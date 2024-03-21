SHORE Transforms Home Entertainment with Launch of ROLATV Laser TV Cabinet Globally

SYDNEY, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15, 2024, Shore（www.shorelivings.com), a high-end brand from Australia, announced the global launch of its ROLATV series, featuring an electric laser TV console with a retractable screen. This product embraces the concept of "living room de-televisionization," eliminating the spatial constraints imposed by traditional TVs and allowing users to customize their home entertainment spaces. With its vivid, large screen and smart technology, it delivers a cinematic viewing experience, revolutionizing home entertainment for families worldwide.

The Shore ROLATV (bit.ly/ROLATVSet) combines a rollable flooring screen, a solid wood console, and an ultra-short-throw projector to cater to the ever-changing lifestyles of customers. Key features of the product include:

A one-touch remote control for extending or retracting the screen and projector, allowing users to adjust their home entertainment setup without rearranging furniture.





for extending or retracting the screen and projector, allowing users to adjust their home entertainment setup without rearranging furniture. A large projection size that surpasses traditional screen limits, offering a more immersive viewing experience.





that surpasses traditional screen limits, offering a more immersive viewing experience. Easy and flexible installation thanks to a three-part design that simplifies the setup process and makes the device easy to move and install anywhere.





that simplifies the setup process and makes the device easy to move and install anywhere. A sleek, integrated design featuring built-in cable management and media storage solutions, which neatly organizes wires and elegantly stores entertainment devices. It also includes a ventilation design and is equipped with sound-permeable materials, facilitating the easy storage of entertainment devices and speakers.





featuring built-in cable management and media storage solutions, which neatly organizes wires and elegantly stores entertainment devices. It also includes a ventilation design and is equipped with sound-permeable materials, facilitating the easy storage of entertainment devices and speakers. The screen utilizes diffuse reflection to protect users' retinas and reduce eye fatigue.

Additionally, Shore ROLATV offers customized products and in-store experience services. We have established offline experience centers in multiple cities worldwide, providing customers with a real and intuitive product experience.

About Shore:

Shore is an innovative company from Australia that specializes in integrating audiovisual and home products. It is committed to bringing art and functionality together in home decoration solutions and services to meet the personalized living and entertainment space needs of global users.

For more information, please visit www.shorelivings.com or follow us on social media:

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/shorelivings/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Shorelivings

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shorelivings

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shorelivings_official/

For business inquiries, email: [email protected]

SOURCE Shore