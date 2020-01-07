SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, in response to the modern physician burnout epidemic (1), the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) established an Action Collaborative on Clinician Wellbeing and Resilience. The Collaborative's consensus paper released in October of 2019, contains a specific recommendation for an executive level physician wellness leader in all healthcare delivery organizations. (2) This recommendation highlights a specific wellness leadership vacuum in healthcare. Most organizations have no such leader and there is no pool of qualified candidates to draw from at present.

Physician Wellness Leadership Intensive, the Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat- 2020 dates now available. Dike Drummond MD, CEO of TheHappyMD.com teaches three days of tools to build an effective corporate physician wellness strategy. Acute shortage of physician wellness leaders Blocks Latest Attempts to Address Physician Burnout Epidemic. Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat provides tools and support for an effective enterprise-level wellness strategy. 2020 dates now open. Save $500 on Early Bird Registration January 11 & 12, 2020

The Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat (QAPLR) was created in 2017 by Dr. Dike Drummond MD, CEO of TheHappyMD.com, using burnout prevention experience with 175 healthcare organizations and over 40,000 physicians to date. Over three days, a small group of only 36 physician leaders learn the tools to build an effective system-level burnout prevention strategy. Through five deliveries and 167 graduates, it has supplied qualified wellness leaders to organizations on four continents to date.

May and September 2020 retreat dates are now available for registration.

Physician wellbeing is a relatively recent operational concern for healthcare delivery organizations. Physician burnout has well documented negative effects on patient satisfaction, care quality, safety and medical errors and physician turnover. (3) Massive consolidation in the healthcare industry now means the majority of US physicians are now employees. Leadership teams must now add physician wellbeing to their list of core responsibilities. Physician leaders are unprepared to function as wellness champions without significant additional training.

TheHappyMD.com, the original online source for physician burnout coaching, built the Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat to address this leadership vacuum. The 3-day retreat and its 12-week follow up system is a complete Physician Wellness Champion "Boot Camp". Graduates learn to prevent physician burnout system- wide based on experience working with 175 organizations and training over 40,000 doctors to recognize and prevent burnout since the organization was founded in 2010.

The QAPLR three-day wellness leadership intensive is hosted by CEO Dike Drummond MD in May and September of 2020 at the Edgewater Hotel in Seattle, Washington. Full Details are at this link: https://tinyurl.com/QAPLR2020

Over 3 ½ days, this intimate group of only 36 physician leaders will learn and practice:

How to recognize, prevent and treat burnout on three levels: personal, team, system-wide

Proven tools to get home sooner, lower stress and build life balance

Communication skills to transform physician resistance and build team trust and engagement

Tools to run much better meetings, delegate effectively, give quality feedback to direct reports

Techniques to navigate bureaucracy and manage your boss

The four-part Quadruple Aim Blueprint Strategy for proactive, organization-wide burnout prevention

The retreat also offers:

13 hours of Continuing Medical Education

A comprehensive 12-week follow up support system to ensure immediate leadership effectiveness on the participant's return home. Graduates receive weekly coaching calls, a weekly newsletter and exclusive access to a private online support forum for a full three months after the retreat.

About Dike Drummond MD and TheHappyMD.com

TheHappyMD.com [www.thehappymd.com] is the original online source of coaching, training and consulting to prevent physician burnout since 2010. CEO, Dike Drummond MD [www.thehappymd.com/about-the-happy-md] is a Family Physician and executive coach with over 2500 hours of one-on-one physician coaching experience. He is the author of the book "Stop Physician Burnout" with over 40,000 copies in print. Dr. Drummond has trained over 40,000 physicians on behalf of 175 major healthcare organizations to recognize and prevent burnout.

