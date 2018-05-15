'Short Guy' Outfitter Ash & Erie Hits $1MM Milestone in Sales

"Since launch, we have made it our mission to help men look and feel their best," said Steven Mazur, CEO of Ash & Erie. "For too long shorter guys have had to battle shirts that are too long and pants that don't fit. The success of our business allows us to better serve this important demographic with the continued launch of new and properly fitting clothing lines."

Every item from Ash & Erie is custom designed for guys 5'8" and below, with a properly scaled sleeves, refined collars, and shorter body lengths. The Ash & Erie jeans feature shorter inseams, tapered legs and reduced leg openings.

"Ash & Erie has spent the last two years focusing on the necessities, including jeans and long-sleeve dress shirts," said co-founder Eric Huang. "As we continue to grow, we plan to tap into additional clothing lines, starting with sweaters and chinos this fall."

Ash & Erie has recently launched short sleeve button down shirts and is slated to roll out sweaters and chinos later this year. Beginning fall of 2018, these products will join the popular 'everyday' offerings of dress shirts, flannels and denim already available on its website.

The business launched in 2015 and has since positioned itself as the chicest retailer in the 'shorter guy' market. Ash & Erie customers come from around the globe, anxious for that perfect fit. Products are competitively priced, with shirts starting at $79 and jeans at $159.

Ash & Erie secured funding from billionaire businessman Mark Cuban after an appearance on Shark Tank in 2017. The company also received investment from Quicken Loans after participating in a pitch competition during Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day in 2017.

For more information, visit: https://ashanderie.com/

About Ash & Erie

Founded in 2015 by Steven Mazur and Eric Huang, Ash & Erie is the premier menswear brand for men 5'8" and below, offering premium casual shirts, dress shirts, jeans, and other clothes for shorter men. Made from premium materials, Ash & Erie products are manufactured with particular attention to color, length, sleeve and inseam design to accommodate the body shapes of shorter men. Located in the heart of Detroit, Ash & Erie is part of the Quicken Family of Companies and is one of the fastest growing fashion companies in Michigan. Learn more about Ash & Erie at www.ashanderie.com.

