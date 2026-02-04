Shore Group Transforms from Staffing Provider to AI-Enabled Technology First Company, Launches Shore Digital Services

20-year BPO company rebuilt operations with proprietary Polaris platform - processing 10x more data and helping SMBs replicate the journey

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Group, a traditional outsource staffing provider since 2006, today announced it has completed a three-year transformation into an AI-enabled operations company and launched Shore Digital Services to help small and mid-sized businesses modernize manual, process-heavy workflows with intelligent automation. The company-built Polaris, a proprietary cloud-native, highly scalable platform, and used itself as the first client. Today, Shore processes ten times the document and data volume it handled in 2022 with the same core team.

"Three years ago, we faced the same problem our clients face today: manual processes that worked at $5 or $20 million in revenue couldn't scale to $50 million, and hiring more people wasn't economically viable," said Dave Macolino, President and COO. "We chose transformation over irrelevance. It cost $1.5 million and a few Proof of Concepts before Polaris was capable of delivering functionality clients were looking for. Now we're processing 10x more data without adding headcount. Our clients get to leverage our R&D and go straight to what works."

Companies looking to modernize are faced with an impossible choice between unsustainable labor costs or the burden of implementing new software. Shore Group offers a third option - Outcome-as-a-Service. Instead of selling staff or software, the company takes complete ownership of workflows and delivers guaranteed results backed by SLAs.

Digital Services Include:

Intelligent Data Collection - Large-scale web scraping and external data tracking run continuously without manual intervention.

- Large-scale web scraping and external data tracking run continuously without manual intervention. AI Document Processing - Automated invoice processing, contract review, and data extraction across formats and languages, including handwritten and degraded scans.

- Automated invoice processing, contract review, and data extraction across formats and languages, including handwritten and degraded scans. Workflow Automation - Streamlined approval chains, reconciliation, and data delivery with full auditability.

- Streamlined approval chains, reconciliation, and data delivery with full auditability. Human-in-the-Loop - Analysts managing exceptions, performing QA, and handing the "last mile" of manual enrichment.

Unlike software vendors who provide tools clients must implement, or BPO providers who supply staff clients must manage, Shore owns the entire process from data acquisition through final delivery. Engagements follow a "Pilot-to-Partnership" model built on proof, not promises: a free discovery session, a no/low-cost proof of concept on your actual data, then a fixed-rate pilot before any long-term partnership commitment. Clients can exit at any stage or scale when they see results and have confidence in Shore's ability to deliver.

Shore meets organizations where they are today. Some clients need skilled staff to handle complex processes and can choose an elastic staffing model to scale up or down operations. Those not ready to fully automate their operations can also select a semi-autonomous model combining people and technology or go straight to a fully managed digital solution to accelerate their operational transformation. All three paths lead to the same destination, scalable operations that don't break as revenue grows.

The company specializes in working with SMBs, like community banks, credit unions, real estate, insurance, and logistics providers with annual revenue between $5M and $150M. Shore offers a complimentary operational assessment to help can map existing processes and identify opportunities to modernize, gain efficiencies, and automate. Learn more at Shoregrp.com.

