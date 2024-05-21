Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024 Opening Ceremony Tuesday, June 4

Opening Films: World Premier TUBE×GACKT's short film & Stray Kids' short films

7 Awards will be announced: U-25 project which JAL newly supports, Amic Sign Award for the first digital currency prize and more

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Awards® accredited and one of Asia's largest international film festivals, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia（SSFF & ASIA) 2024 will have an Opening Ceremony on June 4 (Tue.) at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA.

『Goodbye for now.』 Director：Tomonobu Moriwaki ／Japan／12:49／Drama ／2024 and 『Stray Kids ＜樂-STAR＞ SKZFLIX』 Director：BYEONGJUNE KIM／Korea／10:51／Drama／2023 Filmmakers & Casts who attend SSFF ＆ ASIA 2024 Opening Ceremony (pickup) "Seoul Switch" Cast: Kevin Woo Director: Liann Kaye ★Appear in person for Korean Short Film Program as well Fri, June 7,11:20-13:10 @ Omotesando Hills Space O, "Red Envelop" Cast: Shu-Fang Chen Director： Tami Xu ★Appear in person for Asia & Japan Program 1 As well Thu, June 6 13:10-15:10 @ Omotesanndo Hills Space O, "Efe" Director: Shiori Ito

Opening Screening is TUBE×GACKT's and Stray Kids' Short Film

At the ceremony, TUBE×GACKT's short film "Goodbye for now." will be screened as world premier and Korean pop group Stray Kids' short film "Stray Kids ＜樂-STAR (ROCK-STAR)＞ SKZFLIX" will be specially screened.

*"Stray Kids ＜樂-STAR (ROCK-STAR)＞ SKZFLIX" is also screened in the Korean Short Film Program during the festival.

Furthermore, Yudai Chiba, Sota Fukushi, Win Morisaki who are actors and directed short films with the project of WOWOW Actors Short Film 4. Festival president, Tetsuya Bessho and Festival Ambassador LiLiCo will introduce this year's SSFF & ASIA lineups.

Tickets for this Opening Ceremony are now on sale.

https://l-tike.com/shortshorts2024/

Korean pop star Kevin Woo（ex-U-Kiss), Famous Taiwanese Actress Shu-Fang Chen and journalist and filmmaker Shiori Ito will join the ceremony

Nominated/ specially screened filmmakers and actors such as Kevin Woo (formerly U-Kiss)＆director Liann Kaye from "Seoul Switch" which is screened in Korean Program, Shu-Fang Chen and director Tami Xu of "Red Envelop" in Asia International Competition and Shiori Ito who directed "Efe" in Non-Fiction Competition will also join the ceremony.

U-25 project which is newly supported by JAL (Japan Airlines) will be announced

At the Opening Ceremony, total 7 Awards: SHIBUYA DIVERSITY AWARD, J-WAVE SOUND OF CINEMA AWARD, Amic Sign Award, Global Spotlight Award, Illuminate SSFF & ASIA 2024 Movie Contest and best award for Smartphone Competition will be announced. JAL will provide air ticket to world for Japanese young & talented filmmaker.

Creators Meetup Lounge will be held in the lobby of LINE CUBE SHIBUYA and YouTuber Cinemanshon will live stream!

SSFF & ASIA will develop "Creators Meetup Lounge" at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA. Filmmakers, audience, and festival supportive organizations and corporation will gather here, exchange idea & information, and spin new seeds for new projects. Popular Youtuber Cinemanshon will also appear and stream live show from this venue.

