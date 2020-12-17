Shorr Packaging Closes the Deal with Business Development Pro

A graduate of Augustana College, Cavin brings with him 25+ years of commercial experience building high-growth programs and providing strategic guidance and leadership to myriad sales teams.

Cavin will be responsible at Shorr for the continued growth of the organization's customer portfolio across all targeted verticals (ecommerce, retail, food packaging, healthcare, and automated packaging equipment).

"Shorr Packaging is incredibly pleased to bring Steve on board. Steve's demonstrated track record of strategic growth and his understanding of the customer experience have already benefited our organization," said Rob Onorato, president. "Additionally, we will look to Steve for the cultivation of Shorr's Business Development Team as we continue to grow our customer portfolio across our core business verticals."

Cavin expressed his delight at joining Shorr Packaging when he stated: "Shorr's organizational reputation proceeds itself, and I am thrilled at the opportunity to make a mark at a true industry fixture. Shorr has set ambitious goals in its pursuit of maximizing the benefits provided to its customer partners, and I am greatly looking forward to, in concert with the existing team, adding incremental value."

Cavin will report directly to Onorato.

Shorr Packaging is an industry-leading distributor of packaging products, equipment and services. Shorr delivers strategic solutions to complex packaging challenges. To learn more, visit www.shorr.com.

SOURCE Shorr Packaging