Shorr Packaging Meets Growing Demands in Los Angeles Area

"In order to improve our efficiencies and be able to provide our products and services to the growing customer base in the Los Angeles market, Shorr required a larger facility," mentions Craig Funkhouser, Chief Executive Officer. "The larger footprint will help us invest in the future of our Company as we capitalize upon the opportunities we have in front of us."

With the new locality only 0.4 miles from the previous location, the centralized "Ontario" operation will be close to US Route 60, a major state highway convenient for east-west travel from California to Virginia and Interstate I-10, an essential part of the National Highway system. Also located conveniently near Route 15, a major north-south highway thoroughfare extends through Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho and Montana to the Canadian border. As a national packaging company, these easy access points will serve a crucial part of the distribution for all Shorr customers, carriers and vendors.

"Shorr Packaging is proud to be able to serve our customers better. The new facility will allow us to consolidate two separate operations and support our customers with greater efficiency, speed, and flexibility," comments Don Herweck, West - Regional Director of Operations. "The combined strength of the operations staff currently in two locations will bring the team together, create the greatest use of manpower, and allow us to continuing growing in the western region while exceeding our customer expectations."

Shorr is relocating to an industrial business area with a larger 186,000 square foot locale, expanding both its office and warehouse space by over 60% in total. Facility utilizes the newer, sustainable "green" T8 state-of the-art warehouse lighting system. All requirements for energy efficiency and handicap access are met to standard by Title 24 in the state of California. Facility will continue to provide a Corrugated Design Center and add an Equipment Demo area for Lantech, 3M and Sharp packaging equipment.

"Shorr is extremely excited to be expanding our footprint in the Los Angeles market," states Terence Wilborn, Division Manager. "Over the last 4 years, we have seen significant growth in the market from our current and new customers. This expansion gives us the ability to continue bringing value-added solutions and high-level service to our customers."

This west-coast location marks the seventh expansion for Shorr within a two-year span, not including the additions of other new buildings and building extensions, to accommodate for overflow.

Shorr Packaging Corp. is one of the nation's oldest and largest independent distributors of packaging materials and equipment. Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Shorr Packaging is a 100% employee-owned company specializing in comprehensive packaging solutions for businesses of any size and industry. Shorr represents automated equipment lines from industry leaders such as 3M, Lantech, Combi, Sealed Air and Wexxar/BEL that utilize state-of-the-art technology to streamline the entire packaging process. Shorr's wide selection of packaging and shipping supplies includes corrugated products, carton closure, pallet unitization products, protective packaging and flexible packaging, plus extensive capabilities in customized corrugated design. For more information about Shorr's packaging solutions, visit www.shorr.com.

