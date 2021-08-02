Shorr Packaging Continues Its Unrivaled Industry Expansion with Its Newest SQF-Certified, 200,000+ sq. ft. Facility in Groveport, Ohio

As Shorr continues its rapid domestic (and international) expansion in service to its customers, Shorr's President, Rob Onorato, credits its core organizational tenants of proximity and best-in-class solutions as the primary drivers for the company's continued growth and commitment to industry-leading certifications.

"Shorr believes more strongly today than ever that being proximate to our customers enables us to be at the forefront of driving growth through increased productivity and operational efficiencies for both our customers and our employee owners," Onorato says. "At Shorr, we believe that the intersection of innovation, technology, and consultative partnership enables our clients to receive best-in-class solutions from Shorr and, in turn, deliver best-in-class products to their end customers. The Groveport facility was (and remains) a testament to this belief system, and the facility's newly awarded SQF certification furthers this commitment – assuring our customers that Shorr is always focused on incremental gains."

With its SQF-certification, this building offers Shorr's customers unparalleled levels of quality assurance and safety.

The high-level benefits of certification include :



Using SQF Certified Suppliers decreases the probability — and the impact — of a recall

SQF Certification is a global accredited program that meets most regulatory requirements

The SQF Program examines food safety and quality assurance factors such as risk, prevention and hazard analysis in evaluating suppliers

The SQF Program helps lower expenses associated with audits and assessment inconsistencies



Shorr's Groveport facility offers the suite of solutions the packaging giant's customers have come to rely on from Shorr — such as contract packaging, co-packing, kitting and assembly, e-commerce consolidation, and warehousing and fulfillment.



Mark Trainer, division manager at Shorr, explains the value for the packaging organization's regionally proximate customers of the Groveport facility. "The Columbus metro area continues to be a very strategic location for Shorr," he says. "It fits with our proven model of having physical locations that neighbor our customers — ideally spanning multiple states — this facility has not only allowed Shorr to expand our services in Ohio but has also enabled us to bring our world-class, end-to-end packaging and supply chain solutions to organizations in neighboring states as well."



Additionally, Shorr is pleased to announce that its Groveport facility has added dozens of jobs in the greater Columbus area. Some of these new roles include office manager, DC manager, warehouse coordinator, and future account executives.



For all of your organizational packaging questions and needs, give Shorr Packaging a call at 888.885.0055



Shorr Packaging is an industry-leading distributor of packaging products, equipment and services. Shorr delivers strategic solutions to complex packaging challenges. To learn more, visit www.shorr.com.

