Shoreside Shore Power Market worth $3.03 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Shoreside Shore Power Market is projected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Shoreside Shore Power Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

The main forces contributing to the Shoreside Shore Power Market growth include stricter emission rules and clean port agendas in the main markets, including Asia, North America, and Europe. This increases procurement volume for transformers, frequency converters, switchgear, and cable management systems. Additionally, government funds and grants make entry easier. Modernization projects and the rising volume of passenger cruises, containers, and RoRo operations offer large and cumulative emission reduction opportunities. Advances in modular and containerized technologies and connections optimize implementation schedules and costs per berth, enabling turnkey project implementation. The inclusion of renewables and battery energy storage enhances compatibility with and emission performance for grid and operation cycles. Furthermore, the increasing rate of retrofits and economies of scale among local OEMs and integrators favors the market growth.

Shoreside Shore Power Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.78 billion

USD 1.78 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.03 billion

USD 3.03 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 11.2%

Cruise vessels segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2030

The cruise vessels are likely to capture the largest share of the Shoreside Shore Power Market in 2030 due to their high onboard power demand and strong regulatory oversight at major tourist ports. Cruise ships typically spend long durations at berth and operate large auxiliary engines to support hotels, entertainment, and HVAC systems, resulting in significant emissions. Additionally, many ports in North America and Europe mandate shore power connections for cruise terminals. Moreover, leading cruise operators are proactively investing in shore power–ready fleets to meet sustainability commitments, driving dominant adoption within this vessel segment.

Retrofit segment is likely to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period

The retrofit segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Shoreside Shore Power Market during the forecast period, driven by the large, existing fleet of vessels not originally equipped for shore power connections worldwide. Retrofitting enables ship operators to comply with evolving environmental regulations without investing in new vessels, making it a cost-effective solution. Governments and port authorities also offer financial incentives and grants to support retrofit projects, accelerating adoption. As emission standards tighten across major ports, retrofits provide a faster pathway to compliance, ensuring continued operation while significantly reducing fuel consumption, emissions, and operating costs during port stays.

North America is projected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share by 2030 due to strong regulatory enforcement, significant federal and state funding, and early adoption by major ports. The US and Canada have implemented stringent emissions-reduction policies targeting port and maritime pollution, driving the deployment of berth-side electrification systems. Large ports, such as Los Angeles, Long Beach, Seattle, Vancouver, and New York/New Jersey, are investing heavily in shore power infrastructure to meet clean-air mandates and community pressure. Additionally, robust utility networks, advanced grid integration capabilities, and collaboration with leading technology providers further strengthen the market dominance in the region.

Top Companies in Shoreside Shore Power Industry:

Some of the major players in the Shoreside Shore Power Market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric Company (US), Cavotec SA (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Wartsla (Finland), Htachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland), Danfoss (Denmark), Powercon A/S (Denmark), Wabtec Corporation (US).

General Electric Company (US)

General Electric Company (GE) demonstrates a strong market presence through strategic focus on energy transition, advanced electrification technologies, and modernization of grid infrastructure. This directly supports its participation in the Shoreside Shore Power Market. Its core competencies lie in high-efficiency power generation systems, grid integration solutions, and long-established engineering expertise, enabling it to deliver reliable shore-to-ship electrification components through its Power segment. It has a history of major activities, such as acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and technology collaborations, that strengthen its portfolio across aerospace and energy verticals. It also benefits from extensive horizontal integration across power, renewable energy, and grid technologies, supported by a global manufacturing network spanning over 160 countries, which enhances scalability and service capability in the shoreside shore power ecosystem.

Siemens (Germany)

Siemens has a robust worldwide footprint with a focused approach on digitalization, automation, energy transition, and infrastructure, which helps the company cater to the increasing demand in the area of electrification solutions, including shoreside power. The company's core competencies range from leading-edge industrial automation, intelligent energy solutions, grid solutions, and electrification solutions offered by Digital Industries and Smart Infrastructure businesses, making it a major shoreside power solution supplier. The company has been involved in a host of key activities, such as acquisitions, technology collaborations, and joint ventures, to enhance knowledge related to automation, mobility, and energy management and diversify its portfolios. It also derives huge benefits from integrated horizontal networks in automation, energy, mobility, and healthcare technology, as well as vertical integration in manufacturing, engineering, and finance offered by their related company, Siemens Financial Services. With nearly 500 distribution channels and 9,000 dealership offices in over 190 nations, it derives benefits from its integrated worldwide network for executing mega projects in shore power.

