Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023: Short Film "I SCREAM FEVER" (Directoy: Tetsuya Cihara) Starring: Minami Kotona, Yumi Adachi, Utaha, Marika Matsumoto & Hattori

World Premiere Released Online on May 9, Ice Cream Day!

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSFF & ASIA 2023, one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia accredited by the Academy Awards, began online screenings on Thursday, April 27, ahead of the opening ceremony which will be held on Tuesday, June 6. Today, on May 9th, to commemorate Ice Cream Day, we will world premiere the online screening of "I SCREAM FEVER" directed by Tetsuya Chihara of Lemon Life (art director and design producer) and starring Kotona Minami, Yumi Adachi, and Utaha (Wednesday Campanella), Marika Matsumoto, and Hattori (Macaroni Enpitsu). (Until 07/10)

URL：https://shortshorts.org/2023/news-reports/iscreamfever/

This work is a spin-off short film version of the feature film "Ice Cream Fever" directed by Tetsuya Chihara, which will be released on July 14th. Miwa (Minami Kotona), the main character who had lost her mother (Yumi Adachi), dances with Takako (Utaha), a high school student she met in Shibuya, and with her aunt Miwa (Marika Matsumoto), her heart is slowly opened to life in Tokyo. Miwa and Takako never meet in the feature film "Ice Cream Fever," but it turns out they had met in Shibuya.

The music is by Tomoyuki Tanaka, who served as the music director for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic opening and closing ceremonies and the Paralympic opening ceremonies. Based on the concept of "designing movie production," director Tetsuya Chihara is also the executive producer, including fundraising, corporate tie-ups (Sarutahiko Coffee, Adastria, Unnana Cool, etc.), and advertising/ publicity in a departure from the "normal" way that films are produced. "I SCREAM FEVER" will be drawing attention and interest!

Director: Tetsuya Chihara / 11:02 / Japan / Drama / 2023

(Synopsis) Miwa (Minami Kotona), lost her mother (Yumi Adachi) in a traffic accident and wanders the streets of Shibuya. Trying to sort out her feelings for her mother, she feels alone wearing her mother's earrings. Meanwhile, Takako (Utaha), a high school student who is constantly moving, can't meet anyone she likes and spends her days lonely and alone. These two meet and communicate while dancing between fantasy and reality. People are alone, but these two find each other. We are never alone.

