Shorelight Announces Lynnet Conley As New Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorelight, a leader in international education that provides life-changing experiences for international learners, today announced the hiring of Lynnet Conley as Chief Financial Officer. Conley will lead Shorelight's financial strategy and execution to optimize the Finance team's capabilities and support Shorelight's vision and long-term strategy for corporate growth.

Conley joins Shorelight with over 25 years of leadership in financial management and international operations. A highly accomplished executive, Conley has a proven track-record of success on multinational teams across Europe, Asia and the US for both large public and mid-sized private equity backed companies. Conley most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Vistra, a global business services provider specializing in corporate, company formation, international expansion, and administrative trust and fiduciary services, overseeing a team of 200 finance associates worldwide.

"Lynnet is a seasoned chief financial officer who brings significant experience with high-growth global organizations," says Tom Dretler, CEO and Co-founder of Shorelight. "She is an operationally minded, results oriented leader who is joining us at a pivotal moment of growth for Shorelight worldwide, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team."

Prior to her role as Chief Financial Officer at Vistra, Conley held several leadership positions advancing global organizations, including Radius, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., ES-Major Account Services and Employer Services International.

Conley received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master's in Business Administration with distinction from Babson College.

About Shorelight

Shorelight is reinventing the international education experience for students worldwide. Based in Boston, the company partners with top-ranked, nonprofit American universities to build innovative programs and high-touch, technology-driven services that help talented students thrive and become global citizens.

CONTACT: Alex Goldstein, agoldstein@ninetywest.com

SOURCE Shorelight