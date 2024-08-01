Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2025 Calling out for Submissions from Around the World

Best Short Awards winners of Live Action (International /Asia International /Japan), Non-Fiction and Animation Competition are eligible to be shortlisted for next year's Oscars®!

Cinematic Tokyo Competition, BRANDED SHORTS, Kodansha Cinema Creators Lab are also open

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia, begins accepting submissions for the 2025 edition on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

https://app.lifelogbox.com/festival/shortshorts/

For the Live Action Competition, Non-Fiction Competition and Animation Competition, shortlists will be announced on SSFF & ASIA website every month beginning in October. The final selections will be chosen from among the shortlisted films. The final selections from all competitions (films to be screened at the film festival), will be announced on the website by the end of April 2025. Who will win the Grand Prix - George Lucas Award in 2025!?

In addition to the Live Action, Non-Fiction and Animation competitions, in which the best films are eligible for the following year's Academy Awards® in the Short Films category, the SSFF & ASIA will also be looking for films from Japan and abroad in a wide range of categories, including the Tokyo-themed Cinematic Tokyo category and the BRANDED SHORTS, which focuses on corporate branded films.

The SSFF & ASIA also offers a variety of other awards, including the SHIBUYA DIVERSITY AWARD for a film with a diversity theme, the Save the Earth! Minister of the Environment Award for a film about environmental issues, and the J-WAVE SOUND OF CINEMA AWARD for the unique and effective role of sound (music, songs, voices, sounds, instruments, etc.) in a film.

For SSFF & ASIA 2024 held in June this year, 4,936 short films from 116 countries and regions around the world were submitted and approximately 270 were screened during the festival.

In 2004, SSFF & ASIA, became an Academy Award accredited film festival and has submitted the festival's Grand Prix film as eligible for nomination at the Oscars the following year. In 2019, this was expanded to include the Best Short Award winners from the Live Action Competitions in the International, Asia International, and Japan categories, as well as the best short from the Non-Fiction category. In 2021, the Academy Association announced that the SSFF & ASIA would be able to submit for nomination from the Animation category for a total of five Best Short Award-winning short films that will be given a chance to possibly win an Oscar next year!

SSFF & ASIA 2025 Competitions Guideline

■Submission Competitions: Live Action Competition, Non-Fiction Competition, Animation Competition, Cinematic Tokyo Competition, BRANDED SHORTS, Kodansha Cinema Creators Lab, BOOK SHORTS Award

■ Submission period: from Tuesday, August 1, 2024, 02:00PM (JST).

*Submission deadlines vary by category

■For details on how to submit: See SSFF & ASIA 2025 Submission Page

