Short on Time, Big on Adventure

Montana Snowbowl in Missoula offers visitors stunning views and endless adventure.

The family's extended weekend getaway basecamps in the city of Missoula. Without needing to travel far, they enjoy easy access to outdoor recreation. The family loves to kayak, so it was a natural fit for Brandon and Jacqui to start their family's trip on a Blackfoot River excursion, where the rapids offer an exciting, yet navigable, experience for the boys. The sun dances off the clear waters as they take in the lush landscape and rocky peaks while following the river's current. With a day trip to Montana Snowbowl, the family of four pedals through fields of beargrass when hitting the trails and takes in the beautiful scenery on mountain bikes. While the area is a popular winter destination, the warm months uncover new opportunities to experience the mountain. While there, the family goes for an adrenaline rush with a zip line tour, leaving lasting smiles of excitement on everyone's faces.

"To me, it's about memory building, and really capturing what we can experience together as a family," says mom, Jacqui.

The family also takes time to slow down and experience all that the city of Missoula has to offer, including a local taste at the weekend farmer's market. They enjoy biking in the city, local dining, and an evening hike up the Mount Sentinel M Trail.

"Traveling builds our family stronger," comments Brandon as the family watches the sun set over Missoula.

"There's big sky, there's big mountains, there's big trails and rivers. Montana has been the perfect place for us," adds Jacqui.

Whether you're a family like the Knapps, a couple, or a group of friends looking to get away, you don't need a big time commitment to find big adventures in Montana. Cities across the state serve as a launch pad for a long weekend, and you can find endless opportunities for outdoor recreation just outside your door. You can also discover the local culture and flavor of your destination by visiting a farmer's market, dining at local restaurants, and exploring the sights and shopping around you.

The Knapp Family's 3-day weekend highlights just a few ways to discover your #MontanaMoment while in Big Sky Country. Find more ideas for family fun and Montana trip ideas for everyone to enjoy. You can also explore inspiration for epic family adventures or road trip adventures to create lasting memories like the Knapps did with your own Montana experiences.

