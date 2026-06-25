Short Drama can be "Touched": Lovense Wants You to Physically Experience Your Next Binge

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine binge-watching a revenge drama at midnight — the betrayal lands, the music swells, and a device on your nightstand pulses in sync, translating the tempo of the scene directly into your body. The suspense builds beat by beat, keeping you on edge, while your eyes and body experience pleasure at the same time.

This is a new form of content that most people can now enjoy — short-form drama, with its tense pacing, constant twists, and irresistible episode length. Yet unfortunately, a format so capable of stirring people's emotions can still only be watched with the eyes. But what if, as described above, those feelings could now also be touched, and the body could move in sync with the rhythm? What would that be like?

That is the experience Lovense is building toward. And unlike most "future of entertainment" pitches, this one runs on infrastructure that already exists.

An ecosystem designed for seamless connected experiences

Picture viewers syncing a Lovense device with a short-form drama. As couples hold hands, embrace, kiss, or move into more intimate interactions, the device naturally adjusts the intensity of its response in step with the story — transforming an ordinary late-night binge into a deeply immersive bedtime experience.

To make such an experience possible, Lovense has built an entire ecosystem. Lovense operates what may be the most media-responsive connected hardware ecosystem in consumer tech. Through its Remote app, a single device can already sync vibrations to a Spotify playlist in real time, respond to in-game events across more than 50 compatible titles, mirror audio waveforms, and adapt intensity frame-by-frame during video playback.

The underlying architecture treats content as signal and physical response as output. Music, video, games, VR, and live streams are already part of the ecosystem, with short-form drama becoming its latest addition. As the format continues to grow rapidly, extending short-form drama beyond the screen through synchronized physical response appears to be a natural next step.

Why short drama, why now

The market made the case before Lovense did. Sensor Tower reported that short-drama apps generated roughly $700 million in in-app revenue in Q1 2025 — nearly four times the year-earlier level, with cumulative revenue since early 2024 nearing $2.3 billion. Reuters described the format as minute-long episodes engineered around frequent plot turns to keep viewers hooked and paying. Business Insider put it more simply: escapism, cliffhangers, and emotional closeness.

What makes short drama structurally different from longer content is density. A sixty-second episode has no dull moments. Every beat is a reveal, a betrayal, a near-kiss, a reversal. Its pacing is compressed, its emotional triggers are constant, and the stimulation it delivers rarely lets up.

That compression is precisely why short drama fits the Lovense ecosystem's media-sync architecture. Through its proprietary synchronization technology, Lovense enables devices to respond to audio and video content in real time. Its Media Player lets users map custom vibration patterns to video timelines. The technical layer is production-ready. It also supports automatic device responses that can match video content, creating a natural, hands-free immersive experience without the need for constant manual control.

What "feel time" looks like in practice

Through Lovense AI Sync, a feature within the Lovense ecosystem, users can add a third dimension to the viewing experience beyond sight and sound: physical sensation. By watching short dramas through VibeMate, Lovense's partner browser app, users can access an optimized, hands-free viewing experience in which every shift in tension and intimacy is translated into synchronized sensation.

4DX is the clearest example. But 4DX requires a theater, a $25 ticket, and seats bolted to hydraulics. What Lovense is exploring is the privatization of immersive response: physical feedback matched to content, accessible from a phone, running through hardware a user already owns. No venue. No extra equipment. One app update to an ecosystem already built for exactly this function.

Bigger than one company, one Brand New Field

In recent years, the entertainment industry has increasingly explored ways to deepen audience engagement beyond passive viewing. Content designed for deeper, more immersive experiences may become a new area of growth. Lovense Ecosystem's exploration of new experiences built around short-form drama may align naturally with the direction the industry is beginning to take. Lovense is positioned to explore that space because its ecosystem already occupies the intersection of connected hardware, real-time media synchronization, developer APIs, and a global user base accustomed to content-responsive interaction.

Short-form drama, for all its emotional tension and intensity, has until now remained an experience confined largely to the screen. Lovense is betting it can also be felt — and that the difference will keep viewers coming back longer, paying faster, and finishing more episodes.

"In an attention economy that is running out of novel ways to keep audiences engaged, content that can be touched through an entirely new sensory dimension may become the next major opportunity," said Dan Liu, CEO of Lovense.

SOURCE Lovense