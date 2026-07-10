SSFF & ASIA Launches Global "Short Drama Pitch Competition" with ¥10 Million Production Prize

TOKYO, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), an Academy Awards®-accredited festival and one of Asia's largest international short film events, has officially launched calls for the "Short Drama Pitch Competition presented by Nihonchokuhan Inc.". Accepted via the next-generation creative platform LIFE LOG BOX, this global contest is a cornerstone of the Web3 entertainment venture "AYET Project" spearheaded by Nihonchokuhan Inc.

Empowering Global Creators for the Web3 Era

Win ¥10 Million in Production Funding! Short Drama Pitch Contest in Collaboration with Yasushi Akimoto Launches Today

The competition invites innovative short drama proposals from filmmakers worldwide. First unveiled at the SSFF & ASIA 2026 Award Ceremony on June 10, the project is backed by legendary Japanese General Producer Yasushi Akimoto, who serves on the judging panel. "We aim to create an environment where young talent can actively break into filmmaking," Akimoto stated. By combining SSFF & ASIA's festival expertise with LIFE LOG BOX's secure data management platform, the initiative is fully committed to helping international creators thrive.

https://app.lifelogbox.com/event/festival/nihonchokuhanshortdramapitch

Submission Guidelines

Submission Period: July 10, 2026, at 14:00 JST to August 9, 2026, at 24:00 JST.

July 10, 2026, at 14:00 JST to August 9, 2026, at 24:00 JST. Eligibility: Open to all individual creators or teams globally.

Open to all individual creators or teams globally. Theme & Format: Open theme across all genres. All formats—including live-action, CG, animation, and VR—are welcome.

Open theme across all genres. All formats—including live-action, CG, animation, and VR—are welcome. Language & Tools: Submissions are accepted in English or Japanese only. Generative AI tools are permitted but must be disclosed.

Submissions are accepted in English or Japanese only. Generative AI tools are permitted but must be disclosed. Entry Fee: ¥5,000 per submission.

¥5,000 per submission. Required Materials: Applicants can submit a storyboard/script for a short drama under 10 minutes, a logline, a 500-word plot summary, mood boards, or a past portfolio/demoreel (submitting all materials is not mandatory).

Premium Winner Benefits

The Grand Prize winner will receive unparalleled support to launch original IP onto the global stage:

¥10 Million Production Funding: The chosen project will be fully funded and adapted into a short drama under the guidance of professional editors.

The chosen project will be fully funded and adapted into a short drama under the guidance of professional editors. Guaranteed Buyout Option: If the winner chooses not to participate directly in production, a minimum rights buyout fee of ¥1 million is guaranteed.

If the winner chooses not to participate directly in production, a minimum rights buyout fee of ¥1 million is guaranteed. Credits & Royalties: The creator receives a prominent "Original Story/Concept by" credit and a share of the commercial profits (royalties).

The creator receives a prominent "Original Story/Concept by" credit and a share of the commercial profits (royalties). Web3 Integration: The winner receives a blockchain-powered "Participation Certificate" (Verifiable Credentials) via LIFE LOG BOX.

How to Apply

Applications must be submitted through the dedicated form on the LIFE LOG BOX platform. Winners will be announced on the official festival website in December 2026.

Media Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia