Short Shorts Film Festival ＆ Asia 2027 Opens Global Call for Entries

TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of Asia's largest international short film festivals, officially opens submissions for its 2027 edition on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®, the festival serves as a major gateway for emerging filmmakers aiming for global recognition and stardom.

Key Highlights & Competitions

Grand-Prix=George Lucas Award and Live Action, Non-Fiction and Animation Competitions winners will be eligible for shortlist of the next Academy Awards(R) SSFF & ASIA 2026 GrandPrix went to Korean short "Speedy!"

Oscar ® Qualification : Winners of five main competitions—Live-Action (International, Asia International, Japan), Non-Fiction, and Animation—earn eligibility for nomination at the following year's Academy Awards ® .

: Winners of five main competitions—Live-Action (International, Asia International, Japan), Non-Fiction, and Animation—earn eligibility for nomination at the following year's Academy Awards . George Lucas Award : The festival's Grand Prix winner will receive the prestigious George Lucas Award, named after the legendary film director to commemorate the festival's 20th anniversary in 2018.

: The festival's Grand Prix winner will receive the prestigious George Lucas Award, named after the legendary film director to commemorate the festival's 20th anniversary in 2018. 8 Diverse Categories: Submissions are accepted across various categories and projects, including the Live-Action, Non-Fiction, and Animation competitions, alongside Cinematic Tokyo, U-25 Project (directors aged 25 and under), BOOK SHORTS Award, BRANDED SHORTS, and the Short Drama Pitch Competition presented by Nihonchokuhan Inc.

Submission & Creator Empowerment via "LIFE LOG BOX"

Submissions are processed through LIFE LOG BOX (LLB), a Web3 rights management and asset management platform operated by Visual Voice Inc. The platform provides tools to empower creators in an era where digital content creation is accessible to all.

Digital Wallet : Applicants automatically receive a digital wallet , allowing them to participate in an NFT marketplace for content trading and voting.

: Applicants automatically receive a digital , allowing them to participate in an NFT marketplace for content trading and voting. Career Growth: Beyond Oscar® eligibility, SSFF & ASIA and LLB actively foster creators' long-term career opportunities. For example, 20 short film titles registered on LLB recently secured distribution on Disney+.

Submission Details & Timeline

Start Date : Submissions open on August 1, 2026, at 14:00 JST (deadlines vary by category).

: Submissions open on (deadlines vary by category). Shortlist & Final Selection : Monthly shortlists for core categories will be announced on the official website two months after each submission month. Final selections for festival screenings will be announced by the end of April 2027.

: Monthly shortlists for core categories will be announced on the official website two months after each submission month. Final selections for festival screenings will be announced by the end of April 2027. Official Entry Portal: https://app.lifelogbox.com/festival/shortshorts/

Founded in 1999 by actor Tetsuya Bessho, SSFF & ASIA continues to connect over 100,000 creators worldwide, supporting the next generation of visual storytellers.

Media Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia