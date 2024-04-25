Short Shorts Film Festival ＆ Asia 2024: About 270 Films Selected From 4,936 Submissions Including Official Competition Nominated Films Leading Up To The Academy Awards® Are Announced

The festival's special website and online venue opened today, and tickets are now on sale

Short films produced entirely with live AI images, and special screenings include films starring Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux and Adrien Brody

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2024, one of Asia's largest international short film festivals accredited by the US Academy Awards®, today announced the nominees and special screenings for various categories on the official festival website. https://www.shortshorts.org/2024/en/index.html

＜SSFF & ASIA 2024 Poster Visual＞ Based on this year's theme 'Illuminate Your Life", AI-generated visuals was created About 270 films selected from 4,936 submissions including Short films produced entirely with live AI images, and Special screenings include films starring Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux and Adiren Brody

This year's festival will be held at multiple venues in Tokyo, starting with the Opening Ceremony on Tuesday June 4th and ending with the Awards Ceremony on Monday June 17th. The festival will be preceded by an online venue starting today, Thursday April 25th and running until Sunday June 30th under the theme "Illuminate your life", with a selection of short films (including special non-competition screenings) curated by the festival.

Announcement of around 270 nominated works, selected from 4,936 entries from 114 countries and regions around the world.

In the Japan category of the Live Action competition, which leads to the Academy Awards, short films by actors and directors such as Yudai Chiba, Risa Naka, Sota Fukushi, Win Morisaki and others are nominated

Special screenings include a fully-produced AI images, "Now and Then: The Last Beatles Song", "Good Boy" starring Ben Whishaw, "Once Outside" starring Léa Seydoux and "Mascot" starring Adrien Brody, all of which premiered in Japan.

The Asia International category features an array of films, including themes such as LGBTQ and featuring actors with disabilities. Special screenings include "The Hong Kong Within Me" starring Helim, formerly of the Wonder Girls and "Zu Mui" directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya, winner of 12 awards at the 27th Thai Academy Awards.

SSFF & ASIA 2024 features All must-see Rainbow/Korea/Sports Programs

A number of dramas depicting the LGBTQ perspective of "living life as you are"; a feature on the growing Korean wave, including "Stray Kids ＜樂-STAR＞ SKZFLIX", "Seoul Switch" starring former U-Kiss member Kevin Woo and "STUDIO KOOHYESUN", and a touching film about people pursuing their dreams with a sports motif, inspired by an international sporting event.

Starts today! 30 short films of Four programs are available in advance at online venues, including the AI, U-25, Rainbow and Very Short Program

