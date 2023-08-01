Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024 Calling Out For Submissions From Around The World

Best Short Awards winners of Live Action, Non-Fiction & Animation Competitions are eligible to be shortlisted for next year's Oscars®!

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia, will begin accepting submissions for the 2024 edition on Tuesday, August 1, 2022.

https://www.shortshorts.org/creators/en/

SSFF & ASIA 2024 call for entry SSFF & ASIA Competitions & Awards

Who will win the Grand Prix - George Lucas Award!?

We are the only international short film festival in Japan that is accredited by the Academy Awards. Along with other Oscar-qualifying film festivals that can submit 5 films like the Sundance Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Aspen Shortsfest, we have taken another step forward as a top tier international film festival.

In addition to the Live Action, the Non-Fiction and Animation Competition, there are the Cinematic Tokyo Competition, films with Tokyo as the central theme and the Smartphone Competition to expand the range of visual expression and opportunities for creators with the aim to encourage new visual creativity unique to smartphones. SSFF & ASIA also starts calling for entries for the BRANDED SHORTS, which feature branded movies by companies and organizations.

Kodansha will pay 10,000,000 JPY. Calling for short film pitches!

The Kodansha Cinema Creators' Lab is calling out for short film pitches with the aim of discovering new filmmakers from around the world. We will award ¥10,000,000 for creator to make short film and after the film is completed, SSFF & ASIA will submit the film to film festivals all over the world.

The submissions from a wide range of creators including not only filmmakers but also artists and screenwriters with brilliant ideas are welcome and We will announce the best pitch projects at SSFF & ASIA 2024 which will be held in June, 2024.

Kodansha's purpose is "Inspire Impossible Stories". We are looking forward to receiving pitches from visual creators who want to work together to create an impossible story that will inspire the world and someone's heart!

■ Submission period: from Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 02:00PM (JST).

*Submission deadlines vary by category

■For details on how to submit:

https://www.shortshorts.org/creators/en/

■Selection Announcements: For the Live Action, Non-Fiction and Animation Competitions, shortlists will be announced on SSFF & ASIA website every month beginning in October. The final selections will be chosen from among the shortlisted films. The final selections will be announced on the website by the end of April 2023.

Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]com

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival