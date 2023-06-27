Short Shorts Film Festival ＆ Asia 2023 George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) Goes to "The Bridge" by Izumi Yoshida

The winners of Best Short Awards including Live Action, Non-Fiction, Animation and Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia have been announced

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), Asia's biggest international short film festivals accredited by the Academy Awards, celebrates its 25th year of the International Competition and 20th year of the Asian Competition. Eight awards were announced at the award ceremony held at Tokyo today.

The world's only Grand Prix named after George Lucas, selected from more than 5,000 entries from Japan and abroad, was given to the animation short film " The Bridge " by Izumi Yoshida, a Japanese female director living in Poland.

8 Awards were announced.
Grand Prix goes to "The Bridge" by Izumi Yoshida.
Best Short Awards of Live Action Competition, Non-Fiction Competition, Animation Competition, Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia and Hoppy Happy Awards were also announced.

The official competition nominated films, including each award-winning film, will be specially extended at the film festival online venue Grand Theater until July 10 (Monday). https://www.shortshortsonline.org/

"I was overwhelmed by the creators who were able to develop such a colorful world in an extremely short time"

-Judge: Yayako Uchida

"It was full of charm and motivation that reflected the present, making me want to love this atmosphere that I am living in now." -Judge: Yuki Yamato

Live Action Competition International Best Short Award
『Beyond Teruel』 byManuel Omonte

Live Action Competition Asia International Best Short Award / Governor of Tokyo Award
『Giddh (The Scavenger) 』by Manish Saini

Live Action Competition Japan Best Short Award/Governor of Tokyo Award
『Seen』by Shinji Hamasaki

Non-Fiction Competition Best Short Award
『Heart of an Astronaut』by Jennifer Rainsford

Animation Competition Best Short Award
『The Bridge』 by Izumi Yoshida

Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia Best Short Award
『Floating in between』by Shiori Saito

HOPPY HAPPY AWARD
『Perfect Strangers』by Daisuke Kamijyo

Best Actor Award（International）
Actor：Coralie Ruccier of "OFF SIDE" by Sophie Martin

Best Actor Award（Asia）
Actor：Sanjay Mishra of『Giddh (The Scavenger)』by Manish Saini

Best Actor Award (Japan)
Actor: Ami of『Sweet』by Shoji Yasui

