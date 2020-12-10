Short-Term Rental Regulations Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Policy Group, a consulting group, working to bridge the divide between the innovation economy and local government, is hosting a three-day virtual short-term rental (STR) regulations conference, Tuesday, December 15th, Wednesday, December 16th, and Thursday, December 17th.

The conference will feature speakers worldwide who have worked on STR rulemaking from city government leaders, travel industry professionals, and vacation rental managers. Attendees will learn about leading solutions for tax compliance, nuisance controls, quality of life, safety concerns, and more.

"As communities grapple with the impacts of COVID on the local economy, the short-term rental industry is a bright spot as many professionally managed properties are seeing increased usage," said Matt Curtis, CEO, and founder of Smart City Policy Group. "There are very few examples of communities that achieve compliance with local rules and taxes. We bring all sides together to understand the evolving industry, traveler trends, and compliance solutions."

In the past ten years, thousands of cities worldwide have discussed and created regulations for short-term rentals – sometimes called vacation rentals and often identified by the well-known industry brand, AirBnB. Concerns vary from city to city, but the core complaints focus on tax remittance, housing and zoning impacts, noise and parties, and more.

"Matt is well-known to local governments around the country," said Jennifer Hosterman, former mayor of Pleasanton, California. "He is known for working with all stakeholders and finding local solutions that achieve compliance."

About Smart City Policy Group

Smart City Policy was founded in 2017 by Matt Curtis to bridge the divide between the innovation economy and local government. From short-term rentals to ride-hailing apps to platform-powered personal shoppers, people are working, shopping, and traveling in fundamentally new ways, and local and state governments are struggling to adapt regulations. Smart City Policy works closely with both corporate and community leaders to collaborate on systems that deliver the broadest benefit to all stakeholders.

