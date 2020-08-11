Short on Time? Here's One Simple Chicken Recipe Made Three Ways!

TONY'S SHREDDED CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS

2 Lbs. Chicken Breast

1 Cup Tony Chachere's Chicken Marinade

PREPARATION

In a crockpot, cook chicken on low for 4 hours and then shred. Add about half of the liquid back into the chicken (about ¾ cup) and mix to combine. This makes just over 4 cups of shredded chicken. Chill in the fridge or make any of the following recipes.

Tony's Chicken Salad Croissants

Ingredients

1 Cup Tony's Shredded Chicken

1 Tbsp. Mayo

1 Tbsp. Tony Chachere's Creole-Style Ranch Salad Dressing

¼ Tsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

1 Stalk Celery, Diced Small

2 Croissants

Tomato Slices, Avocado Slices, Lettuce

Preparation

Add chicken, mayo, Tony's Ranch Salad Dressing, Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, and celery to a medium mixing bowl and mix well. Add chicken salad to 2 croissants. Top with tomato slices, avocado and lettuce to complete the sandwich. Serve with cucumber slices, if desired.

Tony's Chicken and Bacon Pinwheels

Ingredients

1 Cup Tony's Shredded Chicken

½ Block Cream Cheese

¼ Tsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

3 Strips Bacon, Chopped Small

2 Tbsp. Tony Chachere's Creole-Style Ranch Salad Dressing

½ Cup Cheddar Cheese, Shredded

2 Tortillas, Burrito-sized

Preparation

Combine all ingredients except for the tortillas into a mixing bowl and mix well. The mixture will combine best if the chicken is warm and the cream cheese is room temperature. Spread mixture evenly over 2 large tortillas and then roll up tightly. Set seam side down on a plate and let chill in fridge for at least 30 minutes to let the cream cheese harden. Slice into 1-inch pinwheels and serve cold with sliced bell peppers.

Tony's Chicken Taquitos

Ingredients

2 Cups Tony's Shredded Chicken

½ Block Cream Cheese

½ Tsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

½ Cup Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded

8 Soft Tortillas, Taco-sized

1 Egg + 1 Tbsp. Water, Whisked

Tony Chachere's Creole-Style Ranch Salad Dressing for Dipping

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400°. Combine chicken, cream cheese, Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, and pepper jack cheese in a medium mixing bowl and mix well. This mixture will combine best if the chicken is warm and the cream cheese is at room temperature. Add ¼ cup of the mixture to each tortilla, roll up, and place seam side down on a baking sheet. Lightly brush with egg wash and then bake for 10 minutes. Flip each of the taquitos, brush with more egg wash and bake for another 10 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes and then dunk in the Tony's Ranch Salad Dressing and eat.

