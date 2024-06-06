Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024: On Environment Day, the Future of the Earth in Short Films, Save the Earth! The Minister of the Environment Award Goes to "Local Warming" from Italy

The Film Depicts Climate Change with Humor

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2024, one of Asia's largest international short film festivals accredited by the U.S. Academy Awards, announced on June 5 (Wednesday), the Save the Earth! the Minister of the Environment Award, given to the film that best conveys a message on environmental issues among all the films selected for the competition. The award will be presented on June 5, Environment Day.

The SSFF & ASIA 2024 Environment Minister's Prize has been awarded to an Italian film, "Local Warming" (Director: Manuel Vitali), which focuses on global warming and depicts people trying to survive an unbearable heat wave.

The film is available at the festival's online venue from Saturday, June 1. SSFF & ASIA established the "Stop Global Warming Competition" in 2008 in collaboration with the national campaign "Challenge 25 Campaign" to prevent global warming. "Global Warming Competition" was established in 2008 in conjunction with the 'Challenge 25 Campaign,' a national campaign to prevent global warming, and in 2013 it was reborn as "Save the Planet!" Since 2020, the festival has expanded the "Save the Planet!" awards to include more diverse global issues, with the aim of communicating the diversity of environmental issues to the entire planet.

SSFF & ASIA hopes that this work will help people to rethink environmental issues and create a desire for the future.

SSFF & ASIA would be grateful for the introduction of this film to the public and coverage of the event. Comment from the Minister of the Environment: "I think this film impressively depicts the problem of global warming in a composition of sharp black-and-white images and scat music. Roads too hot for people and dogs to walk barefoot, severe water shortages, burning land, people going into the sea. The film is a strong representation of the climate crisis with fast-paced editing. The film strongly emphasizes the urgent global issues that we must tackle now. The Ministry of the Environment believes that environmental issues are a "concentric circle" that spreads from the local to the global level, and that they can be addressed by changing the awareness of each and every one of us."

