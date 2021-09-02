Shore House at The Del, Hotel del Coronado's Final New Real Estate Offering, Achieves 100% Sellout -- Just Weeks After Public Launch

CORONADO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore House at The Del™, the new resort real estate property at Hotel del Coronado, today announced that it is 100% sold out, with all 75 luxury residences now placed under firm contract. Public sales for Shore House launched just five weeks ago on July 22, 2021, following an extraordinary pre-sales period resulting in nearly 85% of the available residences placed under contract.

Shore House at The Del, the new resort real estate property at Hotel del Coronado, today announced that it is 100% sold out, with all 75 luxury residences now placed under firm contract. This cinematic journey reveals the inspiration behind Shore House at The Del and presents a tour throughout the Shore House experience, both inside and out, with never-before-seen virtual video of the amenity spaces and residences.

Scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2022, Shore House represents the final piece of the Hotel del Coronado's $400 Million Master Plan, a multi-year, multi-phase reimagination of the legendary hotel, located across the bay from downtown San Diego on one of America's most iconic beaches. Celebrating its 133-year anniversary in 2021, the resort has famously hosted royalty and U.S. presidents as guests, and served as the sun-drenched backdrop for "Some Like It Hot" with Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

"We couldn't be any more thrilled for the extraordinary community of Shore House owners who have decided to take part in this incredible new chapter for Hotel del Coronado," said Mike Collins, Founding Partner and CEO of IMI Worldwide Properties, the exclusive sales partner for Shore House at The Del. "The sales success of Shore House is truly phenomenal and a testament to the magical legacy of The Del, as well as families recognizing the rarity of this opportunity. Shore House isn't just The Del's final new real estate offering. It's also among the last coveted opportunities to own along the California coast."

Situated at the southernmost point of The Del, between Glorietta Bay to the east and Coronado Beach to the west, Shore House presents a distinctively new experience at America's most storied seaside hotel, with 75 one-, two- and three-bedroom fully furnished residences capable of accommodating 142 guest room keys. Amenities include an ocean-view pool with cabanas, poolside bar, casual indoor/outdoor lounge, dedicated check-in, and complimentary valet and self-parking.

Shore House residences showcase an elevated beach- and bay-inspired design aesthetic that complements sun-filled days spent along the Coronado shoreline. Within every residence, a shiplap foyer opens to reveal beamed ceilings, hand-scraped wood floors and a comforting coastal color palette. A light-filled living room features a limestone-clad fireplace, a full kitchen outfitted with high-end appliances, a luxurious main suite bathroom with an enclosed water closet, an in-unit washer and dryer and a lockable owner's closet.

Each residence features a private balcony, where a travertine gas fireplace and casual lounge space set the scene for serene mornings by the sea and magical evenings framed by vivid Coronado sunsets and the twinkle of the marina. Whether you seek respite in ocean, bay or landmark views, each residence embraces the timeless nostalgia of a seaside vacation in a deliberately curated, modern setting.

The architecture and interiors of Shore House, led by LEO A DALY, pays homage to the Queen Anne Revival design of The Del's iconic Victorian Building. Period vernacular elements, such as prominent gables, red shingle roofs, white lap siding, and crimson window sashes, blend seamlessly into the historic fabric of the resort while adding a distinctive, new presence.

"LEO A DALY is proud to write a new chapter in the story of this classic American landmark," said Ryan D. Martin, lead architect and director of design at LEO A DALY. "Shore House honors The Del's rich legacy while creating the best, most innovative new real estate offering the resort has to offer."

In addition to having access to The Del's legendary amenities — from its beach-inspired spa to a host of dining venues, Shore House owners will enjoy a number of thoughtfully appointed spaces right at Shore House, including a fully-appointed bistro, with a spacious setting for sunset cocktails and chef's table events, and a grand living room with indoor-outdoor spaces that flow to an outdoor courtyard featuring a Victorian fountain, various lounge areas and fire pits. Adjacent to the courtyard is an outdoor lounge and pool bar with an array of cozy environments and fire pits.

The true focal point of the Shore House experience is the ocean-view pool and spa, which directly overlook Coronado Beach and the Pacific Ocean. The zero-edge pool is framed by day beds, sun loungers and private cabanas, while a spacious sun deck with lounge seating and fire pits is perched just above the sand dunes, offering unobstructed vistas of the ocean, Point Loma and Coronado's iconic sunsets.

Residences at Shore House range from 833 square-feet to 1,925 square-feet and were priced from $1,300,000 to $5,200,000. IMI Worldwide Properties is the exclusive sales agent for Shore House. For more information, please visit the Shore House Sales Office at the Hotel del Coronado, online at ShoreHouseatTheDel.com or email [email protected] .

About Shore House at The Del

Rising at the southernmost point of the legendary Hotel del Coronado, Shore House at The Del presents a distinctively new resort real estate opportunity at America's most storied seaside hotel. A truly special milestone in the history of an icon, Shore House is The Del's final new real estate offering* and among the coveted opportunities to own along the California coast. For more information please visit ShoreHouseatTheDel.com .

About Hotel del Coronado

Set on one of America's most iconic beaches, the legendary Hotel del Coronado and Beach Village at The Del have welcomed discerning travelers for more than 133 years to experience the Southern California coastal lifestyle at its best. Here, the magic and nostalgia of the property's storied past blend seamlessly with contemporary luxury, where a new vision for The Del is coming to life. Hotel del Coronado offers five distinct neighborhood experiences, including Shore House at The Del, the hotel's newly announced residential-style villas, which complement the luxurious Beach Village; The Cabanas, where refined coastal design complements the newly refreshed pool, serving as the social center of the hotel; The Victorian neighborhood, where guests find stunning Victorian architecture and experiences to match, and The Views, the hotel's soon-to-be home-base for coastal adventure experiences and activities. Known for creating memories that last a lifetime, with an award-winning spa, iconic oceanfront dining and unparalleled location, the world-renowned Hotel del Coronado seamlessly connects her storied past with the future of hospitality. For more information please visit hoteldel.com .

The information and materials displayed herein are intended to provide general information about proposed plans of the developer and these plans are subject to change or cancellation (in whole or in part) at any time without notice. The resort residential condominiums advertised are limited occupancy condominiums that are subject to occupancy restrictions imposed by governmental agencies. Details are available from the sales representative. Certain mandatory dues and fees apply to Shore House.

All features, amenities, finishes, designs and descriptions of residences, buildings, facilities or other improvements of the Shore House at The Del are for illustration purposes only and are subject to change or substitution without notice. There is no guarantee of the existence of any view from any unit or location. No representation or warranty is made with regard to the accuracy, completeness or suitability of the information published herein.

There may be fees associated with certain amenities, such as the Spa, Restaurants, Fitness Center, Beach Club, and Pool Cabanas. Complimentary parking is for Owners of Shore House only and while in residence.

CONTACT:

Wicked+

Brian Cooley

[email protected]

SOURCE Shore House at The Del™

Related Links

http://hoteldel.com

