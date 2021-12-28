Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Presents Japan Cultural Expo Project: Experiencing the Beauty of Japanese Countryside

TOKYO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia (SSFF & ASIA) is collaborating with Japan Cultural Expo on a project about Experiencing the beauty of Japanese countryside.

As a part of this project, SSFF & ASIA is proud to present you "Achi Village Promotional Video" series filmed in Achi Village, Nagano Prefecture.

Achi Village PR movie Thumnail Filmed throughout Spring, Summer and Fall seasons, the film guides the audience through the beauty of Achi Village. The beautiful and delicate guide represents our curiosity and our respect as guests to the village. Through her, we will see, touch, pray, feel, and celebrate both the natural elements and spirituality of Achi Village.

This video was produced as a project sponsored and co-sponsored by the 2021 Japan Cultural Expo to explore "The Beauty of Japan" together with filmmakers, directors, and artists from Japan and overseas.

As a second part of the series, this film presents Achi Village with a cinematic touch, portraying its Nature, Culture, and Humanity; embraced by its spirituality.

The "Cinematic" video spans 3 different seasons, but it trajects like a full day from sunrise to night.

The film will conclude with the annual ritual of the fireworks' cleansing, which is visually striking and is a great ending for our journey of Achi Village. Please enjoy the splendor and beauty of Achi Village.

This work was edited by Salvatore D'Alia who lives in New York. He conceived the concept of the remotely produced "Cinematic" video during the pandemic. Based on his creative direction, the Japanese production team went to Achi Village to film the images.

The post-production including editing was done in New York City by Salvatore D'Alia, in coordination with a sound engineer based in Japan.

"Beauty of Achi Village (Nagano Prefecture), Beauty of Japan : Cinematic Edition"

https://www.shortshorts.org/japanculturalexpo/en/experiencing-the-beauty-of-japanese-countryside/

6：23/Japan/2021 / Creative Director & Editor：Salvatore D'Alia /

Cinematographer: Toshinori Maenaka Creative Production：3minute

Media contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

[email protected]

81-354748201

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia