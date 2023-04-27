Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023's Special Site & Online Venue Open TODAY; About 200 Works Selected from Over 5,215 Entries; Nominated Films Leading to the Academy Awards® Announced!

Japan premieres from Chris Rock, Ben Affleck & Matt Damon and work narrated by Wim Wenders Up and Coming filmmakers' talents are worth a special look

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSFF & ASIA 2023, one of the largest international short film festivals and accredited by the Academy Awards announced today the nominated films and special screening. https://shortshorts.org/2023/en/

Beginning with the opening ceremony on June 6th, it will be held at multiple venues in Tokyo until the award ceremony on June 26th. The online venue opens today, where you can enjoy selected short films from world until July 10th.

Announcement of about 200 nominations selected from 5,215 works gathered from 120 countries and regions around the world

In the Japan section of the official competition leading to the Academy Awards nomination, short films featuring actors turned directors as Tao Tsuchiya is among the nominees.

Japan premieres and special screenings

Chris Rock & Javier Bardem star in "LOOK AT ME" to be screened as a special film at the festival "For People in Trouble," produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

"IN QUANTO A NOI," narrated by Wim Wenders, "Bi Gun Short Story," a fable by a notable director from China's eighth generation; Berlin International Film Festival winner, Films by rising star directors such as "HAULOUT," which the world of cinema is watching with excitement will also be screened.

"Unlock - Dive into a new world - "

A program that draws the post-COVID world from the perspective of filmmakers by introducing a group of works that consider new forms of communication between avatars and AI x humans, cultural fusion, and digital identity. Furthermore, in the U-25 project, where the talents of Generation Z in Japan blossom, and in the smartphone film category supported by Xperia™, films set against the backdrop of war-torn Ukraine and films that follow changes due to climate change, and other short films from around the world will be screened. We will deliver a lineup that brings together the world's "now" unique to short films.

The future of movies and film festivals

The world premiere of "Short Film Envisioning the Future" by NTT and Short Shorts, and the beta version of the Web 3.0 era, which will finally be launched today.

Experience film festival projects that UNLOCK for the future, such as creator's asset management platform "LIFE LOG BOX".

