Shorr Packaging Realizes Strategic Goal of Acquiring Industry's Top Talent

Kucera brings to his role at Shorr a wealth of knowledge relative to end-to-end supply chain strategy and execution – including but not limited to sales and operations planning, demand planning, production and materials planning, replenishment warehousing, logistics, last-mile delivery, and customer service. Leveraging this experience, Kucera will be responsible for procurement, safety, quality, 3PL, logistics, and process improvement.



"We are delighted to welcome Ken to the Shorr Packaging team and believe that the caliber of talent this highly experienced individual brings to Shorr will not only accelerate our growth, but will continue to elevate the depth and breadth of value we bring to our customer partners every day," said Rob Onorato, president. "Ken's experience, strategic vision, track record of execution, and commitment to cultivating talent are unparalleled, and I am certain he will aid our organization in realizing our strategic priorities throughout 2021, and beyond."



Kucera explained his decision to join Shorr: "Shorr's reputation is second-to-none, and the organization's customer-centric culture made Shorr the obvious choice for me. I'm excited to learn from the existing team and to add incremental value to the already fine-tuned machine that is Shorr Packaging."



Kucera is reporting directly to Onorato.



Shorr Packaging is an industry-leading distributor of packaging products, equipment and services. Shorr delivers strategic solutions to complex packaging challenges. To learn more, visit www.shorr.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Shorr Packaging

Related Links

http://www.shorr.com

