

Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements



























































and federal funds purchased



—

—



—

—



2,770

0.29



3,972

0.30



2,718

0.29

—

(100.0)

Advances from FHLB - short-term



—

—



—

—



—

—



—

—



—

—

—

—

Advances from FHLB - long-term



10,035

0.63



10,075

0.60



10,116

0.57



6,630

2.21



—

—

(0.4)

100.0

Subordinated debt



42,953

6.33



42,876

4.93



42,804

4.93



36,589

5.12



24,504

5.81

0.2

75.3

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,171,678

0.60 %

2,173,166

0.38 %

2,183,488

0.35 %

1,890,630

0.37 %

1,413,338

0.37 % (0.1)

53.7

Noninterest-bearing deposits



893,968







872,883







916,415







703,712







557,109





2.4

60.5

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



21,336







19,927







24,567







141,825







13,120





7.1

62.6

Stockholders' equity



357,383







353,192







353,011







301,095







200,881





1.2

77.9

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,444,365





$ 3,419,168





$ 3,477,481





$ 3,037,262





$ 2,184,448





0.7

57.7































































Net interest spread







3.18 %





2.98 %





2.66 %





2.74 %





2.87 %







Net interest margin







3.38 %





3.10 %





2.78 %





2.87 %





2.99 %







____________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

