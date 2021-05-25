Short Audiovisual Stories to Enhance Visits to Washington D.C.'s Monuments & Memorials Launching Memorial Day Weekend on New Mobile App Bardeum

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum Edutainment's new mobile app BARDEUM: Don't Just See the Sites; Step Inside their Stories allows visitors to museums and historical sites to step inside the stories of true events written by the world's best storytellers. Joining the experiences released in London, BARDEUM kicks off the next generation of tourism with six audiovisual experiences for Washington D.C.'s Monuments and Memorials. These short immersive stories are the perfect introduction to some of the most significant moments in American history:

Washington D.C Experiences Korean War Veterans Memorial

Hampton Sides, award-winning journalist and bestselling author ( On Desperate Ground ) has written Unforgotten for the Korean War Memorial which tells the true story of "Jack" Chapman, a young soldier caught in one of the most ferocious battles of the war in Hellfire Valley.



Laura Kamoie, NYT bestselling author (America's First Daughter) has written To Begin the World Again for the Jefferson Memorial. Users step inside the story of the creation of a document that not only shaped America's history, but also the worlds.



H. W. Brands, two-time Pulitzer prize finalist (Traitor to His Class) has written Courage & Determination for the FDR Memorial relaying one of the most pivotal moments in the life of FDR – his diagnosis of polio.



Eric Blehm, NYT bestselling author (Legend) has written Behind Enemy Lines for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial which tells the incredible true story of Roy Benavidez and his heroic acts on May 2, 1968.



Edward J. Larson, Pulitzer Prize winning and bestselling author (Return of George Washington) has written Retiring Becomes Him for the Washington Monument offering a glimpse into one of the most remarkable acts of our nation's first president.



Gregory A. Freeman, award-winning journalist and author of The Forgotten 500 has written Field of Fire for the WWII Memorial telling just one of the countless stories that exemplify the sacrifice of those who fought in WWII – that of dentist Benjamin Salomon.

The BARDEUM app sets a new standard for enhancing visits to cultural sites. In the time it takes visitors to walk around the memorial or monument, they will gain a far deeper understanding of the import of these sites built to honor the history of America.

As cognitive scientist Roger C. Schank notes, "Humans are not ideally set up to understand logic; they are ideally set up to understand stories." BARDEUM educates and entertains visitors on their own device, on their own schedule and at a reasonable cost.

Additional BARDEUM experiences are scheduled to launch in cities around the world throughout 2021. More information and our media kit can be found at www.BARDEUM.com.

The free app is available for iOS and Android. Beginning Tuesday June 1st experiences cost $3.99 per download. They are free through the Memorial Day Weekend. Media, please contact for free promo codes after the 31st.

