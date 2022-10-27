Shore Bancshares Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results

EASTON, Md., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company") reported net income of $9.658 million or $0.49 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $7.499 million or $0.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.616 million or $0.39 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $22.769 million or $1.15 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the first nine months of 2021 of $12.645 million or $1.08 per diluted common share. Net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 was $9.774 million or $0.49 per diluted common share, compared to net income, excluding merger related expenses, of $7.674 million or $0.39 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022 and net income, excluding merger related expenses, of $5.013 million or $0.43 per diluted common share for the third quarter 2021. Net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the first nine months of 2022 was $23.617 million or $1.19 per diluted common share compared to net income for the first nine months of 2021 of $13.322 million or $1.13 per diluted common share.

When comparing net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2022, net income increased $2.1 million due to an increase in net interest income of $2.7 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.1 million partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $489 thousand. When comparing net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2021, net income increased $4.8 million primarily due to increases in net interest income of $11.7 million and noninterest income of $2.4 million offset by increases in noninterest expense of $7.3 million primarily as a result of the acquisition of Severn Bank ("Severn") in November of 2021. 

"We are excited to announce our third quarter financial results." said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.  "We continue to see strong loan demand and opportunities for growth within our various markets.  During the third quarter we experienced significant loan growth of 6.0%.   We are beginning to see a more normalized expense base since the merger in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our outlook for the remainder of 2022 is a very positive one, as we continue to maintain our commitment and focus on core earnings and enhanced returns for our shareholders.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $3.447 billion at September 30, 2022, a $13.3 million, or less than 1.0%, decrease when compared to $3.460 billion at the end of 2021.  During this time period, the Company also shifted its asset mix by redeploying cash and cash equivalents into higher yielding assets which consisted of loans and investment securities.  As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 9 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP') loans totaling $291 thousand that were outstanding.

Total deposits decreased $10.9 million, or less than 1%, when compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits was due to decreases in money market and savings accounts of $72.4 million, noninterest-bearing deposits of $33.7 million and time deposits of $30.6 million, partially offset by an increase in interest bearing checking accounts of $125.8 million

Total stockholders' equity increased $6.5 million, or 1.9%, when compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to current year earnings, partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities of $9.8 million. At September 30, 2022, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.36% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.52% compared to 10.14% and 8.25% at the end of 2021.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $27.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $15.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $2.5 million, interest on investment securities of $794 thousand and interest with other banks of $640 thousand, partially offset by an increase in expense on interest-bearing deposits of $1.1 million. The improvement in interest and fees on loans was due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $110.1 million, or 5.0%, coupled with an increase in yields of 18bps. The increase in interest on deposits with other banks was primarily due to the recent increases to the fed funds rate in July and August.  The increase in interest on taxable investment securities was driven by an increase in the rates of 31bps and an increase in the average balance within these securities of $72.1 million, or 13.2%.   

The increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $10.4 million, interest on taxable investment securities of $1.9 million and interest on deposits with other banks of $1.4 million, partially offset by expense increases in interest-bearing deposits of $1.6 million and long-term borrowings of $341 thousand, all of which were significantly impacted by the acquisition of Severn in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.38% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.10% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.99% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a shift from interest-bearing deposits with other banks to higher yielding loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2021 was due to significantly higher volume as well as improved yields on all earning assets.

The provision for credit losses was $675 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022.  The comparable amounts were $200 thousand and $290 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior quarters was primarily a result of significant loan growth in the third quarter of 2022. Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2022 were $119 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $573 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $147 thousand for the third quarter of 2021.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, was 0.84% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.89% at June 30, 2022 and 1.10% at September 30, 2021. The decline in the percentage of the allowance from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to lower pandemic related qualitative reserves.  The decline in the percentage of the allowance from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of lower historical loss experience as well as lower pandemic related qualitative reserves.

At September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets were $4.4 million and $4.0 million respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $266 thousand, or 9.9%, and loans 90 days past due still accruing of $87 thousand, or 7.7%.  Accruing troubled debt restructuring ("TDRs") decreased $436 thousand, or 8.9%, at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022.  When comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2021, nonperforming assets decreased $35 thousand, or less than 1%, primarily due to decreases in nonaccrual loans of $498 thousand, or 14.4%, partially offset by an increase in loans 90 days past due still accruing of $469 thousand, or 62.7%. Accruing TDRs decreased $1.3 million, or 22.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs to total assets at both September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022 was 0.26% and was 0.44% at September 30, 2021.  In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total loans at September 30, 2022 was 0.19% compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2022 and 0.38% at September 30, 2021.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased $489 thousand, or 8.4%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased $2.4 million, or 83.7%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreases in revenue associated with the mortgage division of $416 thousand, or 38.0%, and other bank fee income of $133 thousand, or 7.7%, partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $71 thousand, or 4.9%.  The increase in noninterest income when compared to the third quarter of 2021 was largely impacted by the addition of Severn in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed in part to increases in service charges on deposit accounts of $704 thousand. The Severn acquisition also added mortgage-banking revenue of $680 thousand and title revenue from Mid-MD Title of $397 thousand in the third quarter of 2022.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 decreased $1.1 million or 5.5%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased $7.3 million, or 61.5%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the increased deferrals of direct loan origination costs for salaries and employee benefits associated with the elevated level of loan originations during the quarter, as well as various cost saves related to the merger with Severn.  The increase from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in salaries and wages, employee related benefits, occupancy expense, data processing, amortization of intangible assets and legal and professional fees, which were all significantly impacted by adding Severn and its operations. 

Review of Nine-Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2022 was $74.4 million, an increase of $30.9 million, or 71.0%, when compared to the first nine months of 2021.  The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $33.8 million, or 70.7%, specifically interest and fees on loans of $27.2 million, or 61.6%. The improvement of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of $774.0 million, or 53.0%, coupled with accretion income from acquired loans of $2.1 million for the first nine months of 2022.  Taxable investment securities and interest on deposits with other banks increased $4.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $2.9 million, or 68.3%. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $819.8 million, or 62.8%.  Interest on long term borrowings increased by $688 thousand due to long-term advances with FHLB and junior subordinated debt acquired as part of the Severn acquisition.  The long-term advances with FHLB will mature in October of 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $1.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The increase in provision for credit losses was the result of an increase in loans held for investment in the first nine months of 2022 of $283 million compared to $41 million for the first nine months of 2021. The ratio of the allowance to total loans decreased from 1.04% at September 30, 2021, to 0.68% at September 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 0.84% at September 30, 2022, lower than the 1.10% at September 30, 2021, primarily due to lower historical loss experience and reduced pandemic related qualitative factors.

Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $8.9 million, or 105.8%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in noninterest income primarily consisted of revenue associated with the acquired mortgage division of $3.6 million, service charges on deposit accounts of $2.1 million, revenue from Mid-Maryland Title of $1.1 million and other noninterest income of $1.3 million. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to increases in rental fee income of $1.0 million and other loan fee income of $265 thousand.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $25.8 million, or 79.6%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily the result of higher salaries, employee benefits, occupancy expense, other intangibles, data processing costs, other noninterest expenses, and FDIC insurance premiums due to significant increases in new and existing customers and the acquisition of Severn. In addition, as previously mentioned, during the first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded merger-related expenses of $1.1 million due to the acquisition of Severn.  

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

  Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the potential resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended




September 30, 

September 30, 


2022

2021

 Change

2022

2021

 Change

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
















Net interest income

$

27,315

$

15,589

75.2

%

$

74,359

$

43,491

71.0

%

Provision for credit losses

675

290

132.8

1,475

1,365

8.1

Noninterest income

5,344

2,909

83.7

17,224

8,369

105.8

Noninterest expense

18,899

11,935

58.3

59,323

33,309

78.1

Income before income taxes

13,085

6,273

108.6

30,785

17,186

79.1

Income tax expense



3,427

1,657

106.8

8,016

4,541

76.5

Net income

$

9,658

$

4,616

109.2

$

22,769

$

12,645

80.1




































Return on average assets



1.11

%

0.84

%

27

bp

0.88

%

0.81

%

7

bp

Return on average assets excluding
amortization of intangibles and merger
related expenses - Non-GAAP (2)

1.17

0.94

23

0.96

0.87

9

Return on average equity



10.72

9.12

160

8.59

8.53

6

Return on average tangible equity - Non-
GAAP (1), (2)

13.98

11.12

286

11.63

10.15

148

Net interest margin

3.38

2.99

39

3.09

2.97

12

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



57.87

64.52

(665)

64.78

64.23

55

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

55.79

60.93

(514)

61.80

61.66

14


















PER SHARE DATA
















Basic and diluted net income per common
share

$

0.49

$

0.39

25.6

%

$

1.15

$

1.08

6.5

%


















Dividends paid per common share

$

0.12

$

0.12


$

0.36

$

0.36


Book value per common share at period
end

17.99

17.15

4.9








Tangible book value per common share at
period end - Non-GAAP (1)

14.50

15.55

(6.8)








Market value at period end

17.32

17.73

(2.3)








Market range:
















High

20.50

18.00

13.9

21.41

18.10

18.3

Low

17.29

16.35

5.7

17.29

12.99

33.1


















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
















Loans

$

2,327,279

$

1,487,281

56.5

%

$

2,235,092

$

1,461,083

53.0

%

Investment securities

618,378

334,205

85.0

565,535

283,104

99.8

Earning assets

3,210,233

2,071,505

55.0

3,225,417

1,963,727

64.2

Assets

3,444,365

2,184,448

57.7

3,446,941

2,074,635

66.1

Deposits

3,012,658

1,943,225

55.0

3,016,594

1,836,748

64.2

Stockholders' equity

357,383

200,881

77.9

354,549

198,087

79.0


















CREDIT QUALITY DATA


















Net (recoveries)


$

(119)

$

(147)

19.0

%

$

(858)

$

(272)

(215.4)

%


















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,959

$

3,457

(14.4)








Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

1,217

748

62.7








Other real estate owned

197

203

(3.0)








Total nonperforming assets



4,373

4,408

(0.8)








Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)



4,458

5,750

(22.5)








Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

$

8,831

$

10,158

(13.1)












































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
















Period-end equity to assets

10.36

%

8.92

%

144

bp







Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

8.52

8.15

37


























Annualized net (recoveries) to average loans

(0.02)

(0.04)

2

(0.05)

%

(0.02)

%

(3)

bp


















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
















Period-end loans (3)

0.68

1.04

(36)








Period-end loans (4)

0.84

1.10

(26)








Nonaccrual loans



550.08

449.09

10,099








Nonperforming assets



372.22

352.20

2,002








Accruing TDRs

365.12

270.00

9,512








Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

184.32

152.84

3,148


























As a percent of total loans:
















Nonaccrual loans



0.12

0.23

(11)








Accruing TDRs

0.19

0.38

(19)








Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs

0.31

0.62

(31)


























As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:
















Nonperforming assets

0.18

0.29

(11)








Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

0.37

0.68

(31)


























As a percent of total assets:
















Nonaccrual loans



0.09

0.15

(6)








Nonperforming assets



0.13

0.19

(6)








Accruing TDRs

0.13

0.25

(12)








Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

0.26

0.44

(18)








____________________

(1)   See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14 of 15.

(2)   This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP).

(3)   As of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, these ratios include all loans held for investment, including PPP loans of $291 thousand and $41.5 million, respectively.

(4)   As of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans, and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)


























September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022



September 30, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

compared to

compared to


2022

2021

2021

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

ASSETS













Cash and due from banks

$

33,814

$

16,919

$

18,440

99.9

%

83.4

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

129,492

566,694

292,412

(77.1)

(55.7)

Cash and cash equivalents

163,306

583,613

310,852

(72.0)

(47.5)















Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

86,347

116,982

105,125

(26.2)

(17.9)

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)

570,719

404,594

250,501

41.1

127.8

Equity securities, at fair value

1,222

1,372

1,384

(10.9)

(11.7)

Restricted securities

9,894

4,159

3,189

137.9

210.3















Loans held for sale, at fair value

8,342

37,749

-

(77.9)

-















Loans held for investment

2,401,883

2,119,175

1,494,897

13.3

60.7

Less: allowance for credit losses

(16,277)

(13,944)

(15,525)

16.7

(4.8)

Loans, net

2,385,606

2,105,231

1,479,372

13.3

61.3















Premises and equipment, net

52,252

51,624

27,011

1.2

93.4

Goodwill

63,281

63,421

17,518

(0.2)

261.2

Other intangible assets, net

6,007

7,535

1,365

(20.3)

340.1

Other real estate owned, net

197

532

203

(63.0)

(3.0)

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,321

4,087


30.2


Right of use assets, net

9,764

11,370

5,512

(14.1)

77.1

Cash surrender value on life insurance

58,768

47,935

41,949

22.6

40.1

Other assets

25,778

19,932

16,793

29.3

53.5

Total assets

$

3,446,804

$

3,460,136

$

2,260,774

(0.4)

52.5















LIABILITIES













Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

893,808

$

927,497

$

554,902

(3.6)

61.1

Interest-bearing deposits

2,121,504

2,098,739

1,463,163

1.1

45.0

Total deposits

3,015,312

3,026,236

2,018,065

(0.4)

49.4















Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements



4,143

3,501

(100.0)

(100.0)

Advances from FHLB - long-term

10,013

10,135


(1.2)


Subordinated debt

42,995

42,762

24,521

0.5

75.3

Total borrowings

53,008

57,040

28,022



















Lease liabilities

10,023

11,567

5,686

(13.3)

76.3

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

11,240

14,600

7,394

(23.0)

52.0

Total liabilities

3,089,583

3,109,443

2,059,167

(0.6)

50.0















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES




























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000
shares

199

198

118

0.5

68.6

Additional paid in capital

201,213

200,473

51,641

0.4

289.6

Retained earnings

165,590

149,966

149,620

10.4

10.7

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(9,781)

56

228

(17,566.1)

(4,389.9)

Total stockholders' equity

357,221

350,693

201,607

1.9

77.2

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,446,804

$

3,460,136

$

2,260,774

(0.4)

52.5















Period-end common shares outstanding

19,858

19,808

11,752

0.3

69.0

Book value per common share

$

17.99

$

17.71

$

17.15

1.6

4.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)




















For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended




September 30, 

September 30, 


2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

INTEREST INCOME
















Interest and fees on loans


$

25,924

$

15,484

67.4

%

$

71,458

$

44,231

61.6

%

Interest on investment securities:
















Taxable

3,186

1,318

141.7

7,562

3,343

126.2

Interest on deposits with other banks

1,466

97

1,411.3

2,546

199

1,179.4

Total interest income

30,576

16,899

80.9

81,566

47,773

70.7


















INTEREST EXPENSE
















Interest on deposits

2,561

949

169.9

5,429

3,189

70.2

Interest on short-term borrowings



2

(100.0)

2

5

(60.0)

Interest on long-term borrowings

700

359

95.0

1,776

1,088


Total interest expense

3,261

1,310

148.9

7,207

4,282

68.3


















NET INTEREST INCOME

27,315

15,589

75.2

74,359

43,491

71.0

Provision for credit losses

675

290

132.8

1,475

1,365

8.1


















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION


















FOR CREDIT LOSSES

26,640

15,299

74.1

72,884

42,126

73.0


















NONINTEREST INCOME
















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,509

805

87.5

4,306

2,162

99.2

Trust and investment fee income

421

477

(11.7)

1,383

1,359

1.8

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities



2

(100.0)



2


Interchange credits

1,241

1,016

22.1

3,532

2,922

20.9

Mortgage-banking revenue

680




3,643



Title Company revenue

397




1,146



Other noninterest income

1,096

609

80.0

3,214

1,924

67.0

Total noninterest income

5,344

2,909

83.7

17,224

8,369

105.8


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries and wages

8,562

5,091

68.2

27,022

13,495

100.2

Employee benefits

2,191

1,654

32.5

7,122

4,991

42.7

Occupancy expense



1,496

843

77.5

4,548

2,427

87.4

Furniture and equipment expense

533

449

18.7

1,370

1,168

17.3

Data processing

1,759

1,170

50.3

5,034

3,514

43.3

Directors' fees

217

147

47.6

617

450

37.1

Amortization of intangible assets

499

107

366.4

1,528

353

332.9

FDIC insurance premium expense

339

245

38.4

1,111

653

70.1

Other real estate owned, net

1

4

(75.0)

52

6

766.7

Legal and professional fees

756

428

76.6

2,204

1,592

38.4

Merger related expenses

159

538

(70.4)

1,130

915

23.5

Other noninterest expenses

2,387

1,259

89.6

7,585

3,745

102.5

Total noninterest expense

18,899

11,935

58.3

59,323

33,309

78.1


















Income before income taxes

13,085

6,273

108.6

30,785

17,186

79.1

Income tax expense



3,427

1,657

106.8

8,016

4,541

76.5




































NET INCOME


$

9,658

$

4,616

109.2

$

22,769

$

12,645

80.1


















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

19,852

11,752

68.9

19,842

11,750

68.9

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

19,852

11,752

68.9

19,842

11,750

68.9


















Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

0.49

$

0.39

25.6

$

1.15

$

1.08

6.5


















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12



0.36

0.36


Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)
























For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended




September 30, 

September 30, 


2022

2021

2022

2021


Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/


balance

rate


balance

rate


balance

rate

balance

rate

Earning assets




















Loans (1), (2), (3)

$

2,327,279

4.43

%

$

1,487,281

4.14

%

$

2,235,092

4.28

%

$

1,461,083

4.06

%

Investment securities






















Taxable

618,378

2.06

334,205

1.58

565,535

1.79

283,104

1.58

Interest-bearing deposits

264,576

2.20

250,019

0.15

424,790

0.80

219,540

0.12

Total earning assets

3,210,233

3.78

%

2,071,505

3.24

%

3,225,417

3.39

%

1,963,727

3.26

%

Cash and due from banks

31,724



19,453



14,383



18,536


Other assets

218,163



108,989



222,236



107,174


Allowance for credit losses

(15,755)



(15,499)



(15,095)



(14,802)


Total assets

$

3,444,365


$

2,184,448


$

3,446,941


$

2,074,635














































Interest-bearing liabilities




















Demand deposits

$

646,399

0.66

%

$

462,950

0.14

%

$

627,213

0.35

%

$

435,678

0.14

%

Money market and savings deposits



1,034,580

0.35

644,330

0.18

1,046,230

0.26

591,959

0.18

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

222,697

0.55

136,059

0.71

247,635

0.50

134,080

1.00

Other time deposits

215,014

0.51

142,777

0.68

204,283

0.54

143,832

0.89

Interest-bearing deposits

2,118,690

0.48

1,386,116

0.27

2,125,361

0.34

1,305,549

0.33

Securities sold under retail repurchase




















   agreements and federal funds purchased




2,718

0.29

913

0.29

2,695

0.25

Advances from FHLB - long-term

10,035

0.63




10,075

0.60



Subordinated debt

42,953

6.33

24,504

5.81

42,878

5.40

24,474

5.94

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,171,678

0.60

%

1,413,338

0.37

%

2,179,227

0.44

%

1,332,718

0.43

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

893,968



557,109



891,233



531,199


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

21,336



13,120



21,932



12,631


Stockholders' equity

357,383



200,881



354,549



198,087


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,444,365


$

2,184,448


$

3,446,941


$

2,074,635
























Net interest spread



3.18

%


2.87

%


2.95

%


2.83

%

Net interest margin



3.38

%


2.99

%


3.09

%


2.97

%

____________________

(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

Q3 2022

Q3 2022


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

compared to

compared to


Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



















Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

27,350

$

24,656

$

22,469

$

20,652

$

15,623

10.9

%

75.1

%

Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

35

38

39

13

34

(7.9)

2.9

Net interest income

27,315

24,618

22,430

20,639

15,589

11.0

75.2

Provision for credit losses

675

200

600

(1,723)

290

237.5

132.8

Noninterest income

5,344

5,833

6,046

5,129

2,909

(8.4)

83.7

Noninterest expense

18,899

20,094

20,332

23,497

11,935

(5.9)

58.3

Income before income taxes

13,085

10,157

7,544

3,994

6,273

28.8

108.6

Income tax expense



3,427

2,658

1,931

1,271

1,657

28.9

106.8

Net income

$

9,658

$

7,499

$

5,613

$

2,723

$

4,616

28.8

109.2





















Return on average assets



1.11

%

0.88

%

0.65

%

0.36

%

0.84

%

23

bp

27

bp

Return on average assets excluding
amortization of intangibles and
merger related expenses - Non-
GAAP (2)

1.17

0.94

0.76

1.07

0.94

23

23

Return on average equity



10.72

8.52

6.45

3.59

9.12

220

160

Return on average tangible equity - Non-
GAAP (1)

13.98

11.41

9.40

13.06

11.12

257

286

Net interest margin

3.38

3.10

2.78

2.87

2.99

28

39

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



57.87

65.99

71.40

91.19

64.52

(812)

(665)

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

55.79

63.44

66.93

60.13

60.92

(765)

(513)





















PER SHARE DATA



















Basic and diluted net income per
common share

$

0.49

$

0.38

$

0.28

$

0.16

$

0.39

28.9

%

25.6

%





















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12



Book value per common share at period
end

17.99

17.77

17.73

17.71

17.15

1.2

4.9

Tangible book value per common share
at period end - Non-GAAP (1)

14.50

14.26

14.19

14.12

15.55

1.7

(6.8)

Market value at period end

17.32

18.50

20.48

20.85

17.73

(6.4)

(2.3)

Market range:



















High

20.50

21.21

21.41

23.19

18.00

(3.3)

13.9

Low

17.29

17.91

19.34

17.50

16.35

(3.5)

5.7





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Loans

$

2,327,279

$

2,217,139

$

2,135,734

$

1,887,126

$

1,487,281

5.0

%

56.5

%

Investment securities

618,378

546,252

531,017

468,724

334,205

13.2

85.0

Earning assets

3,210,233

3,189,926

3,253,549

2,842,097

2,071,505

0.6

55.0

Assets

3,444,365

3,419,168

3,477,481

3,037,262

2,184,448

0.7

57.7

Deposits

3,012,658

2,993,098

3,044,213

2,547,151

1,943,225

0.7

55.0

Stockholders' equity

357,383

353,192

353,011

301,095

200,881

1.2

77.9





















CREDIT QUALITY DATA





















Net (recoveries)


$

(119)

$

(573)

$

(166)

$

(142)

$

(147)

79.2

%

19.0

%





















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,959

$

2,693

$

2,848

$

2,004

$

3,457

9.9

(14.4)

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

1,217

1,130

459

508

748

7.7

62.7

Other real estate owned

197

197

561

532

203


(3.0)

Total nonperforming assets


$

4,373

$

4,020

$

3,868

$

3,044

$

4,408

8.8

(0.8)





















Accruing troubled debt restructurings
(TDRs)


$

4,458

$

4,894

$

5,004

$

5,667

$

5,750

(8.9)

(22.5)





















Total nonperforming assets and accruing
TDRs


$

8,831

$

8,914

$

8,872

$

8,711

$

10,158

(0.9)

(13.1)





















CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Period-end equity to assets

10.36

%

10.25

%

10.07

%

10.14

%

8.92

%

11

bp

144

bp

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets
- Non-GAAP (1)

8.52

8.39

8.22

8.25

8.15

13

37





















Annualized net (recoveries)  to average loans

(0.02)

(0.10)

(0.03)

(0.03)

(0.04)

8

2





















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans (3)

0.68

0.68

0.67

0.66

1.04


(36)

Period-end loans (4)

0.84

0.89

0.92

0.93

1.10

(5)

(26)

Nonaccrual loans



550.08

574.94

516.50

695.81

449.09

(2,486)

10,099

Nonperforming assets



372.22

385.15

380.30

458.08

352.20

(1,293)

2,002

Accruing TDRs

365.12

316.37

293.96

246.06

270.00

4,875

9,512

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

184.32

173.69

165.80

160.07

152.84

1,063

3,148





















As a percent of total loans:



















Nonaccrual loans



0.12

0.12

0.13

0.09

0.23


(11)

Accruing TDRs



0.19

0.22

0.23

0.27

0.38

(3)

(19)

Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs

0.31

0.34

0.36

0.36

0.62

(3)

(31)





















As a percent of total loans+other real estate
owned:



















Nonperforming assets



0.18

0.18

0.18

0.14

0.29


(11)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

0.37

0.39

0.41

0.41

0.68

(2)

(31)





















As a percent of total assets:



















Nonaccrual loans



0.09

0.08

0.08

0.06

0.15

1

(6)

Nonperforming assets



0.13

0.12

0.11

0.09

0.19

1

(6)

Accruing TDRs

0.13

0.14

0.14

0.16

0.25

(1)

(12)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

0.26

0.26

0.25

0.25

0.44


(18)

____________________

(1)     See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14.

(2)     This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP).

(3)     Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown.

(4)     For all periods shown, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans, and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)






































Q3 2022

Q3 2022

















compared to

compared to


Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

INTEREST INCOME



















Interest and fees on loans


$

25,924

$

23,452

$

22,085

$

20,564

$

15,484

10.5

%

67.4

%

Interest on investment securities:



















Taxable

3,186

2,392

1,985

1,663

1,318

33.2

141.7

Interest on deposits with other banks

1,466

826

254

169

97

77.5

1,411.3

Total interest income

30,576

26,670

24,324

22,396

16,899

14.6

80.9





















INTEREST EXPENSE



















Interest on deposits

2,561

1,511

1,358

1,272

949

69.5

169.9

Interest on short-term borrowings





2

3

2


(100.0)

Interest on long-term borrowings

700

541

534

482

359

29.4

95.0

Total interest expense

3,261

2,052

1,894

1,757

1,310

58.9

148.9





















NET INTEREST INCOME

27,315

24,618

22,430

20,639

15,589

11.0

75.2

Provision for credit losses

675

200

600

(1,723)

290

237.5

132.8





















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION



















FOR CREDIT LOSSES

26,640

24,418

21,830

22,362

15,299

9.1

74.1





















NONINTEREST INCOME



















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,509

1,438

1,359

1,234

805

4.9

87.5

Trust and investment fee income

421

447

514

522

477

(5.8)

(11.7)

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities









2


(100.0)

Interchange credits

1,241

1,253

1,038

1,043

1,016

(1.0)

22.1

Mortgage-banking revenue

680

1,096

1,867

948


(38.0)


Title Company revenue

397

426

323

247


(6.8)


Other noninterest income

1,096

1,173

945

1,135

609

(6.6)

80.0

Total noninterest income

5,344

5,833

6,046

5,129

2,909

(8.4)

83.7





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















Salaries and wages

8,562

8,898

9,562

7,727

5,091

(3.8)

68.2

Employee benefits

2,191

2,269

2,662

2,271

1,654

(3.4)

32.5

Occupancy expense



1,496

1,485

1,567

1,263

843

0.7

77.5

Furniture and equipment expense

533

411

429

385

449

29.7

18.7

Data processing

1,759

1,668

1,607

1,487

1,170

5.5

50.3

Directors' fees

217

210

190

170

147

3.3

47.6

Amortization of intangible assets

499

511

517

381

107

(2.3)

366.4

FDIC insurance premium expense

339

429

343

362

245

(21.0)

38.4

Other real estate owned expenses, net

1

57

(6)

(2)

4

(98.2)

(75.0)

Legal and professional fees

756

811

637

150

428

(6.8)

76.6

Merger related expenses

159

241

730

7,615

538

(34.0)

(70.4)

Other noninterest expenses

2,387

3,104

2,094

1,688

1,259

(23.1)

89.6

Total noninterest expense

18,899

20,094

20,332

23,497

11,935

(5.9)

58.3





















Income before income taxes

13,085

10,157

7,544

3,994

6,273

28.8

108.6

Income tax expense



3,427

2,658

1,931

1,271

1,657

28.9

106.8





















NET INCOME


$

9,658

$

7,499

$

5,613

$

2,723

$

4,616

28.8

109.2





















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

19,852

19,847

19,828

17,180

11,752

0.0

68.9

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

19,852

19,847

19,828

17,180

11,752

0.0

68.9





















Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

0.49

$

0.38

$

0.28

$

0.16

$

0.39

28.9

25.6





















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12



Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


























































Average balance



























Q3 2022

Q3 2022



























compared to

compared to


Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Q3 2021


Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/






balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate




Earning assets





























Loans (1), (2), (3)

$

2,327,279

4.43

%

$

2,217,139

4.25

%

$

2,135,734

4.20

%

$

1,887,126

4.33

%

$

1,487,281

4.14

%

5.0

%

56.5

%

Investment securities





























Taxable

618,378

2.06

546,252

1.75

531,017

1.49

468,724

1.42

334,205

1.58

13.2

85.0

Interest-bearing deposits

264,576

2.20

426,535

0.78

586,798

0.18

486,247

0.14

250,019

0.15

(38.0)

5.8

Total earning assets

3,210,233

3.78

%

3,189,926

3.36

%

3,253,549

3.01

%

2,842,097

3.11

%

2,071,505

3.24

%

0.6

55.0

Cash and due from banks

31,724



26,162



(15,253)



22,625



19,453


21.3

63.1

Other assets

218,163



218,353



253,424



188,399



108,989


(0.1)

100.2

Allowance for credit losses

(15,755)



(15,273)



(14,239)



(15,859)



(15,499)


3.2

1.7

Total assets

$

3,444,365


$

3,419,168


$

3,477,481


$

3,037,262


$

2,184,448


0.7

57.7































Interest-bearing liabilities





























Demand deposits

$

646,399

0.66

%

$

644,881

0.22

%

$

589,737

0.16

%

$

494,081

0.14

%

$

462,950

0.14

%

0.2

39.6

Money market and savings deposits



1,034,580

0.35

1,019,295

0.21

1,075,791

0.23

1,001,115

0.26

644,330

0.18

1.5

60.6

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

222,697

0.55

234,325

0.58

286,587

0.40

174,268

0.49

136,059

0.71

(5.0)

63.7

Other time deposits

215,014

0.51

221,714

0.54

175,683

0.57

173,975

0.50

142,777

0.68

(3.0)

50.6

Interest-bearing deposits

2,118,690

0.48

2,120,215

0.29

2,127,798

0.26

1,843,439

0.27

1,386,116

0.27

(0.1)

52.9

Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements































    and federal funds purchased







2,770

0.29

3,972

0.30

2,718

0.29


(100.0)

Advances from FHLB - short-term

















Advances from FHLB - long-term

10,035

0.63

10,075

0.60

10,116

0.57

6,630

2.21



(0.4)

100.0

Subordinated debt

42,953

6.33

42,876

4.93

42,804

4.93

36,589

5.12

24,504

5.81

0.2

75.3

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,171,678

0.60

%

2,173,166

0.38

%

2,183,488

0.35

%

1,890,630

0.37

%

1,413,338

0.37

%

(0.1)

53.7

Noninterest-bearing deposits

893,968



872,883



916,415



703,712



557,109


2.4

60.5

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

21,336



19,927



24,567



141,825



13,120


7.1

62.6

Stockholders' equity

357,383



353,192



353,011



301,095



200,881


1.2

77.9

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,444,365


$

3,419,168


$

3,477,481


$

3,037,262


$

2,184,448


0.7

57.7































Net interest spread



3.18

%


2.98

%


2.66

%


2.74

%


2.87

%



Net interest margin



3.38

%


3.10

%


2.78

%


2.87

%


2.99

%



____________________

(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)