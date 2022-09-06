Shorr Packaging Appoints Michael Crowley as Chief Information Officer

Role Effective Immediately

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorr Packaging announced today the appointment of Michael Crowley as chief information officer (CIO), effective immediately. Crowley is responsible for the packaging organization's information technology operations and reports directly to Shorr President and CEO Rob Onorato.

Michael Crowley, Shorr Packaging

"As we continue to expand our product and solution offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of our customers – and in turn our customers' customers – we are very excited Michael has joined Shorr's leadership team as CIO," said Onorato. "Michael is a highly skilled and accomplished technology executive with unquestionable expertise in driving technological and operational excellence – resulting in positive business outcomes for both the organizations he's led and the customers who partner with those organizations. Michael will work to optimize our internal systems and technologies, ensuring Shorr is best-in-class relative to our technological foundation, systems, and processes."

"Shorr is an industry-revered organization that continues to be on the cutting edge of all things packaging and supply chain, and I'm thrilled to be joining such a storied and innovative company," Crowley said. "I am inspired by Shorr's employee owners' commitment to excellence, the organization's mission and values, and the continued growth Shorr has been able to accomplish – notably while maintaining the highest levels of both quality and customer service," Crowley continued. "I look forward to leading strategy and overseeing the execution of all things infrastructure, data security, and information technology and to working alongside my fellow employee-owners."

Crowley joins Shorr from Martin Brower (a division of Reyes Holdings), where he has served as Vice President, Technology and Innovation since 2020.

Michael holds a bachelor's degree from Providence College, a Master of Science from Butler University, and a master's degree in business administration from DePaul University.

Shorr Packaging is an industry-leading, award-winning distributor of packaging products, equipment, and services. We represent the best-known packaging product manufacturers and brands in the industry and are one of the largest independent packaging distributors in the nation. Founded in 1922, we are an established, employee-owned company with a long history and success record, all attributed to one simple principle — listen to the customer.

