Shortening Market size is set to grow by USD 1249.49 mn from 2023-2027, high consumption of bakery products to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shortening market size is estimated to grow by USD 1249.49 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download Free sample report in a few minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shortening Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Source (Vegetables and Animals), Channel (Indirect channel and Direct channel), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AAK AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., B and G Foods Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., CAROTINO SDN BHD, Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., IFFCO Group, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Olivia Impex Pvt. Ltd., Palsgaard AS, Premium Oils and Fats Sdn Bhd, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., S.S.D. Oil Mills Co. Ltd., Stratas Foods, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Ventura Foods LLC, Wilmar International Ltd., and Associated British Foods Plc

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The plant-based and vegan shortening market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing health consciousness and the rising demand for animal-free products. Manufacturers are responding by introducing vegetable oil-based and coconut shortenings, which offer nutritional advantages such as lower saturated fat and zero cholesterol. This market caters to various end-use sectors including rolls, breads, hard baked goods, cakes, and deep-frying applications. Its plasticity and ability to maintain a fine, delicate structure in baked goods, such as cookies and pastries, make it a popular choice. Additionally, the market includes convenient, fortified shortenings with essential oils and micronutrients, appealing to consumers seeking healthy indulgence and freshly baked commodities like pies and donuts. The market is fragmented, with independent and private label bakers also utilizing these products.

Market Challenges

The shortening market has experienced significant shifts due to growing health concerns surrounding trans fats and saturated fats. Shortening, which is often high in these unhealthy fats, has come under scrutiny for its potential negative impact on cardiovascular health. In response, consumers are turning to healthier alternatives, such as vegetable oils and plant-based fats. Dietary trends, including the popularity of low-fat or fat-free diets, have also influenced demand. Key factors influencing the shortening market include functional meals, nutrients, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, protein, fatty acids, prebiotics, and consumer health. Functional products, such as those found in bakeries, confectionery, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms, are impacted by this trend. The shortening market encompasses baked commodities, formulations, and the lubricating effect, sensory properties, texture, mouth-feel, structural integrity, air incorporation, heat transfer, and shelf life of these products. Saturated fats and trans-fats, particularly hydrogenated oils, are key components of shortening, making their replacement a priority for those seeking healthier options.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This shortening market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Source 1.1 Vegetables

1.2 Animal Channel 2.1 Indirect channel

2.2 Direct channel Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Vegetables- In the global shortening market of 2022, the vegetable segment held a significant share due to increasing consumer health concerns regarding saturated fats and trans fats. Vegetable-based shortening, derived from oils such as soybean, sunflower, and canola, offers lower saturated fat content and absence of trans fats. This healthier alternative caters to the growing demand for plant-based options in various food applications, including crème fillings, bakery fats, and pastry. Vegetable shortening's properties, like workability, elasticity, and smoke point, make it suitable for diverse temperature ranges and applications. Palm oil and specialty fats are also essential components of the shortening market, catering to specific functional requirements in bakery products, confectionery, and premium shortening. Healthy oils, functional nutrients, and specialty products are gaining popularity in the shortening market, with an emphasis on consumer health and functional meals. Key factors like room temperature stability, shelf-life, and functional nutrients, such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals, protein, and fatty acids, contribute to the market's growth. The shortening market encompasses a wide range of applications, from staple foods like pasta and noodles to dry-ready meals and bread products. E-commerce platforms and retail stores serve as major distribution channels for these products, ensuring their accessibility to a broad consumer base.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Shortening Market encompasses various edible oils and fats used for baking and confectionery applications in the Food Industry. These include vegetable oils, such as soybean and palm oil, as well as fats like butter and margarine. Shortenings are essential in the bakery sector for their ability to improve texture, provide structural integrity, and enhance air incorporation in pastries. However, health concerns surrounding the consumption of saturated fats and trans-fatty acids, which are often found in shortenings, have led to increased scrutiny. Trans-fats, particularly those derived from partially hydrogenated oils, have been linked to cardiovascular diseases and obesity. As a result, the snacks & savory sector and malls have seen a shift towards healthier alternatives, impacting the shortening market's growth trajectory. Heat transfer and shelf life are other critical factors influencing the market dynamics.

Market Research Overview

The Shortening Market refers to the industry that provides solutions for converting lengthy URLs into shorter and more manageable links. These links are essential in digital marketing, social media, and email campaigns to make content more engaging and easier to share. The process involves using algorithms to generate a unique, shorter link that redirects to the original URL. The market is driven by the increasing use of digital platforms and the need for efficient and effective communication. Key factors influencing the market include the growing popularity of social media, the increasing use of mobile devices, and the rising demand for real-time marketing. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, are expected to drive innovation and growth in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Source

Vegetables



Animal

Channel

Indirect Channel



Direct Channel

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio