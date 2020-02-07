Short Film Helps Those Living with Alzheimer's, Families and Caregivers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing incidence of Alzheimer's disease and dementia, affected families are all too often "stretched to the breaking point," according to Kara Bonela, Vice President, Marketing, Alzheimer's Los Angeles.

To support those affected and their families and caregivers, the short dramatic live-action film "Mother's Day Memories" by writer-producer Bill Hoversten will screen at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

A woman with Alzheimer's (Jody Jaress) asks her son (Bill Hoversten) "If I ever forget who you are, will you still love me?" in the short film "Mother's Day Memories" Michelle (Kat Kramer) calms her husband: "Sometimes prayer is all we have."

Drawn from real events, the 15-minute film concerns a woman with Alzheimer's and the well-meaning family members who fight over how best to help her.

The film is co-written and directed by Cannes-nominated Matthew Michael Ross, with BBC director of photography Keith Jefferies. The cast includes Jody Jaress, Bill Hoversten, Conrad Bachmann and Kat Kramer, daughter of iconic director-producer Stanley Kramer.

"'Mother's Day Memories' makes the case for understanding and empathy toward those struggling with Alzheimer's," says Bonela.

About "Mother's Day Memories":

Official Selection at international film festivals: L.A. Shorts, Chelsea, Louisville, Niagara Falls, and the California Women's Film Festival (3rd Place Audience Award)

http://mothersdaymemories.com

About Alzheimer's Los Angeles:

For nearly 40 years Alzheimer's Los Angeles has served L.A. County and the Inland Empire. 100% of funds raised stay local, providing free care and support for individuals and families, low cost training and education for professionals, advocacy, and local research.

https://www.alzheimersla.org/

About the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival:

This star-studded annual festival for independent filmmakers runs Feb. 12-19 at Regal Cinemas/L.A. Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A.

http://hollywoodreelindependentfilmfestival.com

