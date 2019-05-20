Short-Form Dramatic Comedy Series About Relationship Manipulation Starring Andy Bowles, Daniel Baldwin and Lauren Kammerling
APB Productions Releases Damage Control
Award winning cast of actors and filmmakers bring humor to relationship manipulation.
May 20, 2019, 10:11 ET
HOBOKEN, N.J., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the upcoming short – form dramatic comedy series Damage Control, Andy Bowles (Tyler Perry's Too Close To Home) will star as Jesse, a scruffy entrepreneur who takes work manipulating people's relationships. Lauren Kammerling (Pokémon) will star as Bonnie, a beautiful go getter, happy to be a part of Jesse's team. Daniel Baldwin (Hawaii Five-O, Grimm) will star as Slick Willie a local business manager who becomes all too familiar with Jesse's schemes. Maggie Wagner (Working Girl), Julian Gavilanes (Mr. Robot), Kimberly Aria Peterson (Bull), Erika Woods (The Blacklist), Alpha Trivette (Tyler Perry's Too Close To Home), Amanda Brooke Lerner (Power), Kyle Klaus (Happy), Becky Boggs, Chris Casiero, Alexa Covington, and Sandy Bainum will also join the cast. Damage Control is a dramatic comedy series about a guy named Jesse (Bowles) who finds work manipulating people's relationships. There is nothing Jesse wouldn't do for his clients. However most jobs are more than one man can handle, which motivates Jesse into constantly convincing his friends into assist him in pulling off his schemes.
- Andy Bowles (Tyler Perry's Too Close To Home) creating the series Bowles will serve as a writer, director and executive producer on the series. Chris Casiero also served as a writer on the 1st season. Famed music producer Michael Flanders (The Wisdom To Know The Difference) supervised an original score by composer Dustin Martin. Larry Stanley (Channeling Hamilton) with Ramon J. Montoya (Proud Souls) served as cinematographers.
- The short – form series currently available on Vimeo On-Demand and is set to launch on Amazon Prime Video, I-tunes, Google Play within days.
Press Release Assets http://apbproductions.tv/dc-press.html
Vimeo On-Demand https://vimeo.com/ondemand/damagecontrol
About APB Productions
APB Productions is an independent film production company owned by actor/ filmmaker Andy Bowles. Focusing on films, documentaries and series.
