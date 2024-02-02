Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia in Bern

The 160th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and Switzerland, the Japanese Embassy in Switzerland and Asia's biggest international short film festival will screen 11 short films depicting the appeal of Tokyo and Japan for 3 nights

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) proudly announces the short film screening in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Switzerland to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Switzerland.

some films are directed by Swiss Filmmakers 11 Japan-staged and themed short films will be screened durind 3 nights

A total of 11 short films will be screened for three consecutive nights from February 28th (Wed) to March 1st (Fri) at the Information and Cultural Center of the Japanese Embassy in Bern. (Starting at 18:00 on each day, 3-4 films will be screened and Q&A with the directors will also be held, free of charge).

The screenings will include short films set in Tokyo, produced by SSFF & ASIA together with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, as well as ones from around Japan as Shizuoka, Okinawa, and Iwate prefectures, produced as part of Japan Cultural Expo Project Presented and Co-presented by Japan Arts Council and Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan. Some films are based on Japanese folk tales, and there are also ones directed by Swiss directors with a Japanese production team. In addition, a director residing in Switzerland will be participating in a Q&A at the venue, as well as directors from Japan and Australia will be connected online with local screening attendees.

The appeal of short films is that they can convey stories, messages, social events, and culture in a cinematic way in a short amount of time. SSFF & ASIA president Tetsuya Bessho, who wants to energize film festivals as a place to support filmmakers who create such great films stated, "I hope that we can deliver short films from our film festival to the world and to as many people as possible. Through the many stories, I think you will experience Japan for the first time and learn about Japanese culture and values anew."

Mr. Kawahara, Director of Japan Information and Cultural Center of the Embassy of Japan in Switzerland, also said, "In this year, which marks the 160th anniversary of the beginning of exchanges between Japan and Switzerland, we have the opportunity to convey information about Japan through the works of young and talented filmmakers. Because it's a short film, I think people will be able to see and enjoy a lot of different aspects of Japan."

