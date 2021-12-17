Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Gain 5X Growth Due to Claims Suggesting Maximum Vulnerability of Gastro Intestinal Patients to COVID-19, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: The growing prevalence of short bowel syndrome in different regions is likely to drive the short bowel syndrome market. The rise in the prevalence and incidence of rare diseases is estimated to fuel the growth of the global market. The presence of a sedentary lifestyle among numerous individuals has led to an increase in intestinal disorders, which further boost the growth opportunities of the short bowel syndrome market.

Short bowel syndrome is a congenital or acquired condition affecting the small intestine. The increasing awareness about the treatment of the disease among a substantial share of the populace is projected to fuel the growth of the short bowel syndrome market.

Request Brochure of Short Bowel Syndrome Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13346

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted an extensive research on various growth factors associated with the expansion of the short bowel syndrome market. The analysts at TMR project the global market for short bowel syndrome to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The short bowel syndrome market is prognosticated to surpass US$ 3.66 Bn by 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the short bowel syndrome market much in terms of revenue. Patients with gastrointestinal issues may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 due to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors in the intestine. This aspect is increasing the growth prospects of the short bowel syndrome market to a great extent as the players are increasing the availability of the products through various distribution channels such as retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online, and others. Furthermore, players are collaborating with researchers to expand their study in autologus tissue engineering. The players are also increasing their output capacities in anti-secretin agents to enable the patients in reducing gastric acid in the intestine. Thus, based on all these aspects, the demand for short bowel syndrome drugs is estimated to rise.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Short Bowel Syndrome Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=13346

Key Findings of Report

High Parenteral Nutrition Cost Propels Popularity of SBS Drugs

Parenteral nutrition is an essential aspect in treating most short bowel syndrome patients. The parenteral nutrition cost is high and boosts demand for short bowel syndrome drugs substantially. Thus, to reduce a patient's dependence on parenteral nutrition during clinical trials, SBS drugs such as apraglutide are used extensively. Apraglutide has the ability to decrease the burden of parenteral nutrition through increasing intestinal absorption of calories, fluids, and nutrients. Thus, these factors are projected to invite exponential growth for the short bowel syndrome market.

Glucagon-like Peptide-2 (GLP-2) Segment to Emerge as Dominant Contributor

In this study, the GLP-2 type segment is prognosticated to observe a dominating streak through the forecast period. The heightening demand for Revestive/Gattex in Europe and the U.S., as it is the only approved drug for SBS treatment, thus boosting the growth of this segment.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=13346

Retail Pharmacies to Attract Considerable Growth in Short Bowel Syndrome Market

Of all the distribution channels, retail pharmacies are estimated to dominate the distribution channel segment. High sales of SBS drugs from retail pharmacies in developed countries, including Europe, Canada, and the U.S. is expected to offer growth opportunities to the short bowel syndrome market.

Some well-entrenched players in the short bowel syndrome market are VectivBio AG, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., Merck KGaA, Nutrinia Ltd., Pharmascience, Inc., Zealand Pharma A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pharmascience, Inc., Hanmi Pharm.Co., Ltd. and OxThera.

Buy Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=13346<ype=S

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market – Segmentation

By Product

Glucagon-like Peptide-2 (GLP2)

Growth Hormone

Glutamine

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Japan

Australia

Rest of the World

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Brucellosis Vaccine Market: Stakeholders in the brucellosis vaccine market are reviewing financial assistance programs associated with COVID-19 appropriations for eligibility. Restricted budgets for brucellosis control in Colombia is affecting the overall animal welfare in the region. Hence, stakeholders in Colombia should increase efforts for important financial investments based on sustained cooperation between governmental institutions, industry, and farmers for developing affordable and effective strategies to control the disease.

CAR T-cell Therapy Market: CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to clock a CAGR of 30.6% during the assessment period. The CAR T-cell therapy is known as a revolutionary treatment option for cancer, owing to its remarkably effective and durable clinical responses.

Veterinary Supplements Market: The veterinary supplements market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Ingredient-powered nutritional supplements are bringing about a significant change in the market landscape.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/short-bowel-syndrome-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research