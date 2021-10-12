Shoreline Biosciences Appoints Scott Forrest, Ph.D., As Chief Business Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Scott Forrest, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. In his new role at Shoreline, Dr. Forrest will lead corporate development and strategic planning.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott to Shoreline as Chief Business Officer," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO. "Scott is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience in building and advancing emerging biotech companies and we look forward to leveraging his background as we evolve into a leading cell therapy company."

Prior to joining Shoreline, Dr. Forrest was Chief Financial Officer of Autobahn Therapeutics where he was responsible for corporate development, portfolio planning and financial strategy. Prior to Autobahn, Dr. Forrest served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Inception Therapeutics, a Versant Ventures discovery engine focused on building and operating transformative biotech companies. In this role, he played an integral leadership role in multiple companies including Lycia Therapeutics, Pipeline Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics and Ventus Therapeutics. Prior to Inception, Dr. Forrest was a Co-Founder and Vice President of Operations and Corporate Development at BlackThorn Therapeutics. Earlier, he was Vice President of Business Development at The Scripps Research Institute, where he oversaw the creation and launch of more than 15 new biotech companies and led the negotiation and management of over $200 million in corporate alliances. He also held director or board observer positions with several companies including Zyngenia, Abide, Padlock and Epic Sciences. Dr. Forrest started his career at the University of North Carolina where he led the restructuring, expansion and management of the life sciences licensing team. He also served as an entrepreneur in residence at UNC and was a central part of the successful launch of multiple startup companies such as Epizyme. Dr. Forrest holds a B.S. in biochemistry from the University of Calgary and a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Virginia.

"Shoreline is a highly innovative company with a differentiated approach to creating off-the-shelf immunotherapies that overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapy products," added Dr. Forrest. "The company's history of building significant alliances, coupled with its blue-chip investors, accomplished team and breadth of its platform, make this a compelling opportunity. I'm very excited to join the team and look forward to contributing to Shoreline's growth and continued success."

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline is dedicated to creating next-generation cellular immunotherapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases that overcome the current limitations of first-generation cell therapy products. Shoreline is building a pipeline of natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage-cell therapy candidates derived from its deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways. Shoreline has strategic partnerships with Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global biotechnology company, and is supported by high-quality institutional investors. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, please visit https://shorelinebio.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Shoreline Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://shorelinebio.com/

