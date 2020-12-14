Short Days Have You Feeling Down? These Three Supplements Help Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, the time change may be an inconvenient and seemingly unnecessary event that interferes with our daily schedule. This disruption of the natural rhythm, along with the loss of natural light exposure can lead to something called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Though SAD is typically associated with a Vitamin D deficiency, symptoms can actually be triggered by an irregular sleep schedule. With natural light becoming less readily available, our exposure to artificial light increases. This can significantly impact the sleep/wake cycles mediated by the balance between the neurohormone melatonin and cortisol in our bodies.

Luckily, leading supplement brand Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) can assist in offering a personalized nutrition approach to tackling SAD. According to AOR Medical Advisor, Dr. NavNirat Nibber, ND: "We can help support our sleep cycles by supplementing with melatonin, avoiding excessive artificial light especially at night, supporting cortisol levels (stress management), and of course supplementing with Vitamin D."

The below supplements provide a system that helps support sleep cycles and healthy mood:

Sleep: Ortho Sleep® - promotes a healthy sleep cycle to fall asleep easily and wake up refreshed, not groggy.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D3 – supports the immune system and mood balance, ensures proper calcium absorption and healthier bones.

Relax: Relax & Recharge – supports healthy response to mental fatigue and stress, promotes relaxation.

ABOUT AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian-based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidenced-based science that AOR constantly leads and advances in the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR strives to create safe, effective, and therapeutic solutions from nature, so customers can always trust that these products deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.

