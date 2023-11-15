Shorr Packaging Corporation earns Silver Badge from EcoVadis for Commitment to Sustainable Business Practices

EcoVadis measures organizations' ESG (environmental, social, and governance) contributions and credentials.

AURORA, Ill., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorr Packaging Corporation – the industry's premium, award-winning distributor of packaging products, equipment, and services – is proud to announce that it has been awarded the EcoVadis "Silver Badge," in recognition of its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. This achievement recognizes Shorr's investment in environmental and social responsibility, along with the organization's ongoing efforts to create a positive global impact across the packaging industry and the communities it serves.

The EcoVadis assessment platform rates the sustainability of global supply chains across more than 75,000 international companies. The assessment measures organizations' ESG (environmental, social, and governance) contributions and credentials via 21 sustainability criteria – notably with a particular focus on four performance areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

The Silver Badge designates Shorr as among the top 25% of companies evaluated, signifying a strong and impressive commitment to ESG efforts.

Shorr Sustainability's mission focuses on concrete, actionable steps that help to:

Eliminate waste and reduce natural resource consumption.

Innovate customer solutions and products that deliver tangible and measurable impact toward the reduction of waste.

Circulate to minimize environmental footprint.

Prioritize the successful delivery of products to eliminate unnecessary emissions of greenhouse gases.

Meredith Moore, Program Manager – Shorr Sustainability, commented, "We are extremely proud to receive the Silver Badge from EcoVadis. This recognition reflects our steadfast commitment to being responsible corporate stewards and leaders in sustainable business practices. We understand that sustainability is not only important for our business but also for the world in which we live. We are dedicated to continuing our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint, promote social responsibility, and maintain the highest ethical standards in our operations."

About Shorr Packaging

Shorr Packaging is an industry-leading, award-winning distributor of packaging products, equipment, and services. We represent the best-known packaging product manufacturers and brands in the industry and are one of the largest independent packaging distributors in the nation. Founded in 1922, we are an established, employee-owned company with a long history and success record, all attributed to one simple principle — listen to the customer. To learn more, visit www.shorr.com.

