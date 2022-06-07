Shore Up Your Summer of Relaxation and Outdoor Fun with Our Unique CBD Daily Care System

TEMPE, Ariz., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone's ready for a summer of fun in the sun, but the last two years may have left us all just a bit rusty. Enter the JoySol CBD Daily Care System – a trio of Oil Drop Blends that provide physical and mental support to help you feel more prepared, focused and at peace throughout the day. Each is purposefully formulated with a generous dose of high quality, broad-spectrum CBD, a proprietary terpene blend and other powerful ingredients. Each provides benefits specific to the time of day it is intended for use (morning, midday, and evening). Together they work like a dream to help you manage and move on from everyday stress and feel ready to engage in all the summer-time activities you love.

THE PRODUCTS

1. Daily A.M. Oil Drop Blend will help you face each day feeling your best – more alert and prepared.

Ingredients:

High-quality, broad-spectrum CBD (50MG - <0.1% THC).

CBG (5MG) isolate – a rare Cannabinoid found organically in the hemp plant.

100% CO2 extracted, high-purity CBD and CBG.

A proprietary A.M. blend of super class terpenes includes Beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Alpha Pinene and Beta Pinene.

Coconut-derived MCT Oil - easily absorbed by the body.

Hemp derived with <0.1%THC.

NovaSOL Curcumin (5MG) – helps support brain, digestive and cardiovascular health as well as aid in the reduction of occasional inflammation and minor discomfort due to strenuous exercise.

Natural orange flavor.

Natural sweetener, Stevia - no carbohydrates or artificial ingredients.

2. Daily Boost Oil Drop Blend will help keep you focused and effective throughout the day.

Ingredients:

Broad-spectrum CBD (25MG - <0.1% THC).

CBC (2MG) isolate – a rare Cannabinoid found organically in the hemp plant.

100% CO2 extracted, high-purity CBD and CBC.

A proprietary Boost blend of super class terpenes including Beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene and Humulene.

Coconut-derived MCT Oil - easily absorbed by the body.

Hemp derived with <0.1%THC.

NovaSOL Curcumin (5MG) – helps support brain, digestive and cardiovascular health as well as aid in the reduction of occasional inflammation and minor discomfort due to strenuous exercise.

Natural peppermint flavor.

Natural sweetener, Stevia - no carbohydrates or artificial ingredients.

3. Daily P.M. Oil Drop Blend helps you relax, unwind, and end each day in calm and comfort.

Ingredients:

High-quality broad-spectrum CBD (50MG - <0.1% THC).

CBN (2MG) isolate – a rare Cannabinoid found organically in the hemp plant.

100% CO2 extracted, high-purity CBD and CBN.

A proprietary P.M. blend of super class terpenes including Beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene and Linalool.

Coconut-derived MCT Oil - easily absorbed by the body.

Hemp derived with <0.1%THC.

NovaSOL Curcumin (5MG) – helps support brain, digestive and cardiovascular health as well as aid in the reduction of occasional inflammation and minor discomfort due to strenuous exercise.

Natural vanilla flavor.

Natural Sweetener, Stevia - no carbohydrates or artificial ingredients.

Usage for all Oil Drop Blends: Shake well. Take ½ (.5 ml) to 1 full (1 ml) dropper as needed.

JoySol products are sustainably sourced by some of the top cultivators in the world and lab tested. They are non-GMO, gluten-free and free of artificial dyes and fragrance.

JoySol is a brand from Herbal Brands, the US branded division of Clever Leaves, a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. Its operations in Colombia and Portugal produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products in flower and extract form for a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world's most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications. For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow Clever Leaves on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Daily A.M. Oil Drop Blend; Daily Boost Oil Drop Blend and Daily P.M. Oil Drop Blend retail for $49.99 each.

JoySol products are available at www.JoySol.com. Follow @JoySolCBD on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: Nikki Gersten

503-317-9024

[email protected]

SOURCE JoySol CBD