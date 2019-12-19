Short Film Series, Memoirs of World War II, Aims to Capture and Preserve True Personal Stories from Veterans of The Second World War

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II approaches, the number of remaining Veterans drops by the hundreds every single day. Memoirs of World War II has made it their mission to document and preserve as many unique and personal stories of the Second World War as told by those who served.

Memoirs of WWII, a short film series created by Joshua Scott, uses high-quality production and compelling narrative, paired with dialogue from the heroes themselves to preserve and honor the history of the "Greatest Generation." Memoirs of WWII has already released nearly 20 short films, each telling the one-of-a-kind, captivating personal accounts of these incredible individuals, including Iwo Jima Veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel "Woody" Williams. New content will premiere in February 2020.

"We want to know what the history books can't tell us," said Scott. "I want to pass on to younger generations, who might only see the war as a Hollywood movie or page in a book, that these were real people just like you or me who selflessly gave their lives and did what needed to be done when the world was going crazy."

Currently, Memoirs of World War II is a "passion project" for the team, with time only allowing for one Veteran's story a month. However, there are "millions of stories from a million different perspectives" out there and the team is dedicated to reaching as many WWII Veterans as possible. So far, Scott and team have only been able to interview Veterans living in the United States. With viewers' Patreon support, the team will grow and create more unique content and capture different perspectives of those who were there, including those from different countries. A portion of all Patreon proceeds benefit Honor Flight, a non-profit dedicated to transporting Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials.

"Our mission is to leave these amazing people feeling honored and remembered and to do our part to preserve their stories, to preserve this incredible part of our history, and we look forward to sharing it with the world."

For more information visit: https://www.memoirsofwwii.com/

