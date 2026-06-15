SSFF & ASIA 2026 Concludes Award Ceremony in Tokyo, Unveiling Key Industry Trends Across AI and Vertical Cinema

TOKYO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2026, an Academy Awards®-accredited festival and one of Asia's largest short film platforms, successfully held its grand Award Ceremony at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA, Tokyo. During the event, the festival's highest honor, the George Lucas Award (Grand Prix), was bestowed upon South Korean director Jiin Oh for her short film, SPEEDY!. Along with other category winners, the film now secures official eligibility for nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards®. While celebrating these cultural achievements, the ceremony primarily functioned as a high-profile forum highlighting major industry-defining announcements and future-focused cinematic trends.

At the ceremony, the festival's highest honor, the George Lucas Award (Grand Prix), was officially bestowed upon South Korean director Jiin Oh for her outstanding short film, SPEEDY!. Asia's premier Academy Awards®-accredited short film festival serves as a global stage for industry-defining announcements, including a major Disney+ streaming partnership, full-AI premieres, and the rising power of vertical filmmaking.

Human Imagination vs. Generative Tech: The AI Debate Aligned with this year's festival theme, "Cinema Engineering," the intersection of artificial intelligence and human creativity took center stage. Acclaimed Japanese creator Akihiro Nishino hosted the World Premiere of his full-AI short film, Chimney Town. Addressing the global industry's anxieties over AI, Nishino delivered a provocative statement on stage: "Over the past year, we've witnessed reality catch up—proving that imagination, which we believed was humanity's final sanctuary, is actually an area where AI excels. This film forces us to ask: What is the remaining role of human labor in this new era?"

Vertical Cinema: Embracing the "Blue Ocean" of Mobile Storytelling As short-form vertical video dominates global platforms, the ceremony highlighted SSFF & ASIA's position as a pioneer in treating the 9:16 format as a legitimate artistic medium. Hit filmmaker Katsuyuki Motohiro (Bayside Shakedown) urged creators to embrace the medium, calling vertical video "a wide-open blue ocean with no fixed rules yet." Furthermore, the Best Thrill Award supported by CRG highlighted the terrifying potential of vertical horror, drawing 273 submissions nationwide via a public callout on social media.

Commercial and Strategic Industry Expansion Underscoring the festival's enormous commercial viability, a major local streaming partnership was announced with The Walt Disney Company Japan, bringing a curated selection of 20 SSFF & ASIA short films to Disney+ for the Japanese market starting July 31, 2026. Additionally, Yoshinobu Noma, President of Kodansha, celebrated the global success of the Kodansha Cinema Creators Lab, a ¥10 million grant project that has supported indie filmmakers in securing selections and awards at over 60 international film festivals to date.

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SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia